SYDNEY: A car crashed into a crowd of people in the Australian city of Newcastle on Saturday, injuring several people, Australian police said. The driver was arrested at the scene of the incident in the city, which is about 110 kilometers north of Sydney, the capital of New South Wales. A police spokesman said authorities could not confirm the number of injured, adding that initial indications suggested the incident was not terrorism-related. Newcastle Mayor Gavin Morris said in televised remarks that several people, including children, were seriously injured.