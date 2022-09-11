You are here

Israel PM heads to Berlin for fresh pitch against Iran deal
Iran will be the focus of the talks when the Israeli delegation, headed by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, lands in Berlin. (AFP)
Updated 11 September 2022
AFP

  • Israel has long opposed a revival of the 2015 accord
  • Momentum that built toward a restored agreement last month appears to have slowed
TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid took off for Germany on Sunday, in his latest diplomatic effort to persuade Western powers to ditch a nuclear deal with Iran.
Israel has long opposed a revival of the 2015 accord, which has been moribund since then US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed biting sanctions on Tehran.
Momentum that built toward a restored agreement last month appears to have slowed, after the three European nations that are party to the agreement — Germany, France and Britain — on Saturday raised “serious doubts” about Iran’s sincerity in restoring the deal.
Meeting his cabinet before flying to Berlin, Lapid thanked these three powers for the “strong position” they had voiced in a tripartite statement on Saturday.
These powers charged that Tehran “has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity,” adding that “instead, Iran continues to escalate its nuclear program way beyond any plausible civilian justification.”
Lapid told his cabinet that “Israel is conducting a successful diplomatic campaign to stop the nuclear agreement and prevent the lifting of sanctions on Iran.
“It is not over yet,” he added. “There is still a long way to go, but there are encouraging signs.”
An Israeli diplomatic official, who requested anonymity, told AFP that Iran will be the focus of the talks when the delegation lands in Berlin.
“It’s important to continue to coordinate positions and to influence the European position. Germany has an important role in this,” the official said.
Lapid, who was traveling with senior security officials, is scheduled to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier before returning to Israel late Monday.
The 2015 agreement, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, gave Iran sanctions relief in return for restricting its nuclear program.
Negotiations underway in Vienna since April 2021 have sought to restore the agreement, by lifting the sanctions on Tehran and pushing Iran to fully honor its prior nuclear commitments.
Last month, the European Union, which acts as the mediator of the talks, put forward a “final” draft of the agreement.
Iran and the US then took turns to respond to the text, with Washington saying on Friday that Tehran’s reply was a step “backwards.”

Updated 5 min 43 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Troops take control of a large swath of valley and mountainous areas in southern provinces considered safe havens for terrorists
AL-MUKALLAH: Yemeni military and security forces have taken control of a large swath of valley and mountainous areas in the southern provinces of Abyan and Shabwa, which have long been considered safe havens for Al-Qaeda militants.

Local media and officials said that military and security forces led by the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council stormed the arid and mountainous Khaber Al-Marakesha, an area in Abyan known for nearly 10 years as an Al-Qaeda hideout and the cradle of some militants, including Jalal Baliedi, a senior Al-Qaeda leader killed by a US drone in the same region in 2016. 

Other military forces, including the Giants Brigades and the Shabwa Defense Forces, are on the verge of completely pushing Al-Qaeda militants from the Al-Musainah region and are now fighting their way into a long and rugged valley called Mouthab.

Residents told Arab News that the military forces encountered stiff resistance from Al-Qaeda militants who planted landmines and booby traps to obstruct their progress deeper into those rugged areas.

“The Al-Qaeda militants were outnumbered by the attacking forces and were unable to halt their advances,” a local journalist who preferred anonymity said, adding that the militants fled to a chain of rugged mountains between Abyan, Shabwa and Al-Bayda.

Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a spokesperson for pro-independence southern troops, told Arab News that their forces have taken control of three valleys in Abyan that house three military training facilities for Al-Qaeda.

“We drove Al-Qaeda out of Al-Naseel, Moujan and Al-Sari. Al-Qaeda has a large military camp in Al-Sari,” he said.

“The terrorist elements have fled to the mountains, and the military operation continues.” 

Hundreds of soldiers were deployed on Sunday in Lawder, Ahwar and other areas of Abyan province to thwart any attempts by Al-Qaeda militants to mount counterattacks.

Twenty troops and six militants were killed in an Al-Qaeda attack on a military outpost for southern forces in Ahwar, Abyan last week, the militants’ deadliest attack in months.

Many military operations to push terrorists out of those places in the past have failed because militants conduct ferocious counterattacks based on their understanding of the local geology. 

