Saudi minister stresses key role of communication with Oman's government, private sectors

Saudi minister stresses key role of communication with Oman’s government, private sectors
Al-Falih said enhanced communication between public and private sectors in both countries will help to develop and protect mutual investment opportunities. (SPA)
Updated 15 September 2022
SPA

Updated 15 September 2022

Saudi minister stresses key role of communication with Oman’s government, private sectors
Updated 15 September 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih on Wednesday stressed the importance to investment of enhancing communication between the public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

It came during a Saudi-Omani investment roundtable discussion that included government officials and representatives of the public and private sectors from both countries. It took place on the sidelines of a visit to the Kingdom by a delegation led by Qais Al-Yousef, the Omani minister of commerce, industry and investment promotion.

Al-Falih said enhanced communication between public and private sectors in both countries will help to develop and protect mutual investment opportunities, find solutions to the challenges investors face, explore options for viable investment opportunities on a continuous and sustainable basis, and remove obstacles that might limit the growth of bilateral trade.

He also highlighted the distinguished relationship between the two countries, and their support for the development of mutual investment opportunities.

The representatives of the private sector discussed a number of issues of common interest in various fields. The participants were given presentations about a number of sectors, including energy, renewable energy, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, real estate development, tourism, petrochemicals, manufacturing, food industries, agriculture, transportation and logistics, information technology, and financial technology.

Meanwhile, during a meeting of the Saudi-Omani Joint Business Council, Al-Falih praised the efforts being made to develop the climate for investment between the two countries, and to support investors in all sectors through efforts to enhance their investments, prosperity and success. He also congratulated the board of the council on the launch of its new website, which aims to improve the service it provides to investors.

Al-Falih said that bilateral meetings of the Saudi and Omani business councils have achieved a number of positive results and pave the way for the future development of investment opportunities and economic integration within the framework of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and Oman’s Vision 2030 development plans.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 13 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 13 min 25 sec ago

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 13 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks plunged around 1.6 percent on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of potential further interest rate hikes.

TASI ended the session 1.6 percent lower at 11,893, while Nomu the parallel market lost 0.7 percent to 20,851.

Rate hike fears also subdued gains in fellow Gulf and Middle Eastern markets, with the Egyptian index tumbling 1.9 percent, followed by a 1.7 percent loss in Qatar.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, and Oman all shed between 0.2 and 0.9 percent, while the Bahraini bourse exited the session nearly flat.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $94.11 a barrel as of 8:50 a.m. Saudi time on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate traded at $88.64 a barrel.

Stock news

ACWA Power Co. signed an agreement to sell a 49 percent stake in its Uzbekistani unit to China’s Silk Road Fund for $130 million

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. renewed a SR240 million ($64 million) contract with Flynas to provide inflight catering services to the latter for another four years

Maharah Human Resources Co. signed a framework agreement for the provision of manpower services with SABIC

Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. registered an 8 percent increase in first-half profit to SR15 million

Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. signed a SR16.5 million deal with the Ministry of Finance to develop digital portals and smart applications

Saudi Cable Co. reported a 69 percent reduction in accumulated losses to SR60 million, representing 90 percent of its recently reduced capital

Tawzea, an equally owned unit of Saudi Arabian Amiantit and Saudi Industrial Services Co., inked a SR420 million contract with the National Water Co. for water treatment services in the northern region

Saudi Networkers Services Co. saw its first-half profits rise by 14 percent to SR21 million

Saudi stock exchange approved the listing of SR1.7 billion worth of government debt instruments submitted by the Ministry of Finance

National Environmental Recycling Co. reported SR8.5 million in profit for the first half of 2022, declining 13 percent from the first half of 2021

International Human Resources Co. posted a 24 percent increase in net profit to SR3.7 million in the first half of the year

Shatirah House Restaurant Co.’s first-half profit slipped 54 percent to SR3 million

Calendar

September 22, 2022

Tadawul will be closed for the Saudi National Day

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

Saudia Catering, Flynas renew inflight services deal for another 4 years

Saudia Catering, Flynas renew inflight services deal for another 4 years
Updated 18 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 18 min 59 sec ago

Saudia Catering, Flynas renew inflight services deal for another 4 years
Updated 18 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Airlines Catering Co. has partnered up with low-cost carrier Flynas to provide the latter with inflight services for another four years at SR240 million ($64 million).

The purpose of the agreement is to offer catering services and sell onboard food-related supplies, as well as assist Flynas with logistics operations, according to a bourse filing.

It comes as an extension to a five-year deal contract worth SR501 million that was signed between both parties back in 2017.

Saudia Catering, as the company is known, expects the deal to have a positive impact on its financial statements starting from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Flynas had recorded a growth of 120 percent in the number of passengers to around 4 million during the first half of 2022, up from 1.8 million during the prior-year period.

