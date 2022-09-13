Egyptian Ambassador seeks more cooperation with Japan

TOKYO: Egyptian Ambassador Mohamed Abu Bakr paid a courtesy call on Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs TAKAGI Kei on Tuesday and said he would like to continue promoting bilateral relations in various fields such as education, economy and culture.

Ambassador Abu Bakr congratulated Takagi on his appointment as Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Takagi welcomed Ambassador Abu Bakr’s visit and expressed his expectations for cooperation between the two countries at COP27, which will be held in Egypt in November.

He also had high hopes for the Japanese-style education introduced in Egypt. Under the Egypt-Japan Education Partnership administered by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Egypt is the first country in the world to adopt tokkatsu, an integral part of Japanese education, throughout its school system.

Egypt’s education authorities saw tokkatsu – activities outside of school subjects intended to foster children’s all-round development – in Japanese elementary schools as a way of nurturing well-rounded individuals in Egypt.

Takagi also looked forward to the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which was partly financed by Japan, the ministry said.

