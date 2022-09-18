You are here

Everton beat West Ham 1-0 for first Premier League win of season

Everton’s Conor Coady celebrates after Neal Maupay score the winning goal. (Reuters)
Everton’s Conor Coady celebrates after Neal Maupay score the winning goal. (Reuters)
AP

LIVERPOOL: Everton finally earned their first win of the Premier League season after Neal Maupay’s second-half goal was enough to beat West Ham 1-0 on Sunday.
It was Maupay’s first goal for Everton after joining from Brighton in the pre-season and came courtesy of a clinical finish in the 53rd minute at Goodison Park.
The Frenchman collected a pass from Alex Iwobi on the edge of the area, controlled the ball with one touch and then volleyed in a low shot inside the near post.
Everton and West Ham had combined to score just seven goals in the first six rounds and they again failed to create much of an attacking threat in a lackluster first half.
After Maupay’s goal, West Ham manager David Moyes — a former Everton boss — immediately sent on Maxwel Cornet and Said Benrahma to spark his attack and the latter came close to equalizing when his curling shot hit the post.
Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, filling in for the injured Jordan Pickford, then saved a late shot from Cornet as Everton held on for a vital three points.
The win lifts Everton to 13th place with seven points, while West Ham are in 18th on four points, already in the relegation zone.

Topics: football soccer everton West Ham

LONDON: Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League with a dominant 3-0 win at Brentford, while Everton beat West Ham 1-0 to get their first victory of the season on Sunday.
Injuries to captain Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko had stretched Arsenal's squad to the extent that 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri came off the bench late to become the youngest player in Premier League history.
However, the Gunners showed no sign of weakness at a ground where they were beaten 2-0 last season to move back one point above Manchester City and Tottenham at the top of the table.
William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus headed in before half-time and Fabio Vieira marked his first Premier League start with a stunning strike after the break.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank said he believes Arsenal will be title contenders and they played like it to blow away the Bees in the first 45 minutes.
"We have a different mentality this season," said Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka. "We are training like we play and have class with the players that can make a difference."
The match had been moved forward two hours to help ease police pressures around Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and Britain's longest serving monarch was remembered in a minute's silence before kick-off.
Once the action did get underway, it was one way traffic as Arsenal bounced back in style from their sole defeat of the season away to Manchester United two weeks ago.
It took just 17 minutes for Mikel Arteta's men to make the breakthrough when Saliba flicked Bukayo Saka's corner in off the far post.
Jesus also used his head to score his fourth goal in seven Premier League games since joining from Manchester City as he powered home an enticing delivery from Xhaka.
The absence of Odegaard also made room for Vieira and the Portuguese midfielder made his mark with a sumptuous strike from outside the box to kill off any doubt over the outcome four minutes into the second half.
An easy day for Arsenal was rounded off a minute from time when Arteta was able to hand Nwaneri his debut as just 15 years and 181 days, breaking Harvey Elliott's record as the youngest player in Premier League history when he appeared for Fulham as a 16-year-old.
"It was a pure gut feeling," said Arteta on handing Nwaneri a debut.
"Yesterday he had to come because we have injuries, especially the injury of Martin and then I had that feeling from yesterday that if the opportunity could come that I was going to do it."
At the other end of the table, West Ham will spend the upcoming international break in the bottom three after Neal Maupay's first Everton goal gave the Toffees a much-needed win.
Frank Lampard's men are now unbeaten in five league games but had just four points on the board before kick-off from four consecutive draws.
An injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin forced Everton to seek more firepower in the final weeks of the transfer window and Maupay delivered on just his second appearance since a move from Brighton.
The Frenchman spun onto Alex Iwobi's pass and fired in from the edge of the area to lift Everton up to 13th in the table.
West Ham slip to 18th with just one win from their opening seven league games.

Arab News

The completion of the fourth round of the Roshn Saudi League has seen Al-Ittihad forward Abderrazak Hamdallah emerge as the player of the week, according to global football website SofaScore.

Two goals by the Moroccan forward in Al-Ittihad’s 2-0 win over Al-Khaleej earned him a rating of 9.0 points on only his second outing of the season after a long-term suspension.

