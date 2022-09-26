Air Arabia Egypt launches new route between Alexandria and Madinah

RIYADH: Egyptian low-cost air carrier Air Arabia Egypt has announced the launch of a new service between Alexandria and Madinah in Saudi Arabia.
According to a press release, the new flight will be launched from Borg El Arab Airport to Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport on Oct. 31.
A single flight will operate from Alexandria every Monday and Wednesday, the press release further noted.
The latest route to Medinah marks the tenth city that Air Arabia Egypt flies to in the Kingdom, after Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Tabuk, Taif, Al Jouf, Hail, Abha and Gassim.
“We are glad to add Medinah to our growing network from Egypt, offering our travelers with direct connectivity between both cities,” said Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia.
He added: “We are confident that the new service will further contribute to the overall travel and tourism sector of Egypt and Saudi Arabia through providing an affordable and value-driven travel option to passengers traveling between the two countries.”
Riyadh’s real estate sector continues to witness demand, investment opportunities: KPMG
Updated 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: The demand for residential housing units in Riyadh continues to grow despite the recent pandemic-infused slowdown, according to KPMG, citing a rise in population together with increasing urbanization driving demand in the first half of 2022.
In its "Riyadh Real Estate Market Overview" report, the global accounting firm noted that the average selling rate for residential properties in Riyadh stood at SR3,865 ($1,027) per sq.m in the first half of 2022.
It further revealed that the average residential rental rate in the Kingdom’s capital was SR263 per sq. m in the same period.
The report further noted that 60.6 percent of Saudi households own villas, while 33.5 of them own apartments.
On the contrary, 78 percent of non-Saudi households own apartments, while 6 percent of them own villas.
“The residential market remained resilient during the pandemic which can be attributed to strong demand fundamentals and has witnessed a positive trend in KPIs in the first of 2022,” said Rani Majzoub, head of Real Estate Advisory at KPMG Professional Services.
The report further noted that the population in Riyadh is expected to reach 7.1 million by the end of this year, and it will touch 7.58 million by 2025, thus opening up more investment opportunities in the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia’s capital city.
The report pointed out that the current homeownership rate in Saudi Arabia is just above 62 percent, even as the government tries to provide affordable housing to Saudis in line with its goals mentioned in Vision 2030.
As a part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to raise the percentage of home ownership to 70 percent by the end of this decade.
Retail sector
In the retail sector, KPMG expects Saudi Arabia to record an average sale of SR550 billion in 2022, with a further forecast to touch SR642 billion by 2025.
The average rental rate in the retail sector stood at SR2,333 per sq. m in the first half of 2022, the report further added.
It expects the Saudi retail sector to register a compound annual growth rate of 5 percent between 2022 to 2025, as the Kingdom’s market steadily recovers from the pandemic.
KPMG added that future real estate developments in Riyadh should focus on both tourists and residents, as the Kingdom is currently positioning itself as a “global tourism destination.”
Majzoub added: “As Riyadh is positioning itself as a prime tourism destination, an influx of inbound and domestic tourists can be expected. Hence, future developments should focus on the needs of both residents and tourists.”
Hospitality sector
In the hospitality sector, KPMG expects budget hotels, which include 3 and 4 stars, to drive healthy performance.
According to the report, the average daily rate in Riyadh hotels was SR652 during the first half of 2022.
The report added that the hospitality sector offers huge investment opportunities as the number of tourists, including domestic and inbound, to hit 5.87 million in Riyadh this year, which is expected to touch 7.55 million by 2025.
Office sector
As factors like macro-economic indicators, population, and workforce are expected to remain affirmative, KPMG predicted a positive outlook for office space demand in Riyadh in the coming years.
According to the report, the office market in Riyadh has witnessed a healthy upsurge in the rental rates of both Grade A and Grade B segments in the first half of 2022 with rental rates touching SR1,067 per sq.m.
Saudi hospitality giant Alhokair secures $25m contracts to operate entertainment sites
Updated 7 min 27 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed
RIYADH: Hospitality firm Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development has signed two contracts totaling SR94 million ($25 million) with a company that specializes in the establishment and operation of international brands.
Alhokair aims to operate entertainment sites operated by PlayOCity by Hasbro for SR49 million and by “Cocomelon” for SR45 million, according to a bourse filing.
Alhokair said it has the exclusive right to both brands.
The financial impact of the contract will likely appear in the fourth quarter of 2022 through the end of the contract’s term.
