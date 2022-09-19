You are here

Japan, UN affirm commitment to the improvement of Yemen's Port of Aden

Japan, UN affirm commitment to the improvement of Yemen’s Port of Aden
Japan affirmed its commitment to continue to work actively, in cooperation with the UN and countries concerned, to realise peace and stability in Yemen. (AFP)
Japan, UN affirm commitment to the improvement of Yemen's Port of Aden

Japan, UN affirm commitment to the improvement of Yemen’s Port of Aden
  • Project supports the efforts of the Government of Yemen to strengthen the functions of Aden city
Higashi Kazuhiro Charge d’Affaires of Embassy of Japan in the Republic of Yemen met with Auke Lootsma, Resident Representative, the UNDP Yemen in Riyadh on Monday. 

The two officials discussed the Grant Aid project for the Improvement of Efficiency in the Port of Aden, which amounts to 484 million yen (approximately $3.3 million).

The project aims to peed up cargo handling and reduce cargo transportation costs by providing equipment for the renovation of cargo sheds and digitalization of container management at the Port of Aden, contributing to support the future reconstruction of Yemen. 

It will also support the efforts of the Government of Yemen to strengthen the functions of Aden city, the transitional capital.

Japan affirmed its commitment to continue to work actively, in cooperation with the UN and countries concerned, to realise peace and stability in Yemen.

The number of cargo ships entering the Port of Aden is on the rise due to the difficulty of access to some other ports caused by the conflict, making the Port of Aden an essential marine facility for commercial and humanitarian activities in the country.

However, the current facilities at the Port of Aden are inadequate to process cargo smoothly, and has led to an increase in the price of transported goods to the country. 

Iran faces US in international court over asset seizure

Iran faces US in international court over asset seizure
Iran faces US in international court over asset seizure

Iran faces US in international court over asset seizure
  • At stake are $1.75 billion in bonds, plus accumulated interest, belonging to Iran but held in a Citibank account in New York
THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Iran told the United Nation’s highest court on Monday that Washington’s confiscation of some $2 billion in assets from Iranian state bank accounts to compensate bombing victims was an attempt to destabilize the Iranian government and a violation of international law.
In 2016, Tehran filed a suit at the International Court of Justice after the US Supreme Court ruled money held in Iran’s central bank could be used to compensate the 241 victims of a 1983 bombing of a US military base in Lebanon believed linked to Iran.
Hearings in the case opened Monday in the Hague-based court, starting with Iran’s arguments. The proceedings will continue with opening statements by Washington on Wednesday.
At stake are $1.75 billion in bonds, plus accumulated interest, belonging to the Iranian state but held in a Citibank account in New York.
In 1983, a suicide bomber in a truck loaded with military-grade explosives attacked US Marine barracks in Beirut, killing 241 American troops and 58 French soldiers.
While Iran long has denied being involved, a US District Court judge found Tehran responsible in 2003. That ruling said Iran’s ambassador to Syria at the time called “a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and instructed him to instigate the Marine barracks bombing.”
The international court ruled it had jurisdiction to hear the case in 2019, rejecting an argument from the US that its national security interests superseded the 1955 Treaty of Amity, which promised friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
“The freedom of navigation and commerce guaranteed by the treaty have been gravely breached,” Tavakol Habibzadeh, head of international legal affairs for Iran, told the 14-judge panel Monday.
A 2012 US law ordered the bank to hand over the assets to the families of those killed in the Beirut bombing. A US court concluded the attack, which struck barracks for service members conducting peacekeeping operations during Lebanon’s civil war, was carried out by Iranian agents supported by the Hezbollah militant group.
Iran claims it was not involved in the attack. Habibzadeh said Monday that the UShas created an “industry of litigation” against Iran and Iranian companies in an effort to undermine the regime. The seizure was just one maneuver “aiming to destabilize Iran and the Iranian government,” Habibzadeh said.
The two countries have had no diplomatic relations since the 1979 US Embassy takeover by militant students in Tehran.
The pair have a second case pending before the ICJ over the same obscure treaty. Tehran filed an unrelated complaint with the court in 2018 after former president Donald Trump re-imposed sanctions against Iran over its nuclear program. In response, the US withdrew from the treaty entirely.
The hearings come as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi headed on Monday to New York, where he will be speaking to the UN General Assembly later this week.
Talks between Iran and world powers over reviving a 2015 deal to curb Iran’s nuclear activities remain stalled. Tehran and Washington have traded written responses in recent months on a roadmap that would see sanctions lifted against Iran in exchange for restricting its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

