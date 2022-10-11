You are here

Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai

Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai
A XPeng X2, an electric flying taxi developed by the Guangzhou-based XPeng, Inc's aviation affiliate, is tested in front of the Marina District in Dubai, UAE, Oct. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Updated 37 sec ago
AP

Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai

Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai
Updated 37 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: A Chinese firm tested out an electric flying taxi in Dubai on Monday, offering a glimpse of futuristic technology that could one day whisk people through cities high above any traffic, according to Associated Press.

The XPeng X2, developed by the Guangzhou-based XPeng Inc’s aviation affiliate, is one of dozens of flying car projects around the world.

Only a handful have been successfully tested with passengers on board, and it will likely be many years before any are put into service.

Monday’s demonstration was held with an empty cockpit, but the company says it carried out a manned flight test in July 2021.

The sleekly designed vehicle can carry two passengers and is powered by a set of eight propellers. The company says it has a top speed of 130 kilometers (80 miles) per hour.

Unlike airplanes and helicopters, eVTOL, or “electric vertical takeoff and landing,” vehicles offer quick point-to-point personal travel, at least in principle.

The pilot-less vehicles could one day ferry passengers across town high above congested roadways. But the sector still faces major challenges, including battery life, air traffic control and safety, and infrastructure issues.

 

Topics: XPeng UAE Dubai flying taxi

Saudi developer Retal enters into $161m deal with National Housing for residential development

Saudi developer Retal enters into $161m deal with National Housing for residential development
Updated 11 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed  

Saudi developer Retal enters into $161m deal with National Housing for residential development

Saudi developer Retal enters into $161m deal with National Housing for residential development
Updated 11 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed  

RIYADH: Retal Urban Development Co. and National Housing Co. have signed a sub-development agreement to develop 550 housing units in Riyadh for SR605 million ($161 million).

The project is expected to positively affect the company’s results after the sale begins and the project is completed, Retal said in a bourse filing.

Details of the financial impact and progress on the project will be announced in the near future, it added.

Last month, Retal and National Housing signed another agreement to build 759 housing units in Riyadh worth an estimated SR864 million.

Topics: SAUDI REAL ESTATE

G1 Panelist: 'Saudi Arabia used technology to maintain education during pandemic'

G1 Panelist: ‘Saudi Arabia used technology to maintain education during pandemic’
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News Japan

G1 Panelist: ‘Saudi Arabia used technology to maintain education during pandemic’

G1 Panelist: ‘Saudi Arabia used technology to maintain education during pandemic’
  • “Working from home” methodology had been in place and in practice at STC before the pandemic, said Aljamea
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: At the Global G1 Conference 2022, Dr. Moudhi Aljamea of STC Academy and a member of the panel on “Crafting a Grand Design for Digital Education after the Covid Pandemic,” related how Saudi Telecom responded to the recent COVID-19 pandemic as far as education was concerned.

Aljamea said that, as with other countries, the pandemic took Saudi Arabia by surprise but noted that STC had been making serious efforts for a decade to develop and enable digital access and awareness in the Kingdom.  In fact, “working from home” methodology had been in place and in practice at STC before the pandemic, with 18 days per year to be worked from home. When the pandemic hit, the system was already up and running and STC staff were experienced with using it.

However, Aljamea said it was a challenge to switch from a limited time working at home to doing it virtually all of the time. STC saw adapting the system to an everyday practice as an opportunity. STC developed software to maintain the system during the pandemic to support productivity, communication and normal workplace socialization, and much of this software remains in use.  

Aljamea admitted that STC had not taken the importance of on-line learning capabilities and tools quite as seriously before the pandemic, but that has changed as a result of the pandemic.

 

 

As a company, STC provided free access for learning platforms for people studying at home and supplied more than 40,000 free SIM Cards for those who needed them. 

“We also provided access for people who were quarantined during the pandemic,” Aljamea said. “We tried as a company, as a kingdom and as a government to provide access to our citizens during the pandemic and to do the job right, because this was very important for us.”  

Aljamea also pointed out that STC, in collaboration with the government, donated recycled laptops to students who did not have them to ensure education could continue uniformly and to reduce the gap in the educational resources among students.

When asked about how teachers were forced to train and adapt to online learning, Aljmaea replied that compared to corporate training where trainers were more familiar with the most up-to-date methods, teaching general education teachers was a significant challenge at first. She said that considerable training was required and implemented in teaching online. It was not known how long online education would continue, so great reliance was placed on feedback and trial and error to optimize training methods as the situation developed. In this way, considerable progress was made.

