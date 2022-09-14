SEC eyes exploring full potential of data analytics and AI in electricity generation and supply 

You are here

The rise in electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia may result in peak energy demand by 2030 (Shutterstock)
Waffa Wael and Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Saudi Electric Co., is planning to explore the full potential of artificial intelligence and data to effectively maximize electricity generation and supply in the Kingdom, according to a top official. 

While speaking at the 2nd Global AI Summit in Riyadh on Sept.14, Khaled Salem Al-Ghamdi, senior vice president for IT and digital transformation at SEC, said that incorporating AI in the electricity sector could help reduce unplanned interruption of supply. 

“With AI models, we can detect and predict shortages in our material warehouses allowing us to ensure availability of these materials. It will also help to reduce unplanned interruption in case it occurs,” said Al-Ghamdi. 

During his speech, he noted that SEC is the largest power producer in the region, with more than 50 percent of the Kingdom’s power coming from over 450 power generation units, covering more than 800,000 kilometers. 

He added that SEC also has more than 90,000 kilometers of optical fiber networks serving over 10 million customers. 

Al-Ghamdi predicted that the rise in electric vehicles in the Kingdom may result in peak energy demand by 2030. 

“By 2030, millions of electric vehicle drivers will arrive home and put their vehicles on charge, creating potentially a peak of energy demand,” he said, adding: “AI will recognize patterns of drivers who would like to keep their vehicles on charge and those who will use them overnight. 

“The intelligent grid will ensure that the vehicle is ready for the driver’s next journey.”

Al-Ghamdi further noted that AI will assist in identifying customer sentiments through various company channels, and it will help enable a world-class customer experience. 

He added that adopting AI will also help to ensure safety, efficiency, and sustainability in the electricity sector. 

He pointed out that SEC’s digital transformation program is focussed on adapting practical capabilities in AI and big data analytics, and added that the future generation will be fully AI-enabled. 

He added: “We have collaborated with world-class partners, locally and internationally. We at SEC have been very much aware of how technology is affecting every area of our operation. And we are very deliberate on how we emerge successful in our journey aligned with the AI aspects of Vision 2030.” 

RIYADH: The UAE’s Federal Tax Authority on Wednesday announced the world’s first paperless tax refund scheme for tourists.

During a press conference, Khalid Ali Al-Bustani, director general of the Federal Tax Authority, said the new paperless system has been now linked with retailers, which will make receipts available electronically.

Tourists can use these electronically generated receipts to claim value-added tax refunds without carrying paper receipts, the local media reported.

The UAE introduced a VAT of 5 percent in 2018, and all tourists who spend $68 on purchases can claim VAT refunds at the outlets while leaving the country.

The UAE authorities have also equipped several kiosks to avail of the tax refund, reports in the local media said.

Al-Bustani said: “We worked with our partner Planet Tax to ensure that data is ready before a tourist arrives at the airport and can collect the refund.”

According to the local media, retailers in the country are linked with FTA and Planet Tax systems, and tourists can generate all the details regarding the VAT refund by visiting the Planet Tax website.

The tax official said the process is “very quick” and tourists “can always check about their refund amounts on the Planet portal once the invoice is posted. This service has been activated now and 95 percent of merchants will be covered under this scheme in the first year.” 

RIYADH: The UAE’s Federal Tax Authority on Wednesday announced the world’s first paperless tax refund scheme for tourists.

During a press conference, Khalid Ali Al-Bustani, director general of the Federal Tax Authority, said the new paperless system has been now linked with retailers, which will make receipts available electronically.

Tourists can use these electronically generated receipts to claim value-added tax refunds without carrying paper receipts, the local media reported.

The UAE introduced a VAT of 5 percent in 2018, and all tourists who spend $68 on purchases can claim VAT refunds at the outlets while leaving the country.

The UAE authorities have also equipped several kiosks to avail of the tax refund, reports in the local media said.

Al-Bustani said: “We worked with our partner Planet Tax to ensure that data is ready before a tourist arrives at the airport and can collect the refund.”

