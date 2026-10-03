TEL AVIV: The first flight carrying Israelis home from the United Arab Emirates after services were suspended following the flydubai attack landed in Tel Aviv early Saturday, according to Israel’s airport authority website.

The arrival, which Israeli media called a repatriation flight, came after Wednesday’s drama aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv route that officials say narrowly avoided catastrophe.

During the flydubai incident, the jet’s Indian captain was assaulted by his co-pilot but he managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the attacker and force an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are investigating the attack and have yet to determine the assailant’s motive, although Israeli and US leaders have suggested links to Islamist extremism or Iran.

Saturday’s repatriation flight, operated by Israeli carrier Arkia, arrived from Dubai at Ben Gurion Airport shortly after 1:00 am local time (2200 GMT Friday), according to the airport’s online arrivals list.

The Arkia flight took off from Dubai on Friday, becoming the first Israeli-operated flight to depart the Emirates since flydubai halted its Israel route and El Al cancelled scheduled flights intended to bring Israelis home.