In terms of the impact of social media reducing the online attention span of learners of all ages, Aljamea responded thatthey are experimenting with animation, optimizing the time periods for teaching individual items of information at one sitting, and innovating software design. However, more work needs to be done on this in Saudi Arabia, as elsewhere in the world.

G1 sets itself out as “a forum for the leaders of the next generation to gather, discuss, and paint a vision for the rebirth of Japan in a turbulent world.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pandemic Global G1 Conference 2022 technology

Oil Updates — Crude edges down; Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery malfunctioned

Oil Updates — Crude edges down; Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery malfunctioned
Updated 11 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude edges down; Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery malfunctioned

Oil Updates — Crude edges down; Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery malfunctioned
Updated 11 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices slid on Tuesday, extending losses of nearly 2 percent in the previous session, as a stronger US dollar and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns of slowing global demand.

Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $95.92 a barrel by 0342 GMT, after falling $1.73 in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $90.73 a barrel, down 40 cents, or 0.4 percent, after losing $1.51 in the previous session.

The dollar gained on Tuesday, with worries about rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions unsettling investors.

KNPC says units at Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery stopped

Some units at Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery abruptly stopped on Monday evening due to a cooling water cut, Kuwait National Petroleum Co., known as KNPC, said, adding that local supplies and exports have not been affected.

Work at the refinery’s gas plant was also halted, the company said in a post on its Twitter account without specifying a date for the resumption of operations.

Qatar aims to accelerate development of Namibia oil discoveries

The head of QatarEnergy, who is also Qatar’s energy minister, said on Monday the company wants to speed up the development of two oil wells it discovered off the Namibian coast with joint venture partners earlier this year.

Saad Al-Kaabi said drilling work is expected for 2023 to get a better understanding of deliverability and capacity, but did not indicate when the two oil finds will be brought into production.

The discoveries could make Namibia, the southern neighbor of OPEC member Angola, another oil producer along the African Atlantic coast.

The companies have not yet detailed the quantities found but the discoveries are likely in billions of barrels, Namibia’s mines and energy minister said in September.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC US Russia Kuwait

Dubai's non-oil economy remains robust as PMI stays over 56% in September: S&P Global

Dubai's non-oil economy remains robust as PMI stays over 56% in September: S&P Global
Updated 11 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Dubai's non-oil economy remains robust as PMI stays over 56% in September: S&P Global

Dubai's non-oil economy remains robust as PMI stays over 56% in September: S&P Global
Updated 11 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Dubai’s non-oil economy continues to strengthen at a robust rate as the emirate’s Purchasing Managers’ Index maintained a healthy score of 56.2 in September, the latest data from S&P Global revealed.

Although down from August’s 57.9, Dubai’s non-oil sector’s rate of expansion was still the second fastest for more than three years in September.

“PMI data for September continued to signal a robust improvement in operating conditions at non-oil businesses in Dubai, thus continuing projections for the strongest quarter of growth for roughly three years,” said David Owen, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He added: “The headline index was down from August’s recent peak for the first time in five months, as rates of expansion in output, new orders, employment and stocks of purchases softened.”

According to S&P Global, readings above 50.0 mark growth, while those below 50.0 signals contraction.

Topics: Dubai PMI S&P Global economy Growth

Irish daa International becomes Red Sea International Airport's operator in $266m deal

Irish daa International becomes Red Sea International Airport’s operator in $266m deal
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

Irish daa International becomes Red Sea International Airport’s operator in $266m deal

Irish daa International becomes Red Sea International Airport’s operator in $266m deal
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. has signed a SR1 billion ($266 million) agreement with Dublin-based daa International for it to become operator of Red Sea International Airport, according to a statement. 

Currently under construction in Hanak, Tabuk, in northwestern Saudi Arabia, the project is set to be the region’s first carbon-neutral airport.

The SR1 billion deal covers operations and general maintenance services of what is planned to be a 100 percent renewable energy facility. 

“Ahead of welcoming our first guests early next year, Red Sea International is ushering in a carbon-neutral, net-zero era for airport designs and operations,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC.

“As the region’s first-ever airport powered by 100 percent renewable energy, RSI will serve as an innovative blueprint for decarbonized urban destinations of the future,” he added. 

The Irish firm will serve as the airport operator for RSI in 2023. 

It will oversee design consultancy, management, and operations in accordance with the provisions of the General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The airport will be the only one in the region with a runway for seaplanes and water aerodromes, and will be regulated by a new set of GACA safety guidelines, according to the statement. 

It will service hydrogen-powered seaplane variants, supplied by hydrogen-electric aviation firm ZeroAvia, electric vertical takeoff, landing and electric short takeoff and landing aircraft technology.

Topics: DAA International Red Sea International Airport The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC)

