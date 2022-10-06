You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — Crude up; Kuwait says OPEC+ works to serve global economy

Oil Updates — Crude up; Kuwait says OPEC+ works to serve global economy

Oil Updates — Crude up; Kuwait says OPEC+ works to serve global economy
Brent crude futures for December settlement rose 12 cents, or 0.13 percent, to $93.49 per barrel by 08.30 a.m Saudi time, after settling 1.7 percent higher in the previous session. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6yymq

Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude up; Kuwait says OPEC+ works to serve global economy

Oil Updates — Crude up; Kuwait says OPEC+ works to serve global economy
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose for a fourth session on Thursday, with Brent at a three-week high, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, known as OPEC+, agreed to cut output by about 2 million barrels per day, the largest reduction since 2020.

Brent crude futures for December settlement rose 12 cents, or 0.13 percent, to $93.49 per barrel by 08.30 a.m Saudi time, after settling 1.7 percent higher in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for November delivery gained 11 cents, or 0.13 percent, to $87.87 per barrel. 

OPEC+ works to serve the global economy not threaten it: Kuwait

Kuwait’s acting oil minister Mohammed Al-Fares said on Wednesday that the OPEC+ decision to cut production by 2 million barrels per day will have positive ramifications on the oil markets, the state news agency reported.

“The decision places a big responsibility on us to follow up on market developments in case supply or output increases,” Al-Fares told the agency in an interview.

He asserted OPEC+ works to serve the global economy, not threaten it.

Russia may cut oil output if price caps introduced

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that Russia may cut oil production in order to offset the negative effects of price caps imposed by the West.

Novak was also cited by the TASS news agency as saying that Russia will produce 530 million tons of oil, equivalent to 10.6 million bpd in 2022 and 490 million tons in 2023.

He said Russia was ready to supply gas to Europe via one line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if necessary.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC Kuwait Russia

Related

Oil Updates — Crude slightly lower ahead of OPEC+ meeting; Fire in Nigerian oil wells 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude slightly lower ahead of OPEC+ meeting; Fire in Nigerian oil wells 
Oil Updates — Crude up; OPEC+ cancels technical meeting; Norway posts soldiers at oil plants
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude up; OPEC+ cancels technical meeting; Norway posts soldiers at oil plants

Marketing firm Tihama receives CMA’s approval for 700% capital hike

Marketing firm Tihama receives CMA’s approval for 700% capital hike
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Marketing firm Tihama receives CMA’s approval for 700% capital hike

Marketing firm Tihama receives CMA’s approval for 700% capital hike
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. received the Capital Market Authority’s clearance to increase its capital by 700 percent.

The marketing firm’s capital will be increased from SR50 million to SR400 million ($107 million), according to a bourse filing.

Tihama is issuing rights worth SR350 million for the capital increase.

The final clearance is subject to the approval of the shareholders and the completion of the necessary procedures.

Topics: Saudi CMA Capital

Related

Saudi Tihama, UK-based WPP delay merger deal for 2nd time until October
Business & Economy
Saudi Tihama, UK-based WPP delay merger deal for 2nd time until October
Marketing firm Tihama shares slip as it cuts capital by 71%
Business & Economy
Marketing firm Tihama shares slip as it cuts capital by 71%

Al Sagr Insurance gets CMA node to cut capital by 65% to $37m

Al Sagr Insurance gets CMA node to cut capital by 65% to $37m
Updated 18 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Al Sagr Insurance gets CMA node to cut capital by 65% to $37m

Al Sagr Insurance gets CMA node to cut capital by 65% to $37m
Updated 18 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. got the Capital Market Authority's nod to cut its capital by 65 percent.

The Saudi insurer aims to reduce its capital from SR400 million to SR140 million ($37 million) in order to reduce its losses, according to a bourse filing.

The final approval is conditional on the extraordinary general assembly’s approval and completion of the necessary procedures.