Pakistan court orders dropping of terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan

Pakistan court orders dropping of terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan
Pakistan court orders dropping of terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan

Pakistan court orders dropping of terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan
  • The court said Imran Khan’s alleged offense didn’t attract terrorism charges
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan high court on Monday ordered removal of terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his defense lawyer said.
The court said Khan’s alleged offense didn’t attract terrorism charges, Faisal Chaudhry, the lawyer told Reuters.
The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.
“The case against Imran Khan, however, will remain intact that will now be tried in an ordinary court, instead an anti-terrorism court,” Chaudhry said.
Islamabad police brought up the charges against Khan in August after his public remarks that he would not spare the police and a judicial officer, who had denied bail to his aide.
Khan subsequently said that his remarks were not meant to be a threat, but that he would take legal action against the officers.

Swiss court sentences 'Daesh' knifewoman

Swiss court sentences ‘Daesh’ knifewoman
Swiss court sentences 'Daesh' knifewoman

Swiss court sentences ‘Daesh’ knifewoman
  • The court found the woman guilty of attempted murder and of terrorism-linked charges.
  • The woman had suddenly lunged at two random women shopping at the store, attempting to slit their throats
BELLINZONA: A Swiss woman was given a nine-year jail term on Monday for slashing two people in the name of the Daesh group but her sentence was suspended so she can undergo psychiatric treatment.
The court found the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, guilty of attempted murder and of terrorism-linked charges.
She had “no respect for human life,” court president Fiorenza Bergomi said as she read out the verdict.
She had “acted in cold blood, had planned her actions and decided what weapon to use, and where to buy it,” Bergomi continued.
The 29-year-old woman’s mental state was at the heart of the trial at Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, in the southern Italian-speaking Ticino region where the attack occurred.
The attack, which did not result in fatalities, took place on November 24, 2020 in the plush Manor department store in Lugano, near Bellinzona.
The woman had suddenly lunged at two random women shopping at the store, attempting to slit their throats.
According to the Office of the Attorney General’s indictment, the accused “acted wilfully and with particular ruthlessness,” shouted “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest) several times and “I will avenge the Prophet Muhammad,” and declared “I am here for Daesh.”
One of the two victims suffered a serious neck injury, while the second sustained wounds on one hand and managed, with others, to control the assailant until the police arrived.
During the trial, the court heard that the woman has been in contact with psychologists and psychiatrists since childhood, with two experts testifying that she suffers from a range of psychological disorders.
Her lawyers argue the accused’s psychological disorders mean the attack could not be considered a “terrorist act” because the woman lived in a fantasy world.
When questioned during the trial, the woman showed no remorse, telling the court: “If I could go back, I would do it better.”
On Monday, she was found guilty of “repeated murder attempts” and of violating the Swiss laws against association with Al-Qaeda, Daesh and related Islamist groups.
The accused was ordered to pay the woman who suffered the most serious injuries, and who was a civil party in the case, 41,000 Swiss francs ($42,000) to cover her legal costs and as compensation for the “moral wrong.”
The court president pointed to studies indicating that terror suspects could suffer from stress and psychiatric problems.
“We must not forget that there are... people with psychiatric problems who do not belong to terrorist organizations, but who are considered lone wolves,” she said.
Monday’s verdict was in line with the prosecution’s request, but her sentence was shorter than the 14-year-term it had asked for.
The prosecutors, who had also suggested her sentence be suspended and that she be committed to a closed treatment facility for as long as she was deemed a threat, said Monday that they “took note” of the verdict, but did not indicate whether they would appeal.
The daughter of a Swiss father and a Serbian mother, her adolescence was marked by anorexia and she did not attend secondary school.
Aged 19, she married a man of Afghan origin and converted to Islam. The pair divorced last year.
After falling in love over social media in 2017 with a jihadist in Syria, she attempted to travel to meet him, but was stopped by Turkish authorities at the Syrian border and sent back to Switzerland where she was admitted to a psychiatric clinic, police said.