The first sixth months of the year also witnessed the launch of 16 international destinations from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Qassim.

Topics: saudia catering inflight agreement airlines

Saudi inflation climbs to 14-month high of 3% in August driven by F&B prices: GASTAT

Saudi inflation climbs to 14-month high of 3% in August driven by F&B prices: GASTAT
Updated 45 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 45 min 9 sec ago

Saudi inflation climbs to 14-month high of 3% in August driven by F&B prices: GASTAT
Updated 45 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate accelerated to its 14-month high of 3 percent in August, up from 2.7 percent in July, according to recent data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

The uptick in the Consumer Price Index is driven by a rise in food and beverage prices, GASTAT noted. 

This is the third month in a row that the annual inflation rate has risen as May recorded 2.24 percent growth, followed by 2.3 percent and 2.7 percent in June and July respectively. 

According to the GASTAT report, food and beverage prices increased by 4.0 percent in August, while meat prices surged 6.7 percent.

“The food and beverages prices were the main drivers of the inflation rate in August 2022 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket with a weight of 18.8 percent,” said GASAT in the report. 

 

Topics: Saudi Inflation GASTAT

Traffic, water shortages, now floods: the slow death of India's tech hub?

Traffic, water shortages, now floods: the slow death of India’s tech hub?
Updated 15 September 2022
Reuters

Updated 15 September 2022

Traffic, water shortages, now floods: the slow death of India’s tech hub?
  • Disruptions raise questions about city’s future as tech hub
  • Authorities vow to act, but extreme weather may complicate plans
Updated 15 September 2022
Reuters

BENGALURU: Harish Pullanoor spent his weekends in the late 1980s tramping around the marshes and ponds of Yemalur, an area then on the eastern edge of the Indian metropolis of Bengaluru, where his cousins would join him catching small freshwater fish.
In the 1990s, Bengaluru, once a genteel city of gardens, lakes and a cool climate, rapidly became India’s answer to Silicon Valley, attracting millions of workers and the regional headquarters of some of the world’s biggest IT companies.
The untrammelled expansion came at a price.
Concrete replaced green spaces and construction around the edge of lakes blocked off connecting canals, limiting the city’s capacity to absorb and siphon off water.
Last week, after the city’s heaviest rains in decades, the Yemalur neighborhood was submerged under waist-deep water along with some other parts of Bengaluru, disrupting the southern metropolis’ IT industry and dealing a blow to its reputation.
Residents fed up with gridlocked traffic and water shortages during the dry season have long complained about the city’s infrastructure.
But flooding during the monsoon has raised fresh questions about the sustainability of rapid urban development, especially if weather patterns become more erratic and intense because of climate change.
“It’s very, very sad,” said Pullanoor, who was born close to Yemalur but now lives in the western city of Mumbai, parts of which also face sporadic flooding like many of India’s urban centers.
“The trees have disappeared. The parks have almost disappeared. There is chock-a-block traffic.”
Big businesses are also complaining about worsening disruptions, which they say can cost them tens of millions of dollars in a single day.
Bengaluru hosts more than 3,500 IT companies and some 79 “tech parks” — upmarket premises that house offices and entertainment areas catering to technology workers.
Wading through flooded highways last week, they struggled to reach modern glass-faced complexes in and around Yemalur where multinational firms including JP Morgan and Deloitte operate alongside large Indian start-ups.
Millionaire entrepreneurs were among those forced to escape flooded living rooms and swamped bedrooms on the back of tractors.
Insurance companies said initial estimates for loss of property were ran into millions of rupees, with numbers expected to go up in the next few days.

Global impact
The latest chaos triggered renewed worries from the $194 billion Indian IT services industry that is concentrated around the city.
“India is a tech hub for global enterprises, so any disruption here will have a global impact. Bangalore, being the center of IT, will be no exception to this,” said K.S. Viswanathan, vice president at industry lobby group the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM).
Bangalore was renamed Bengaluru in 2014.
NASSCOM is currently working to identify 15 new cities that could become software export hubs, said Viswanathan, who is driving the project.
“It is not a city-versus-city story,” he told Reuters. “We as a country don’t want to miss out on revenue and business opportunities because of a lack of infrastructure.”
Even before the floods, some business groups including the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) that is led by executives from Intel, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Wipro, warned inadequate infrastructure in Bengaluru could encourage companies to leave.
“We have been talking about these for years,” Krishna Kumar, general manager of ORRCA, said last week of problems related to Bengaluru’s infrastructure. “We have come to a serious point now and all companies are on the same page.”
In the early 1970s, more than 68 percent of Bengaluru was covered in vegetation.
By the late 1990s, the city’s green cover had dropped to around 45 percent and by 2021 to less than 3 percent of its total area of 741 square kilometers, according to an analysis by T.V. Ramachandra of Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISC).
Green spaces can help absorb and temporarily store storm water, helping to protect built up areas.
“If this trend continues, by 2025, 98.5 percent (of the city) will be choked with concrete,” said Ramachandra, who is part of IISC’s Center for Ecological Sciences.

