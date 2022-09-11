Ministers at Cairo forum seek sharp expansion of climate financing

CAIRO: African ministers meeting in Cairo two months ahead of the COP27 climate summit have called for a sharp expansion of climate financing for their continent while pushing back against an abrupt move away from fossil fuels.
Egypt, an oil and gas producer considered highly vulnerable to climate change, has positioned itself as a champion for African interests as it prepares to host the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh in November.
A communique released after a three-day forum for finance, economy and environment ministers said Africa benefited from less than 5.5 percent of global climate financing despite having a low carbon footprint and suffering disproportionately from climate change.
It urged rich countries to meet and expand climate pledges, and said poor countries should be able to develop economically while receiving more funds to adapt to the impact of climate change.
The document stressed “the need to avoid approaches that en- courage abrupt disinvestments from fossil fuels, as this will ... threaten Africa’s development.”
The role of gas in the transition to cleaner energy is set to be a key point of contention at COP27. Climate activists say it needs to be quickly phased out and replaced with renewables.
Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed told the Cairo forum that gas was a matter of survival for her country.
“If we are not getting reasonably priced finance to develop gas, we are denying the citizens in our countries the opportunities to attain basic development,” she said.
The communique also called for focusing on climate change in a review of multilateral development banks and international financial institutions.
It suggested the creation of a sustainable sovereign debt hub that could reduce the cost of capital for developing states and support debt-for-nature swaps.
Rise in breakups and divorce in Lebanon mirrors socio-economic changes across the Arab world
Economic pressures, evolving social attitudes and the changing role of women are all taking their toll
Recent study shows Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan and Qatar are the Arab countries with the highest divorce rates
Updated 11 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: As globalization transforms most aspects of modern life, the nature of family and family life is no longer what it was even 10 years ago. The usual stresses and strains on marriage have been compounded by the growing trend of people moving away from their families and countries of origin in search of a livelihood.
That the Arab world is not insulated from these socio-economic changes is evident from the rise in the number of couples choosing to separate in several Middle Eastern and North African countries.
A recent study by the Egyptian Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center found that Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan and Qatar are the Arab countries with the highest divorce rates.
In Kuwait, 48 percent of all marriages end in divorce, 40 percent in Egypt, 37.2 percent in Jordan, 37 percent in Qatar, and 34 percent in both the UAE and Lebanon.
“On some days, we have up to 16 divorce cases in this court alone,” Sheikh Wassim Yousef Al-Falah, a Shariah judge at Beirut’s religious court, told Arab News.
“The increasing divorce rate is a phenomenon that we have not seen before, although we do not favor divorce and focus on reconciliation.”
Experts believe this trend has been driven by a combination of economic pressures, evolving societal norms, legal reforms and, above all, the changing role of women.
“Women no longer feel that they need men,” said Al-Falah. “Many wives have stood before my court, rejecting any settlement with their men because they feel that they are capable of being independent and do not want men to control their lives.”
Through much of history, especially among the more conservative cultures of the Arab world, a woman’s place was long considered to be in the home, handling the needs of the family, while male relatives studied and went to work.
Now, as Arab nations modernize their economies and reform their legal systems, women are becoming more independent, increasingly pursuing higher education, progressing in their careers, and choosing to marry and have children later in life.
As a result, Arab women have developed a keener awareness of their civil rights, personal ambitions and self-respect. They increasingly refuse to tolerate domestic violence and are capable of supporting themselves financially.
“In the past, women used to hesitate before taking the decision to ask for a divorce, keeping in mind that this option is not available within all of Lebanon’s sects and is hard to reach within some sects,” Manal Nahas, a researcher whose postgraduate diploma focused on the issue of divorce in Lebanon, told Arab News.
“However, the current statistics compiled by the religious courts that handle the personal status of Lebanese citizens and foreigners residing in Lebanon reflect an increase in divorce requests, especially those submitted by women.”
The rise is viewed as a byproduct of wider changes in social attitudes.
“This generation of women look at divorce differently,” said Nahas. “Women are no longer obliged to tolerate abuse like their mothers and grandmothers used to.
“Today’s women are educated, they work and they occupy high positions in their areas of work. There is now equality between men and women. The average age of marriage for women in the decades after the war was 24 years old, and today it has risen to 32 years as a result of social progressiveness, economic conditions and women’s participation in the labor market.”
