What We Are Reading Today: Sinkable

Author: Daniel Stone

In Sinkable, Daniel Stone spins a fascinating tale of history, science, and obsession, uncovering the untold story of the Titanic not as a ship but as a shipwreck.

He explores generations of eccentrics, like American Charles Smith, whose 1914 recovery plan using a synchronized armada of ships bearing electromagnets; Jack Grimm, a Texas oil magnate who spent a fortune to find the wreck after failing to find Noah’s Ark; and the British Doug Woolley who has claimed, since the 1960s, to be the true owner of the Titanic wreckage.

Brimming with humor, curiosity and wit, Sinkable offers an immensely entertaining romp through the deep sea and the nature of obsession.