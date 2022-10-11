You are here

Saudi Arabia's contracting sector grows annually at 3%, contributes 5.5% to GDP, says official

Earlier in July, data released by asset management firm Kamco revealed that Saudi Arabia led the Gulf Cooperation Council region with $16.5 billion worth of projects awarded during the second quarter of 2022.
Earlier in July, data released by asset management firm Kamco revealed that Saudi Arabia led the Gulf Cooperation Council region with $16.5 billion worth of projects awarded during the second quarter of 2022.
Saudi Arabia's contracting sector grows annually at 3%, contributes 5.5% to GDP, says official

Saudi Arabia’s contracting sector grows annually at 3%, contributes 5.5% to GDP, says official
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s contracting sector has grown at an annual rate of nearly 3 percent, and contributes 5.5 percent to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product, a top official said.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the National Committee of Contractors, Hamad Al-Hammad, head of the committee at the Federation of Saudi Chambers, said the contracting sector in the Kingdom includes more than 176,000 companies, and they contribute 10.7 percent to the non-oil GDP.

Al-Hammad noted that Saudi Arabia offered more than 540 contracting projects exceeding a value of SR450 billion ($119.70 billion) in 2021, covering sectors including construction, energy, and transportation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Hammad said Saudi Arabia’s project market has turned attractive for contracting companies; both regionally and internationally.

The official said the contracting sector in the Kingdom ranks fifth among the most important sectors that contribute significantly to the economy.

Al-Hammad added there are 995 foreign contracting companies currently operating in the Kingdom.

He said the National Committee for Contractors is working hard to implement different initiatives to achieve the goals outlined in Vision 2030.

In March, during the Future Projects Forum, Al-Hammad said that the value of development projects in various regions of the Kingdom in the past five years exceeded $5 trillion.

“The contracting sector is one of the most important pillars of economic development in the world, for its role in building cities and developing infrastructure. This sector has played a key role in the Kingdom’s construction (sector’s) expansion,” Al-Hammad told Asharq Al-Awsat.

Earlier in July, data released by asset management firm Kamco revealed that Saudi Arabia led the Gulf Cooperation Council region with $16.5 billion worth of projects awarded during the second quarter of 2022.

The Kamco data also suggested that the Kingdom accounted for 77.2 percent of the total contracts awarded in the Gulf region in the second quarter. 

MEED also reported that three out of the 10 big projects awarded in the Kingdom were for the NEOM project.

Topics: Saudi Arabia GDP economy construction Contracting GCC Growth

Construction contributes 11.6% to Saudi's non-oil economy in Q2: Minister

Construction contributes 11.6% to Saudi’s non-oil economy in Q2: Minister
Construction contributes 11.6% to Saudi’s non-oil economy in Q2: Minister

Construction contributes 11.6% to Saudi’s non-oil economy in Q2: Minister
RIYADH: Construction and building activities contributed 11.6 percent to Saudi Arabia’s total non-oil economic activity in the second quarter, as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its economy, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, according to Abdullah Al-Budair, vice minister at the ministry of municipal, rural affairs and housing. 

Speaking at the Restatex Jeddah Real Estate Exhibition, Al-Budair noted that Saudi Arabia’s leadership is keen to develop the real estate sector in the Kingdom, as it is one of the vital pillars of the country's economy, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Al-Budair noted that real estate activities accounted for 14.5 percent of the non-oil economy in the Kingdom during the second quarter, and added that the Ministry is working to improve the sector by facilitating investments, therefer elevating its contribution to the nation’s overall gross domestic product. 

The vice minister pointed out that the housing sector currently contributes SR115 billion ($30.59 billion) to the nation’s GDP, and it has also created 40,000 direct and indirect jobs. 

He further revealed that real estate assets represent 15 percent of the total assets of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. 

Citing data from Capital Market Authority, released in September, Al-Budair added that the value of the real estate is about 34 percent of the total private mutual funds’ assets in Saudi Arabia which stands at SR333.6 billion. 

Highlighting the development in the sector, Al-Budair noted that there are existing projects to implement more than 30,000 housing units in Jeddah, with a total value of SR26 billion. He added that there are future projects to implement a further 30,000 additional housing units in different neighborhoods of Jeddah Governorate. 

During the event, Al-Budair and Saleh Al-Turki, mayor of Jeddah governorate handed over 900 housing units to beneficiaries of the Al-Jawhara Residence project. 

The Restatex Jeddah Real Estate Exhibition began on Oct. 10 and will run for three days. More than 40 exhibitors, including PIF’s ROSHN, along with financing bodies, banks, and relevant government agencies, are set to attend.

Topics: construction Saudi Vision 2030 Restatex Jeddah Real Estate Exhibition

Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai

Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai
Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai

Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai
DUBAI: A Chinese firm tested out an electric flying taxi in Dubai on Monday, offering a glimpse of futuristic technology that could one day whisk people through cities high above any traffic, according to Associated Press.

The XPeng X2, developed by the Guangzhou-based XPeng Inc’s aviation affiliate, is one of dozens of flying car projects around the world.

Only a handful have been successfully tested with passengers on board, and it will likely be many years before any are put into service.

Monday’s demonstration was held with an empty cockpit, but the company says it carried out a manned flight test in July 2021.

The sleekly designed vehicle can carry two passengers and is powered by a set of eight propellers. The company says it has a top speed of 130 kilometers (80 miles) per hour.

Unlike airplanes and helicopters, eVTOL, or “electric vertical takeoff and landing,” vehicles offer quick point-to-point personal travel, at least in principle.

