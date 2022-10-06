You are here

Saudi economic growth projected at 8.3% in 2022: World Bank

Saudi economic growth projected at 8.3% in 2022: World Bank
The World Bank projected that the budget balance will register a surplus of 6.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2022 (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economic growth is expected to accelerate to 8.3 percent in 2022, according to a forecast by the World Bank.

In its report, the organization noted the economic growth of the Kingdom will be moderated to 3.7 and 2.3 percent in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

According to the World Bank, the oil sector will be the key driver of this economic growth with the output estimated to grow by 15.5 percent in 2022, while the non-oil sector is also expected to continue its growth trajectory estimated at 4.3 percent this year.

“The Saudi Arabian economy is on an accelerated growth path in 2022; driven by higher oil and non-oil activities as the oil sector strengthens and pandemic pressures fade,” wrote the World Bank in the report.

The report further noted that headline inflation is expected to stay subdued during 2022 and hover around 2.5 percent as a result of a stronger US dollar, subsidies and price controls, and stable rents.

It added that inflation is expected to average 2.3 percent in the medium term.

The World Bank projected that the budget balance will register a surplus of 6.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2022, the first surplus in nine years, driven by higher oil receipts.

The report pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s economic growth of 11 percent in the first half of 2022 was mainly driven by the oil sector, which registered a rapid 21.6 percent growth rate, while the non-oil sector in the Kingdom also witnessed a rise of six percent in the first half. 

According to the World Bank report, the direct impacts of a prolonged war in Ukraine on Saudi Arabia’s economy are limited due to weak trade and investment flows with Ukraine and Russia. 

The report, however, warned that further sanctions and disruptions to supply chains could adversely affect the Kingdom through slower-than-anticipated global growth and higher import prices. 

On the positive side, higher energy prices and output is expected to further strengthen the external and fiscal position of Saudi Arabia. 

On Oct. 4, S&P Global revealed that Saudi Arabia continues to maintain ongoing expansion in its non-oil economy as output and new orders recorded gains, leaving the Kingdom’s Purchasing Managers’ Index at 56.6 in September.

Earlier in October, Al-Rajhi Capital projected that Saudi Arabia’s real GDP would increase by nearly 8 percent year-on-year in 2022 and 3.1 percent year-on-year in 2023.

Inflation is expected to be 2.6 percent and 2.1 percent in 2022 and 2023 respectively, Al-Rajhi said.

In September, a report published in Economist Intelligence said that Saudi Arabia is expected to become the fastest growing economy in 2022, outpacing Asian giants like China, India, and other struggling economies in Western Europe and North America.

The Economist Intelligence report also projected that the GDP of the Kingdom is expected to reach 7.5 percent this year, the Kingdom’s fastest rate of growth since 2011. 

Saudi Central Bank to finalize finance companies control law by consulting the public

Saudi Central Bank to finalize finance companies control law by consulting the public
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank to finalize finance companies control law by consulting the public

Saudi Central Bank to finalize finance companies control law by consulting the public
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has launched a public consultation on on draft amendments to the Finance Companies Control Law.

In order to ensure transparency and wider participation, the bank, also known as SAMA, invited stakeholders and the public to submit suggestions and observations on the draft through the National Competitiveness Center’s Public Consultation Platform.

This regulatory function falls under SAMA’s oversight responsibilities, as well as its role in supporting the development of the finance sector and keeping pace with the growth of the global finance industry.

The move aims to strengthen SAMA’s commitment to upkeep relevant international principles and standards. As well as contributing to the growth of the sector, the regulation will help attract new investors to achieve one of Saudi Vision 2030’s goals.

To enable SAMA to assess its relevance in finalizing the text, the contributors are expected to provide their input on the draft within 30 days of this publication. 

Qatar plans to produce 500k bpd oil outside its borders by 2023: MEED

Qatar plans to produce 500k bpd oil outside its borders by 2023: MEED
Updated 06 October 2022
Arab News

Qatar plans to produce 500k bpd oil outside its borders by 2023: MEED

Qatar plans to produce 500k bpd oil outside its borders by 2023: MEED
Updated 06 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar is planning to produce 500,000 barrels of oil outside its borders by 2030, MEED reported citing QatarEnergy’s CEO.

Moreover, the country is committed to maintaining its oil production at 650,000 barrels per day, the longest possible, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said.

Qatar, which joined the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries nearly 60 years ago, ended its membership in a surprise announcement in December 2018.

Al-Kaabi indicated that he did not regret Qatar's decision to leave OPEC.

