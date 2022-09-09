Four detained after Germany’s largest ever heroin seizure

You are here

Police arrested four people making their largest ever seizure of heroin in Germany, prosecutors said on Friday, with police confiscating 700 kilogrammes as part of an operation against a gang smuggling narcotics from Iran. (Shutterstock)
  • The drugs were seized in the port city of Hamburg at the end of August
  • The detentions were made overnight on Thursday
BERLIN: Four people were detained after police made their largest ever seizure of heroin in Germany, prosecutors said on Friday, with police confiscating some 700 kilogrammes (1,543 pounds) as part of an operation against a gang smuggling narcotics from Iran.
The drugs were seized in the port city of Hamburg at the end of August. The detentions were made overnight on Thursday, when police searched 10 premises in the eastern cities of Dresden and Chemnitz, in Hamburg and in the Netherlands.
They seized documents, laptops, storage devices, smartphones and vehicles.
The detained were an unnamed 40-year-old Turkish-Serbian suspected ringleader, a 35-year-old Iranian in the Netherlands, a 54-year-old German suspected of using his firm’s logistics fleet to transport drugs, and a 53-year-old Turkish go-between.
One was detained in Germany, one in Spain, and two others in the Netherlands. Prosecutors are seeking the extraditions of the three who were arrested abroad, while a court in Dresden is due to decide on Friday whether the person detained in Germany should be placed under arrest.

WASHINGTON: Russia’s invasion caused over $97 billion in direct damages to Ukraine through June 1, but it could cost nearly $350 billion to rebuild the country, a report released Friday by the World Bank, Ukrainian government and European Commission shows.
It said Ukraine had also suffered $252 billion in losses through disruptions to its economic flows and production, as well as extra expenses linked to the war, while the displacement of one-third of all Ukrainians was expected to jack up its poverty rate to 21 percent from just 2 percent before the war.
Overall, the report estimated Ukraine’s reconstruction needs would reach $349 billion, as of June 1, or about 1.6 times the country’s $200 billion gross domestic product in 2021.
Of that amount, $105 billion was needed in the short term to address urgent priorities, such as rebuilding thousands of damaged or destroyed schools and over 500 hospitals. It was also imperative to prepare for the upcoming, likely brutal winter by repairing homes and restoring heating, and purchasing gas.
All the numbers were preliminary and would likely rise as the war continued, the report noted.
“The impact of the invasion will be felt for generations, with families displaced and separated, disruptions to human development, destruction of intrinsic cultural heritage and reversal of a positive economic and poverty trajectory,” it said.
Arup Banerji, World Bank regional country director for Eastern Europe, said the findings were based on a “very strong” internationally accepted methodology, and should underpin a Group of Seven recovery conference planned in Berlin on Oct. 25.
He said Ukraine’s initial estimates that it would cost $750 billion to rebuild its economy were likely extrapolations from the damage and economic losses, but it was unclear what exact methodology had been used to arrive at that estimate, he said.
The report offered the first comprehensive damage assessment of the war’s impact on Ukraine and laid the groundwork for funding its recovery plan, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said in a posting on Telegram.
Oleg Ustenko, a senior economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Ukraine needed commitments from donor countries that they would continue to provide $5 billion in funding each month throughout next year.
Banerji agreed that Ukraine would need external support through 2023, unless there was a some “really drastic change in the course of the war.”
He said the economy was doing “slightly better” than feared, and its gross domestic product was now seen shrinking by 30-35 percent in 2022 instead of the 45 percent contraction forecast initially.
Banerji said the report had factored in the investments needed to “build back better” and help Ukraine modernize its Soviet-era infrastructure.
He cautioned that the pace of reconstruction would depend to a large extent on the course of the war, and the ability of the Ukrainian public and private sector to absorb the funding.
“If you think of the enormous cost of housing, this will actually take many years, realistically, to be rebuilt and repaired,” he said.

