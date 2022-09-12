You are here

  • Home
  • MENA Project Tracker — Aramco starts bids on $5bn petchem project; AMAALA to tender projects worth $1.6bn

MENA Project Tracker — Aramco starts bids on $5bn petchem project; AMAALA to tender projects worth $1.6bn

Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Co. has invited bids for wastewater network works located in Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain, reported MEED.
Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Co. has invited bids for wastewater network works located in Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain, reported MEED.
Short Url

https://arab.news/cstme

Updated 15 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

MENA Project Tracker — Aramco starts bids on $5bn petchem project; AMAALA to tender projects worth $1.6bn

MENA Project Tracker — Aramco starts bids on $5bn petchem project; AMAALA to tender projects worth $1.6bn
Updated 15 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Co. has invited bids for wastewater network works located in Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain, reported MEED.

The deadline to receive applications is Sept. 27.

The company has also invited bids for a project for the rehabilitation and development of wastewater and the deadline is Oct. 4.

AMAALA to tender projects worth $1.6bn

AMAALA — the Saudi megaproject set to attract tourists to the Red Sea coast — is tendering SR6.1 billion ($1.6 billion) worth of contracts across 54 proposals, Zawya reported.

The project developer also revealed that 300 contracts valued at SR6.62 billion have already been awarded, where the majority of deals have been finalized with local firms.

“Surpassing 300 contract awards underscores the scale of this project and the significant progress being made as we press ahead with activity on the ground to bring our destination to life,” stated John Pagano, Group CEO of TRSDC, was quoted as saying.

Aramco starts bids on $5bn petrochemicals project 

Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co. is awaiting technical and commercial bids on its $5 billion Amiral petrochemicals project in Jubail, according to MEED.

Saptor — a joint venture between Aramco and France’s TotalEnergies — has pre-qualified eight bidders for the engineering, procurement and construction of the project.

The scope of work includes the expansion of  Saptor’s operations at its refinery in Jubail into petrochemicals production.

Upon its completion, the complex will have the capacity to produce 1.5 million tons of ethylene annually, in addition to 500,000 tons of propylene a year.

 

Topics: Aramco Amaala Abu Dhabi

Related

MENA Project Tracker — Bahrain’s EWA receives bids for Al DUR IWPP; Sharjah to begin work on data center
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — Bahrain’s EWA receives bids for Al DUR IWPP; Sharjah to begin work on data center

KSA’s Natural Gas signs MoU with Egypt’s TAQA Arabia to develop gas transportation

KSA’s Natural Gas signs MoU with Egypt’s TAQA Arabia to develop gas transportation
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

KSA’s Natural Gas signs MoU with Egypt’s TAQA Arabia to develop gas transportation

KSA’s Natural Gas signs MoU with Egypt’s TAQA Arabia to develop gas transportation
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Natural Gas Distribution Co. has signed a memorandum of understanding with Egypt’s TAQA Arabia to explore ways to develop and operate gas transportation services.

The MoU supports Natural Gas’ plan to expand and boost its profits, according to a bourse filing.

The natural gas producer signed the one-year agreement with the aim of collaborating more effectively and gaining practical experience in the energy and gas sectors, it said.

TAQA Arabia is one of the largest natural gas distribution companies in Egypt. 

Topics: Saudi Natural Gas Egypt TAQA MoU

Related

Business & Economy
National Gas to distribute dividend

Saudi Arabia first in Middle East to be awarded US Marine Quality Certificate

Saudi Arabia first in Middle East to be awarded US Marine Quality Certificate
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia first in Middle East to be awarded US Marine Quality Certificate

Saudi Arabia first in Middle East to be awarded US Marine Quality Certificate
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: In recognition of its ships high marine quality standards in US ports, Saudi Arabia has become one of only 26 countries — and the first in the Middle East — to be awarded the Marine Quality Certificate for the 21st century.

This achievement was awarded to the Kingdom’s ships for fully complying with environmental and safety standards and requirements whilst visiting US ports according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The certificate is awarded by the US Coast Guard, which ensures safety and environmental management in US seaports and sea-lanes.

Obtaining the Maritime Quality Certificate marks an important step forward in the development of the Saudi naval fleet, which includes 426 ships.

This certificate facilitates the movement of Saudi naval vessels in regional waters and American ports and assists in increasing trade exchanges and strengthening the economic relationship between the two nations.

The US Coast Guard develops and publishes legal regulations and standards for safe design, shipbuilding, stability, electrical and mechanical systems, life-saving systems, fire safety equipment, and other ship equipment to achieve the highest levels of efficiency and quality.

Topics: US Marine Quality Certificate US Coast Guard

Related

Foreign investors’ ownership in Saudi stock market rises 31% to $76bn in Q2
Business & Economy
Foreign investors’ ownership in Saudi stock market rises 31% to $76bn in Q2

Foreign investors’ ownership in Saudi stock market rises 31% to $76bn in Q2

Foreign investors’ ownership in Saudi stock market rises 31% to $76bn in Q2
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

Foreign investors’ ownership in Saudi stock market rises 31% to $76bn in Q2

Foreign investors’ ownership in Saudi stock market rises 31% to $76bn in Q2
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The ownership of qualified foreign investors in Saudi Arabia’s stock market surged to SR284 billion ($76 billion) by the end of the second quarter of 2022.

This is 31 percent up from SR216 billion in the same period last year, according to a report by the Capital Market Authority.

“Qualified foreign investors are playing an increasingly significant role on the Saudi exchange,” said an earlier CMA report.

