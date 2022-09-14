You are here

UAE introduces world's first paperless tax refund system for tourists

UAE introduces world’s first paperless tax refund system for tourists
Tourists can use electronically generated receipts to claim value-added tax refunds without carrying paper receipts, the local media reported. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: The UAE’s Federal Tax Authority on Wednesday announced the world’s first paperless tax refund scheme for tourists.

During a press conference, Khalid Ali Al-Bustani, director general of the Federal Tax Authority, said the new paperless system has been now linked with retailers, which will make receipts available electronically.

Tourists can use these electronically generated receipts to claim value-added tax refunds without carrying paper receipts, the local media reported.

The UAE introduced a VAT of 5 percent in 2018, and all tourists who spend $68 on purchases can claim VAT refunds at the outlets while leaving the country.

The UAE authorities have also equipped several kiosks to avail of the tax refund, reports in the local media said.

Al-Bustani said: “We worked with our partner Planet Tax to ensure that data is ready before a tourist arrives at the airport and can collect the refund.”

According to the local media, retailers in the country are linked with FTA and Planet Tax systems, and tourists can generate all the details regarding the VAT refund by visiting the Planet Tax website.

The tax official said the process is “very quick” and tourists “can always check about their refund amounts on the Planet portal once the invoice is posted. This service has been activated now and 95 percent of merchants will be covered under this scheme in the first year.” 

MENA Project Tracker — Kuwait Authority receives SOQ for water and power producer projects

MENA Project Tracker — Kuwait Authority receives SOQ for water and power producer projects
MENA Project Tracker — Kuwait Authority receives SOQ for water and power producer projects

MENA Project Tracker — Kuwait Authority receives SOQ for water and power producer projects
CAIRO: Oman’s Finance Ministry has pre-qualified companies to bid for the contract to develop 42 schools in the country, according to MEED.

Through a public-private partnership agreement, the scope of work will include the design, construction, and operation management of the project.

Bids are expected by February.

KAPP receives SOQ for water and power producer projects

Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects has received six statements of qualification bids for the contracts to develop the country’s two new independent water and power producer projects.

KAPP has chosen to tender Al-Zour North 2 & 3 and Al-Khiran 1 projects separately, according to MEED

Upon their completion, the Al-Zour North 2 and 3 IWPP is expected to have a generation capacity of 2,700 megawatt and a desalination capacity of 120 million imperial gallons a day.

The Al-Khiran 1 IWPP is set  to generate 1,800MW of power and 33MIGD of desalinated water. 

ACWA Powers agrees to sell its stake in Uzbekistan unit for $130m

ACWA Powers agrees to sell its stake in Uzbekistan unit for $130m
ACWA Powers agrees to sell its stake in Uzbekistan unit for $130m

ACWA Powers agrees to sell its stake in Uzbekistan unit for $130m
RIYADH: ACWA Power has signed a share purchase agreement for $130 million to sell its 49 percent stake in ACWA Power Uzbekistan Project Holding Co.

The agreement was made with CVXF Inc., a subsidiary of the Silk Road Fund of China, according to a bourse filing.

The company said the project is a 1,500 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region, being developed by ACWA Power on a “build, own, operate, transfer" model.

The project’s engineering, procurement and construction contractor is China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd., which began construction in 2021.

The project is scheduled to begin commercial operation in 2024.

Saudi Arabia and IBM reach agreement to develop AI-based sustainability initiatives

Saudi Arabia and IBM reach agreement to develop AI-based sustainability initiatives
Saudi Arabia and IBM reach agreement to develop AI-based sustainability initiatives

Saudi Arabia and IBM reach agreement to develop AI-based sustainability initiatives
RIYADH: American tech giant IBM has signed an agreement with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence to accelerate sustainability initiatives including carbon capture technology in the Kingdom using artificial intelligence. 

The announcement regarding the strategic partnership was made during the 2nd Global AI Summit in Riyadh on Sept. 14. 

The agreement will be in collaboration with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy, SDAIA, Ministry of Energy and IBM, and it will make use of artificial intelligence technology to detect, map, and eventually reduce carbon emissions across the country. 

“This agreement with IBM will contribute to creating opportunities by addressing key challenges in the circular carbon economy, petrochemical and industrial domains, through the development of innovative solutions in the field of data and artificial intelligence,” said Majid Al-Tuwaijri, CEO of the National Center of AI. 

Ahmed Al-Zahrani, Ministry of Energy’s assistant minister for development and excellence said: “The agreement will play a key role in promoting the adoption of the circular carbon economy, achieving the goals announced during the Saudi Green Initiative.” 

The new agreement with IBM is also a part of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious target to achieve net zero emissions by 2060 and to support the global effort to cut emissions. 

Saudi Arabia develops AI Ethics Principle

During the 2nd Global AI Summit, Saudi Arabia also announced its AI Ethics Principles for public consultation. 

These principles developed by SDAIA are expected to be a practical guide to incorporating AI ethics throughout the AI system development life cycle.

According to a press release, the seven AI principles proposed by SDAIA are fairness, privacy and security, humanity, social and environmental benefits, reliability and safety, transparency and explainability, and accountability and responsibility.

“We believe these principles will help us move into the next generation of innovation in a multitude of projects,” said Abdullah Sharaf Al Ghamdi, president of SDAIA. 

He added: “SDAIA has done an excellent job in encapsulating our responsibilities in implementing AI, and we hope to continue developing and implementing AI that exceeds these expectations.” 

SDAIA joining World Bank’s DDP

During the event, Abdullah bin Sharaf Al Ghamdi announced that Saudi Arabia is joining the World Bank’s digital development partnership.

“We share a common vision with the DDP. The partnership will bring together public and private sector partners, and will accelerate safe and inclusive digital transformation in developing countries,” said Al Ghamdi. 

He added: “I am confident that we will make a real difference. I am looking forward to a fruitful collaboration.” 

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $452m government debt

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $452m government debt
Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $452m government debt

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $452m government debt
RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange has approved the listing of SR1.7 billion ($452 million) worth of government debt instruments submitted by the Ministry of Finance.

The amount will be used to increase the size of three existing issuances to reach SR4.49 billion, SR30.4 billion, and SR15.1 billion, respectively.

The listing and trading of the instrument's reissue will start on Sept. 15, Tadawul said in a statement.

Emaar’s founder calls for AI investment in education sector

Emaar’s founder calls for AI investment in education sector
Emaar’s founder calls for AI investment in education sector

Emaar’s founder calls for AI investment in education sector
RIYADH: Emaar’s founder has called for greater Artificial Intelligence investment in the education sector as he dubbed the technology "more important than water."

Speaking during the Global AI Summit held in Riyadh on Sept. 14., Mohamed Alabbar said the biggest challenge for his multinational real estate development company is developing "human talent".

Calling AI the greatest achievement in human life, Alabbar said: “AI is more important than electricity; it is more important than water. It is bringing transparency and taking human capability to a different level.” 

He also said: “If we can really deploy AI to enhance governments' efforts to improve education level, it will save the world.”

However, Alabbar noted that the biggest challenge currently is motivating, training, and encouraging senior management to use AI. 

Alabbar revealed that his businesses are now using AI, adding that it helped them make their operations smarter and more efficient. 

Talking about the real estate sector, the developer of Burj Khalifa said they are currently talking to engineers about how AI can design their buildings. 

“Where it will take us a year and a half to finalize a building design, with AI it could take 30 days,” he said. 

Alabbar, who is also the founder of the e-commerce platform noon.com, in which the Saudi Public Investment Fund is an investor, said that his company is deploying AI in the Kingdom. 

 

