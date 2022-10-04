Jordan hosts regional workshop on nuclear safety, security

Amman: Jordan has signed and ratified relevant international instruments that govern nuclear safety and security, according to the chairman of the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission.
Speaking on the sidelines of a regional workshop on nuclear safety and security organized in Amman, Khaled Toukan said the move was essential for the successful and sustainable use of nuclear power.
In collaboration with the Arab network of Nuclear Regulators and the International Atomic Energy Agency, JAEC organizes the regional workshop from Oct. 3-6, reported Jordan News Agency, Petra, on Tuesday.
The workshop aims to give participants a deeper understanding of nuclear safety and security through exchanging expertise and practices that meet the IAEA’s standards, said a statement published in Petra.
Toukan gave a briefing on the achievements of the Jordanian nuclear program, which include an infrastructure of a 5 megawatts research atomic reactor, a 2.5 GeV third generation synchrotron light source, and the Jordanian uranium mining project working at full capacity.
Meanwhile Zia Hussain Shah, the IAEA’s representative, praised Jordan’s nuclear program and expertise in nuclear practices, saying: “IAEA intends to organize many regional workshops and events in Jordan.”
ANNuR coordinator Daw Mosbah said the network was established to boost regulators’ infrastructures to protect against radiation and be efficient and internationally recognized as a forum for Arab regulators in light of the increasing use of nuclear power in Arab countries, particularly in medicine, industry, agriculture, electricity generation, water desalination, radioactive material transport, and disposal of radioactive waste.
The four-day workshop brings together 17 of the Arab state members at the IAEA.
