Traffic, water shortages, now floods: the slow death of India’s tech hub?

People use Coracle boats to move through a water-logged neighborhood following torrential rains in Bengaluru, India, on Sept. 7, 2022. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Traffic moves as water is pumped out of an inundated residential area following torrential rains in Bengaluru, India, on Sept. 7, 2022. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Updated 15 September 2022
  • Disruptions raise questions about city’s future as tech hub
  • Authorities vow to act, but extreme weather may complicate plans
BENGALURU: Harish Pullanoor spent his weekends in the late 1980s tramping around the marshes and ponds of Yemalur, an area then on the eastern edge of the Indian metropolis of Bengaluru, where his cousins would join him catching small freshwater fish.
In the 1990s, Bengaluru, once a genteel city of gardens, lakes and a cool climate, rapidly became India’s answer to Silicon Valley, attracting millions of workers and the regional headquarters of some of the world’s biggest IT companies.
The untrammelled expansion came at a price.
Concrete replaced green spaces and construction around the edge of lakes blocked off connecting canals, limiting the city’s capacity to absorb and siphon off water.
Last week, after the city’s heaviest rains in decades, the Yemalur neighborhood was submerged under waist-deep water along with some other parts of Bengaluru, disrupting the southern metropolis’ IT industry and dealing a blow to its reputation.
Residents fed up with gridlocked traffic and water shortages during the dry season have long complained about the city’s infrastructure.
But flooding during the monsoon has raised fresh questions about the sustainability of rapid urban development, especially if weather patterns become more erratic and intense because of climate change.
“It’s very, very sad,” said Pullanoor, who was born close to Yemalur but now lives in the western city of Mumbai, parts of which also face sporadic flooding like many of India’s urban centers.
“The trees have disappeared. The parks have almost disappeared. There is chock-a-block traffic.”
Big businesses are also complaining about worsening disruptions, which they say can cost them tens of millions of dollars in a single day.
Bengaluru hosts more than 3,500 IT companies and some 79 “tech parks” — upmarket premises that house offices and entertainment areas catering to technology workers.
Wading through flooded highways last week, they struggled to reach modern glass-faced complexes in and around Yemalur where multinational firms including JP Morgan and Deloitte operate alongside large Indian start-ups.
Millionaire entrepreneurs were among those forced to escape flooded living rooms and swamped bedrooms on the back of tractors.
Insurance companies said initial estimates for loss of property were ran into millions of rupees, with numbers expected to go up in the next few days.

Global impact
The latest chaos triggered renewed worries from the $194 billion Indian IT services industry that is concentrated around the city.
“India is a tech hub for global enterprises, so any disruption here will have a global impact. Bangalore, being the center of IT, will be no exception to this,” said K.S. Viswanathan, vice president at industry lobby group the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM).
Bangalore was renamed Bengaluru in 2014.
NASSCOM is currently working to identify 15 new cities that could become software export hubs, said Viswanathan, who is driving the project.
“It is not a city-versus-city story,” he told Reuters. “We as a country don’t want to miss out on revenue and business opportunities because of a lack of infrastructure.”
Even before the floods, some business groups including the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) that is led by executives from Intel, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Wipro, warned inadequate infrastructure in Bengaluru could encourage companies to leave.
“We have been talking about these for years,” Krishna Kumar, general manager of ORRCA, said last week of problems related to Bengaluru’s infrastructure. “We have come to a serious point now and all companies are on the same page.”
In the early 1970s, more than 68 percent of Bengaluru was covered in vegetation.
By the late 1990s, the city’s green cover had dropped to around 45 percent and by 2021 to less than 3 percent of its total area of 741 square kilometers, according to an analysis by T.V. Ramachandra of Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISC).
Green spaces can help absorb and temporarily store storm water, helping to protect built up areas.
“If this trend continues, by 2025, 98.5 percent (of the city) will be choked with concrete,” said Ramachandra, who is part of IISC’s Center for Ecological Sciences.