Brussels urges EU states to beware visas for Russians

Brussels urges EU states to beware visas for Russians
Updated 09 September 2022
AFP

Brussels urges EU states to beware visas for Russians

Brussels urges EU states to beware visas for Russians
  • Moscow was responsible for an unprovoked war in Ukraine and warned that civilians could act as spies, saboteurs or provocateurs
  • Some Russian travellers had sought to harass and humiliate Ukrainian refugees
Updated 09 September 2022
AFP

BRUSEELS: The European Commission on Friday urged EU member states to reassess the terms on which they grant visas to Russian travelers and to root out applicants that pose a security threat.
“We should not be naive, Putin’s aim is to destroy the EU and he would like to attack us where we are weakest,” warned EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson.
She told a news conference in Nuijamaa near Finland’s border with Russia, that Moscow was responsible for an unprovoked war in Ukraine and warned that civilians could act as spies, saboteurs or provocateurs.
She alleged that some Russian travelers had sought to harass and humiliate Ukrainian refugees, who have been granted protected status within the EU.
“We can not exclude that people are coming with the aim to provoke, to try to get some social unrest, or to provoke violence or riots or things like that or to try to use propaganda,” she said.
On Friday, the EU formally suspended a 2007 visa facilitation pact that had made it easier and cheaper for Russians to travel to Europe, but stopped short of the full travel ban demanded by some member states.
Johansson said the new rules would still allow passage to vetted dissidents, journalists and humanitarian cases, but that applications for simple tourist and business visas should be “reassessed.”
The Baltic states of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania — which border Russia — have already toughened their own visa rules, but Johansson said she expected them to follow the EU guidelines.
Just under a million Russians already hold visas for the EU’s Schengen travel area, and the commissioner said member states should also reassess these existing travel documents.

Sultan of Brunei becomes world’s longest-serving monarch after Elizabeth II’s passing

Sultan of Brunei becomes world’s longest-serving monarch after Elizabeth II’s passing
Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News

Sultan of Brunei becomes world’s longest-serving monarch after Elizabeth II’s passing

Sultan of Brunei becomes world’s longest-serving monarch after Elizabeth II’s passing
  • Hossanal Bolkiah has reigned for almost 55 years
  • Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee, marking 70 years since her coronation, was celebrated in June
Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The sultan of Brunei is now the world’s longest-serving monarch following the death on Thursday of Elizabeth II, who was the queen of the UK and 15 other Commonwealth realms.

Hassanal Bolkiah, who ascended to the throne in 1967, has reigned for 54 years and 339 days.

His reign is four years longer than that of Danish Queen Margrethe II, who is now the world’s second-longest reigning monarch.

Before her sudden passing on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch in the world. Her platinum jubilee — marking 70 years since her coronation — was celebrated in June.

Bolkiah was reportedly good friends with the queen, with the sultanate and Britain enjoying a close relationship marked by several ceremonial associations.

Members of the Brunei royal family hold several honorary positions in the British Armed Forces.

Bolkiah was knighted by the queen, an honor that was also bestowed upon his father, and the pair met on serval occasions in both London and Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Begawan.

Germany says difficulties sharing gas with neighbors go back a long way

Germany says difficulties sharing gas with neighbors go back a long way
Updated 09 September 2022
Reuters