Qatar has no voice in the group of oil-producing countries due to its relative size, he explained.

Qatar's non-oil private sector growth continues in September

Qatar’s non-oil private sector growth continues in September
Updated 06 October 2022
Arab News

Qatar’s non-oil private sector growth continues in September

Qatar’s non-oil private sector growth continues in September
Updated 06 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s non-oil economy continued its growth in September, as the nation gears up to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index survey data from Qatar Financial Center, prepared by S&P Global.

Qatar’s PMI stood at 50.7 in September, down from 53.7 in August, which indicates a softer improvement in business conditions in the nation’s non-energy sector.

S&P considers any readings above 50 as growth while those below 50 are marked as contraction.

According to the report, the rate of expansion in total activity gained momentum with output rising markedly in September.

The new orders, however, fell for the first time in 27 months, while back-to-back contractions were seen in employment and inventories due to demand retreat.

“Qatar’s non-oil economy continued to grow in September, rounding off another solid quarterly performance. There were, however, divergences in the latest data with a sharp and substantial increase in output contrasting with a renewed fall in demand,” said Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, CEO of QFC Authority.

He added: “Anecdotal evidence suggested clients were placing orders on hold in preparation for the World Cup while Qatari businesses were at the same time increasing output in anticipation of greater demand.”

Oil Updates — Crude up; Kuwait says OPEC+ works to serve global economy

Oil Updates — Crude up; Kuwait says OPEC+ works to serve global economy
Updated 06 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude up; Kuwait says OPEC+ works to serve global economy

Oil Updates — Crude up; Kuwait says OPEC+ works to serve global economy
Updated 06 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose for a fourth session on Thursday, with Brent at a three-week high, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, known as OPEC+, agreed to cut output by about 2 million barrels per day, the largest reduction since 2020.

Brent crude futures for December settlement rose 12 cents, or 0.13 percent, to $93.49 per barrel by 08.30 a.m Saudi time, after settling 1.7 percent higher in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for November delivery gained 11 cents, or 0.13 percent, to $87.87 per barrel. 

OPEC+ works to serve the global economy not threaten it: Kuwait

Kuwait’s acting oil minister Mohammed Al-Fares said on Wednesday that the OPEC+ decision to cut production by 2 million barrels per day will have positive ramifications on the oil markets, the state news agency reported.

“The decision places a big responsibility on us to follow up on market developments in case supply or output increases,” Al-Fares told the agency in an interview.

He asserted OPEC+ works to serve the global economy, not threaten it.

Russia may cut oil output if price caps introduced

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that Russia may cut oil production in order to offset the negative effects of price caps imposed by the West.

Novak was also cited by the TASS news agency as saying that Russia will produce 530 million tons of oil, equivalent to 10.6 million bpd in 2022 and 490 million tons in 2023.

He said Russia was ready to supply gas to Europe via one line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if necessary.

(With input from Reuters)

Shares of Tihama jump 10% after CMA approves 700% capital hike

Shares of Tihama jump 10% after CMA approves 700% capital hike
Updated 06 October 2022
Arab News

Shares of Tihama jump 10% after CMA approves 700% capital hike

Shares of Tihama jump 10% after CMA approves 700% capital hike
Updated 06 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co.’s shares soar in early trading, after receiving the Capital Market Authority’s clearance to increase its capital by 700 percent.

Tihama’s shares jumped 9.81 percent, leading the market’s gainers at SR105.20 ($28), as of 10:15 a.m. Saudi time.

The marketing firm’s capital will be increased from SR50 million to SR400 million, according to a bourse filing.

Tihama is issuing rights worth SR350 million for the capital increase.

The final clearance is subject to the approval of the shareholders and the completion of the necessary procedures.
 

Latest updates

Saudi Central Bank to finalize finance companies control law by consulting the public
Saudi Central Bank to finalize finance companies control law by consulting the public
Judge fines Lebanese bank heist figure, issues travel ban
Judge fines Lebanese bank heist figure, issues travel ban
Al-Rajhi, Qassim Health Cluster to open diabetes center in Buraidah
Waleed Al Mogbel, CEO of the bank, and Dr. Sultan Al-Shaya, CEO of Qassim Health Cluster, signed the agreement.
Iran airs video with 2 French citizens arrested for spying
Iran airs video with 2 French citizens arrested for spying
Qatar plans to produce 500k bpd oil outside its borders by 2023: MEED
Qatar plans to produce 500k bpd oil outside its borders by 2023: MEED

