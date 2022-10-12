Ireland qualify for women’s World Cup as Scotland, Wales miss out

You are here

Republic of Ireland's Amber Barrett celebrates winning the match against Scotland to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Switzerland players celebrate winning the match against Wales to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday. (Reuters)
  • Switzerland are also headed to the World Cup after coming from behind to beat Wales 2-1
GLASGOW: Amber Barrett came off the bench to send the Republic of Ireland to the Women’s World Cup finals for the first time in their history with a 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Barrett produced a cool finish 18 minutes from time after Real Madrid star Caroline Weir had a first-half penalty saved for Scotland.

Both sides started the night unsure of their respective fates, but Portugal’s win over Iceland meant a win would be enough for either side to seal their place in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Switzerland are also headed to the World Cup after coming from behind to beat Wales 2-1.

Rhainnon Roberts put the visitors in front in Zurich, but Ramona Bachmann levelled to sent the game into extra-time. Fabienne Humm then struck the winner for the Swiss.

Portugal’s extra-time win over Iceland was not enough to guarantee qualification as they now face an inter-confederation playoff in New Zealand in February.

Stephens, Pliskova win opening matches at San Diego Open

Stephens, Pliskova win opening matches at San Diego Open
Updated 12 October 2022
AP

Stephens, Pliskova win opening matches at San Diego Open

Stephens, Pliskova win opening matches at San Diego Open
  • Leylah Fernandez, the US Open 2021 runner-up, dropped her second match this year to No. 8 seed Daria Kasatkina, 6-2, 6-2
Updated 12 October 2022
AP

SAN DIEGO: Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens and Karolina Pliskova, a one-time US Open runner-up, won their opening matches at the San Diego Open WTA 500 on Tuesday.

Stephens, a wild-card entrant from the US who won the 2017 US Open, got her second win in 2022 over lucky loser Jil Teichmann, beating the Swiss lefthander 6-1, 7-6 (2). Pliskova, a former No. 1 from the Czech Republic who was the 2016 US Open runner-up, beat American Caroilne Dolehide 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round.

“It’s always a tough match with her. She’s a great player,” said the 52nd-ranked Stephens, who saved a set point in the second set. “I knew she was going to come out and give me a good fight. I just tried to stay calm and play my game. In the end, it went my way.”

Leylah Fernandez, the US Open 2021 runner-up, dropped her second match this year to No. 8 seed Daria Kasatkina, 6-2, 6-2, in just 59 minutes.

“Dasha is an amazing player. She’s improved so much over the years,” Fernandez observed. “I watched her play on TV when I was still a junior. Seeing her now in the top 10 and doing so well this year is truly inspiring. I think today she showed how well she can play. She didn’t make too many mistakes. I, unfortunately, did.”

Croatia’s Donna Vekic beat fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece for the fifth time in seven meetings, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

“Maria is a really good friend of mine. I wasn’t happy to play her. I think we were both pretty nervous at the beginning, but I managed to calm down a little bit and I think I found my zone in the second set,” said the 77th-ranked Vekic, who now owns nine career wins over Top-10 opponents, including an upset of No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka last summer at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I was really happy when I found out that she took a wild card at the last second and was coming here,” added Vekic. “I texted her straight away. When the draw came out, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re playing each other!’ It’s not easy. We fight on the court, but we’re still close off the court.”

Vekic, 26, finished with seven aces and converted five of six break-point opportunities.

Mbappe reportedly wants out of PSG amid growing frustration

Mbappe reportedly wants out of PSG amid growing frustration
Updated 12 October 2022
AP

Mbappe reportedly wants out of PSG amid growing frustration

Mbappe reportedly wants out of PSG amid growing frustration
  • A series of reports published in France on Tuesday by several media say that Mbappe is frustrated and wants to leave during January’s transfer window
  • PSG sports adviser Luis Campos, who is close to Mbappe, told Canal+ broadcaster that the France forward never told him he planned to move away in January
Updated 12 October 2022
AP

PARIS: Less than six months after Kylian Mbappe extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the French star is reportedly looking for a way out.

The World Cup winner had been close to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer but finally agreed to stay at PSG for two more years with an option for an extra season.

A series of reports published in France on Tuesday by several media including L’Equipe sports daily, RMC, and Le Parisien, as well as Marca in Spain, say that Mbappe is frustrated and wants to leave during January’s transfer window.

PSG sports adviser Luis Campos, who is close to Mbappe, told Canal+ broadcaster that the France forward never told him he planned to move away in January.

“It’s information that comes before a match, it’s very serious, this is the reason why I’m here, to deny,” Campos said.

Other PSG officials declined to comment when asked whether Mbappe expressed his desire to join another club and if he would be allow to leave.

The club has dominated the French league since cash-rich Qatari investors took over in 2011 but has failed to replicate that success on the European stage despite spending massive amounts on star players.

