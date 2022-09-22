You are here

Israeli envoy condemns Raisi General Assembly visit as a ‘moral stain’ on the UN

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Wednesday condemned the decision to allow Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to attend. (AFP/File Photo)
Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Wednesday condemned the decision to allow Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to attend. (AFP/File Photo)
Charlie Peters

  • Gilad Erdan said people must not leave it to the UN to take a stance in protest against the crimes of the Iranian president and the regime in Tehran
  • He warned that a revival of a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran would be ‘a disaster for Israel, a disaster for the region and a disaster for the whole world’
Charlie Peters

NEW YORK CITY: Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Wednesday condemned the decision to allow Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to attend and participate in UN General Assembly currently taking place in New York City.

Erdan denounced Raisi as “the butcher of Tehran” and said that giving him a platform on the world stage is a “moral stain” on the UN.

Raisi is committed to bringing about a “dark future” for the world, he said as he urged people to stand up to the Iranian president by protesting against him and calling him out for his crimes. “Do not leave it to the UN,” he added.

Speaking at an event in Midtown Manhattan organized by US-based advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran, on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, Erdan warned that a “nuclear Iran” would pose an “existential threat” to Israel.

Referring to continuing attempts led by the US and Europe to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, he said that “the international community remains committed to reviving a fundamentally flawed deal that doesn’t prevent the one thing it is meant to prevent: A nuclear Iran.”

He warned that “Iran will become a nuclear power in the blink of an eye” under such a deal with Tehran, and added that a “polarized Security Council in the UN” would find it impossible to impose sanctions against the country. Former President Donald withdrew the US from the JCPOA in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Tehran.

Erdan said that “reviving the nuclear deal would be a disaster for Israel, a disaster for the region and a disaster for the whole world.”

It would result in more cash flowing to Tehran’s proxy forces in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world, he warned, noting that the regime’s “terror footprint can be found on every continent.”

Referring to terror networks in Europe and South America, cyber attacks in Albania, and assassination attempts in the US, Erdan said military expansion is a part of the Iranian regime’s plans to “export its radical Shiite hegemony around the world.”

He concluded that the “only way to prevent a nuclear Iran” lies not in a “fundamentally flawed deal,” but is to “implement a formula that is comprised of diplomatic isolation, crippling sanctions and a credible military threat.”

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA Israel Iran Raisi

Updated 9 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Joe Biden and UK’s Liz Truss agree on continued support for Ukraine, tackling energy crisis

Joe Biden and UK’s Liz Truss agree on continued support for Ukraine, tackling energy crisis
  • Leaders stressed need to “end over-reliance on authoritarian states in terms of our energy”
Updated 9 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Liz Truss and US President Joe Biden agreed on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions highlight the need for allies to continue their economic and military support to Ukraine, Truss’s office said.
Putin ordered Russia’s first wartime mobilization since World War Two on Wednesday during a televised address in which he also announced moves to annex swaths of Ukrainian territory and threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.
“The leaders condemned Putin’s recent belligerent statements on Ukraine,” a spokesperson for Truss, who took office just over two weeks ago, said following the pair’s first in-person meeting.
“They agreed his actions highlight the need for allies to continue their economic and military support to Ukraine.”
The spokesperson said that during the meeting, which took place at the UN General Assembly in New York, the leaders had also stressed the need to “end over-reliance on authoritarian states in terms of our energy, technology and manufacturing supply chains.”
“They agreed to redouble bilateral efforts to reduce energy dependence on Russia and to increase the amount of renewable and other forms of energy flowing from democratic states,” the spokesperson added.

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA US President Joe Biden Prime Minister Liz Truss

America is being a ‘stupid host’ by allowing Raisi to speak at UN General Assembly: Haley

America is being a ‘stupid host’ by allowing Raisi to speak at UN General Assembly: Haley
Updated 21 September 2022
Charlie Peters

America is being a ‘stupid host’ by allowing Raisi to speak at UN General Assembly: Haley

America is being a ‘stupid host’ by allowing Raisi to speak at UN General Assembly: Haley
  • Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said the Iranian president should not have been permitted to visit New York because of rights abuses, terrorism support
  • Washington should learn a lesson from the British response to Russia after the Salisbury poisonings case in 2018, she added
Updated 21 September 2022
Charlie Peters

NEW YORK CITY: Nikki Haley, a former US ambassador to the UN, told an audience in New York City that the US is being a “stupid host” by allowing Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to attend the UN General Assembly in the city and give a speech.

Speaking at the 2022 summit of United Against Nuclear Iran, on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, the former governor of South Carolina said that Iran is the world’s “number one state sponsor of terrorism” and yet the current US administration is “falling over itself” to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in 2018.

In a conversation with Joseph Lieberman, a former US senator who represented Connecticut for more than two decades, Haley said Iran is “not looking to get into a deal” and highlighted the regime’s record of violence and human rights abuses.

She said that Tehran has “never kept a promise” as she told the packed audience in a midtown Manhattan hotel that the regime’s representatives chant “‘death to America, death to Israel,’ every single day” and this should severely restrict the extent to which the US deals with Iran on the diplomatic stage.

