Saudi minister stresses key role of communication with Oman’s government, private sectors

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih on Wednesday stressed the importance to investment of enhancing communication between the public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia and Oman.
It came during a Saudi-Omani investment roundtable discussion that included government officials and representatives of the public and private sectors from both countries. It took place on the sidelines of a visit to the Kingdom by a delegation led by Qais Al-Yousef, the Omani minister of commerce, industry and investment promotion.
Al-Falih said enhanced communication between public and private sectors in both countries will help to develop and protect mutual investment opportunities, find solutions to the challenges investors face, explore options for viable investment opportunities on a continuous and sustainable basis, and remove obstacles that might limit the growth of bilateral trade.
He also highlighted the distinguished relationship between the two countries, and their support for the development of mutual investment opportunities.
The representatives of the private sector discussed a number of issues of common interest in various fields. The participants were given presentations about a number of sectors, including energy, renewable energy, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, real estate development, tourism, petrochemicals, manufacturing, food industries, agriculture, transportation and logistics, information technology, and financial technology.
Meanwhile, during a meeting of the Saudi-Omani Joint Business Council, Al-Falih praised the efforts being made to develop the climate for investment between the two countries, and to support investors in all sectors through efforts to enhance their investments, prosperity and success. He also congratulated the board of the council on the launch of its new website, which aims to improve the service it provides to investors.
Al-Falih said that bilateral meetings of the Saudi and Omani business councils have achieved a number of positive results and pave the way for the future development of investment opportunities and economic integration within the framework of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and Oman’s Vision 2030 development plans.