Military analysts now believe that because the military and security personnel battling Al-Qaeda terrorists are made up of locals who are intimately familiar with the targeted areas, they may be able to drive the extremists out of their long-held strongholds in the southern provinces. 

Similar military and security forces, who were armed and trained by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, were successful in driving out the militants from important cities in 2016, including Al-Mukalla, the capital of the southeast province of Hadramout, which was overrun by the militants in April 2015, as well as major cities in Abyan, Shabwa and Lahj.

Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 11

Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 11
Updated 11 September 2022
Reuters

  • The coast guard rescued 14 migrants who had been on the overcrowded boat, which sank off Chebba town in Mahdia region
  • 12 others are still missing as nearly 37 had been on board
TUNIS: The death toll from a migrant shipwreck off Tunisia last week has risen to 11, most of them Tunisians, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, TAP state news agency said on Sunday.
It added that five more bodies were recovered on Saturday night by Coast Guard and Navy units as part of a search operation for migrants who went missing in the wake of a shipwreck off Chebba, Mahdia, on Sept 6.
The coast guard rescued 14 migrants who had been on the overcrowded boat, which sank off Chebba town in Mahdia region.
12 others are still missing as nearly 37 had been on board.
The boat set off from El Awabed coast in Sfax region.
The coastline of Sfax has become a major departure point for people fleeing poverty in Africa and the Middle East for a chance at a better life in Europe.

Jordanian PM visits British embassy to offer condolences on Queen Elizabeth's passing

Jordanian PM visits British embassy to offer condolences on Queen Elizabeth’s passing
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

  • “The passing away of Queen Elizabeth II is a great loss not only for the UK and its people but also for the world,” Al-Khasawneh said
LONDON: Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh and other officials visited the British embassy in Amman on Sunday to offer their condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Al-Khasawneh wrote in a condolence book at the embassy and expressed solidarity with the British people and government during this difficult time.

“The passing away of Queen Elizabeth II is a great loss not only for the UK and its people but also for the world,” Khasawneh said.

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was taken from her summer home in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh on Sunday, past tens of thousands of mourners lining the route to pay tribute.

She died on Thursday after she spent 70 years on the throne.

Palestinian dies days after being shot in Israeli raid

Palestinian dies days after being shot in Israeli raid
Updated 11 September 2022
AFP

  • Hamad Abu Jelda was shot during an Israeli army raid on Jenin camp to destroy the home of Raad Hazem
JENIN: A Palestinian succumbed to his wounds Sunday, five days after being shot by the Israeli army during a home demolition in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
In a statement, the ministry confirmed “the death of the young man, Hamad Mustafa Hussein Abu Jelda, 24, after being shot by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin camp a few days ago.”
Security sources in Jenin told AFP that Abu Jelda had been shot during an Israeli army raid on Jenin camp last Tuesday to destroy the home of Raad Hazem, who killed three Israelis in a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv.
Hazem carried out a shooting spree in Tel Aviv’s busy Dizengoff Street nightlife district on April 7, before being shot dead after a massive manhunt.
His father Fathi and brother Hamam are both wanted by Israel.
A petition by Hazem’s family to prevent the demolition was rejected by Israel’s supreme court on May 30.
The Tel Aviv shooting was part of a wave of deadly attacks on Israeli targets, mostly by Palestinians. In response, Israel launched near nightly raids on West Bank towns and cities that have killed dozens of Palestinians, including fighters.
Last Monday, armed forces chief Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said “around 1,500 wanted people were arrested and hundreds of attacks prevented” in the operations.
Human rights activists say Israel’s policy of demolishing the homes of suspected attackers amounts to collective punishment, as it can render non-combatants, including children, homeless.
But Israel says the practice is effective in deterring some Palestinians from carrying out attacks.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, when it captured the territory from Jordan.

UAE distributes more aid in flood-hit Sudan

UAE distributes more aid in flood-hit Sudan
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

KHARTOUM: The UAE charities continued distributing critical aid to those affected by the floods in Sudan, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Teams on ground delivered food baskets and shelter that benefited 3,500 people in two villages in the White Nile state, WAM said.

People living in remote villages received food assistance through ferries.

The UAE has earlier opened an air bridge to deliver large quantities of aid to those affected by Sudan's floods, which killed over 100 people and affected around 278,500 others.