City in decay
Rapid urban expansion, often featuring illegal structures built without permission, has affected Bengaluru’s nearly 200 lakes and a network of canals that once connected them, according to experts.
So when heavy rains lash the city like they did last week, drainage systems are unable to keep up, especially in low-lying areas like Yemalur.
The state government of Karnataka, where Bengaluru is located, said last week it would spent 3 billion Indian rupees ($37.8 million) to help manage the flood situation, including removing unauthorized developments, improving drainage systems and controlling water levels in lakes.
“All the encroachments will be removed without any mercy,” Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters. “I will personally go and inspect.”
Authorities have identified around 50 areas in Bengaluru that have been illegally developed. Those included high-end villas and apartments, according to Tushar Girinath, Chief Commissioner of Bengaluru’s civic authority.
Last week, the state government also announced it would set up a body to manage Bengaluru’s traffic and start discussions on a new storm water drainage project along a major highway.
Critics called the initiatives a knee-jerk reaction that could peter out.
“Every time it floods, only then we discuss,” said IISC’s Ramachandra. “Bengaluru is decaying. It will die.” 

Topics: Bengaluru India

Saudi Arabia to roll out AI-powered security screening system at airports

Saudi Arabia to roll out AI-powered security screening system at airports
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to roll out AI-powered security screening system at airports

Saudi Arabia to roll out AI-powered security screening system at airports
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Artificial Intelligence security screening technology, known as ICMOR, is set to be rolled out in airports across Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation has said

The announcement was made during the 2nd Global AI Summit in Riyadh on Sept.14.

This follows GACA’s partnership with Smith Detection Group, a manufacturer of security equipment technologies, which will deploy X-ray baggage screening devices across airports, helping detect prohibited items entering airports.

As this screening system uses machine learning, it will help increase the capacity and efficiency of inspecting a larger volume of baggage quickly.

“The use of ICMOR will enhance Saudi airports operations, by accelerating the sorting process of baggage with high efficiency, achieving additional security control, enhancing the capabilities of the civil aviation sector to meet the expected growth of passengers and facilitating the flow of passengers and baggage,” said GACA in a press release.

The adoption of AI in airport operations will also encourage innovation in the field of civil aviation, and facilitate the travel process to enhance the passenger experience, enhance security quality and reduce human interaction, the press release noted.

Since the launch of Saudi Arabia’s aviation strategy which is a part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, GACA has been implementing several initiatives to achieve the target of 330 million passengers and a cargo volume of 4.5 million tons by the end of this decade.

To achieve this target, GACA announced 80 new air routes connecting the Kingdom with destinations worldwide in August. 

The introduction of the latest routes would strengthen the Kingdom’s global connectivity and help encourage greater competition in the Saudi aviation sector, GACA said in a statement.

GACA has also said that Saudi Arabia would be reducing airport charges between 10 percent and 35 percent for airlines to support a competitive aviation environment in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Airport AI screening

Saudi stocks climb despite inflation data that raises investor concerns: Opening bell

Saudi stocks climb despite inflation data that raises investor concerns: Opening bell
Updated 45 min 43 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks climb despite inflation data that raises investor concerns: Opening bell

Saudi stocks climb despite inflation data that raises investor concerns: Opening bell
Updated 45 min 43 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index started the week’s final session higher despite new data showing Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate rose to a 14-month high of 3 percent in August, alarming investors.

The Tadawul All Share Index started the week’s final session with a 0.45 percent gain at 11,946, while the parallel market Nomu opened with a 0.21 percent drop at 20,806, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

In terms of gains, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. led the pack with a 2.87 percent gain, followed by Maharah Human Resources Co. with a 2.69 percent rise.

Meanwhile, Southern Province Cement Co. led the fallers with a 1.58 percent decline, followed by United Wire Factories Co. with a 1.29 percent decline.

Saudi oil giant Aramco gained 0.27 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. increased 0.38 percent,

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi added 0.34 percent, while Alinma Bank edged up 1.78 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, which is the Kingdom's largest lender, improved 0.3 percent, while Saudi British Bank gained 1.27 percent.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, rose 1.19 percent, while Saudi Basic Industries Corp. added 0.31 percent.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

Saudi Arabia hosts Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities meeting

Saudi Arabia hosts Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities meeting
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia hosts Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities meeting

Saudi Arabia hosts Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities meeting
  • The two-day event, held under the patronage of King Salman, is being organized by the Saudi Central Bank
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to host the 46th ordinary session of the Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities and the high-level roundtable on “Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Future of the Monetary System” on Sunday and Monday in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two-day event, held under the patronage of King Salman, is being organized by the Saudi Central Bank.

