You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine pushes counter-offensive, Biden sees long haul

Ukraine pushes counter-offensive, Biden sees long haul

President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP)
President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4yax8

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine pushes counter-offensive, Biden sees long haul

Ukraine pushes counter-offensive, Biden sees long haul
  • US president: It is clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress
  • The White House has provided billions of dollars of weapons and support
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

BALAKLIIA, Ukraine: Ukraine has set its sights on freeing all territory occupied by invading Russian forces after driving them back in a speedy counter-offensive in the northeast, a goal US President Joe Biden said would be “a long haul” achieving.
In a Tuesday evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said around 8,000 square kilometers have been liberated by Ukrainian forces so far this month, apparently all in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.
“Stabilization measures” had been completed in about half of that territory, Zelensky said, “and across a liberated area of about the same size, stabilization measures are still ongoing.”
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the full scope of battlefield successes claimed by Ukraine. The total area cited by Zelensky is roughly the size of the Greek island of Crete.
Asked whether Ukraine has reached a turning point in the six-month war, Biden said it was hard to tell.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Ukraine now on offensive in both south and east

• New US military aid for Ukraine likely, White House says

• In call, Scholz urges Putin to find diplomatic solution soon

“It’s clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it’s going to be a long haul.”
The White House, which has provided billions of dollars of weapons and support, said earlier the United States is likely to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine in “coming days.” Russian forces have left defensive positions, particularly in and around Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, a US spokesperson said.
Since Moscow abandoned its main bastion in the northeast on Saturday, marking its worst defeat since the early days of the war, Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of towns in a stunning shift in battleground momentum.
Russian forces still control about a fifth of Ukraine in the south and east, but Kyiv is now on the offensive in both areas.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych held out the prospects of moving on the eastern province of Luhansk, which together with Donetsk is known as the Donbas, a major industrial region close to the border with Russia.
“There is now an assault on Lyman and there could be an advance on Siversk,” Arestovych said in a video posted on YouTube, referring to two towns. He predicted a fight for the town of Svatovo, where he said the Russians have storage depots.
“And that is what they fear most — that we take Lyman and then advance on Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk. And they would be cut off from Svatovo,” he said.
Denis Pushilin, leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic run by Russian proxies said in a video post that Lyman remains in their hands. “The situation has been stabilized. The enemy naturally is trying to advance in small groups but (Russian-led) Allied forces are fully repelling them.”

SOLDIERS WELCOMED
Speaking in the central square of Balakliia, a crucial military supply hub taken by Ukrainian forces late last week, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said 150,000 people had been liberated from Russian rule in the area.
Ukrainian flags had been raised and a large crowd gathered to receive bundles of humanitarian aid. A shopping center had been destroyed but many buildings remained intact, with shops closed and boarded up.
“The aim is to liberate the Kharkiv region and beyond — all the territories occupied by the Russian Federation,” Malyar said on the road to Balakliia, which lies 74 km (46 miles) southeast of Kharkiv.
The road to Balakliia through liberated areas was littered with charred vehicles and destroyed military hardware.
Groups of Ukrainian soldiers smoked, grinned and chatted beside the road. One soldier was stretched out on the top of a tank like it was his living room sofa.
In the nearby village of Verbivka, emotional but cheery residents, many of them of retirement age, recounted the fearful existences they led under almost seven months of Russian occupation.
“It was scary: we tried to walk around less, so they’d see us less,” said Tetiana Sinovaz.
Nadia Khvostok, 76, described the traumatic occupation and the arrival of Ukrainian troops, saying residents greeted them “with tears in our eyes.”
There were abandoned Russian vehicles, including a military truck with a smashed windscreen.

POWER LINES RESTORED
Meanwhile, repair crews have restored the two main power lines supplying Kharkiv city and its surrounds, power firm Ukrenergo said after Russian shelling caused blackouts.
The Kyiv government fears Russia will step up attacks on its energy networks as winter approaches and is pleading for anti-aircraft technology from the West to protect the infrastructure.
With Russian forces under pressure, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
Scholz called on Putin to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, based on a cease-fire, complete withdrawal of Russian troops, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, a German government spokesperson said.
Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syehubov, who came to Verbivka, said the authorities were trying to record crimes committed by Russians during their occupation of the area, and recover the bodies of victims.
“We’re asking everyone around about all the places of burial which can be found,” he said.
Moscow denies its forces have committed atrocities in areas they have controlled since Putin ordered the invasion on Feb. 24.