Club officials had hoped Mbappe’s decision to snub the Spanish giant would finally lead to the conquest of club soccer’s biggest trophy — the Champions League — and it’s unlikely they will let him go without a fight.

PSG hosted Benfica later Tuesday in the Champions League at the Parc des Princes.

Earlier this season, Mbappe ducked a question on the project that had been presented to him in late May to convince him to stay, refusing to say if he was happy with how it materialized.

More recently, he suggested that he would rather play alongside with another striker — like he does with the France national team — rather than in a pivot role up front.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier said this week that the club tried to recruit another striker with a different profile to allow Mbappe to play in his preferred position, but that it did not happen.

“I don’t know what Kylian has been told before I joined or when he prolonged with Paris Saint-Germain,” Galtier said.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 when he was still a teenager. He has often said that playing for Madrid was his childhood dream. Even when he signed his extension, the Frenchman did not rule out making the move one day.

“What will happen in the future, I don’t know,” he said in May.

76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid

76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid
Updated 12 October 2022
AP

76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid

76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid
  • Maxey has used the preseason as a showcase for his summer work — his motto is getting better by 1 percent every day
Updated 12 October 2022
AP

PHILADELPHIA: Tyrese Maxey spent his summer on a tour worthy of a rock band.

He turned up at gyms, high schools, and in California and Texas and even at Phillies and Union MLS games. Rest? Not a lot of it. Maxey burned the wick to the point where the 76ers coaching staff considered an intervention.

Take a breather, Ty.

His response: Thanks, but no thanks.

Joel Embiid and James Harden are the super-sized salaried franchise players that are expected to carry Philadelphia deep into championship contention in coach Doc Rivers’ third season. But the 6-foot-2 Maxey is trying to wedge his way into All-Star talk and possibly form a true Big 3 with his more famous “big brothers” (as he calls Embiid and Harden). His joyous attitude, wide smile, and fan friendliness made him one of Philadelphia’s most popular athletes in less than three seasons. His 17.5 points last season and postseason success — carrying the team when Embiid was injured — made him one of the Sixers’ most vital cogs as they try and win their first NBA title since 1983.

But Maxey downplayed his importance in the lineup.

“Doc said something in the locker room recently, ‘this is a we season, not a me season,’” Maxey said. “This season is going to be all about us as a group.”

The group isn’t bad. Well, at least a starting five that can rival the best in the NBA with Embiid, Harden, Maxey, holdover Tobias Harris and veteran free-agent pickup P.J. Tucker. Embiid is the reigning NBA scoring champion — and new American citizen — and Harden is trying to prove the hamstring injuries that hampered his effectiveness in 21 regular-season games with the Sixers are behind him.

Maxey has used the preseason as a showcase for his summer work — his motto is getting better by 1 percent every day. His shooting percentages are growing at a more rapid rate. He shot 79 percent through the first three preseason games and hit three 3-pointers in a game against Cleveland.

“I’m not really worried about individual accolades,” Maxey said. “One of the main things I really focused on was trying to become a better leader. I feel like I have this personality where I’m always smiling, I’m always happy. I work extremely hard. I try to push my teammates. I try to push them all the time.”

It’s Maxey’s push that could thrust the Sixers into an NBA championship.

HOPEFUL HARDEN

Harden took a roughly $14 million pay cut when he declined a $47.4 million option for this season and signed a new two-year deal that will earn him a still-massive $33 million this season. Harden said he turned down the option so the Sixers could use the extra money to sign free agents. The Sixers did — and the NBA launched an ongoing tampering investigation into Harden’s decision and the ensuing transactions.

The 33-year-old is starting his first full season with the 76ers. The 10-time All-Star said he has snapped out of the “tough times, lot of dark moments” that plagued him the last couple of seasons as he dealt with injuries.

He lost weight — he joked 100 pounds — and seems in better condition for the long grind of the season.

“I feel like this is my first year,” Harden said.

FANDUEL PICKS

FanDuel Sportsbook put the 76ers at 16-1 to win the NBA championship, with only Boston, Milwaukee and Brooklyn out of the East with better odds at winning a championship. Embiid has 7-1 odds to win NBA MVP, he was the runner-up each of the last two seasons.

SCHEDULE STACKED

The Sixers didn’t get any easy ones to start the season. The Sixers open the season Tuesday at Boston and then return to Philadelphia for the home opener against Milwaukee on Thursday. The Sixers also get a spotlight Christmas game at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. The Sixers can only hope they’re on 50-win pace as they head into March. The Sixers open the month with five straight road games, at Miami, Dallas, Milwaukee, Indiana and Minnesota. The Sixers play 17 games in March.

