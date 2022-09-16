You are here

Umrah pilgrims offered high-speed train service between Makkah and Madinah

Umrah pilgrims offered high-speed train service between Makkah and Madinah
The Haramain Express travels at a top speed of over 300 kph. (Arab News file photo)
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

Umrah pilgrims offered high-speed train service between Makkah and Madinah

Umrah pilgrims offered high-speed train service between Makkah and Madinah
  Haramain Express travels between Makkah and Madinah at speeds of over 300 kph
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A high-speed train service makes it possible for pilgrims to travel between the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah in just two hours and 20 minutes.

The Haramain Express, which travels at a top speed of over 300 kph, is part of the Kingdom’s integrated transport network.

The train can accommodate over 400 business and economy class passengers, with tickets priced between SR40 and SR150 ($10.60-$40). The service also stops at Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City.

People from all over the world are permitted to perform Umrah during their stay in the Kingdom thanks to the visa scheme provided by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Offering a trouble-free cultural and religious experience for Umrah pilgrims is in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Pilgrims wishing to visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah are advised to use the Maqam platform — maqam.gds.haj.gov.sa/ — where they can make all of the necessary travel arrangements and select from a package of services.

Family and personal visit visa holders can perform Umrah easily by booking an appointment through the Umrah app.

Umrah pilgrims are required to have comprehensive health insurance, including cover for the cost of treatment for COVID-19.

 

 

 

Topics: Haramain Express Train Umrah pilgrims Makkah Madinah Saudi Vision 2030 Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia concludes participation in 'Eager Lion 2022' exercises held in Jordan

Saudi Arabia concludes participation in ‘Eager Lion 2022’ exercises held in Jordan
Updated 15 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia concludes participation in ‘Eager Lion 2022’ exercises held in Jordan

Saudi Arabia concludes participation in ‘Eager Lion 2022’ exercises held in Jordan
  Saudi's armed forces took part in land, air defense, and navy exercises alongside other participating countries
Updated 15 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has concluded its participation in Eager Lion 2022, one of the largest military exercises in the region, that was held in Jordan. 
The 10th round of exercises, which ran from Sept. 4 to Sept. 15, was attended by Major General Yousef Al-Hunaiti, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, and Major General Adel bin Mohammad Al-Balawi, head of the Saudi Armed Forces Education and Training Authority, state media SPA reported.
The event saw the participation of 30 countries, approximately 1,700 US service members, 2,200 Jordanian armed forces, and 591 coalition personnel from partner nations. 
Saudi’s armed forces took part in land, air defense, and navy exercises alongside other participating countries. 
Eager Lion 2022, scheduled for 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations.

Topics: Saudi Arabi Eager Lion 2022 military exercises

Saudi Arabia's KSRelief distributes 70 tons of food aid to Somalia 

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief distributes 70 tons of food aid to Somalia 
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief distributes 70 tons of food aid to Somalia 

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief distributes 70 tons of food aid to Somalia 
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 70 tons of food aid to displaced people in Somalia’s Gersbali district, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday. 

A total of 6,000 people benefited from the aid, according to SPA. 

The donation comes as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to provide urgent relief to those affected by the drought in Somalia, to support food and nutrition programs in the country, and provide water, shelter, and life-saving emergency programs to displaced people. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia KSRelief

Saudi development program begins work on educational facilities in Aden

Saudi development program begins work on educational facilities in Aden
Updated 16 September 2022
SPA

Saudi development program begins work on educational facilities in Aden

Saudi development program begins work on educational facilities in Aden
  • Scheme to build labs for the pharmacy and law faculties at University of Aden
  • It is just one of 224 projects of SDRPY across Yemen 
Updated 16 September 2022
SPA

ADEN: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen has laid the foundation stone for a new educational institution in Aden, aiming to provide access to a quality educational and training environment in the war-hit country.

The scheme includes the provision of 28 laboratories for the pharmacy and law faculties at the University of Aden, as well as offices, classrooms, study halls and a central library.

A criminal research laboratory being built at the law faculty will be the first of its kind in Yemen. Featuring a variety of forensic evidence and crime detection units, the facility will support the work of the country’s security services.

The laboratory will also provide training for forensic specialists as well as security cadres to help them develop their skills in the field of criminal investigations, criminology and forensic medicine.

The project is one of 224 development schemes and initiatives implemented by the Saudi program across several Yemeni governorates and covering the areas of education, health, water, energy, transport, agriculture and fisheries, and capacity building.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen University of Aden Aden

Saudis urged to join tech recycling campaign

Saudis urged to join tech recycling campaign
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

Saudis urged to join tech recycling campaign

Saudis urged to join tech recycling campaign
  Recycle Your Device seeks old mobile and fixed phones, modems, printers, laptops and desktop computers
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudis are being urged to recycle their old phones and computers under a government-backed campaign to cut waste.

Individuals and businesses will be able to hand over their old electronics under the Recycle Your Device initiative from the Communications and Information Technology Commission. The devices will be safely broken down for parts or repaired and given to needy families.

Old mobile and fixed phones, modems, printers, laptops and desktop computers are priorities for the commission.

The scheme launches this month for businesses and next month for individuals, and runs until December. A CITC website will soon be launched with information on how to hand over devices.

The commission said the initiative is part of its social responsibility to boost sustainability, and follows its first report on its goals to cut waste and boost recycling.

Recycle Your Device was launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the National Center for Waste Management, and the private sector.

Topics: recycling Recycle Your Device initiative Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC)

Culture ministry launches Saudi Coffee Symphony competition

Culture ministry launches Saudi Coffee Symphony competition
Updated 16 September 2022
SPA

Culture ministry launches Saudi Coffee Symphony competition

Culture ministry launches Saudi Coffee Symphony competition
  • Contest aims to motivate musicians to compose creative pieces where sounds of Arabic musical instruments mix with sounds of Saudi coffee equipment
  • The first-prize winner will receive SR100,000 and the second-prize winner will receive SR50,000
Updated 16 September 2022
SPA

RIYADH:  Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture announced on Thursday that it would run a competition called “Maazoufat Al-Qahwa Al-Saoudiyya” (Saudi Coffee Symphony), as part of the “Year of Saudi Coffee” activities.

The initiative is part of the Quality of Life Program, one of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 realization programs, through which the Ministry of Culture seeks to celebrate the cultural value of Saudi coffee and its close connection with the customs and traditions of the Kingdom.

The competition aims to motivate musicians to compose creative pieces where sounds of Arabic musical instruments mix with sounds of Saudi coffee equipment, with cash prizes amounting to SR150,000 ($40,000).

The ministry called on musicians wishing to participate to log on to engage.moc.gov.sa/yosc_music, noting that Nov. 15 would be the closing date for application and registration. Application screening continues until Nov. 30 before the winners are announced on Dec. 29.

The first-prize winner will receive SR100,000 and the second-prize winner will receive SR50,000.

The idea of running the competition was born from the phases of Saudi coffee preparation, which start with roasting, flipping, grinding and pounding the coffee beans to note triplets, quadruplets and quintuplets, before finally pouring the coffee into cups, following a particular rhythm that tells of the depth of Saudi culture and its music.

 

Topics: Saudi Coffee Symphony Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 SaudiVision 2030