Nahas added: “In addition, women are cherished in their parent’s home before they get married. Therefore, getting a divorce is easier for them than continuing to live in an unbearable marriage. Divorce in Lebanese society is no longer considered a stigma.
"Most parents now re-embrace their divorced daughter instead of rejecting her. There has been a societal change. Almost everyone experiences divorce, as this is no longer considered a hard decision to take.”
In Lebanon, where a large segment of the population has moved abroad to find jobs with better salaries, the difficulty of maintaining a long-distance relationship also appears to play a part in marriage breakdown.
“My husband has been working in Africa for many years and I live with my children in Lebanon,” Neemat, 34, told Arab News at the religious court in Beirut, where she was seeking a divorce.
“We decided to separate in a friendly way after our life together became unbearable. He will be covering the child support and has fully paid his dues to me through the deferred marital payment.”
Al-Falah said this kind of relationship breakdown is common.
“The most unsuccessful marriages are those in which the husband migrates abroad to work and the wife remains in Lebanon,” he said. “When the spouses meet up, they discover that they are unable to live with each other. Such marriages do not last in general.
“However, if this marriage produces children, we try to repair the relationship between them because we do not want to harm the children.”
Not all divorce proceedings are as amicable as Neemat’s, however. Al-Falah said he has handled several extremely acrimonious marital disputes.
“I have started receiving couples in my office where the wife or the husband was subjected to domestic violence at the hands of their spouse, although domestic violence targeting women is more common,” he said.
“The further we go from the city, the more domestic violence becomes one of the reasons for divorce, especially in remote areas. We do not try to repair this type of marriage because we do not want to partner in a crime.”
Reforms to the legal status of women in Lebanon have drawn particular attention in recent years, with the introduction of a slew of legislation designed to protect them from sexual harassment and domestic abuse. However, human rights monitors say the reforms do not go far enough.
In December 2020, for example, the Lebanese parliament passed a law that criminalized sexual harassment and outlined measures to protect whistleblowers, but failed to meet international standards for tackling harassment at work through labor laws.
Parliament also amended a domestic violence law to expand its scope to include violence related to — but not necessarily committed during — marriage, enabling women to seek protection from their ex-husbands. However, it did not criminalize marital rape.
Lebanon’s 2019 financial collapse and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic appear to have piled further pressure on relationships as living standards plummeted, people lost their jobs and households were forced into long periods of constant close proximity under lockdown.
“After the quarantine caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we witnessed an increase in divorce requests,” said Al-Falah. “Some couples discovered that they could not tolerate each other and the rift between them became apparent.
“The rate of divorce requests increased after the economic crisis intensified; husbands stopped working, the banks stopped cashing out deposits, and soft housing loans were no longer given out.
“We are witnessing cases of divorce requests for couples who have lived together for 13 or 20 years, which was not the case before. We can say that divorce rates increased by 35 to 40 percent in Beirut’s religious court during this year.”
Several countries around the world reported spikes in domestic violence during the pandemic and Lebanon is no exception. The nation’s economic woes and disruption to court procedures during the health crisis appear to be making matters worse.
KAFA, a Lebanese nongovernmental organization established in 2005 to campaign against domestic abuse, recently warned of “the dangerous repercussions of the institutional collapse in Lebanon of social and family security.”
“The suspension of the judges’ services in Lebanon will have a negative impact on women and children suffering from domestic violence,” it said.
The organization highlighted “the exacerbation of domestic violence and the increasing rates of violent incidents targeting women, which have led to the killing of three women in a single week.”
The figures for divorce in Lebanon might be somewhat skewed by the growing use of marriage as a means of gaining citizenship in another country, as waves of young people move abroad in search of better opportunities.
“There is a divorce for those whose marriage was based on convenience,” said Al-Falah. “For example, husbands who move abroad and want to marry a foreign woman must prove that they are not married back home for them to marry and then obtain the nationality of their new wife’s country.
“After obtaining the new nationality, they remarry their original wife, whom they divorced back in their home country.”
Lebanon is a multi-confessional country. Following the 1975-1990 civil war, the nation’s religious communities agreed to share power through a complex division of authorities and separate institutions governing community matters, including marriage and divorce.
