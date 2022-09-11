MENA Project Tracker — Bahrain’s EWA receives bids for Al DUR IWPP; Sharjah to begin work on data center

CAIRO: A consortium led by US-based Bechtel has been selected for the front-end engineering and design contract for a unified power system that will link gas infrastructure in Egypt, reported MEED.

The clients of this project are UK-based oil and gas company Shell, the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co., and publicly owned Petronas in Malaysia.

The scope of work includes linking an onshore gas processing plant for the West Delta Deep Marine gas fields in the Mediterranean Sea to the Egyptian Liquefied Nitrogen Gas export terminal on the east of Alexandria.

“The synergies will include optimization of the number of running gas turbine generators, modeling the most efficient operating mode for both plants, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and economizing the fuel consumption in the entire hub,” disclosed Bechtel.

Bahrain’s EWA receives bids for Al DUR IWPP

Deloitte and Touche, KPMG Fakhro, and Ernst & Young Middle East have submitted technical bids for the consultancy services contract for the third phase of Al Dur Independent Water and Power Plant.

The client on the project is Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority.

Through this third phase, the project aims to achieve an additional 1,500 to 1,800-megawatt capacity combined cycle power plant and a 50 million imperial gallons per day desalination plant.

Sharjah to begin work on the first Tier 3 data center

A joint venture formed between Khazna Data Centres and BEEAH Digital is on its way to creating the first Tier 3 data center in Sharjah, reported Construction Review Online.

This project will align with the government’s digital transformation initiative, and pave the way for other data centers in the UAE to follow this path.

The nine-Megawatt center will include full redundancy grade power, in addition to environmental control systems and high-tech security.