She said that Iranians “claim they are great on human rights” but the world “needs to see them for the thugs that they are.” She highlighted the death on Friday of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, who was beaten by police in Iran after they detained her for “improperly” wearing a hijab.

Outlining “assassinations attempts on Americans, here in our country” that were organized by Tehran she asked: “Why did President Biden approve of Raisi giving a world speech in New York City? It’s unthinkable that we would have given him that.”

At the start of the UANI summit, Lieberman said: “The regime (in Tehran) has continued to be the number one state supporter of terrorism in the world, bringing death and destruction in the Middle East.”

Haley echoed those remarks and said the US must resist becoming a “stupid host” by inviting to the country Iranian leaders who plot against America’s national security and other interests.

She noted that the UK had adopted a more strict diplomatic stance with Russia after a shocking incident in Salisbury in June 2018 in which a Russian former military officer, who was a double agent for the British security services, and his daughter were poisoned using a Novichok nerve agent.

British intelligence services concluded the attack was sanctioned and organized by Moscow. Haley said the British response should serve as inspiration to the US as it continues to face threats from Tehran.

She continued: “All the money going to Iran is not going to feed their people, it’s going to feed their nuclear program … so you sanction and isolate them in such a way that the people of Iran win … but also the fact that the regime cannot do any of the bad things they want to do.

“They want money, it would be foolish of us to give it. They have one intention: Continue to beat the West and the democracies out there, and to get their ideology out there.”

Haley called for more of the focus on international relations with Iran and efforts to deal with the regime in Tehran to shift to regional neighbors such as Saudi Arabia and Israel, and away from the US and Europe, arguing that this would result in a sterner response to the Iranian leadership.

“Let Iran’s neighbors lead the charge on what to do with Iran … once they start to do that, the accountability will come from Iran’s neighbors and that’s when we’ll get progress,” she said.

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA Iran Nikki Haley US UN General Assembly (UNGA)

Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up

Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up
Updated 21 September 2022
Reuters

Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up

Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up
  • Putin's announcement raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country
  • Google Trends data showed a spike in searches for Aviasales, Russia's most popular flight-booking site
Updated 21 September 2022
Reuters

GDANSK, Russia: One-way flights out of Russia were rocketing in price and selling out fast on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists.
Putin’s announcement, made in an early-morning television address, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the call-up would be limited to those with experience as professional soldiers, and that students and conscripts would not be called up.
The Kremlin declined to comment on whether the borders would be closed to those subject to the mobilization order, and asked people to be patient as the law is clarified.
Meanwhile, Google Trends data showed a spike in searches for Aviasales, Russia’s most popular flight-booking site.
Direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul in Turkey and Yerevan in Armenia, both destinations that allow Russians to enter without a visa, were sold out on Wednesday, according to Aviasales data.
Flights from Moscow to Istanbul via Turkish Airlines were either all booked or unavailable until Sunday, as of 1415 Moscow time (1115 GMT).
Some routes with stopovers, including those from Moscow to Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, were also unavailable, while the cheapest flights to Dubai cost more than 300,000 roubles ($5,000) — about five times the average monthly wage.
Typical one-way fares to Turkey shot up to almost 70,000 roubles ($1,150), compared with a little over 22,000 roubles a week ago, Google Flights data shows.
The head of Russia’s tourism agency said no restrictions have been imposed on traveling abroad so far.
A tourism industry source also told Reuters that demand for plane tickets from Russia for the visa-free countries has jumped.
“It was possible to buy a one-way ticket in the morning for 200,000 roubles to 300,000 roubles, but not anymore,” the source said.
“That’s a panic demand from people, who are afraid that they won’t be able to leave the country afterwards.”
Aeroflot, the country’s flag-carrying airline, said it was not limiting ticket sales.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Moscow flights

Philippines marks Marcos’ 50th martial law anniversary, with son at UN to charm world

Philippines marks Marcos’ 50th martial law anniversary, with son at UN to charm world
Updated 21 September 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippines marks Marcos’ 50th martial law anniversary, with son at UN to charm world

Philippines marks Marcos’ 50th martial law anniversary, with son at UN to charm world
  • Some experts say dictator’s legacy will have ‘no impact’ on new president
  • Filipino activists vow ‘never again,’ seek justice for victims
Updated 21 September 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines commemorated on Wednesday the 50th anniversary of the declaration of martial law as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of the late dictator, gathered with other world leaders at the UN in New York.

The elder Marcos had ruled the Southeast Asian country with an iron fist for two decades, more than half of it under martial law that was declared on Sept. 21, 1972. He was ousted in a 1986 popular revolt known as People Power, after an era marred by widespread corruption and human rights abuses.

Marcos Jr., 64, who won the presidential election with a landslide victory and took office in June, is setting the tone of the Philippines’ foreign policy under his leadership as part of his first visit to the US, the country where the Marcos family fled in the aftermath of the popular uprising 36 years ago.

“The future beckons and we can embark upon that journey as single nations or as a world in harmony. I say let the challenges of one people be the challenges for all nations. And in that way the success of one will be a success for us all,” Marcos Jr. said during his inaugural speech at the UN General Assembly.