Lebanese citizens will often move between sects to facilitate a divorce. Couples from the Maronite sect, for instance, the courts of which forbid the annulment of marriage in all but the most extreme circumstances, might turn instead to the Catholic or Orthodox sects, which allow the annulment of marriages.
They might even turn to the Sunni sect to access divorce procedures before converting back to their original sect. According to Shariah, divorce — known as khula — has been permitted since the time of Prophet Muhammad.
Obtaining a divorce in a Sunni religious court is considered easier than in a Shiite religious court, after these courts developed new rules that raised the age for child custody, amended the dowry and banned underage marriage.
Civil society groups have called for an optional civil personal-status law in Lebanon. Currently, many young Lebanese from all sects travel to Cyprus or Turkey for civil marriages. The civil courts in Lebanon agree to register such marriages but religious authorities continue to reject them.
Family values are cherished in Arab culture, and authorities — both religious and secular — tend to prefer that parents stay together for the sake of their children. Experts believe marriage counseling, better education for young couples, more open discussions about relationships, and even a relaxation of the social taboos surrounding premarital social interaction between men and women could help reduce overall divorce rates.
Al-Falah said many divorces are “a result of disputes caused by the fact that the marriage was not built on solid foundations. The rate of this type of divorce is high because the education that young people receive does not include proper decision-making or family guidance.”
Yemen minister calls for curbing of Iran’s ‘subversive’ activities
Warns that Iran is setting up a Hezbollah model in Yemen, arming the Houthis to weaken the country and gain control over international trade and energy through the Red Sea
Updated 10 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s information minister has called for stronger international action to rein in Iran’s destructive activities, warning that Iran is arming the Houthis to weaken the country and gain control over international trade and energy through the Red Sea.
Muammar Al-Eryani wrote for the Atlantic Council that Iran is establishing a Yemeni Hezbollah model by arming and financing the Houthi militia with the goal of seizing control of Yemen and using it as a launching pad for attacks against neighboring countries and international maritime activities via Bab Al-Mandab and the Red Sea.
“The international community seems indifferent to the risks of Iranian hostile behavior and intrusion through its support of Yemen’s Houthi rebels and efforts to clone another Lebanese Hezbollah in Yemen,” the Yemeni minister said.
“The Iranian regime’s interest in Yemen goes beyond the country’s internal conflict. It also seeks to impose its influence on the south of the Arabian Peninsula and to tighten its control over the 2,500 km-long coastal strip along the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the strategic Bab Al-Mandab Strait and the Indian Ocean.”
FASTFACT
Despite mounting international pressure, the Houthis have refused to lift their seven-year siege of Taiz, Yemen’s third largest city, and have instead held military parades and mobilized forces outside key cities.
For more than a decade, Yemeni government officials have accused the Houthis of receiving military know-how, funds and political support from the Iranian regime, enabling them to challenge the government and militarily seize power in Yemen in 2014.
Al-Eryani expressed concern about a potential deal between world powers and Iran over its nuclear program, which would result in the release of billions of dollars in frozen assets that Iran would use to fuel the Yemen war by pressuring the Houthis to reject peace initiatives and strengthen Houthi military capabilities.
“Over the years, the Houthis have taken advantage of Iran’s resources and support to transform from a rebel group in the far north of Yemen into a military arm of the Islamic Republic that conducts proxy wars in the region,” he said.
The Yemeni minister warned that allowing the Houthis — who refuse to adhere to the UN-brokered truce and other peace efforts to end the war — to possess advanced weaponry would be disastrous for the world.
“This threat impacts the global trade movement in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, global energy security, and regional and international peace and security,” he said.
Under the UN-brokered deal, the Yemeni government agreed in April to stop fighting, allowing commercial flights to leave Houthi-held Sanaa, facilitating the arrival of fuel ships to Hodeidah, and engaging in direct talks with the Houthis to open roads in Taiz and other provinces.
Despite mounting international pressure, the Houthis have refused to lift their seven-year siege of Taiz, Yemen’s third largest city, and have instead held military parades and mobilized forces outside key cities.
Meanwhile, Western envoys have praised Yemen’s internationally recognized government for allowing more fuel ships into Hodeidah port, despite Houthi violations of the UN-sponsored fuel import agreement.