Topics: Ukraine Russia United States of America

Related

US: Russia spent $300m to covertly influence world politics
World
US: Russia spent $300m to covertly influence world politics
Russia’s Lavrov granted a visa to attend UN General Assembly
World
Russia’s Lavrov granted a visa to attend UN General Assembly

US sells home of couple illegally working with Syria company

A US Department of Homeland Security plaque is displayed in Miami. (AP)
A US Department of Homeland Security plaque is displayed in Miami. (AP)
Updated 14 September 2022
AP

US sells home of couple illegally working with Syria company

A US Department of Homeland Security plaque is displayed in Miami. (AP)
  • Their business from 2014 until 2018 exported electronics, computer equipment and other items to customers in Lebanon and Syria, according to federal authorities
Updated 14 September 2022
AP

BOSTON: Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to a victims’ compensation fund from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The Syrian company was involved in the acquisition of parts that could be used to build improvised explosive devices and used against United States and coalition troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, US authorities said.
The $642,702 was recovered through a civil forfeiture action against the former residence of Anni Beurklian, and her husband, Antoine Ajaka, who operated Top Tech US Inc. from the Waltham home, according to a statement from the office of US Attorney Rachael Rollins.
Beurklian and Ajaka fled the US in early 2018 before they were indicted on several charges including illegal provision of services to Syria and smuggling. They are now believed to be in either Lebanon or Syria, prosecutors said.
No defense attorney was listed in court records.
Their business from 2014 until 2018 exported electronics, computer equipment and other items to customers in Lebanon and Syria, according to federal authorities.
One customer was Syria-based EKT Electronics, which the US government alleged was “involved in activities related to the acquisition, attempted acquisition and/or development of improvised explosive devices, which were being used against United States and coalition troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.”
The US requires anyone doing business with EKT to obtain an export license, which authorities say Top Tech failed to do.
Beurklian and Ajaka filed a claim to maintain ownership of the home, but last year a federal judge denied the claim under the fugitive disentitlement law, which allows the court to deny a claim in a civil forfeiture case from a person trying to avoid criminal prosecution.
Homeland Security Investigations sold the home for more than $856,000, three-quarters of which will go to the United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund, prosecutors said.

 

Topics: Syria US

Related

CENTCOM urges nations to bring Daesh relatives home from Syria
World
CENTCOM urges nations to bring Daesh relatives home from Syria
Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies before a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
World
Hacking victim SolarWinds hires ex-Homeland Security official Krebs as consultant

US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics

US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics
Updated 14 September 2022
AP

US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics

US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics
  • The State Department took the unusual step of releasing a diplomatic cable that was sent on Monday to many US embassies and consulates abroad, many of them in Europe, Africa and South Asia, laying out the concerns
Updated 14 September 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable.
The cable released Tuesday cites a new intelligence assessment of Russia’s global covert efforts to support policies and parties sympathetic to Moscow. The cable does not name specific Russian targets but says the US is providing classified information to select individual countries.
It’s the latest effort by the Biden administration to declassify intelligence about Moscow’s military and political aims, dating back to ultimately correct assessments that Russia would launch a new war against Ukraine. Many of President Joe Biden’s top national security officials have extensive experience countering Moscow and served in government when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched wide-ranging campaigns to influence the 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections.
A senior administration official declined to say how much money Russia is believed to have spent in Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelensky and his top deputies have long accused Putin of meddling in domestic politics. The official noted allegations of Russian influence in recent elections in Albania, Bosnia and Montenegro, all Eastern European countries that have faced historical pressure from Moscow.
Unlike declared efforts by foreign governments to lobby for preferred initiatives, Russia’s covert influence involved using front organizations to funnel money to preferred causes or politicians, the cable alleges. That includes think tanks in Europe and state-owned enterprises in Central America, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa.
The US has in its history also covertly funded political groups and been responsible for efforts to topple or undermine foreign governments. The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity under rules set by the administration, rejected comparisons between Russia’s activities and current US financing of media and political initiatives.
Putin was spending huge sums “in an attempt to manipulate democracies from the inside,” the official said.
State Department spokesman Ned Price called Russia’s covert funding an “assault on sovereignty.”
“It is an effort to chip away at the ability of people around the world to choose the governments that they see best fit to represent them, to represent their interests, and to represent their values,” he said.
Russia’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The State Department took the unusual step of releasing a diplomatic cable that was sent on Monday to many US embassies and consulates abroad, many of them in Europe, Africa and South Asia, laying out the concerns.
The cable, which was marked “sensitive” and not intended for foreign audiences but was not classified, contained a series of talking points that US diplomats were instructed to raise with their host governments regarding alleged Russian interference. Among steps diplomats were told to recommend include sanctions, travel bans, and exposure of covert financing.
According to the cable, intelligence officials believe Russia planned to transfer “at least hundreds of millions more” dollars in funding to sympathetic parties and officials around the world.
The cable does not say how intelligence officials came up with the total figure of $300 million. It also does not address concerns that Russia or other adversaries may again try to interfere in US politics.
The official briefing reporters noted that Biden had recently extended a national emergency declaration addressing the continued threat of foreign election interference.
“We’re promoting coordination with our democratic peers,” the official said. “And we’ll be exchanging lessons learned, all to advance our collective election security, but also our election security here at home.”
Josh Rudolph, a fellow at the German Marshall Fund’s Alliance for Securing Democracy who researches Russian and Chinese financial influence, compared the White House decision to release its new findings with its declassification of Russian plans and intentions in the Ukraine war.
“That made a lot of sense because it got the Ukrainians ready for their own defense and it helped rally the Europeans to build an international coalition,” Rudolph said. “This can have all of those same benefits but also defang the operation itself. If the target is voters, then what you mainly have to do is reach those voters and let them know what’s happening to them.”
 

