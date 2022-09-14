Saudi Food Industries Polytechnic inks deal to raise localization rate

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Food Industries Polytechnic has signed a training and employment agreement with the Coldstores Group of Saudi Arabia to raise the rate of localization in the Kingdom’s food sector.

The agreement will see the development of a joint cooperation mechanism to promote, rehabilitate and employ Saudi cadres in different areas of the food industry, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This comes as part of the institute’s aim to empower and qualify Saudi cadres and strengthen training programs in a bid to provide opportunities for young people.

The success rate of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture localization initiatives has exceeded 50 percent, a top official told Al-Ekhbariya in August.

The ministry’s director of localization initiatives, Mosa Al-Kinani, said work was underway to localize professions of beekeeping, fishing, and livestock breeders.

The ministry’s strategy is yielding results as more Saudis are joining the above-mentioned professions.

Kinani said his ministry was working with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to develop plans to boost the success of the localization drive.

Also earlier this month, Saudi Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said that Saudi Arabia was working to localize 18 professions over the next year.

While speaking at the Local Content Forum in Riyadh, Al-Jasser revealed that the transportation sector of the Kingdom was working to increase the proportion of Saudi nationals in all its services.

“The transportation system is working to increase the proportion of localization in all its services. We are close to the percentage of full localization for the profession of co-pilot, and soon the full localization of pilots will be achieved,” said Al-Jasser.