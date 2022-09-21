You are here

  • Home
  • 100,000 Syrian refugees in Turkey plan to form caravan and cross border into Greece

100,000 Syrian refugees in Turkey plan to form caravan and cross border into Greece

100,000 Syrian refugees in Turkey plan to form caravan and cross border into Greece
Nearly 100,000 of 3.5 million Syrian refugees in Turkey are expected to join the so-called “Caravan of Light”. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/98wa6

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

100,000 Syrian refugees in Turkey plan to form caravan and cross border into Greece

100,000 Syrian refugees in Turkey plan to form caravan and cross border into Greece
  • Anger has been growing among refugees over the way they are treated, organizers said, including ‘abhorrent racism’ and economic woes
  • Plans to assemble the group have been taking shape for several weeks through the messaging app Telegram
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A large group of Syrian refugees is gathering in Turkey in an attempt to form a convoy and enter the EU via Greece, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.
About 100,000 of the more than 3.5 million Syrians in Turkey are expected to join the so-called “Caravan of Light,” according to organizers.
Plans to assemble the group have been taking shape for several weeks through the messaging app Telegram. Participants have been advised to bring essentials for the journey, such as tents, sleeping bags and canned food.
Caravan organizers announced that the starting point for the movement is Edirne in the northeast of Turkey. From there, the refugees hope to build enough momentum to allow them to cross the border into Greece unhindered.
A major factor behind the formation of the caravan movement is growing anger among refugees at the way they are treated in Turkey. Organizers criticized “abhorrent racism” that has led to deadly attacks on Syrians.
Faris Mohammed Al-Ali, an 18-year-old Syrian, was killed in Turkey in an alleged racist attack this month, while Leyla Mohammed, 70, was the victim of an assault in May that provoked anger around the world.
“Syrian refugees have fled a bloody conflict, torture, enforced disappearance and other abhorrent abuses to seek safety in Turkey. It is appalling that they now find themselves facing further attacks,” said Sara Hashash of human rights group Syria Campaign.
Khairu, a 22-year-old Syrian who has lived in Turkey since 2018, told The Guardian: “There is no future for me and every Syrian here.” He fears “a sudden killing or barbaric deportation” and added that he simply wants to “live without the fear of tomorrow, because fear of tomorrow is a very slow death.”
However, there are concerns among some members of the 100,000-strong Telegram group that deportation to Syria might be used as a punishment if the refugees are caught attempting to cross into Greece.
Taha Elghazi, a prominent Syrian refugee activist in Turkey, said he understands the concerns among Syrians living in the country about racism and economic woes but warned that the caravan is likely to fail in its goals.
A clampdown by Turkish authorities along the border with Greece, as well as recent EU measures to tighten security, “mean that there will be brutal treatment of refugees when they are on this trip, and the caravan’s approach is not clear and it may endanger them,” he said.
Caravan leaders have urged the UN to take action to protect Syrian refugees from “all forms of physical, psychological and political abuse,” and called on the EU “to open their doors to this convoy or find immediate solutions.”
Yuko Narushima, a spokesperson for UNHCR, the UN’s refugee agency, told The Guardian: “We are concerned for the safety and well-being of those who decide to take part in this movement, which — based on previous experiences with similar organized movements around the world — would probably be risky and dangerous.”

Topics: Turkey Greece Syrian refugees CARAVAN

Related

Special Hate crimes against Syrian refugees in Turkey on rise: Experts
Middle-East
Hate crimes against Syrian refugees in Turkey on rise: Experts
Greece locates refugees in Evros; trapped for days between Greece, Turkey
Middle-East
Greece locates refugees in Evros; trapped for days between Greece, Turkey

Lebanon’s bank strike extended

Lebanon’s bank strike extended
Updated 26 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s bank strike extended