 

Topics: Russia Ukraine United States

Related

Nearly 3m tons of grain exported from Ukraine since August
World
Nearly 3m tons of grain exported from Ukraine since August
Russia’s Lavrov granted a visa to attend UN General Assembly
World
Russia’s Lavrov granted a visa to attend UN General Assembly

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash
Updated 14 September 2022
AP

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash
  • Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said it was responding to a “large-scale provocation” by Armenia late Monday and early Tuesday. It said Armenian troops planted mines and fired on Azerbaijani military positions
Updated 14 September 2022
AP

YEREVAN, Armenia: Fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan killed about 100 troops Tuesday as attacks on both sides fed fears of broader hostilities breaking out between the longtime adversaries.
Armenia said at least 49 of its soldiers were killed; Azerbaijan said it lost 50.
The fighting erupted minutes after midnight with Azerbaijani forces unleashing an artillery barrage and drone attacks in many sections of Armenian territory, according to Armenia’s Defense Ministry. It said shelling grew less intense during the day but Azerbaijani troops were trying to advance into Armenian territory.
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said it was responding to a “large-scale provocation” by Armenia late Monday and early Tuesday. It said Armenian troops planted mines and fired on Azerbaijani military positions.
The two countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.
Azerbaijan reclaimed broad swaths of Nagorno-Karabakh in a six-week war in 2020 that killed more than 6,600 people and ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal. Moscow, which deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers under the deal, has sought to maintain friendly ties with both ex-Soviet nations.
The international community urged calm on both sides.
Moscow has engaged in a delicate balancing act, maintaining strong economic and security ties with Armenia, which hosts a Russian military base, while also developing close cooperation with oil-rich Azerbaijan. The Russian Foreign Ministry urged both parties Tuesday “to refrain from further escalation and show restraint.”
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called Russian President Vladimir Putin and later also had calls with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke by phone with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with both Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev. The US has a special envoy in the region, Blinken said, “and my hope is that we can move this from conflict back to the negotiating table and back to trying to build a peace.”
Speaking in parliament early Tuesday, Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of having had an uncompromising stance at recent European Union-brokered talks in Brussels.
Armenia said the Azerbaijani shelling Tuesday damaged civilian infrastructure and wounded an unspecified number of people.
On Facebook, Aliyev expressed condolences “to the families and relatives of our servicemen who died on September 13 while preventing large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Kalbajar, Lachin, Dashkasan and Zangilan regions of Azerbaijan.”
Turkey, an ally of Azerbaijan, also placed the blame for the violence on Armenia. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for Aliyev and said in a statement that Turkey and Azerbaijan are “brotherly ... in all matters.”
The governor of Gegharkunik province, one of the regions that came under Azerbaijani shelling, said there was a 40-minute lull in the fighting, apparently reflecting Moscow’s attempt to negotiate a truce, before it later resumed. The governor, Karen Sarkisyan, said four Armenian troops in his region were killed and another 43 were wounded by the shelling.
The Armenian government said it would officially ask Russia for assistance under a friendship treaty between the countries, and also appeal to the United Nations and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security alliance of ex-Soviet nations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from comment on Armenia’s request but added during a conference call with reporters that Putin was “taking every effort to help de-escalate tensions.”
 

