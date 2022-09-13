You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian Ambassador seeks more cooperation with Japan

Egyptian Ambassador seeks more cooperation with Japan

Egyptian ambassador Mohamed Abu Bakr paid a courtesy call on Japan's parliamentary vice-minister for foreign affairs Takagi Kei on Tuesday. (Japan MOFA)
1 / 2
Egyptian ambassador Mohamed Abu Bakr paid a courtesy call on Japan's parliamentary vice-minister for foreign affairs Takagi Kei on Tuesday. (Japan MOFA)
Egyptian ambassador Mohamed Abu Bakr paid a courtesy call on Japan's parliamentary vice-minister for foreign affairs Takagi Kei on Tuesday. (Japan MOFA)
2 / 2
Egyptian ambassador Mohamed Abu Bakr paid a courtesy call on Japan's parliamentary vice-minister for foreign affairs Takagi Kei on Tuesday. (Japan MOFA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/658jv

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Egyptian Ambassador seeks more cooperation with Japan

Egyptian Ambassador seeks more cooperation with Japan
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Egyptian Ambassador Mohamed Abu Bakr paid a courtesy call on Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs TAKAGI Kei on Tuesday and said he would like to continue promoting bilateral relations in various fields such as education, economy and culture.

Ambassador Abu Bakr congratulated Takagi on his appointment as Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Takagi welcomed Ambassador Abu Bakr’s visit and expressed his expectations for cooperation between the two countries at COP27, which will be held in Egypt in November.

He also had high hopes for the Japanese-style education introduced in Egypt. Under the Egypt-Japan Education Partnership administered by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Egypt is the first country in the world to adopt tokkatsu, an integral part of Japanese education, throughout its school system.

Egypt’s education authorities saw tokkatsu – activities outside of school subjects intended to foster children’s all-round development – in Japanese elementary schools as a way of nurturing well-rounded individuals in Egypt.

Takagi also looked forward to the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which was partly financed by Japan, the ministry said.

* This article originally appeared on the Arab News Japan edition, click here to read it.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Japan

Related

Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Japan PM
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Japan PM
Egyptian expatriate minister, Saudi envoy discuss cooperation
Saudi Arabia
Egyptian expatriate minister, Saudi envoy discuss cooperation

Four-story building collapses in Jordan’s capital, people rescued from debris

Updated 12 sec ago

Four-story building collapses in Jordan’s capital, people rescued from debris

Four-story building collapses in Jordan’s capital, people rescued from debris
Updated 12 sec ago
AMMAN: Jordan’s civil defense began on Tuesday evacuating several people trapped after a four-story residential building in the capital collapsed, witnesses said.
Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh and senior members of the government were seen at the site as a major rescue operation was under way to evacuate people caught under the debris, they said.

More Tunisian migrants head to Italy amid political and economic crisis

More Tunisian migrants head to Italy amid political and economic crisis
Updated 33 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

More Tunisian migrants head to Italy amid political and economic crisis

More Tunisian migrants head to Italy amid political and economic crisis
  • Videos posted on social media showed entire families embarking on boats this summer
  • The bad economic situation is no longer a sole reason for rise of illegal journey toward Italy
Updated 33 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: The number of Tunisian migrants landing on Italian shores jumped 23 percent to 13,500 in the first eight months of 2022 from the same period last year, a rights group said on Tuesday, adding Tunisia’s political and economic crisis lay behind the exodus.
Videos posted on social media showed entire families embarking on boats this summer amid a sharp rise in the number of sailings from Tunisian coasts as the country’s economic crisis deepened.
Ramadan Ben Omar, an official in the Tunisian Forum of Economic and Social Rights, said that 2,600 minors, 640 women and 500 Tunisian families arrived on the Italian coasts in boats this year.
He added that the number of people drowned off the Tunisian coast this year was about 570.
Tunisia is in the throes of an economic and social crisis which threatens to bankrupt public finances, while inflation has reached 8.6 percent, its highest in three decades.
“The bad economic situation is no longer a sole reason for rise of illegal journey toward Italy... There is also a stifling political crisis and a decline in freedoms, in addition to social tension and loss of hope among Tunisians,” Ben Omar told Reuters.
Efforts to rescue the economy have been complicated by Tunisia’s political upheavals since President Kais Saied seized most powers a year ago, shutting down parliament and moving to rule by decree, a move described by the opposition as a coup.
Saied has said the moves were needed to end political paralysis, and he enshrined his expanded role in a new constitution that was passed in a referendum in July on a low turnout of 30.5 percent.
The Tunisian authorities prevented more than 23,500 Tunisians from reaching the Italian coasts by thwarting about 1,800 crossings, Ben Omar said.
The interior ministry was not immediately available to comment on the assertion that the increase in migration was fueled by the country’s political and economic situation.
Human traffickers increasingly use the Tunisian Mediterranean towns of Sfax, Zarzis and Mahdia as launch pads for migrants heading by boat to Europe.