The team of the week includes Al-Aalah goalkeeper Mijatovic and a back three of Iago Santos of Al-Shabab, Abdulelah Al-Amri from Al-Nassr, and Abdelkader Bedrane from Damac. 

The Roshn Saudi League team of the week according to football website SofaScore. (SofaScore)

In midfield, Anderson Talisca of Al-Nassr is present for the second week in a row, and is joined by Mohamed Faouzir of Al-Raed, Uros Matic of Abha, and Mohammed Al-Oufi from Al-Adalah.

The forward line is made of Hamdallah, Karim Berkaoui from Al-Raed and Abdulrahman Ghareeb of Al-Nassr.

The Roshn League will return in two weeks after the FIFA international break, with the standout fixture seeing Al-Nassr take on Al-Ittihad at Marsool Park on Oct 2.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League Abderrazak Hamdallah Al-ittihad SofaScore

Arab News

RIYADH: The MS Dossary Game On tournament, held for the first time in Saudi Arabia, wrapped up on Friday with top place going to the Beasts team.

The tournament, which drew a large number of gaming enthusiasts, particularly FIFA fans from throughout the Kingdom, also saw the Ms7 students team finish in second place, and the F16 Esports team in third.

Saudi international e-football gaming star and 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup champion Musaed Al-Dossary (Msdossary) joined a large audience for the final of the eight-team competition.

Al-Dossary engaged with fans by taking part in activities on the sidelines, in addition to electronic games set up to entertain the audience.

The Red Bull Mobile Store had hosted the qualifiers in two stages: in Alkhobar on Aug. 25 to 26, and in Riyadh on Aug. 30 to 31. The national final was then held in Riyadh on Sept. 16.

Thirty-two teams competed in each of the qualifiers, with the best four from each progressing to the national final.

Topics: MS Dossary Game On Musaed Al-Dossary Saudi Arabia

Arab News

ABU DHABI: Nine of the Arab world’s most successful personalities and organizations in 2022 have been named winners in the sixth Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award held at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Organized by the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA), the first awards ceremony of its kind in the region aims to empower women and highlight their achievements in the sports sector.

Since its inception, the awards have sought to support and highlight the work of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al-Nahyan — chairperson of the board of directors at FBMA and president of Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain Ladies Clubs — to enhance the position of Arab sportswomen at local and international levels.

The nine winners included Giana Farouk from Egypt for best Arab athlete award; jiu-jitsu star Shamma Yousef Al-Kalbani for best Emirati athlete; Egyptian teenage table tennis star Hana Goda for best young athlete; and powerlifter Rehab Ahmed Radwan from Egypt for best Paralympic athlete.

Additionally, Jordanian taekwondo’s Faris Al-Assaf was named the best coach; Aziza Nait Sibaha best sports media personality; best youth development program went to Jordan Women’s Football Association; the Egyptian Weightlifting Federation took the best team award; and Emirates International Endurance Village won the award for the best sports creative initiative.

Pride of place went to Tunisian tennis sensation Ons Jabeur, who took the sports personality of the year award in a period that has seen her reach the finals of Wimbledon and US Open as well as climb to No. 2 in the WTA rankings.

The total prize money for the awards was $462,000 (AED 1.7 million).

Mariam Al-Mansoori, FBMA representative, said: “The award categories have seen strong competition over the past months, which proves the talent, will, ambition and development of Arab sports women. We hope to see Arab women continue to take the lead in local and international sports events, and this award will contribute to the birth of new achievements in the Arab women’s sports career.”

Topics: Fatima Bint Mubarak Women's Sports Award United Arab Emirates (UAE) Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy

John Duerden

RIYADH: The World Cup moves a step closer next week with all four Arab participants taking part in friendly matches. Arab News has five talking points ahead of the crucial international break.

1. Saudi Arabia looking for result against Ecuador

The Green Falcons are heading to Spain for a training camp and games against fellow World Cup entrants Ecuador and the US.

