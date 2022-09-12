MENA Project Tracker — Aramco starts bids on $5bn petchem project; AMAALA to tender projects worth $1.6bn

CAIRO: Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Co. has invited bids for wastewater network works located in Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain, reported MEED.

The deadline to receive applications is Sept. 27.

The company has also invited bids for a project for the rehabilitation and development of wastewater and the deadline is Oct. 4.

AMAALA to tender projects worth $1.6bn

AMAALA — the Saudi megaproject set to attract tourists to the Red Sea coast — is tendering SR6.1 billion ($1.6 billion) worth of contracts across 54 proposals, Zawya reported.

The project developer also revealed that 300 contracts valued at SR6.62 billion have already been awarded, where the majority of deals have been finalized with local firms.

“Surpassing 300 contract awards underscores the scale of this project and the significant progress being made as we press ahead with activity on the ground to bring our destination to life,” stated John Pagano, Group CEO of TRSDC, was quoted as saying.

Aramco starts bids on $5bn petrochemicals project

Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co. is awaiting technical and commercial bids on its $5 billion Amiral petrochemicals project in Jubail, according to MEED.

Saptor — a joint venture between Aramco and France’s TotalEnergies — has pre-qualified eight bidders for the engineering, procurement and construction of the project.

The scope of work includes the expansion of Saptor’s operations at its refinery in Jubail into petrochemicals production.

Upon its completion, the complex will have the capacity to produce 1.5 million tons of ethylene annually, in addition to 500,000 tons of propylene a year.