According to the local media, retailers in the country are linked with FTA and Planet Tax systems, and tourists can generate all the details regarding the VAT refund by visiting the Planet Tax website.

The tax official said the process is “very quick” and tourists “can always check about their refund amounts on the Planet portal once the invoice is posted. This service has been activated now and 95 percent of merchants will be covered under this scheme in the first year.” 

CAIRO: Oman’s Finance Ministry has pre-qualified companies to bid for the contract to develop 42 schools in the country, according to MEED.

Through a public-private partnership agreement, the scope of work will include the design, construction, and operation management of the project.

Bids are expected by February.

KAPP receives SOQ for water and power producer projects

Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects has received six statements of qualification bids for the contracts to develop the country’s two new independent water and power producer projects.

KAPP has chosen to tender Al-Zour North 2 & 3 and Al-Khiran 1 projects separately, according to MEED

Upon their completion, the Al-Zour North 2 and 3 IWPP is expected to have a generation capacity of 2,700 megawatt and a desalination capacity of 120 million imperial gallons a day.

The Al-Khiran 1 IWPP is set  to generate 1,800MW of power and 33MIGD of desalinated water. 

RIYADH: ACWA Power has signed a share purchase agreement for $130 million to sell its 49 percent stake in ACWA Power Uzbekistan Project Holding Co.

The agreement was made with CVXF Inc., a subsidiary of the Silk Road Fund of China, according to a bourse filing.

The company said the project is a 1,500 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region, being developed by ACWA Power on a “build, own, operate, transfer" model.

The project’s engineering, procurement and construction contractor is China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd., which began construction in 2021.

The project is scheduled to begin commercial operation in 2024.

RIYADH: American tech giant IBM has signed an agreement with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence to accelerate sustainability initiatives including carbon capture technology in the Kingdom using artificial intelligence. 

The announcement regarding the strategic partnership was made during the 2nd Global AI Summit in Riyadh on Sept. 14. 

The agreement will be in collaboration with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy, SDAIA, Ministry of Energy and IBM, and it will make use of artificial intelligence technology to detect, map, and eventually reduce carbon emissions across the country. 

“This agreement with IBM will contribute to creating opportunities by addressing key challenges in the circular carbon economy, petrochemical and industrial domains, through the development of innovative solutions in the field of data and artificial intelligence,” said Majid Al-Tuwaijri, CEO of the National Center of AI. 

Ahmed Al-Zahrani, Ministry of Energy’s assistant minister for development and excellence said: “The agreement will play a key role in promoting the adoption of the circular carbon economy, achieving the goals announced during the Saudi Green Initiative.” 

The new agreement with IBM is also a part of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious target to achieve net zero emissions by 2060 and to support the global effort to cut emissions. 

Saudi Arabia develops AI Ethics Principle

During the 2nd Global AI Summit, Saudi Arabia also announced its AI Ethics Principles for public consultation. 

These principles developed by SDAIA are expected to be a practical guide to incorporating AI ethics throughout the AI system development life cycle.

According to a press release, the seven AI principles proposed by SDAIA are fairness, privacy and security, humanity, social and environmental benefits, reliability and safety, transparency and explainability, and accountability and responsibility.

“We believe these principles will help us move into the next generation of innovation in a multitude of projects,” said Abdullah Sharaf Al Ghamdi, president of SDAIA. 

He added: “SDAIA has done an excellent job in encapsulating our responsibilities in implementing AI, and we hope to continue developing and implementing AI that exceeds these expectations.” 

SDAIA joining World Bank’s DDP

During the event, Abdullah bin Sharaf Al Ghamdi announced that Saudi Arabia is joining the World Bank’s digital development partnership.

“We share a common vision with the DDP. The partnership will bring together public and private sector partners, and will accelerate safe and inclusive digital transformation in developing countries,” said Al Ghamdi. 

He added: “I am confident that we will make a real difference. I am looking forward to a fruitful collaboration.” 