The meeting will feature the participation of a number of senior officials from the International Monetary Fund and Financial Stability Board, as well as experts from international institutions and global central banks.

SAMA Governor Dr. Fahad Al-Mubarak highlighted the importance of the meeting in light of the rapid developments in the region and world, including in the economic and financial sectors.

The governors of the central banks and monetary authorities will discuss a number of subjects, particularly global inflation and its repercussions for monetary policies in the Arab world, the risks of climate change for the financial sector and banking services sector, challenges with shifting toward green finance, and the requirements and challenges of rebuilding capital and liquidity margins in the banking sector after lifting support packages.

The agenda of the meeting also includes informing governors about the work of the council’s committees and teams, examining financial stability reports in Arab countries for this year, and a briefing on the 2022 unified Arab speech to be delivered at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in October, which reflects the views of Arab states on current economic developments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks plunged around 1.6 percent on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of potential further interest rate hikes.

TASI ended the session 1.6 percent lower at 11,893, while Nomu the parallel market lost 0.7 percent to 20,851.

Rate hike fears also subdued gains in fellow Gulf and Middle Eastern markets, with the Egyptian index tumbling 1.9 percent, followed by a 1.7 percent loss in Qatar.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, and Oman all shed between 0.2 and 0.9 percent, while the Bahraini bourse exited the session nearly flat.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $94.11 a barrel as of 8:50 a.m. Saudi time on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate traded at $88.64 a barrel.

Stock news

ACWA Power Co. signed an agreement to sell a 49 percent stake in its Uzbekistani unit to China’s Silk Road Fund for $130 million

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. renewed a SR240 million ($64 million) contract with Flynas to provide inflight catering services to the latter for another four years

Maharah Human Resources Co. signed a framework agreement for the provision of manpower services with SABIC

Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. registered an 8 percent increase in first-half profit to SR15 million

Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. signed a SR16.5 million deal with the Ministry of Finance to develop digital portals and smart applications

Saudi Cable Co. reported a 69 percent reduction in accumulated losses to SR60 million, representing 90 percent of its recently reduced capital

Tawzea, an equally owned unit of Saudi Arabian Amiantit and Saudi Industrial Services Co., inked a SR420 million contract with the National Water Co. for water treatment services in the northern region

Saudi Networkers Services Co. saw its first-half profits rise by 14 percent to SR21 million

Saudi stock exchange approved the listing of SR1.7 billion worth of government debt instruments submitted by the Ministry of Finance

National Environmental Recycling Co. reported SR8.5 million in profit for the first half of 2022, declining 13 percent from the first half of 2021

International Human Resources Co. posted a 24 percent increase in net profit to SR3.7 million in the first half of the year

Shatirah House Restaurant Co.’s first-half profit slipped 54 percent to SR3 million

Calendar

September 22, 2022

Tadawul will be closed for the Saudi National Day

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

Saudia Catering, Flynas renew inflight services deal for another 4 years

Saudia Catering, Flynas renew inflight services deal for another 4 years
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

Saudia Catering, Flynas renew inflight services deal for another 4 years

Saudia Catering, Flynas renew inflight services deal for another 4 years
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Airlines Catering Co. has partnered up with low-cost carrier Flynas to provide the latter with inflight services for another four years at SR240 million ($64 million).

The purpose of the agreement is to offer catering services and sell onboard food-related supplies, as well as assist Flynas with logistics operations, according to a bourse filing.

It comes as an extension to a five-year deal contract worth SR501 million that was signed between both parties back in 2017.

Saudia Catering, as the company is known, expects the deal to have a positive impact on its financial statements starting from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Flynas had recorded a growth of 120 percent in the number of passengers to around 4 million during the first half of 2022, up from 1.8 million during the prior-year period.

The first sixth months of the year also witnessed the launch of 16 international destinations from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Qassim.

Topics: saudia catering inflight agreement airlines