 

Topics: Saudi Insurance CMA Capital

Related

Al Sagr Insurance posts smaller loss as it grapples with health unit
Business & Economy
Al Sagr Insurance posts smaller loss as it grapples with health unit

WTO slashes 2023 global trade forecast as fears of recession looms

WTO slashes 2023 global trade forecast as fears of recession looms
Updated 05 October 2022
AFP

WTO slashes 2023 global trade forecast as fears of recession looms

WTO slashes 2023 global trade forecast as fears of recession looms
  • WTO economists said they expected the volume of global merchandise trade to grow 3.5 percent this year
Updated 05 October 2022
AFP

GENEVA: The World Trade Organization on Wednesday dramatically lowered its global trade forecast for 2023, as Russia’s war in Ukraine and other shocks take their toll on the world economy.

Presenting a revision of their annual trade forecast, WTO economists said they expected the volume of global merchandise trade to grow 3.5 percent this year, which is slightly higher than their expectations in April.

But they forecast it would grow by only one percent in 2023 — dramatically down from their expectations of 3.4 percent growth six months ago.

“The picture for 2023 has darkened considerably,” WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told reporters in Geneva.

“Today the global economy faces multi-prong crises. Monetary tightening is weighing on growth across much of the world.”

As for the global economy as a whole, WTO economists stuck with their April forecast of 2.8 percent gross domestic product growth this year, but said growth in 2023 was now expected to be just 2.3 percent — down a full percentage point from the previous forecast.

By way of comparison, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has maintained its 2022 forecast at 3 percent, and expects 2.2 percent growth next year.

The International Monetary Fund, meanwhile, forecasts growth at 3.2 percent this year and 2.9 percent in 2023.

The WTO pointed out that its April forecasts were presented only weeks into the start of Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine, making them very uncertain.

The estimates for 2023 “now appear overly optimistic, as energy prices have skyrocketed, inflation has become more broad-based, and the war shows no sign of letting up,” it said.

The WTO said surging energy prices in Europe, stemming from the war in Ukraine, were expected to squeeze household spending and raise manufacturing costs on the continent.

Meanwhile, monetary policy tightening in the US was hitting the housing, motor vehicle and fixed investment sectors, and China was still grappling with COVID-19 outbreaks and production disruptions.

Furthermore, the growing import bills for fuel, food and fertilizer risked leading to more food insecurity and debt distress in developing countries, the WTO said.

Topics: WTO global trade

Related

WTO slashes global trade growth forecast; US consumer prices accelerate — Macro Snapshot
Business & Economy
WTO slashes global trade growth forecast; US consumer prices accelerate — Macro Snapshot

Saudi Arabia’s PIF raises $3 billion with debut green bonds

Saudi Arabia’s PIF raises $3 billion with debut green bonds
Updated 05 October 2022
Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s PIF raises $3 billion with debut green bonds

Saudi Arabia’s PIF raises $3 billion with debut green bonds
Updated 05 October 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was set to raise $3 billion on Wednesday in its first foray into the debt capital markets, taking advantage of a brief period of calm to become the first sovereign wealth fund to issue green bonds.

PIF joined a flurry of other issuers tapping the market after a run of heightened volatility that has lasted most of the year, selling the first-ever green bonds with a 100-year maturity alongside two other tranches of the issue.

The $500 million of 100-year notes will be sold at a yield of 6.7 percent, a bank document showed, $1.25 billion in five-year bonds were launched at 125 basis points over US Treasuries and $1.25 billion in 10-year paper at 165 bps over USTs.

Initial price guidance for the five- and 10-year paper was tightened by 25 bps, while the 100-year tranche had been indicated in the 7-7.25 percent area.

The inclusion of 100-year bonds was the result of investor enquiries, a source with knowledge of the deal said, with market watchers adding that the long maturity reflected the issuer’s confidence.

Overall demand topped $22 billion, with the five-year drawing more than $10.3 billion of interest, the 10-year attracting over $8.5 billion and the 100-year more than $3.2 billion, the bank document showed.

The fund, which manages more than $600 billion in assets and plans to grow that to over $1 trillion by 2025, is at the center of Saudi Arabia’s agenda to diversify the economy away from oil, spearheaded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

PIF expects to invest more than $10 billion by 2026 in eligible green projects, including renewable energy, clean transport and sustainable water management, an investor presentation for the bonds showed.

By comparison, the fund has said it would invest about $40 billion domestically each year through 2025, although it reached little more than half that target last year.

