Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille

Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille
Flights will depart to Marseille from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Saturdays and Wednesdays, (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille

Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille
Updated 20 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi low-cost carrier flynas has launched two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille, the southern port of France, starting Nov. 9.

Flights will depart to Marseille from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Saturdays and Wednesdays, and will return back to Jeddah on Sundays and Thursdays, according to a statement. 

The new route is in line with a recently signed agreement by flynas with the Air Connectivity Program to launch four new and direct destinations to facilitate the arrival of visitors to the Kingdom. 

The destinations include Marseille in Europe, as well as Casablanca and Algiers in North Africa and Almaty in Central Asia. 

The Air Connectivity Program was launched earlier this year to support and motivate airlines to establish local and international air routes and increase flights to existing and targeted destinations, consequently contributing to tourism in the Kingdom to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

 

Topics: aviation Saudi aviation

TASI dips on slowing global economy: Closing bell

TASI dips on slowing global economy: Closing bell
Updated 36 min 26 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI dips on slowing global economy: Closing bell

TASI dips on slowing global economy: Closing bell
Updated 36 min 26 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index closed its first session of the week lower in line with a slowing global economy, which remains a source of concern.

The Tadawul All Share Index dipped 1.63 percent to end Sunday at 11,566, while the parallel market Nomu edged 1.39 percent lower to 19,941.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended with the session flat, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 1.85 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, fell 0.46 percent, while Saudi British Bank declined by 0.25 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi slipped 2.14 percent, while Alinma Bank slipped 2.25 percent.

Almarai Co. declined 4.15 percent, despite its net profit increasing 10 percent year-on-year to SR1.4 billion ($372 million) in the third quarter of the year.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group Co. fell 2.95 percent, following the appointment of Faisal Al Nassar as acting CEO after Nasser Al-Huqbani resigned.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. sank 3.89 percent, after it received the Saudi Central Bank’s approval to increase its capital to SR230 million.

Tanmiah Food Co. gained 4.04 percent to lead the gainers, while Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. decreased 7.93 percent to lead the fallers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Al Sagr Insurance seeks shareholders’ approval to cut capital by 65%

Al Sagr Insurance seeks shareholders’ approval to cut capital by 65%
Updated 58 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Al Sagr Insurance seeks shareholders' approval to cut capital by 65%

Al Sagr Insurance seeks shareholders’ approval to cut capital by 65%
Updated 58 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. invited its shareholders to approve a proposal to reduce capital by 65 percent.

The Saudi insurer aims to reduce its capital from SR400 million ($106 million) to SR140 million, according to a bourse filing.

The company is restructuring its capital in order to write off accumulated losses of SR260 million, it said.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul Capital

Saudi Arabia Railways launches new service to link north and east networks 

Saudi Arabia Railways launches new service to link north and east networks 
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia Railways launches new service to link north and east networks 

Saudi Arabia Railways launches new service to link north and east networks 
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia Railways has launched a new railway service linking the north and east networks, passing through Jubail Industrial City to ship industrial materials and goods. 

SAR also said that the internal Jubail network will serve the industrial facilities in Jubail Industrial City and extends from Sadara Co. in Jubail to King Fahd Industrial Port and Jubail Commercial Port in Jubail.

More than 6 million tons of liquid and solid materials will be transported annually from King Fahd Port, it said. 

SAR added that this connection would contribute to providing integrated solutions and complete logistical services by linking the commercial and industrial ports in Dammam and Jubail with the train network.

Topics: SAR Railways Network

Saudi Ports Authority signs $170m contracts to establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port

Saudi Ports Authority signs $170m contracts to establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Ports Authority signs $170m contracts to establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port

Saudi Ports Authority signs $170m contracts to establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, has signed two contracts totaling SR642 million ($170 million) to deepen and establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port.

The two contracts were signed with contractors PC Marine Services and Modern Building Leaders, the latter in a consortium with Huta Hegerfeld Saudia, according to a statement. 

In line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, this comes as part of the authority’s growth in the maritime transport and logistics industry. 

It will also underpin a transformative shift in port operations by implementing over 160 projects in a bid to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub connecting three major continents. 

The contract with MBL, in association with Huta Hegerfeld Saudia, aims to develop the credentials of Jeddah Islamic Port as a logistics destination.

This will happen through the deepening of harbor approach channels, turning basins, waterways, and the South Terminal basin. 

The upgrades will allow the arrival of giant vessels that hold a capacity of up to 24,000 twenty-foot equivalent containers, and will enhance the port’s competitive capability and attract new global shipping lines to local shores. 

The contract with PC Marine Services will see new berths, measuring 16 meters deep and 1,100 meters long, to receive large bulk grain carriers and accommodate larger vessels to cover the local market demand.

This is part of an effort to secure the Kingdom’s strategic grain reserves through higher imports, and boost overall food security through Jeddah Islamic Port. 

In June 2021, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the country’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The comprehensive program aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

A host of game-changing projects are planned to help achieve the strategy’s economic and social goals, along with improved governance to enhance the work of the organizations involved. It also reflects the renaming of the Ministry of Transport as the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services.

“This strategy will strengthen human and technical capabilities in the transport and logistics sector in the Kingdom,” the Crown Prince had said at the launch.

“It will enhance the connection with the global economy and enable our country to invest its geographical position, in the middle of three continents, in diversifying our economy by establishing an advanced logistics-services industry, building high-quality systems of services, and applying competitive business models to enhance productivity and sustainability in the logistics sector," he had added. 

 

Topics: Saudi Mawani port shipping

Over 40 real estate, housing developers expected at Restatex Jeddah Expo

Over 40 real estate, housing developers expected at Restatex Jeddah Expo
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Over 40 real estate, housing developers expected at Restatex Jeddah Expo

Over 40 real estate, housing developers expected at Restatex Jeddah Expo
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 40 real estate developers and housing companies will exhibit at the Restatex Jeddah Real Estate Expo which will be held on Oct. 10-13 at Jeddah Center for Forums and Events.

Led by ROSHN, one of the Public Investment Fund companies, the event will also see participation from Saudi financing agencies, banks and relevant government agencies.

The expo will be organized under the patronage of Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid Al-Hogail.

The expo aims to highlight and convey the developments and latest happenings in the Saudi real estate sector in residential, commercial, and multi-use projects. 

It will also showcase emerging solutions, advancements, investments, and new companies in the sector, whether in real estate development or housing projects, along with the market’s innovations in designs, spaces, features, and housing financing programs.

Meanwhile, a number of partnerships and deals are expected to take place, including exclusive offers throughout the event from the exhibitors.

 

Topics: Saudi real estate Projects developers