The pilot-less vehicles could one day ferry passengers across town high above congested roadways. But the sector still faces major challenges, including battery life, air traffic control and safety, and infrastructure issues.

 

Topics: XPeng UAE Dubai flying taxi

Shares of Retal open in green after it inks $161m deal with NHC

Shares of Retal open in green after it inks $161m deal with NHC
Shares of Retal open in green after it inks $161m deal with NHC

Shares of Retal open in green after it inks $161m deal with NHC
RIYADH: Retal Urban Development Co.’s shares led the gainers in early trading, after it signed a sub-development agreement with National Housing Co. to develop 550 housing units in Riyadh for SR605 million ($161 million).

The Saudi developer’s shares rose 3.06 percent to SR141.40, as of 10:13 a.m. Saudi time.

The project is expected to positively affect the company’s results after the sale begins and the project is completed, Retal said in a bourse filing.

Details of the financial impact and progress of the project will be announced in the near future, it added.

Last month, Retal and National Housing signed another agreement to build 759 housing units in Riyadh worth an estimated SR864 million.

Topics: SAUDI REAL ESTATE

G1 Panelist: 'Saudi Arabia used technology to maintain education during pandemic'

G1 Panelist: ‘Saudi Arabia used technology to maintain education during pandemic’
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News Japan

G1 Panelist: ‘Saudi Arabia used technology to maintain education during pandemic’

G1 Panelist: ‘Saudi Arabia used technology to maintain education during pandemic’
  "Working from home" methodology had been in place and in practice at STC before the pandemic, said Aljamea
TOKYO: At the Global G1 Conference 2022, Dr. Moudhi Aljamea of STC Academy and a member of the panel on “Crafting a Grand Design for Digital Education after the Covid Pandemic,” related how Saudi Telecom responded to the recent COVID-19 pandemic as far as education was concerned.

Aljamea said that, as with other countries, the pandemic took Saudi Arabia by surprise but noted that STC had been making serious efforts for a decade to develop and enable digital access and awareness in the Kingdom.  In fact, “working from home” methodology had been in place and in practice at STC before the pandemic, with 18 days per year to be worked from home. When the pandemic hit, the system was already up and running and STC staff were experienced with using it.

However, Aljamea said it was a challenge to switch from a limited time working at home to doing it virtually all of the time. STC saw adapting the system to an everyday practice as an opportunity. STC developed software to maintain the system during the pandemic to support productivity, communication and normal workplace socialization, and much of this software remains in use.  

Aljamea admitted that STC had not taken the importance of on-line learning capabilities and tools quite as seriously before the pandemic, but that has changed as a result of the pandemic.

 

 

As a company, STC provided free access for learning platforms for people studying at home and supplied more than 40,000 free SIM Cards for those who needed them. 

“We also provided access for people who were quarantined during the pandemic,” Aljamea said. “We tried as a company, as a kingdom and as a government to provide access to our citizens during the pandemic and to do the job right, because this was very important for us.”  

Aljamea also pointed out that STC, in collaboration with the government, donated recycled laptops to students who did not have them to ensure education could continue uniformly and to reduce the gap in the educational resources among students.

When asked about how teachers were forced to train and adapt to online learning, Aljmaea replied that compared to corporate training where trainers were more familiar with the most up-to-date methods, teaching general education teachers was a significant challenge at first. She said that considerable training was required and implemented in teaching online. It was not known how long online education would continue, so great reliance was placed on feedback and trial and error to optimize training methods as the situation developed. In this way, considerable progress was made.

In terms of the impact of social media reducing the online attention span of learners of all ages, Aljamea responded thatthey are experimenting with animation, optimizing the time periods for teaching individual items of information at one sitting, and innovating software design. However, more work needs to be done on this in Saudi Arabia, as elsewhere in the world.

G1 sets itself out as “a forum for the leaders of the next generation to gather, discuss, and paint a vision for the rebirth of Japan in a turbulent world.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pandemic Global G1 Conference 2022 technology

Oil Updates — Crude edges down; Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery malfunctioned

Oil Updates — Crude edges down; Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery malfunctioned
Oil Updates — Crude edges down; Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery malfunctioned

Oil Updates — Crude edges down; Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery malfunctioned
RIYADH: Oil prices slid on Tuesday, extending losses of nearly 2 percent in the previous session, as a stronger US dollar and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns of slowing global demand.

Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $95.92 a barrel by 0342 GMT, after falling $1.73 in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $90.73 a barrel, down 40 cents, or 0.4 percent, after losing $1.51 in the previous session.

The dollar gained on Tuesday, with worries about rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions unsettling investors.

KNPC says units at Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery stopped

Some units at Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery abruptly stopped on Monday evening due to a cooling water cut, Kuwait National Petroleum Co., known as KNPC, said, adding that local supplies and exports have not been affected.

Work at the refinery’s gas plant was also halted, the company said in a post on its Twitter account without specifying a date for the resumption of operations.

Qatar aims to accelerate development of Namibia oil discoveries

The head of QatarEnergy, who is also Qatar’s energy minister, said on Monday the company wants to speed up the development of two oil wells it discovered off the Namibian coast with joint venture partners earlier this year.

Saad Al-Kaabi said drilling work is expected for 2023 to get a better understanding of deliverability and capacity, but did not indicate when the two oil finds will be brought into production.

The discoveries could make Namibia, the southern neighbor of OPEC member Angola, another oil producer along the African Atlantic coast.

The companies have not yet detailed the quantities found but the discoveries are likely in billions of barrels, Namibia’s mines and energy minister said in September.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC US Russia Kuwait