Issuance of green bonds, proceeds from which are used to finance sustainable activity, has jumped from $2.3 billion in 2012 to $511.5 billion last year, based on Refinitiv data.

“Issuance of green bonds appears to be accelerating which is welcome news for a region that has an important role to play in the global (energy) transition,” said Dino Kronfol, Franklin Templeton’s chief investment officer of global sukuk and MENA fixed income.

Saudi Arabia is targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are joint global coordinators and active bookrunners on the deal. 

Topics: PIF Green Bond debt capital market Investment

Related

ESG framework may pave way for first Saudi PIF green bond sale
Business & Economy
ESG framework may pave way for first Saudi PIF green bond sale

Russian firms eye stronger business ties with Saudi Arabia amid western sanctions 

Russian firms eye stronger business ties with Saudi Arabia amid western sanctions 
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

Russian firms eye stronger business ties with Saudi Arabia amid western sanctions 

Russian firms eye stronger business ties with Saudi Arabia amid western sanctions 
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A business delegation of 23 Russian companies held talks with Saudi firms in Riyadh on Oct. 4 amid a growing call from the US and EU to cut ties with Kremlin entities. 

The meeting comes as Saudi Arabia strives to attract foreign direct investments aligned with its Vision 2030 goals. 

The talks stressed on the vitality of elevating trade relationships between Saudi Arabia and Russia, while taking advantage of investment opportunities and establishing commercial partnership relations between the two parties to serve common interests. 

Stanislav Yankovitz, the commercial representative at the Russian Embassy, noted that the trade relationship between Saudi Arabia and Russia has leapfrogged in recent years, with commercial exchange volume in 2021 witnessing an increase to $1.7 billion, and is expected to reach $5 billion by the end of 2024.  

The event also witnessed bilateral meetings between businesspeople and representatives of Russian companies working in various sectors which include creative industries, education, electric power and design engineering.

Some of the other sectors include cosmetics, furniture, perfumery, food industry, industrial, information technology, smart technologies, medical equipment and oil and gas.

Counselor of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Saudi Arabia Alexander Istomin, said that Russian-Saudi relations are strong and that they have been witnessing continuous rapprochement.

The head of the Saudi-Russian Business Council Tariq Al-Qahtani said that it is playing a crucial role in strengthening trade relations between the two countries as it seeks and provides investment opportunities through the establishment of joint projects. 

Western firms exiting Russia

Meanwhile, owing to the conflict in Ukraine, several western companies have exited their operations in Russia, despite chances of revenue loss. 

Adidas, which has over 500 stores in Russia, suspended its operations in the country — the move is expected to cut 1 percent of its revenue this year. 

Cigarette maker Philip Morris also announced that it has suspended planned investments and will reduce manufacturing in Russia. 

In the energy sector, BP said it would sell its nearly 20 percent stake in Rosneft, the Russian state-controlled oil company. The firm also wrote off $25.5 billion on its nearly 20 percent holding in Rosneft. 

Another energy major Exxon Mobil had announced that it would end its involvement in a large oil and natural gas project. 

In a move that could cost billions, Shell also exited its joint ventures with Gazprom, the Russian natural gas giant.

Topics: Russian economy #russia Saudi economy

Related

Egypt’s Icon to establish subsidiary in Saudi Arabia with capital of $1.3m
Business & Economy
Egypt’s Icon to establish subsidiary in Saudi Arabia with capital of $1.3m
Saudi Arabia and Morocco target trade worth $5bn annually
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and Morocco target trade worth $5bn annually

Latest updates

Oil Updates — Crude up; Kuwait says OPEC+ works to serve global economy
Oil Updates — Crude up; Kuwait says OPEC+ works to serve global economy
Marketing firm Tihama receives CMA’s approval for 700% capital hike
Marketing firm Tihama receives CMA’s approval for 700% capital hike
Al Sagr Insurance gets CMA node to cut capital by 65% to $37m
Al Sagr Insurance gets CMA node to cut capital by 65% to $37m
Ukraine takes more territory in region Vladimir Putin incorporates into Russia
Ukraine takes more territory in region Vladimir Putin incorporates into Russia
Iran charges former Bayern Munich player Ali Karimi over support for protests
Iran charges former Bayern Munich player Ali Karimi over support for protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.