“The EU welcomes the gesture of President Rashad Al-Alimi to facilitate the entry of fuel ships in the port of Hodeida,” the EU mission in Yemen said on Twitter, referring to the president of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council. “The EU expects that the Houthis will emulate his gesture of goodwill for the sake of the #Yemenis at this critical juncture, respecting the truce, its terms and mechanisms and avoiding acts undermining it.”
Steven H. Fagin, the US ambassador to Yemen, described the president’s approval of allowing fuel ships into Hodeidah as a positive gesture toward the UN-brokered truce and peace efforts to extend the truce and end the conflict.
“The president’s decision creates an opening for renewed UN efforts to extend and expand the truce, and we call on all parties to engage in this process with good faith and renewed commitment to bringing peace and relief to the Yemeni people,” the US ambassador said in a statement, criticizing the Houthis for creating delays in the previous process of fuel imports, driving up energy prices and causing a fuel crisis in Houthi-controlled areas.
“The Houthi delay on fuel ships had negative humanitarian impacts in elevating oil prices and limiting supply of fuel for vital public services including hospitals,” he said.
Iran seizes ‘foreign’ fuel-smuggling ship, says state media
It is not known when the vessel was seized, or what flag it sailed under
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP
TEHRAN: Iranian naval forces have seized a foreign-registered ship they said was smuggling fuel in the Gulf and arrested its crew, state media reported on Saturday.
“A foreign vessel carrying 757,000 liters of smuggled fuel has been seized,” the state broadcaster’s website quoted a commander of the Revolutionary Guards maritime forces as saying.
“The seven crew members, who are foreign nationals, have been arrested and handed over to judicial authorities,” General Ramazan Zirahi added, without specifying their nationalities.
It is not known when the vessel was seized, or what flag it sailed under.
“The vessel, that intended to transport and deliver its cargo of fuel to other countries, was seized 60 miles off the coast of Iran,” Zirahi said, but did not say whether the cargo originated in the Islamic republic.
Iran has one of the cheapest petrol prices worldwide, which could make smuggling to other countries a lucrative business.
Zirahi noted that the ship was carrying “gasoline,” and said the fight against smuggling, “especially organized fuel smuggling, is one of the priorities of the IRGC’s naval forces to support national production and the dynamism of the economy.”
In recent months Iran has announced several operations targeting fuel smuggling in the Gulf, where a large amount of the world’s oil is produced and shipped.
France, Britain and Germany say Iran’s stance on IAEA probe jeopardizes nuclear talks
‘This latest demand raises serious doubts as to Iran’s intentions,’ the three countries say
Iran calls European statement on nuclear talks ‘unconstructive’
Updated 11 September 2022
Agencies
FRANKFURT/TEHRAN: France, Germany and Britain have urged Iran to agree to a proposed relaunch of the agreement limiting its nuclear program, saying final texts of a deal have been readied but Iran “has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity.”
The three European governments said in a joint statement Saturday that Iran has instead raised “separate issues” and “continues to escalate its nuclear program way beyond any plausible civilian justification.”
Tehran has also reopened issues related to its legally binding obligations under the Non Proliferation Treaty that was concluded with the UN atomic energy watchdog IAEA, they added.
The statement comes amid efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which eased sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program. The United States unilaterally pulled out of the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to start backing away from the deal’s terms.
Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry on Saturday described as “unconstructive” and “regrettable” the joint statement issued by the trio.
“It is surprising and regrettable that, in a situation where diplomatic interactions and exchanges of messages are continuing... to finalize the negotiations,” the three European parties would issue such an “unconstructive” statement, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.
“The three European countries are advised to play a more active role to provide a solution to end the few remaining disagreements instead of entering the phase of destroying the diplomatic process,” Kanani added.
Kanani said it was “regrettable that the three European countries have taken a step in the path of the Zionist regime to defeat the negotiations with this ill-considered statement,” referring to Israel, the Islamic republic’s arch-foe and a staunch opponent of the deal.
“If such an approach continues, they must also accept responsibility for its results,” he said.
The UN atomic watchdog said Wednesday it believes Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium that is highly enriched to one short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels.