Hindus, Muslims clash in English city

Hindus, Muslims clash in English city
Hindus, Muslims clash in English city

Hindus, Muslims clash in English city
  • Series of brawls in Leicester followed cricket match between India, Pakistan
  • 2 arrested as religious figures, politicians, police appeal for calm
LONDON: Muslim and Hindu communities in the English city of Leicester have been involved in a series of violent clashes in the wake of a cricket match between India and Pakistan on Aug. 28.
Following the latest tensions, which broke out into “serious disorder,” a large number of police were deployed on to the streets.
The first brawl following August’s cricket match saw gangs of young men fighting each other on the city’s Golden Mile.
The latest incident saw two men arrested — one on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder, and another on suspicion of possession of a bladed article — as large groups of young men from both communities threw glass bottles across streets.
Elder members of both communities have warned that “fringe elements” are using social media to incite anger through false or exaggerated claims.
One video appeared to show a flag being pulled from a local Hindu temple, while other social media posts apparently showed anti-Muslim actions.
Suleman Nagi, from the Federation of Muslims, said elder family members from both communities — which have “lived peacefully in Leicester for decades” — should encourage younger men from protesting in groups.
He added: “Sectarianism does raise its ugly head all over the world. We don’t want it any time but this is being disrespectful to our head of state. We are calling on people to pull back … Healing is much needed in our city of Leicester.”

Leicester East Labour MP Claudia Webbe used Twitter to appeal for “cool heads” and encouraged those involved in the violence to “go home.”
She added: “Your family will be worried for your safety, please accept the advice of the police who are trying to defuse and are calling for calm.”

Leicestershire Police’s temporary chief constable, Rob Nixon, said: “We have had numerous reports of an outbreak of disorder in parts of the east Leicester area of the city. We have got officers there, we are taking control of that situation.
“There are additional officers en route and dispersal powers and stop search powers have been authorized. Please do not get involved, we are calling for calm.”

US and Afghanistan carry out prisoner exchange

US and Afghanistan carry out prisoner exchange
US and Afghanistan carry out prisoner exchange

US and Afghanistan carry out prisoner exchange
  • Mark Frerichs was exchanged for Bashar Noorzai, a warlord and Taliban associate imprisoned for 17 years in the US
  • The exchange happened after long negotiations
Kabul: The United States and the Taliban have completed a prisoner swap, Afghanistan’s foreign minister said Monday, with an American navy veteran traded for a key ally.
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Mark Frerichs — kidnapped in 2020 — was exchanged for Bashar Noorzai, a warlord and Taliban associate imprisoned for 17 years in the United States for heroin smuggling.
“Today, Mark Frerichs was handed over to the US and Hajji Bashar was handed over to us at Kabul airport,” Muttaqi told reporters in Kabul.
He said the exchange happened “after long negotiations,” adding that Frerichs was given to a US delegation.
The US Navy veteran was working in Afghanistan as a civil engineer on construction projects when he was kidnapped, the US State Department said.
Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP on Monday that Noorzai held no official position in the Taliban but “provided strong support including weapons” as the hard-line Islamist movement emerged in the 1990s.