Lebanon’s bank strike extended
  • The banks closed on Monday following a series of holdups by a number of angry depositors
  • Banks are seeking safety assurances from the authorities so they can reopen
Updated 26 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Association of Banks has extended its strike throughout Lebanon until the beginning of next week.
Arab News has been informed that the decision was taken on the advice of caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi.
The banks closed on Monday following a series of holdups by a number of angry depositors who targeted branches and ended up receiving a sum of their deposits.
Banks are seeking safety assurances from the authorities so they can reopen. However, according to a security source, the plan of the Ministry of Interior to protect them “needs more time” to be implemented.
In the meantime, banks have decided to only receive customers who have prior appointments, and they may be inspected on arrival.
The association said the measures were to protect bank employees after a number of attacks. A trader who wanted to pay his debts, a woman who wanted to pay her sister’s medical bills, and a soldier have been among depositors who have broken into banks.
Banks in Lebanon have 20,000 employees which, taking their families into account, means that around 50,000 people are reliant on employment in the sector.
Head of the Bank Employees’ Union George Al-Hajj said members would abide by the association’s decision as it “is meant to financially, morally and physically protect employees and preserve their safety.”
Al-Hajj emphasized that “any attack on the dignity of any employee in the banking sector is an attack on the dignity of the union.”
He added that the recent detention and release of intruders would “encourage others to follow the same path, knowing that no one denies depositors their right to their frozen money.”
Al-Hajj said the holdups placed depositors against bank employees, adding: “This is not fair. If some depositors manage to retrieve their deposit by force, others do not want to choose this method, and this is also not fair.”
A Beirut court decided on Wednesday to release the two detainees in the case of the storming of BLOM Bank on Sept. 14.
A number of activists, and the families and friends of the detainees, had staged a sit-in in front of the Palace of Justice in Beirut.
Clashes also took place on Tuesday evening between the activists, the families of the detainees and security forces, which resulted in the injury of more than 10 activists and four soldiers, according to the Lebanese Army Command.
Economic expert Jassem Ajaqa said the closure of banks “constitutes a harmful blow and inevitably leads to a rise in the exchange rate.”
Ajaqa warned that “if the political authority does not initiate reform measures, things are heading for the worse, and we may reach a stage where the central bank, Banque du Liban, loses its ability to curb the dollar’s rise.”

Topics: Lebanon Banks depositors

Related

Special Lebanese banks close doors as protesters demand release of detainees
Middle-East
Lebanese banks close doors as protesters demand release of detainees

Protests show ‘another path’ possible for Iran: UK foreign secretary

Protests show ‘another path’ possible for Iran: UK foreign secretary
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

Protests show ‘another path’ possible for Iran: UK foreign secretary

Protests show ‘another path’ possible for Iran: UK foreign secretary
  • "The Iranian leadership should notice that the people are unhappy with the direction that they have taken," said Foreign Secretary James Cleverly
  • Non-governmental groups say at least eight protesters have been killed in Iran in several days of unrest
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Britain’s top diplomat called Wednesday on Iran’s leadership to choose “another path” including embrace of a nuclear deal as protests grip the nation after the death of a young woman arrested by morality police.
“The Iranian leadership should notice that the people are unhappy with the direction that they have taken,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told AFP at the United Nations.
“They could abandon their nuclear weapons aspirations. They could stop the repression of voices within their own country. They could stop their destabilizing activities,” he said.
“A different path is possible. That is the path that we want Iran to take and that is the path that will see them with a stronger economy, a more happy society and a more active part in the international community.”
Non-governmental groups say at least eight protesters have been killed in Iran in several days of unrest after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
She died after being arrested by police responsible for enforcing the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
The unrest comes as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits New York for the UN General Assembly, where Western leaders are pressing him to accept an EU-brokered revival of a 2015 nuclear deal.
But hopes have dimmed as Raisi presses for US President Joe Biden to offer guarantees that a successor will not abandon the pact, as former president Donald Trump did.
“Sadly, we have not seen the negotiations progress as quickly as we would have hoped. They have stalled,” Cleverly said.
“It is in the Iranians’ hands now. A very sensible, pragmatic offer is on the table. The Iranians should take the opportunity to move in a better direction,” he said.
The Biden administration supports a US return to the deal, in which Iran stands to enjoy sanctions relief in return for strict limits on its nuclear program, but says that it cannot guarantee what a future president would do.

Topics: Iran UK James Cleverly Protests Mahsa Amini

Related

Iranian president in anti-US tirade at UN General Assembly
World
Iranian president in anti-US tirade at UN General Assembly
Six reported killed as Iran protests spread over woman’s death
Middle-East
Six reported killed as Iran protests spread over woman’s death

Queen Rania calls for global action to assist refugee integration into host communities

Queen Rania calls for global action to assist refugee integration into host communities
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

Queen Rania calls for global action to assist refugee integration into host communities

Queen Rania calls for global action to assist refugee integration into host communities
  • Remarks were made during panel discussion in New York with former US Secretary Hillary Clinton and UN High Commissioner for Refugees
  • Queen Rania cited recent UNHCR survey that found "96% of Jordanians remained sympathetic to the plight of refugees."
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK: Jordan's Queen Rania Al Abdullah reiterated the need for coordinated global action in assisting the world's growing refugee population to integrate into host communities, Jordan News Agency reported. 

