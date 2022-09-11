You are here

  • Home
  • Greek PM wants to keep channels with Turkey open despite “unacceptable” comments

Greek PM wants to keep channels with Turkey open despite “unacceptable” comments

Greek PM wants to keep channels with Turkey open despite “unacceptable” comments
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis delivers a speech during the annual Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on September 10, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/66d29

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Greek PM wants to keep channels with Turkey open despite “unacceptable” comments

Greek PM wants to keep channels with Turkey open despite “unacceptable” comments
  • Erdogan accused Greece of occupying demilitarised islands in the Aegean Sea
  • Turkish president said his country was ready to “do what is necessary” when the time came
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday that Athens would try to keep communication channels with Ankara open despite recent “unacceptable” comments from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan accused Greece of occupying demilitarised islands in the Aegean Sea and saying Turkey was ready to “do what is necessary” when the time came.
“I consider recent statements by the Turkish president unacceptable,” Mitsotakis told a news conference in the northern city of Thessaloniki.
“However, we will always try to keep communication channels open,” he said, adding he has been always willing to meet Erdogan.

Topics: Greece Turkey Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Related

Greece warns allies of Turkey conflict danger amid tension
World
Greece warns allies of Turkey conflict danger amid tension
Greece warns allies of Turkey conflict danger amid tension
World
Greece warns allies of Turkey conflict danger amid tension

Israel PM heads to Berlin for fresh pitch against Iran deal

Israel PM heads to Berlin for fresh pitch against Iran deal
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Israel PM heads to Berlin for fresh pitch against Iran deal

Israel PM heads to Berlin for fresh pitch against Iran deal
  • Israel has long opposed a revival of the 2015 accord
  • Momentum that built toward a restored agreement last month appears to have slowed
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid took off for Germany on Sunday, in his latest diplomatic effort to persuade Western powers to ditch a nuclear deal with Iran.
Israel has long opposed a revival of the 2015 accord, which has been moribund since then US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed biting sanctions on Tehran.
Momentum that built toward a restored agreement last month appears to have slowed, after the three European nations that are party to the agreement — Germany, France and Britain — on Saturday raised “serious doubts” about Iran’s sincerity in restoring the deal.
Meeting his cabinet before flying to Berlin, Lapid thanked these three powers for the “strong position” they had voiced in a tripartite statement on Saturday.
These powers charged that Tehran “has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity,” adding that “instead, Iran continues to escalate its nuclear program way beyond any plausible civilian justification.”
Lapid told his cabinet that “Israel is conducting a successful diplomatic campaign to stop the nuclear agreement and prevent the lifting of sanctions on Iran.
“It is not over yet,” he added. “There is still a long way to go, but there are encouraging signs.”
An Israeli diplomatic official, who requested anonymity, told AFP that Iran will be the focus of the talks when the delegation lands in Berlin.
“It’s important to continue to coordinate positions and to influence the European position. Germany has an important role in this,” the official said.
Lapid, who was traveling with senior security officials, is scheduled to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier before returning to Israel late Monday.
The 2015 agreement, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, gave Iran sanctions relief in return for restricting its nuclear program.
Negotiations underway in Vienna since April 2021 have sought to restore the agreement, by lifting the sanctions on Tehran and pushing Iran to fully honor its prior nuclear commitments.
Last month, the European Union, which acts as the mediator of the talks, put forward a “final” draft of the agreement.
Iran and the US then took turns to respond to the text, with Washington saying on Friday that Tehran’s reply was a step “backwards.”

