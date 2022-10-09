Saudi Arabia spends $503m on water projects in Northern Borders region

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched 15 water and environmental projects worth SR1.9 billion ($503 million) in the Norther Borders region, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Of the total, 13 projects will be carried out by the National Water Co., Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadli said at the inaugural ceremony.

He said the company also implemented two projects to boost the coverage of water services through the establishment of operational water tanks with a total capacity of 6,000 cubic meters, the extension of more than 105 km of carrier and main lines and sub-networks, and implementation of more than 2,200 domestic water connections to serve more than 21,700 new beneficiaries in Al-Dahiya, Al-Mubarakiya, Al-Jawhara and Al-Rawabi districts in the city of Arar, at a cost of more than SR38 million.

Al-Fadli said more than 50 projects are being planned in the region at a cost of over SR2.1 billion.