Iran last week sent a written response in negotiations over a final draft of a roadmap for parties to return to the tattered nuclear deal, though the US cast doubt on Tehran’s offer. Neither side elaborated on the contents. (With AP and AFP)
US trio jailed by Iran and accused of espionage sue former captors
Group of Americans held captive for a year by Tehran after being seized while hiking on Iraq border
Updated 10 September 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Three Americans who were detained by the Iranian government for over a year are suing their former captors, arguing that they are owed damages by the Tehran regime for the suffering and torture they endured while being imprisoned on baseless charges of espionage.
The trio — Sarah Shourd, Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal — were hiking on the Iranian border with Iraq in 2009 when they were seized.
Shourd and Bauer, who are both journalists and were formerly married, and Fattal are having their lawsuit overseen by federal judge Richard Leon in Washington.
In 2019, Leon ordered the Tehran regime to pay Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian $180 million after he endured a similar experience to the trio and was imprisoned for over a year on false espionage charges.
HIGHLIGHT
The three were bundled into a car, where they remained for three days, fearing for their lives. The lawsuit added that they were taken to Tehran’s infamous Evin prison, where several high-profile Western hostages have been held captive, and kept in small separate cells.
Leon heard the case in Iran’s absence after the Iranian government failed to respond to the suit filed in October 2016.
Rezaian was awarded the hefty damages in order to influence the regime and dissuade it from using hostages as political bargaining chips.
The US has seized significant Iranian assets following a sanctions plan brought in to tackle the Tehran regime’s terror activities around the world, with any damages awarded to the trio expected to come from the congressional Justice for Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund.
Shourd and Bauer were originally opponents of US sanctions against Iran after their captivity ended, but now stand to benefit from the curbs if their lawsuit is successful.
Bauer in 2016 said the sanctions were “totally irresponsible,” while Shourd said the restrictions will hit “the poorest Iranians the hardest.”
The Guardian newspaper requested comment from attorneys representing all three of the former prisoners, but did not receive a response.
The lawsuit filed by the trio details the story leading up to their captivity, with Shourd and Bauer moving to Yemen and then Syria in 2008.
Shourd, an antiwar activist, and Bauer, a freelance journalist, moved there to improve their Arabic.
Fattal visited the couple in 2009, when the group embarked on the ill-fated hike to Iraqi Kurdistan that would spark the controversy.
A group of Iranian soldiers stopped the group after they reportedly accidentally crossed into Iran, with the soldiers mistaking the trio for Iraqis and rummaging through their items, including cameras and hiking gear.
The three were bundled into a car, where they remained for three days, fearing for their lives. The lawsuit added that they were taken to Tehran’s infamous Evin prison, where several high-profile Western hostages have been held captive, and kept in small separate cells.
The legal action launched by the trio argues that they were questioned in a way that attempted to make them reveal that they were US spies.
Bauer was asked if he worked for an American mercenary firm, while Shourd was challenged on whether she was working on a US government mission, and questioned about any visits to the Pentagon.
The lawsuit also claims that a guard once told Bauer that he knew the American was not a spy, adding: “But it was up to the US government and the Iranian government to negotiate his release,” suggesting that the Tehran regime was using the three hostages as political bargaining chips — a strategy deployed by Iran in recent decades.
All three of the former prisoners said that they frequently heard screams of torture from nearby cells, and feared that they would be next to face the brutal treatment.
Shourd was kept by herself throughout the ordeal, with the lawsuit alleging that Iranian officials and guards failed to treat a breast lump, precancerous cervical cells and other health problems that she reported.
Bauer and Fattal were eventually kept together in a cramped cell.
Shroud was released in September 2010, with the regime branding it an act of clemency post-Ramadan, but Bauer and Fattal were denied release for another year.
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Iran’s president at the time, reportedly released the pair before flying to the UN General Assembly in New York in order to gain plaudits.
The trio attracted significant media attention on their return, with former President Barack Obama issuing a statement celebrating their release.
All three reported struggles with the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder in the US. Their personal lives suffered. Shourd and Bauer married in 2012, but divorced seven years later.
This is not the first lawsuit brought on by the group, with Shourd and her mother suing the Iranian government in May.
Families endured significant emotional turbulence during the trio’s captivity, with the joint lawsuit arguing that Shourd was a political hostage.
Fattal and his family also launched a lawsuit in July. Bauer’s family completed the set in August.