Foreign investors’ ownership in Saudi-listed stocks touched the highest level of SR340 billion in April 2022.

When it comes to total foreign investment by swap holders, foreign residents, QFIs, foreign diversified portfolio managers, and foreign strategic investors, the ownership rose to SR354 billion at the end of the second quarter from SR276 billion a year ago.

Overall institutional investors held 96.6 percent of the total ownership in the market of SR11.4 trillion, while the remaining 3.34 percent belonged to non-institutional investors at the end of the three-month period.

In the same period of 2021, the breakdown of institutional and non-institutional investors was 95.9 percent for the former and 4.05 percent for the latter out of SR9.7 trillion in total.

Topics: CMA stocks Saudi Arabia

Related

Tadawul raises $4.7bn through 27 new listings in H1 amid healthy pipeline 
Business & Economy
Tadawul raises $4.7bn through 27 new listings in H1 amid healthy pipeline 

Saudi Arabia produces 20% of global desalinated water, official says

Saudi Arabia produces 20% of global desalinated water, official says
Updated 12 September 2022
Dana Yasser Abdelaziz & Jana Salloum

Saudi Arabia produces 20% of global desalinated water, official says

Saudi Arabia produces 20% of global desalinated water, official says
Updated 12 September 2022
Dana Yasser Abdelaziz & Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia produces around 20 percent of the world’s desalinated water, with 9 million cubic meters produced per day, the deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture said.

While speaking at the Future of Desalination International Conference in Riyadh on Sept. 12, Mansour Al-Mushaiti added that Saudi Arabia has desalinated seawater since the 1950s and is “the leading desalinated water producer in the world.”

He noted that the Kingdom now has reliable access to drinking water, of which 60 percent is desalinated. 

“The sustained development of our desalinated industry has provided this part (of the world) a constant technological innovation — from thermal to reverse osmosis, from ongoing enhancement in membrane technology to using renewable energy to run desalination plants.” 

Speaking of the government’s efforts in this regard, he said in 2002 the Kingdom created the Independent Water Power Producers and an official framework for private sector participation.

Saudi Arabia has also taken major steps toward improving the desalination sector's efficiency, reliability and sustainability. 

Sharing the history and some of Saudi Arabia’s achievements in this sector, the deputy minister revealed that the Kingdom launched the initiative to desalinate water using solar energy in 2009. 

“In 2018, we successfully completed the world's first large-scale water desalination plant powered by solar energy,” he said, adding that today they are working on other solutions, including the membrane technology.

Saudi Arabia launched Shuaibah Independent Water & Power Project, which is the first IWPP in the Kingdom to utilize the Flue Gas Desulphurization technology along with a low NOx burner and Electrostatic Precipitator. This is in full compliance with the World Bank emission requirement.

During the conference, the Kingdom’s Saline Water Conversion Corp. signed a cooperation agreement with Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research to localize and enhance cooperation in the desalination industry. 

Hosted by Saudi Arabia from Sept. 11-13 in Riyadh, the Future of Desalination International Conference aims to discuss opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship in the desalination sector.

Many policymakers, developers, contractors, researchers and innovators will attend to discuss the sector’s future.

Topics: FDIC2022 Saudi desalination

Related

Saudi Arabia’s desalination projects eye sustainability and energy
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s desalination projects eye sustainability and energy
The rise and rise of water desalination in Saudi Arabia graphic
Business & Economy
The rise and rise of water desalination in Saudi Arabia

Saudis’ investment in US stocks grows 78% to $19bn in Q2

Saudis’ investment in US stocks grows 78% to $19bn in Q2
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

Saudis’ investment in US stocks grows 78% to $19bn in Q2

Saudis’ investment in US stocks grows 78% to $19bn in Q2
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi investors’ trades in US stocks soared 78 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022, according to a report by the Capital Market Authority.

The amount invested stood at SR71 billion ($19 billion) — the highest level in a year.

Saudis injected SR31 billion more when compared to the first quarter of 2022 and SR10.4 billion more than the corresponding period a year ago.

US stock investment by Saudi-based traders in the first quarter and the second quarter of 2021 stood at SR40 billion and SR61 billion, respectively.

The transactions of Saudis through licensed brokerage firms are divided among seven markets – local, Gulf, Arab, Asian, US, European, and other geographical regions.

The trading value across all territories amounted to SR1.07 trillion during the second quarter, against SR1.14 trillion in the year's first quarter.

Local trades accounted for 93.1 percent of the total amount, representing SR994 billion, followed by the US market with a share of 6.7 percent, while the remaining 0.2 percent was allocated to other markets.

Topics: US stock Capital Market Authority (CMA)

Related

Global asset management firm Mercer receives advisory license from CMA, plans team expansion
Business & Economy
Global asset management firm Mercer receives advisory license from CMA, plans team expansion

Latest updates

MENA Project Tracker — Aramco starts bids on $5bn petchem project; AMAALA to tender projects worth $1.6bn
MENA Project Tracker — Aramco starts bids on $5bn petchem project; AMAALA to tender projects worth $1.6bn
KSA’s Natural Gas signs MoU with Egypt’s TAQA Arabia to develop gas transportation
KSA’s Natural Gas signs MoU with Egypt’s TAQA Arabia to develop gas transportation
Egyptian defense minister, US commander discuss military ties
Egyptian defense minister, US commander discuss military ties
7 things we learned from a historic 2022 US Open
7 things we learned from a historic 2022 US Open
Egypt expresses commitment to African stability in meeting with UN envoy
Egypt expresses commitment to African stability in meeting with UN envoy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.