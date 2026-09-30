RIYADH: The Saudi Water Authority, represented by the Water Technologies Innovation Institute and Research Advancements, has concluded the seventh Water Research Community event in Riyadh, which featured 12 agreements and 130 research proposals.

The event brought together about 400 researchers, experts, and representatives of government entities, universities, research centers, and the industrial sector from the Kingdom and abroad.

The program included four workshops on sustainability and advanced materials, process innovation, clean and renewable energy, and the circular economy.

An exhibition showcased more than 60 scientific posters covering water technologies, AI-driven resource recovery, groundwater treatment, data center waste heat utilization, leak detection, and sustainable agriculture.

The event aimed at turning 15 percent of proposals into applied projects, publishing more than 250 scientific papers, registering 20 patents, funding over 15 projects, and establishing Saudi startups with a combined market value exceeding SR300 million ($80 million).

It also aimed at transitioning six to 10 technologies annually to commercial application, with an estimated annual economic impact of SR3 billion.

Across seven editions in Alkhobar, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, Tabuk, Dhahran, Manchester, and Riyadh, the community has brought together more than 1,900 researchers and experts, received over 470 proposals, and facilitated 47 strategic agreements.