 

Topics: Azerbaijan Armenia

Related

Update Turkey tells Armenia to ‘cease provocations’ as Yerevan appeals for help against Baku
World
Turkey tells Armenia to ‘cease provocations’ as Yerevan appeals for help against Baku
Fresh clashes erupt between Azerbaijan, Armenia
World
Fresh clashes erupt between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Taliban claim killing 40 Afghan resistance fighters in Panjshir

Taliban claim killing 40 Afghan resistance fighters in Panjshir
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

Taliban claim killing 40 Afghan resistance fighters in Panjshir

Taliban claim killing 40 Afghan resistance fighters in Panjshir
  • Headed by the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, NRF forces in May announced an offensive against the Taliban — their first since the hard-line Islamists seized power
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban said Tuesday their forces had killed at least 40 fighters of an Afghan insurgent group led by the son of a late anti-Taliban commander during renewed fighting in the northern Panjshir province.
The scenic Panjshir Valley is famed for being a site of Afghan resistance against Soviet forces in the 1980s and an anti-Taliban rebel base during the Islamists’ first stint in power in the late 1990s.
The National Resistance Front (NRF) were the last to hold out against the Taliban’s takeover of the country in August last year by retreating to the valley.
Headed by the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, NRF forces in May announced an offensive against the Taliban — their first since the hard-line Islamists seized power.
Scores of civilians had fled the valley in the initial bout of fighting, but there has been a lull in recent weeks.
However, fresh fighting erupted in the valley in the past few days, residents and the insurgent group said.
Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said 40 NRF fighters, including three commanders, had been killed by Taliban forces.
“Sweeping clearance operations were conducted against the rebels in Rukha, Dara and Abshar district of Panjshir province,” Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that another 101 insurgents had been arrested.
He did not say when the NRF fighters were actually killed.
NRF, though, said the Taliban was exaggerating the number of fighters killed.
“We refute the numbers. They have inflated the numbers,” Ali Nazary, head of NRF’s foreign relations, told AFP.
“Only a small group of our forces were captured and killed by the Taliban. Our forces fought fiercely till the last bullet.”
Massoud, the group’s most revered figure and known as the “Lion of Panjshir,” was assassinated in 2001 by Al-Qaeda, two days before the September 11 attacks in the United States.
His son, Ahmad Massoud, has since picked up the mantle against Taliban forces, repeatedly denouncing the Islamist regime as “illegitimate.”
NRF says its offensive would continue across 12 provinces where its forces have a presence, mostly in the north.

 

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

Taliban reject UN report, say no women fired from government jobs
World
Taliban reject UN report, say no women fired from government jobs

CENTCOM urges nations to bring Daesh relatives home from Syria

CENTCOM urges nations to bring Daesh relatives home from Syria
Updated 13 September 2022
AFP
Reuters

CENTCOM urges nations to bring Daesh relatives home from Syria

CENTCOM urges nations to bring Daesh relatives home from Syria
  • Kurds in northeast Syria have repeatedly begged countries to repatriate
Updated 13 September 2022
AFP Reuters

AMMAN/BEIRUT: The head of the US armed forces’ Central Command has urged countries from around the world to repatriate their nationals from a northeast Syrian camp housing jihadists’ wives and children.

Al-Hol camp holds around 56,000 people — mostly Syrians and Iraqis, but also around 10,000 who consist largely of wives and children of Daesh fighters originating from further afield.
Many were taken to the camp during the defeat of the jihadist group’s self-declared caliphate by US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces in 2019.
“I encourage all of the countries that have citizens there to repatriate, rehabilitate and reintegrate” camp residents, CENTCOM’s Gen. Michael Kurilla told reporters in Jordan’s capital Amman.

BACKGROUND

Al-Hol camp holds around 56,000 people — mostly Syrians and Iraqis, but also around 10,000 who consist largely of wives and children of Daesh fighters originating from further afield.