Maccabi Haifa win 2-0 to push Juventus to edge of Champions League elimination

Maccabi Haifa win 2-0 to push Juventus to edge of Champions League elimination
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

Maccabi Haifa win 2-0 to push Juventus to edge of Champions League elimination

Maccabi Haifa win 2-0 to push Juventus to edge of Champions League elimination
  • Juve are third in their group after four matches
  • Juventus had suggested their form was improving as they beat the Israeli team in Turin last week
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

HAIFA, Israel: Omer Atzili scored twice as Maccabi Haifa beat struggling Juventus 2-0 on Tuesday in Champions League Group H, pushing the Italian giants to the brink of elimination.
Juve are third in their group after four matches, equal on three points with Maccabi, who remain bottom despite their first win, and four behind Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain, who play later in the evening.
Juventus had suggested their form was improving as they beat the Israeli team in Turin last week, but lost to AC Milan on Saturday to slide to eighth in Serie A.
After the game Juventus president Andrea Agnelli expressed his dismay but repeated his support for coach Massimiliano Allegri.
"I'm ashamed of what's happening right now," said Agnelli to Sky Sport Italia.
"There is no one person culpable, it's not the coach's fault if we can't win a tackle. Allegri is going to remain coach of Juventus."
The hosts dominated the first half at the Sammy Ofer stadium and took the lead after seven minutes.
Atzili outjumped the visiting defence to meet a cross from Pierre Cornud, and although he turned his head away just before making contact, the ball struck his back. Wojciech Szczesny reached the ball but it crawled through his outstretched fingers and in off the post.
Maccabi poured forward. Tjaronn Chery hit the bar. Szczesny saved from Atzili.
The home team continued to dominate after Juventus midfielder Angel di Maria limped off with a thigh problem in the 24th minute.
Three minutes before half time, Atzili shaped to curl a left-footy shot inside the far post, but instead clipped it inside the near post with Szczesny rooted to his line.
Juventus managed their first strike on goal seconds before half time but Joshua Cohen saved low from Dusan Vlahovic's header.
Juventus pressed from the start of the second half and Cohen saved high from a Daniele Rugani header flying toward the top corner.
He later saved from wingers Juan Cuadrado and Arkadiusz Milik but Maccabi created late chances as they held on comfortably.
In their third appearance in the Champions League group stage, Maccabi claimed their second big scalp 20 years after their first.
In their debut campaign they beat Manchester United 3-0 at home in October 2002. They failed to progress then or on their second appearance in 2009-10.

Without Haaland, 10-man Man City held 0-0 by FC Copenhagen

Without Haaland, 10-man Man City held 0-0 by FC Copenhagen
Updated 11 October 2022
AP

Without Haaland, 10-man Man City held 0-0 by FC Copenhagen

Without Haaland, 10-man Man City held 0-0 by FC Copenhagen
  • FC Copenhagen, a team languishing in the bottom half of the Danish league, became the first team to stop City from scoring this season
  • City midfielder Rodri had a brilliant long-range strike disallowed after VAR spotted a handball by Riyad Mahrez in the build-up
Updated 11 October 2022
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: The Manchester City juggernaut ground to a halt in the unlikeliest of places on Tuesday.
FC Copenhagen, a team languishing in the bottom half of the Danish league, became the first team to stop City from scoring this season as a Champions League group match overshadowed by early video-review decisions ended in a 0-0 draw.
One of those VAR calls resulted in a red card for City left back Sergio Gomez in the 30th minute for pulling back Hákon Arnar Haraldsson as the last man, harming the visitors attacking ambitions at the atmospheric Parken Stadium.
Earlier, City midfielder Rodri had a brilliant long-range strike disallowed after VAR spotted a handball by Riyad Mahrez in the build-up.
Then, following another review, City were awarded a penalty after a free kick swung into the area struck the outstretched arm of Copenhagen defender Nicolai Boilesen.
Mahrez, who has been increasingly reliable from the spot, saw his effort palmed away by Kamil Grabara.
Prolific striker Erling Haaland started the game on the bench — perhaps in view of the trip to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday — and didn’t come on.
City manager Pep Guardiola said Haaland, who has scored 20 goals in 12 competitive games in his first season with the English champions, wasn’t in good enough shape to start after playing against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.
“Yesterday was not good, today a little better but not perfect, so we decide not to take the risk,” Guardiola said of Haaland.
City, which won their first three Group G games, would have secured a place in the last 16 with a win. That could still happen if Borussia Dortmund avoids defeat at home to Sevilla later Tuesday.
It was only the second time City have drawn 0-0 in the group stage of the Champions League.
“We started really well with 11, then we had an hour and 10 minutes to hang on,” Guardiola said. “When we had the ball we were clever. It’s a good point.”
It was a second point earned in group play by last-place Copenhagen, keeping alive their chances of a third-place finish and dropping into the Europa League playoff round.
“It was another tough game against one of the best teams in the world,” Copenhagen midfielder Marko Stamenic said. “I think we can leave the stadium proud of ourselves and our team. We fought to the very last minute.”