UAE’s major banks’ net profit rises in H1 on higher interest income: Moody’s
Updated 24 min 32 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Net profits of the UAE’s four largest banks surged in the first half of 2022 on the back of higher income from interest and lower provisioning charges, according to Moody’s.
The four banks — the First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank — account for over 70 percent of the UAE’s banking assets as of June 2022.
According to the report, the banks reported a combined net profit of $4.4 billion, up 10 percent from $3.9 billion in the same period in 2021.
“The performance takes into account the hyperinflationary accounting adjustment for one large UAE bank with a subsidiary operating in Turkey,’’ said Nitish Bhojnagarwala, vice president- senior credit officer at Moody’s Investor Service.
This happens as the operating environment in the UAE continues to recover despite global macro-headwinds.
The recovery reflected improving consumer confidence particularly given loosening pandemic restrictions, a strong vaccination roll-out, recovering oil prices and expectations of a reversal in the benchmark interest rates cycle.
Saudi Arabia developing national capabilities in nuclear technology: Minister
Updated 48 min 19 sec ago
Waffa Wael and Dana Abdelaziz
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is working to enhance people’s skills and abilities in the nuclear technology sector and its regulatory aspects, the Kingdom’s minister of energy said.
Speaking at the 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Austria, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman spoke of the importance of his government developing peaceful uses for nuclear technology with the highest standards of transparency, reliability and the highest levels of safety.
“As a result of these programs, national capabilities have grown rapidly to keep pace with the best international standards,” he said, later adding: “We are also working in cooperation and coordination with the agency to develop national plans to enable nuclear energy to contribute to the national energy mix.”
Prince Abdulaziz praised the agency’s role in developing countries' capabilities in facing nuclear threats.
He said the Kingdom would continue to back the agency’s efforts and initiatives in harnessing nuclear technology to find solutions to global challenges in terms of a safe environment from nuclear threats.
Speaking of Saudi Arabia’s support, he said the Kingdom has contributed an amount of $2.5 million to support the IAEA’s initiative to modernize its laboratories.
This is In addition to $1 million handed over to back the agency's initiative in the work of combating zoonotic diseases to prevent the outbreak of infectious diseases from animals.
The 66th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference is being held from Sept. 26 to 30 at the Vienna International Center.
Global hospitality brand voco becomes first Riyadh hotel to offer EV charging station
Updated 26 September 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: International hospitality brand voco claims to have become the first hotel to offer an electric vehicle charging station in Saudi Arabia’s capital.
voco Riyadh, which is owned and operated by the InterContinental Hotels Group, said in a press release that it has launched the charging station as part of its series of new initiatives to protect and preserve the environment.
The press release noted that the installation of this new charging station is in line with the Saudi government’s direction toward supporting and developing the electric car industry.
“voco aims to be the leading destination for sustainable tourism in the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030 goals, which have placed sustainability among its most important pillars, as the Kingdom aims to reach zero-carbon neutrality by 2060,” said Mark Allaf, regional general manager of IHG and general manager of voco Riyadh.
He added: “voco’s care for the environment is seen in practices such as serving guests drinks and coffee in biodegradable glasses and cups or providing them with the opportunity to refresh and bathe under energy-efficient ventilated shower heads.”
Earlier in May, the Saudi Ministry of Investment announced an investment of more than SR12.3 billion ($3.27 billion) to build a Lucid Motors electric vehicle factory in Saudi Arabia, with an annual production capacity of 155,000 cars.
With the launch of an EV charging station, voco said it looks to affirm its commitment to being an eco-friendly hotel that implements environmental sustainability practices, uses energy-saving heating, cooling, and lighting systems, and rationalizes water usage.
“The overall aim is to improve human well-being and maintain the continuity of life by protecting natural resources, such as the atmosphere and soil,” it said in the press release..
In August, the Saudi Ministry of Energy, in cooperation with other governmental agencies, completed all legislative and technical aspects to regulate the electric vehicle charging market.
The regulating team which comprises the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, the Ministry of Commerce, the Saudi Electricity Co., and the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, will monitor and follow up on the activity to ensure that investors comply with the infrastructure requirements for EV charging stations.
In June, Kalyana Sivagnanam, group CEO of Petromin, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, said that its electric charging station arm Electromin is planning to open new charging stations, in addition to the existing 100 to end Saudis’ reluctance to EVs.