Queen Rania made these remarks on Tuesday during a panel discussion with former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York.

Moderated by Clinton, the panel discussion sought to explore ways to foster a sense of community and belonging in an increasingly unstable world, particularly in light of the world's growing population of refugees and displaced people. 

The queen emphasized Jordan's experience as a refugee host country, stating that the Jordanian government and leadership are "still as committed to supporting and integrating refugees into our society" as evident by the tens of thousands of work permits issued to Syrians lately.

She also emphasized Jordanians' positive attitudes toward refugees, citing a recent UNHCR survey that found "96% of Jordanians remained sympathetic to the plight of refugees." 

Queen Rania noted that the figure says a lot about "the value system in Jordan" where both government and people refuse to turn against or away from people who are seeking shelter and protection.

 

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Jordan Queen Rania

Related

Jordan’s Queen Rania celebrates 52nd birthday with family, including new additions
Lifestyle
Jordan’s Queen Rania celebrates 52nd birthday with family, including new additions
Queen Rania joins unsung heroes in Al Karak for iftar
Middle-East
Queen Rania joins unsung heroes in Al Karak for iftar

Yas Island Abu Dhabi will turn green to celebrate Saudi National Day

Yas Island Abu Dhabi will turn green to celebrate Saudi National Day
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

Yas Island Abu Dhabi will turn green to celebrate Saudi National Day

Yas Island Abu Dhabi will turn green to celebrate Saudi National Day
  • Attractions across Yas Island will be lit in green along with a fireworks display
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Yas Island Abu Dhabi has announced that it will turn green on Sept. 23 to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 92nd National Day, Emirates News Agency reported. 

As part of the celebration, Yas Island’s fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. and will be visible from the Yas Bay Waterfront. 

Attractions across Yas Island will be lit green, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall, Yas Plaza Hotels, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, and Etihad Arena.

 

Topics: Saudi-UAE Saudi National Day

Related

Yas Island offers special packages for National Day
Corporate News
Yas Island offers special packages for National Day
Yas Island to go green for Saudi National Day
Corporate News
Yas Island to go green for Saudi National Day

Public prosecution probe into Amman building collapse completed

Public prosecution probe into Amman building collapse completed
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

Public prosecution probe into Amman building collapse completed

Public prosecution probe into Amman building collapse completed
  • Prosecutors heard 21 witnesses and quizzed defendants who have been remanded in custody
  • At least 25 people thought to have been in the apartment block when it collapsed
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: Public prosecutors on Wednesday concluded an investigation into a residential building collapse that killed 14 people and injured nine others, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.
“The public prosecution heard 21 witnesses, conducted several technical examinations, and interrogated the defendants who have been remanded in custody,” General Prosecutor Hassan Abdallat told Petra.
He said that the condominium manager (the original owner’s heir), a contractor and a maintenance technician have been charged with 14 counts of involuntary manslaughter and causing injury to others.
Arab News reported earlier that the Public Security Department on Saturday halted the search-and-rescue operation at the site.
At least 25 people were thought to have been in the four-story residential building in Amman’s El-Luweibdeh neighborhood when it collapsed on Sept. 13.
Hundreds of civil defense rescuers worked to remove concrete slabs and lift debris in search of survivors, according to the Jordanian Civil Defense.

Topics: Jordan Amman Building collapse prosecution

Related

Update 14 dead in Jordan building collapse as search ends
Middle-East
14 dead in Jordan building collapse as search ends
Death toll from Jordan building collapse rises to 13
Middle-East
Death toll from Jordan building collapse rises to 13

Latest updates

100,000 Syrian refugees in Turkey plan to form caravan and cross border into Greece
100,000 Syrian refugees in Turkey plan to form caravan and cross border into Greece
Prince Khalid bin Salman meets UAE president
Prince Khalid bin Salman meets UAE president
Fed raises key interest rate 0.75 point amid red-hot inflation
Fed raises key interest rate 0.75 point amid red-hot inflation
German Chancellor to visit Saudi Arabia
German Chancellor to visit Saudi Arabia
Lebanon’s bank strike extended
Lebanon’s bank strike extended

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.