Syria’s Kurds — who run a semi-autonomous administration in northeast Syria — have repeatedly begged countries to repatriate their citizens.
But such calls, despite being echoed by the UN, have largely fallen on deaf ears, due to fears returnees might pose a security threat back home and trigger a domestic backlash.
Daesh seized around a third of Iraq and swaths of war-torn Syria in 2014, recruiting foreign jihadists from around the world, before it was gradually ground down by US-backed forces on both sides of the border.
The foreigners at Al-Hol are detained in a secure area away from other camp residents, since many of them are still highly radicalized, posing problems for Kurdish guards and other camp residents.
“I think we have to look at this with empathy ... because there is no military solution to this,” Kurilla said.
“The only solution is to repatriate, rehabilitate and reintegrate” camp residents.
About 50 percent of Al-Hol’s inhabitants believe Daesh’s “vile ideology,” Kurilla said, while the other 50 percent “are those who have no other place to live and would like to ... go back to their native country.”
The camp has grown increasingly volatile this year, with at least 26 people murdered up to late August, according to the UN.
Around 700 Daesh-linked Iraqis are being repatriated per month from Al-Hol, said Kurilla. It will take “about four years” to repatriate the Iraqi residents alone at that rate, he noted.
“We will have to accelerate that to a much faster” rate, he said, adding that the US was working with Iraqi authorities toward that end.
But repatriations to other countries have been even slower.
In late July, the Kurdish administration handed Tajikistan 146 women and children related to Daesh fighters, in the first such repatriation to the ex-Soviet state.
France in early July repatriated 35 children and 16 mothers from camps in northeast Syria, according to the Foreign Ministry, taking the total number of children returned to Paris to 161.
Kurdish-led forces last month launched a security operation to flush out fighters hiding out in Al-Hol following a resurgence of attacks. Dozens of suspected Daesh operatives have been detained and major networks dismantled since the start of operations, the US-led anti-Daesh coalition said last week.
Separately, the UN representative in Syria said a cholera outbreak in several regions of the country presents “a serious threat to people in Syria and the region.”
He called for an urgent response to contain its spread.
The outbreak is believed to be linked to irrigation of crops using contaminated water and people drinking unsafe water from the Euphrates River which bisects Syria from the north to the east, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Imran Riza said in a statement.
The widespread destruction of national water infrastructure after more than a decade of war means much of the Syrian population is reliant on unsafe water sources.
Richard Brennan, Regional Emergency Director of the World Health Organization Eastern Mediterranean Region, said the agency had recorded eight deaths from the disease since Aug. 25: Six in Aleppo in the north and two in Deir Ezzor in the east.
“This is the first confirmed cholera outbreak in recent years ... the geographic spread gives cause for concern and so we have to move fast,” he said.
The outbreak is centered in the northern Aleppo region, where more than 70 percent of a total 936 suspected cases have been recorded, and Deir Ezzor where more than 20 percent were registered.
A smaller number of suspected cases have been recorded in Raqqa, Al-Hasaka, Hama and Lattakia.
The number of confirmed cholera cases is 20 in Aleppo, four in Lattakia and two in Damascus.
Prior to the recent cholera outbreak, the water crisis had caused an increase in diseases such as diarrhea, malnutrition and skin conditions in the region, according to the WHO.
Brennan said the WHO was appealing to donors to increase funding as the organization was already dealing with a number of cholera outbreaks in the region, including in Pakistan where floods have exacerbated a pre-existing outbreak.
“We need to scale up surveillance and testing capacity ... efforts are underway to truck clean water to the communities most affected,” he said.

 

Topics: US Central Command Syria Daesh

Related

UN warns cholera outbreak in Syria is a threat to the region
Middle-East
UN warns cholera outbreak in Syria is a threat to the region
Syria Kurds seek UN help after cholera deaths reported
Middle-East
Syria Kurds seek UN help after cholera deaths reported

Latest updates

Germany oust Giannis and Greece, Spain rally past Finland into EuroBasket semis
Germany oust Giannis and Greece, Spain rally past Finland into EuroBasket semis
Game on: Netflix steps up its multiplatform plans
Game on: Netflix steps up its multiplatform plans
Royal Commission for AlUla signs agreement with British contractor
Royal Commission for AlUla signs agreement with British contractor
NBA suspends Suns owner Sarver for one year after racism probe
NBA suspends Suns owner Sarver for one year after racism probe
Ukraine pushes counter-offensive, Biden sees long haul
Ukraine pushes counter-offensive, Biden sees long haul

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.