Topics: Iran nuclear deal #israel #iran Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid Yair Lapid

Related

Iran seizes ‘foreign’ fuel-smuggling ship, says state media
Middle-East
Iran seizes ‘foreign’ fuel-smuggling ship, says state media
France, Britain and Germany say Iran’s stance on IAEA probe jeopardizes nuclear talks
Middle-East
France, Britain and Germany say Iran’s stance on IAEA probe jeopardizes nuclear talks

Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province

Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province
Updated 38 min 35 sec ago
AP

Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province

Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province
  • Near 1,400 people have been killed, 13,000 injured and millions left homeless by the heavy flooding since mid-June
  • In the worst-hit Sindh province, 621 people, including 270 children, were killed and 8,400 people left injured
Updated 38 min 35 sec ago
AP

KARACHI: Two more US military planes loaded with tons of aid for Pakistanis affected by flooding from deadly monsoon rains landed Sunday in southern Sindh province, one of the worst-affected regions in the impoverished country.
Saif Ullah, spokesman for the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, said each plane was loaded with about 35 tons of relief aid that would be distributed in the province by the World Food Program. The aircraft landed at Sukkur Airport in Sindh and Ullah said the US operation that began Thursday would continue until Sept. 16.
Pakistan has suffered under extremely heavy monsoon rains that started early this year — in mid-June. Multiple officials and experts have blamed the rains and resulting floodwaters on climate change. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week called on the world to stop “sleepwalking” through the dangerous environmental crisis. He has called repeatedly on the international community to send massive amounts of aid to Pakistan.
Ullah said Sunday that two more flights bringing relief goods from the United Arab Emirates landed at Karachi airport. So far, UN agencies and several countries have sent multiple planeloads of aid, and authorities say the UAE has been one of the most generous contributors.
Near 1,400 people have been killed, 13,000 injured and millions left homeless by the heavy flooding since mid-June. The waters also destroyed road and communications infrastructure.
In the worst-hit Sindh province, 621 people, including 270 children, were killed and 8,400 people left injured.
Miles of cotton and sugarcane crops, banana orchards and vegetable fields could be seen submerged in floodwaters. Thousands of mud and brick homes caved in under the deluge leaving people homeless and sheltering in tents alongside damaged roads.
According to the latest report from authorities, the unprecedented monsoon rains and and flood destroyed more than 1.5 million houses, 63 bridges, 2,688 kilometers of roads and near half a million animals drowned in the flood water across the Sindh province, leaving over 30 million homeless.
Pakistan’s military chief Gen. Qamar Jawed Bajwa toured the badly affected district of Dadu in Sindh and its surroundings on Saturday. Dadu could suffer further flooding from the rising waters of the Indus River.
“People will continue to suffer if we don’t have a drainage system and dams,” Bajwa told reporters.
He said constructing dams would help produce electricity, curb pollution and decrease global warming and that army engineers have been asked to conduct an initial study.
Bajwa said working on alternate energy sources is essential and called for the gradual reduction of oil and coal as energy sources to minimal levels.
Since June, heavy rains and flooding have added a new level of grief to cash-strapped Pakistan and highlighted the disproportionate effect of climate change on impoverished populations.
Experts say Pakistan is responsible for only 0.4 percent of the world’s historic emissions that are blamed for climate change. The US is responsible for 21.5 percent, China for 16.5 percent and the European Union for 15 percent.

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan Floods Sindh

Related

USAID pledges $60 million of funding for Sri Lanka

USAID pledges $60 million of funding for Sri Lanka
Updated 11 September 2022
Reuters

USAID pledges $60 million of funding for Sri Lanka

USAID pledges $60 million of funding for Sri Lanka
  • USAID would provide $40 million for fertilizer imports and $20 million for humanitarian needs to tackle the country’s deep financial crisis
Updated 11 September 2022
Reuters

COLOMBO: The chief of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Sunday announced a $60 million aid package for Sri Lanka.
USAID head Samantha Power said it would provide $40 million for fertilizer imports and $20 million for humanitarian needs to tackle the country’s deep financial crisis.
Power, who is visiting Sri Lanka, added: ““I have come to convey that the United States stands with you during this unparalleled crisis.”
Sri Lanka is facing acute shortages of essentials including food, fuel and medicines due to a lack of foreign currency needed to pay for imports.