At this stage of preparation, performances are more important than results but disappointing defeats against Colombia and Venezuela in June, two South American teams that will not even be in Qatar, showed that there is still much work to do.

Ecuador will be there and are once again concerned that they could be kicked out of the tournament after being accused of fielding an ineligible player in qualification. It is up to Herve Renard and the players to take advantage of any distraction.

It is important for confidence and self-belief to get a result. A win would obviously be ideal as it is important for Saudi Arabia to know they can defeat a team from South America – after all, the opening game in November is against Argentina – but not falling to a third straight defeat would be a step in the right direction.

After that is a test against the US who released a roster full of players in action at high levels in Europe, a sobering reminder of the quality that even a team that is not expected to go far at the World Cup possess – but all the focus needs to be on getting a result against Ecuador.

2. Tunisia need to build on encouraging results

Tunisia are heading to France for a training camp and it is a feather in their cap to be facing Brazil so close to the World Cup. It is also important given that the Carthage Eagles are going to be taking on defending champions France as well as Denmark and Australia in Qatar. It is a tough group and needs the best preparation.

Yet the North Africans will do well not to focus too much on the five-time world champions. First comes a crucial friendly against Comoros, an opponent that should not be underestimated as they reached the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Tunisia are now flying, however, after scraping through their World Cup qualifying play-off. In June there was a 2-0 win over Chile and an excellent 3-0 victory over Japan in Japan, one that deserved more praise than it received as it really showed what the team is capable of.

All knew that the defense was solid, but they have been more ruthless in attack. A good win over Comoros would keep confidence high ahead of the big game with Brazil that should give an excellent indication of where the team is at.

3. Ziyech returns in new Moroccan era

As they prepare for a Spanish training camp and games against Chile and Paraguay, this is a crucial time for Morocco.

Much has happened since the Atlas Lions defeated Liberia 2-0 in June. It was not a big surprise that coach Vahid Halilhodzic was fired last month after falling out with players — especially star man Hakim Ziyech — and losing the support of fans.

Now it is all change. Local boss Walid Regragui has taken over and the nation is behind the man who led Wydad to the African Champions League title this May.

Now Ziyech is back in the team for the first time since June 2021 and it is a big chance for the player to take his national team to the next level. All eyes will be on the Chelsea star to show what he can do. It is also important for his club situation too. The winger has not had a great time in London, and it could be that he will be on the move in January.

Before then, however, he has a chance to play and also perhaps show new Chelsea boss Graham Potter what he can do.

4. Time for Qatar to get their stars shining

The World Cup hosts were in Austria just last month for games against Morocco, Ghana, and Jamaica. Now they return for three more: Bolivia, Canada, and Chile. The Maroons have played 13 friendlies this year so far, some against clubs and some against national teams. After 12 years of preparation, there are only a few weeks left.

There are no real surprises in the squad as coach Felix Sanchez has been in the job for five years and was with the youth teams before that. The Spanish boss knows all there is to know about his players.

Now it is about trying to ensure that the front two are firing. Almoez Ali and Akram Afif are two of the best players in Asia and were hugely important in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup triumph. Much depends on the duo staying fit and being at their best as there are no real replacements. When things are going well, they have an instinctive partnership and if the remaining games can ensure that feeling is present then it will be a case of job done.

5. Big chance for Haroune Camara to stake Saudi Arabia claim

It is no secret that Saudi Arabia are short of options in attack heading into the World Cup. With Saleh Al-Shehri still injured, there are going to be chances for others.

So up steps Haroune Camara who has not played for the national team since 2019. That the Al-Ittihad forward has talent is undeniable, but he has lacked consistency and end product too often.

Last season was a reasonable one with five goals scored in only six starts. This time around, there is a lot of attacking talent at the club and he has only played 34 minutes, though scored a fine goal at Al-Adalah.

Now, more mature at 24, he has a chance to go to the World Cup and must know that he has to show Renard what he can do, not only in games against Ecuador and the US, but also in the training camp.

Topics: 2022 Qatar World Cup Qatar World Cup Qatar World Cup 2022 #SAUDI ARABIA Tunisia #morocco

