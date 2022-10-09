Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille

RIYADH: Saudi low-cost carrier flynas has launched two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille, the southern port of France, starting Nov. 9.

Flights will depart to Marseille from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Saturdays and Wednesdays, and will return back to Jeddah on Sundays and Thursdays, according to a statement.

The new route is in line with a recently signed agreement by flynas with the Air Connectivity Program to launch four new and direct destinations to facilitate the arrival of visitors to the Kingdom.

The destinations include Marseille in Europe, as well as Casablanca and Algiers in North Africa and Almaty in Central Asia.

The Air Connectivity Program was launched earlier this year to support and motivate airlines to establish local and international air routes and increase flights to existing and targeted destinations, consequently contributing to tourism in the Kingdom to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.