Topics: Sri Lanka United States of America (USA) United States

Related

Sri Lanka’s ousted president returns home after fleeing
World
Sri Lanka’s ousted president returns home after fleeing
Debt-stricken Sri Lanka reaches $2.9bn loan deal with IMF
World
Debt-stricken Sri Lanka reaches $2.9bn loan deal with IMF

Biden to honor 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms

Biden to honor 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms
Updated 11 September 2022
AP

Biden to honor 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms

Biden to honor 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms
  • The 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks comes a year after Biden ended the long and costly war in Afghanistan that the US and allies launched in response to the terror attacks
Updated 11 September 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is set to mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at the Pentagon, a year after he ended the long and costly war in Afghanistan that the US and allies launched in response to the terror attacks.
In ending the Afghanistan war, the Democratic president followed through on a campaign pledge to bring home US troops from the country’s longest conflict. But the war concluded chaotically in August 2021, when the US-backed Afghan government collapsed in the face of a countrywide Taliban advance that returned the fundamentalist group to power. A bombing claimed by an Afghanistan-based extremist group killed 170 Afghans and 13 US troops at Kabul’s airport, where thousands of desperate Afghans gathered in hopes of escape before the final US cargo planes departed over the Hindu Kush.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Biden in his remarks Sunday will recognize the impact the 2001 attacks had on the US and the world and honor the nearly 3,000 people killed that day when Al-Qaeda hijackers took control of commercial planes and crashed them into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.
“I think you’ll hear him talk about how America will stay vigilant to the threat but also look to future threats and challenges and be able to learn to meet those threats and challenges,” Kirby said.
Biden marked the one-year anniversary of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan late last month in low-key fashion. He issued a statement in honor of the 13 US troops killed in the bombing at the Kabul airport and spoke by phone with US veterans assisting ongoing efforts to resettle in the United States Afghans who helped the war effort.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday criticized Biden’s handling of the end of the war and noted that the country has spiraled downward under renewed Taliban rule since the US withdrawal.
“Now, one year on from last August’s disaster, the devastating scale of the fallout from President Biden’s decision has come into sharper focus,” McConnell said. “Afghanistan has become a global pariah. Its economy has shrunk by nearly a third. Half of its population is now suffering critical levels of food insecurity.”
First lady Jill Biden will speak Sunday at the Flight 93 National Memorial Observance in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband will go to New York City for a commemoration ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial.

Topics: US Joe Biden Afghanistan Al-Qaeda September 11 attacks

Related

Biden is 13th and final US president to meet Queen Elizabeth
World
Biden is 13th and final US president to meet Queen Elizabeth
Biden wants other ‘options’ to block Iran nuclear weapons capability if deal fails
Middle-East
Biden wants other ‘options’ to block Iran nuclear weapons capability if deal fails

India observes day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

India observes day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
Updated 11 September 2022
AP

India observes day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

India observes day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
  • Flags atop Indian Parliament, President House, Red Fort and other government offices in New Delhi were lowered
  • Official entertainment events were also canceled “as a mark of respect to” the queen
Updated 11 September 2022
AP

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday observed a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II with flags lowered to half-staff on all government buildings.
Official entertainment events were also canceled “as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said.
Flags atop Indian Parliament, President House, Red Fort and other government offices in New Delhi were lowered.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called Elizabeth “a stalwart of our times.”
Britain ended two centuries of colonial rule of the Indian subcontinent in 1947.

Topics: Death of Queen Elizabeth II Britain's Queen Elizabeth II India

Related

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin makes journey through Scotland
World
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin makes journey through Scotland

Latest updates

Greek PM wants to keep channels with Turkey open despite “unacceptable” comments
Greek PM wants to keep channels with Turkey open despite “unacceptable” comments
Israel PM heads to Berlin for fresh pitch against Iran deal
Israel PM heads to Berlin for fresh pitch against Iran deal
World oil demand to reach 100.6m bpd in Q3: OAPEC
World oil demand to reach 100.6m bpd in Q3: OAPEC
TASI trades higher in response to rising crude prices: Closing bell
TASI trades higher in response to rising crude prices: Closing bell
UAE Pro League: Al Ain flying high; Pjanic, Yarmolenko on target
UAE Pro League: Al Ain flying high; Pjanic, Yarmolenko on target

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.