Topics: Tunisia Italy migrants

Related

61 migrants rescued by freighter off Malta reach Crete
Middle-East
61 migrants rescued by freighter off Malta reach Crete
Fears grow for Arab migrants adrift off the coast of Italy
Middle-East
Fears grow for Arab migrants adrift off the coast of Italy

Al-Azhar’s grand imam in Kazakhstan for interfaith conference

Al-Azhar’s grand imam in Kazakhstan for interfaith conference
Updated 13 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Al-Azhar’s grand imam in Kazakhstan for interfaith conference

Al-Azhar’s grand imam in Kazakhstan for interfaith conference
  • Al-Tayyeb stated Al-Azhar’s readiness to support Kazakhstan with scholarships and training for imams
  • Al-Tayyeb will deliver a speech at the main session of the congress
Updated 13 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The grand imam at Egypt’s top religious authority has traveled to Kazakhstan to lead a delegation at an interfaith conference of the world’s religious leaders.
Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, who is the most senior cleric at Al-Azhar and chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, met President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the capital Nur-Sultan as part of preparations for the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
The pair discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Kazakhstan and Al-Azhar. Tokayev expressed his appreciation for the grand imam’s efforts to promote peace and tolerance, and said his country’s need for Al-Azhar grew every day.
Al-Tayyeb stated Al-Azhar’s readiness to support Kazakhstan with scholarships and training for imams.
As grand imam of Al-Azhar, Sunni Islam’s oldest and foremost seat of learning, Al-Tayyeb will deliver a speech at the main session of the congress, which starts on Wednesday in Nur-Sultan. He will also meet Pope Francis, who is also in attendance.
Participants will discuss the role of religions in promoting spiritual and moral values in the modern world and coexistence between religions and cultures.
They will also discuss the contributions of religious and political leaders to the fight against extremism, radicalism and terrorism.
The grand imam will also visit the Hazrat Sultan Mosque, the largest in Kazakhstan and among the largest in Asia.

Topics: Kazakhstan Sheikh Ahmad Al-Tayeb Pope Francis interfaith

Related

Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb received their respective Zayed Award for Human Fraternity trophies this week. (Supplied)
World
Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb receive trophies for Zayed Award for Human Fraternity
Special Pope Francis and Al-Azhar’s Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb sign declaration of fraternity in Abu Dhabi
Middle-East
Pope Francis and Al-Azhar’s Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb sign declaration of fraternity in Abu Dhabi

Iran makes arrests in Guards commander killing

Iran makes arrests in Guards commander killing
Updated 13 September 2022
Reuters

Iran makes arrests in Guards commander killing

Iran makes arrests in Guards commander killing
  • Hassan Sayad Khodai was shot in Tehran by two people on a motorcycle
Updated 13 September 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Iranian authorities have arrested several people over the assassination of a Revolutionary Guards colonel in May that Tehran has blamed on Israel and its Western allies, judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said on Tuesday.
The Guards, Iran’ elite security force, said the shooting of Hassan Sayad Khodai in the capital Tehran by two people on a motorcycle was the work of “terrorist groups affiliated with global oppression (West) and Zionism (Israel).”
“Several people have been arrested in the case of the assassination of martyr Khodai. The necessary legal orders have been issued for them and the case is under investigation,” Setayeshi told a news conference, according to state media.
The Israeli Prime Minister’s office, which oversees intelligence agency Mossad, declined to comment on the events in the Iranian capital.
Israeli media said Khodai headed a unit of the Quds Force — the Revolutionary Guards’ overseas arm — that planned attacks on Israelis abroad.
Iranian forces have played a key role in support of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Tehran’s ally, against Daesh and other militant and rebel groups in Syria’s civil war.
Khodai’s killing came at a time of uncertainty over the revival of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers after months of stalled talks.
At least six Iranian scientists and academics have been killed or attacked since 2010, several of them by assailants riding motorcycles, in strikes believed to have targeted Iran’s uranium enrichment program, which the West says is meant to develop a nuclear weapons capability.
Iran says its nuclear energy program has solely peaceful purposes, and has denounced the killings as acts of terrorism carried out by Western intelligence agencies and Mossad. Israel has declined comment on such accusations.

Topics: #iran #israel Iran Revolutionary Guards

Related

Iran controls fire at southern oilfield after apparent sabotage
Middle-East
Iran controls fire at southern oilfield after apparent sabotage
Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia
World
Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia

Iran controls fire at southern oilfield after apparent sabotage

Iran controls fire at southern oilfield after apparent sabotage
Updated 13 September 2022
Reuters

Iran controls fire at southern oilfield after apparent sabotage

Iran controls fire at southern oilfield after apparent sabotage
  • The oilfield is located in the oil-rich southwestern Khuzestan province
Updated 13 September 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran on Tuesday brought under control a fire at its Shadegan oilfield which was caused by an apparent act of sabotage, a local oil company official told state television.
The fire was caused early on Tuesday after “tampering by unknown elements,” but it was quickly brought under control, Qobad Nasseri, head of the Maroon Oil and Gas Production Company which exploits Shadegan, told state television.
The oilfield is located in the oil-rich southwestern Khuzestan province, home to Iran’s Arab minority, which has long been the scene of anti-government unrest.
Attacks are rare in Iran, but a number of sensitive military and nuclear sites have been targeted in recent years.
Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities and scientists linked to its nuclear program. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.
Nasseri said: “The situation is completely under control and there is no cause for concern... The damage is being evaluated but the field will return to production shortly.”
The fire apparently occurred at one of some 20 active wells in the Shadegan field, which has an estimated total production capacity of about 70,000 barrels per day.

Topics: Iran

Related

People gathering at Washington Square Park in support with the protests for access to water in Khuzestan, Iran. (Shutterstock)
Middle-East
HRW slams Iranian crackdown on Khuzestan protests
Update One killed in Iran water shortage protests: state media
Middle-East
One killed in Iran water shortage protests: state media

Latest updates

Egyptian Ambassador seeks more cooperation with Japan
Egyptian Ambassador seeks more cooperation with Japan
Saudi crown prince meets with president of the European Council
Saudi crown prince meets with president of the European Council
Dubai crown prince launches city research, development program
Dubai crown prince launches city research, development program
Four-storey building collapses in Jordan’s capital, people rescued from debris
Four-storey building collapses in Jordan’s capital, people rescued from debris
World in ‘wrong direction’ as climate impacts worsen: UN
World in ‘wrong direction’ as climate impacts worsen: UN

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.