Germany says difficulties sharing gas with neighbors go back a long way

Germany says difficulties sharing gas with neighbors go back a long way
  • "There has been an obligation to conclude solidarity contracts since 2018," a ministry spokesperson said
  • Germany has already agreed such pacts with Denmark, Czech Republic and Austria, aiming to avoid panic
Updated 09 September 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Germany’s difficulties in getting European partners to sign bilateral agreements on sharing gas in case of an emergency predate the current situation, the economy ministry said on Friday in response to a report outlining the problems.
“There has been an obligation to conclude solidarity contracts since 2018,” a ministry spokesperson said.
“The negotiations and willingness to conclude them was very difficult” even before Germany’s current coalition government took power in December 2021, the spokesperson told Reuters.
With Russia reducing its gas exports to Europe’s biggest economy, Germany has already agreed such pacts with Denmark, Czech Republic and Austria, aiming to avoid panic if a supply crisis strikes and reduce the risk countries would hoard fuel.
In July, the economy ministry said Germany had been working intensively and for a long time on further agreements with other nearby states such as Poland and Italy.
Welt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing an economy ministry report to German lawmakers, that these talks were proving to be more difficult than expected, Welt reported.
“Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Poland are evading the constructive negotiations and conclusion of the bilateral solidarity agreements with us,” the report said.
European Union members agreed in July to free up fuel to share around in a supply crisis, but it was up to individual countries to sort out how that sharing will happen in practice.
The ministry said the Italian government could only re-engage in talks after the parliamentary election due at the end of September.
It was not foreseeable when Berlin could sign a trilateral agreement with Switzerland and Italy, the report said.
According to the report, Germany’s neighbors were reluctant to sign due to disagreements over compensation Berlin would have to pay to its companies for expropriating their gas to offer to neighbors.

Afghan child reunites with twin brother in Britain after year-long delay

Afghan child reunites with twin brother in Britain after year-long delay
Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News

Afghan child reunites with twin brother in Britain after year-long delay

Afghan child reunites with twin brother in Britain after year-long delay
  • Obaidullah Jabarkhyl, 11, was separated from his family during evacuation from Kabul in August 2021
Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Afghan boy has been reunited with his twin brother in Britain after enduring a year of being stranded in France.

Obaidullah Jabarkhyl, 11, was separated from his parents and siblings during the evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in August 2021.

The young boy then spent a year living in fear in Strasbourg, a French city on the German border, while the Home Office processed his asylum application.

Obaidullah’s wait finally came to an end on Wednesday after he arrived at London’s St. Pancras train station, the Metro newspaper reported.

His twin brother, Irfanullah, greeted him at the station in Britain’s capital, where he had been living with their UK-based family.

Arriving at the Eurostar train station, Obaidullah said: “I’m tired but happy.

“I’m most looking forward to learning English at school and meeting new friends here.”

His cousin, Qamar, criticized the government delays that kept families separated.

Qamar added that the family’s case being widely reported along with the support of MP Bob Blackman led to action being taken.

The 28-year-old British citizen and engineer told the Metro: “As soon as the news went viral the Home Office managed to make a contact on Monday.

“They promised back in March or February to take swift action and they didn’t.

“We are still thankful for the way they helped but I think they should help others because there are many other Afghans in the same situation, little kids living away from home.”

Qamar said that Obaidullah was ready to “put it all behind him” and live a new life in Britain.

“When he arrived on the train Irfanullah cried for him, it was very emotional,” he said.

“He says he still doesn’t believe he’s arrived in the UK. He’s so excited to be here and he wants to put it all behind him now.

“When he left Afghanistan he told me he didn’t feel any happiness for escaping the Taliban regime because he’d left his family behind.

“Coming here was the first time he realized. He was upset that his parents are left behind and he may never see them again.”

The family’s lawyer, Nick O’Loughlan, welcomed the Home Office’s intervention to recover the Afghan boy, but warned that family reunion delays are increasing.

“Home Office guidance states that decisions in family reunion applications should be made within 12 weeks,” O’Loughlan said.

“However, we are routinely seeing these applications take up to a year, often with no reason at all being offered as justification.

“The long delays we are seeing can be extremely damaging to the mental health of applicants, particularly to those who are vulnerable and are left stranded without their family members.

“I hope that the Home Office will acknowledge this and take steps to ensure that their service standards are upheld.”

A Home Office spokesperson did not respond to this criticism, but told the Metro: “Obaidullah Jabar Khil has arrived safely in the UK and reunited with his family.

“We have worked closely with the local authority and social services throughout, who will continue to support Obaidullah and his family.

“During Operation Pitting, we evacuated 15,000 people from Kabul and we continue to do all we can to secure safe passage and enable British nationals and eligible Afghans to leave the country.”