City in decay
Rapid urban expansion, often featuring illegal structures built without permission, has affected Bengaluru’s nearly 200 lakes and a network of canals that once connected them, according to experts.
So when heavy rains lash the city like they did last week, drainage systems are unable to keep up, especially in low-lying areas like Yemalur.
The state government of Karnataka, where Bengaluru is located, said last week it would spent 3 billion Indian rupees ($37.8 million) to help manage the flood situation, including removing unauthorized developments, improving drainage systems and controlling water levels in lakes.
“All the encroachments will be removed without any mercy,” Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters. “I will personally go and inspect.”
Authorities have identified around 50 areas in Bengaluru that have been illegally developed. Those included high-end villas and apartments, according to Tushar Girinath, Chief Commissioner of Bengaluru’s civic authority.
Last week, the state government also announced it would set up a body to manage Bengaluru’s traffic and start discussions on a new storm water drainage project along a major highway.
Critics called the initiatives a knee-jerk reaction that could peter out.
“Every time it floods, only then we discuss,” said IISC’s Ramachandra. “Bengaluru is decaying. It will die.” 

Topics: Bengaluru India

Oil demand set to grow sharply next year, IEA says

Oil demand set to grow sharply next year, IEA says
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

Updated 14 September 2022

Oil demand set to grow sharply next year, IEA says
  • Europe imports more diesel from Mideast, Asia to replace Russia
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Global oil demand growth will rebound strongly next year as China eases COVID-19 lockdowns, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, adding that an economic slowdown will pause growth only briefly at the end of this year.

The outlook preserves a relatively bullish view for robust growth next year despite economic headwinds, built on the expectation that China will get back to work while growth in air travel will boost jet fuel demand.

The IEA’s forecast of demand growth this year of 2 million barrels per day is mostly concentrated in the first half of the year and is set to fall to nothing in the fourth quarter.

Offsetting the hit to demand by the economy, a switch from gas to oil for power generation will provide a 700,000 bpd boost in the last quarter of this year and the first of the next especially in Europe and the Middle East, the IEA said. For 2023, growth is set for 2.1 million bpd mostly due to hopes of recovery in China.

Rich countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development accounted for most of the rise in demand this year, while countries outside the group, especially China will underpin growth next year provided Beijing relaxes its COVID-19 curbs.

“Non-OECD countries will cover three-quarters of 2023’s gains if China reopens as expected,” the IEA added.

Russian oil exports

Meanwhile, Russian oil exports are set for a bumpy ride as the EU plans to impose a ban on maritime services transporting it on Dec. 5.

The ban will push Russian oil production down to 9.5 million bpd by February next year, the IEA said, a 1.9 million bpd drop compared to February 2022. A plan by G7 countries to cap Russian oil sales prices and not ban the trade may ease those losses.

Europe diesel imports

Europe is increasingly turning to non-Russian suppliers for its diesel needs with imports of the fuel this month on track to reach a three-year high, data from oil analytics firm Vortexa showed.

The data, covering Sept. 1-11, showed Europe on course to import 1.65 million bpd of diesel this month, up from 1.46 million bpd last month, and the highest since August 2019. 

HIGHLIGHTS

• The IEA’s forecast of demand growth this year of 2 million barrels per day is mostly concentrated in the first half of the year.

• Offsetting the hit to demand by the economy, a switch from gas to oil for power generation will provide a 700,000 bpd boost in the last quarter of this year.

• Russian oil exports are set for a bumpy ride as the EU plans to impose a ban on maritime services transporting it on Dec. 5.

• Europe is increasingly turning to non-Russian suppliers for its diesel needs with imports of the fuel this month on track to reach a three-year high.

It also showed diesel imports from Russia accounted for 44 percent of the total so far in September, down from 51 percent in the whole of August and 60 percent in July.

At the same time, the Middle East’s share of European diesel imports reached 30 percent, up from 23 percent in August.

Imports from the Middle East for the whole of September are set to rise about 50 percent from August to 500,000 bpd, their highest since May 2018, the data showed.

Imports from Asia are set to remain broadly steady at around 225,000 bpd in all of September versus August, but are over three times higher than in July, and near last November’s recent high, the data showed.

Topics: OPEC Oil Brent WTI International Energy Agency (IEA)