“If we stand together, we can only succeed. Let us dream, let us work for those successes for all our nations, united!”

Activists are chanting “never again” to commemorate the martial law anniversary across the Philippines, the imposition of which Marcos had defended only last week, saying his father made the declaration not to stay in power but because “the government had to defend itself.”

The new president stepped onto the international stage this week in what analysts said is an attempt to distance himself from his late father, as well as his predecessor, President Rodrigo Duterte, who has also been accused of human rights abuses.

Victor Andres Manhit, president of Manila-based Stratbase ADR Institute, said the trip will help Marcos’ administration, as he needs support from the international community for “real investments that will create jobs” and “generate sustained economic growth.”

“So very important to project how a Marcos Jr. administration is totally different from a Marcos Sr. administration. And really one that is more open,” Manhit told Arab News. “One that has plans for the Philippines in the next six years, one that will value basic democratic values which is very important to the West.”

His father’s brutal legacy will bear “no impact” for the president at the UN, Manhit said, though a more pressing issue for Marcos Jr. is how to deal with the “economic consequences of six years of Duterte,” who left the country the highest debt in its history, of 12.79 trillion Philippine pesos ($221.1 billion).

“He needs this international event to project that the Philippines would be very much, is very much, open for investment that can lead to growth, that can lead to job creation,” Manhit said.

When compared to Duterte, Marcos might be seen as a “big improvement (in) the eyes of the world leaders,” he added.

Marcos’ trip will likely serve as a signal for both the international community and Filipinos that he “will not follow (in) the footsteps” of Duterte, according to Renato De Castro, foreign policy analyst and professor of international studies at De La Salle University.

The Marcos administration will project themselves as “more active, more cosmopolitan, more sophisticated when it comes to foreign policy,” which will be in contrast to “the crass, vulgar approach of the previous administration.”

De Castro also said the martial law legacy will not become an issue with other world leaders because he had won the election.

“So what’s the problem? He’s now the president,” De Castro told Arab News, adding that this similarly applied within the Philippines.

“Who can remember martial law?” he said. “Many Filipinos have forgotten all about it. They voted for him. Although I did not vote for him because I could still remember what the family did ... So what can we do? Power makes a difference.”

Many Filipinos doubt there will be justice for the victims of martial law under Marcos Jr., Carlos Conde, senior researcher at New York-based Human Rights Watch told Arab News.

“He has not even acknowledged, let alone apologized, for the human rights violations under his father. The Marcoses have likewise launched a massive disinformation campaign to revise their sordid history. So we cannot blame people for not feeling optimistic about accountability under Marcos,” Conde said.

The international community, he added, “needs to uphold its own human rights standards by not ignoring the human rights realities on the ground in the Philippines,” including by ensuring that accountability mechanisms within the UN system work.

On Wednesday, some survivors of the elder Marcos’ brutal regime vowed to remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice.

“Fifty years after military rule swept through the country, our fists remain clenched and raised, our voices cry out for justice, our hearts burst with grief and anger recalling the atrocities committed against the people under the guise of ‘keeping the peace,’” the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law said in a statement.

“Never again, never forget!” it stated.

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Bosnian leader calls for stronger international institutions amid unprecedented global peril

Bosnian leader calls for stronger international institutions amid unprecedented global peril
Updated 11 sec ago
Alex Whiteman

Bosnian leader calls for stronger international institutions amid unprecedented global peril

Bosnian leader calls for stronger international institutions amid unprecedented global peril
  • ‘We are all facing a difficult and challenging winter,’ Sefik Dzaferovic tells UN General Assembly
  • ‘We are all dependent upon one another, but this interdependence is a source of vulnerability’
Updated 11 sec ago
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: The chair of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s presidency on Wednesday called for fortified international institutions as the world faces unprecedented peril.

Referencing the conflict that embroiled his country in the 1990s, Sefik Dzaferovic told the UN General Assembly that the experience of Bosnia and Herzegovina exemplified the vitality of international institutions and the rule of law in building peace.

“The path to peace and prosperity is mutual cooperation, and in our region we are all equal and we all need peace and stability,” he said.

“The European order is now a thing of the past, but all disputes in the world should be secured by the international law it brought and through the world’s judicial institutions. That is why the UN must be strengthened and fortified.”

With worsening droughts in the Horn of Africa, parts of Pakistan still under water and food shortages spreading, Dzaferovic warned: “We are all facing a difficult and challenging winter.”

To address this, he said global leaders need to recognize the strengths of globalization but also take note of its weaknesses, as exposed by the pandemic.

“We are all dependent upon one another, but this interdependence is a source of vulnerability,” he added.

“This became apparent during the pandemic, and has been made paramount by the conflict in Ukraine.

“Blocks in shipments of Ukrainian grain are leading to hunger in Africa, and there are the heightened energy costs in Europe.”

He said the answer to this is not only strengthened institutions but diversified supply chains that could ensure support for all nations in moments of crisis.

Dzaferovic warned that to not learn from history would be an act of folly. He said the world is in a moment of instability, and history proved that without strong institutions such moments could be hijacked by bad actors. 

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA Bosnia & Herzegovina

