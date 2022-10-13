You are here

Dubai's residential market sees transaction rise of 33%: CBRE

Dubai’s residential market sees transaction rise of 33%: CBRE
The total number of transactions in the Dubai residential market in September stood at 7,273, according to the report (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai’s residential market sees transaction rise of 33%: CBRE

Dubai’s residential market sees transaction rise of 33%: CBRE
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s residential market saw year-on-year transactions rise 33.4 percent in September, primarily driven by off-plan and secondary market sales, according to commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE.

In its Dubai Residential Market Snapshot report, the US company noted the total number of transactions in the Dubai residential market in September stood at 7,273. 

Off-plan sales increased by 51.4 percent, while secondary market sales rose by 17.3 percent. 

For the year-to-date, total transaction volumes in the city’s residential market reached 62,396, the highest level recorded since 2009. 

The report noted that average prices increased by 8.9 percent in the year to September 2022, as average apartment prices and villa prices went up by 8.0 percent and 14.3 percent respectively. 

As of September 2022, average apartment prices in Dubai stood at 1,133 dirhams ($308.46) per square foot, while average villa prices stood at 1,350 dirhams per square foot. 

According to the CBRE report, the average apartment and villa prices in Dubai are still significantly below the highs witnessed in late 2014 — by 23.8 percent and 21.6 percent respectively.

The highest average yearly apartment and villa rental rates were respectively seen in Palm Jumeirah, where average rents reached 231,397 dirhams, and in Al Barari, where rents averaged 946,270 dirhams. 

Topics: Dubai real estate CBRE

Egypt is set to take part in developing Gaza’s offshore gas field: officials

Egypt is set to take part in developing Gaza’s offshore gas field: officials
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt is set to take part in developing Gaza’s offshore gas field: officials

Egypt is set to take part in developing Gaza’s offshore gas field: officials
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA/CAIRO: Egypt is aiming to take over development of Gaza’s offshore natural gas field, Egyptian and Palestinian officials said, in what would be a boost for the cash-strapped Palestinian economy, according to Reuters.

While Egypt and Israel have been producing gas in the eastern Mediterranean for years, the Gaza Marine field, about 30 km off the Gaza coast, has remained undeveloped due to political disputes and conflict with Israel, as well as economic factors.

The project was last in the hands of oil major Shell , which gave up its stake in 2018. The Palestinians have been looking for a new foreign group to take over. Palestinian companies would keep at least 55 percent of the shares, according to a cabinet decision at the time.

Egypt’s state-owned gas company EGAS began talks last year with the Palestine Investment Fund PIF and the Consolidated Contractors Company CCC, a coalition of companies that are licensed to develop the field, officials said.

An Egyptian intelligence official told Reuters in Cairo EGAS, in cooperation with Palestinian authorities, will develop the offshore field.

The Egyptian security official, who asked not to be named, said Cairo has been in negotiations for about two months with Israel, which together with Egypt maintains a blockade on Gaza and would likely have to green light the project.

Egypt’s petroleum ministry did not respond to a request for comment, and EGAS could not immediately be reached.

Israel’s energy ministry, asked about development of the field, said it was not aware that any decision had been made.

Israel has said in the past it supports the field’s development.

“These talks are progressing positively. Once a detailed and final agreement is reached, it will be announced after obtaining the official approvals according to the established rules,” said one Palestinian official familiar with the talks with the Egyptians.

The Gaza Strip is run by the Islamist group. Most of its 2.3 million residents live in poverty and it suffers from rolling blackouts. Gas from Gaza Marine would help fuel the coastal strip’s power plants and kickstart the economy.

A second Palestinian official said Cairo has also been in contact with Hamas officials to secure their approval.

“Cairo’s strategic role as a mediator between Israel and the Palestinians over decades makes talks easier,” the official told Reuters.

“Development may take time to start once an agreement is concluded. The project would be a vital tool to improve Palestinian economy,” he added.

Gaza Marine is estimated to hold over 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, much more than is needed to power the Palestinian territories and could potentially be exported.

 

Topics: Egypt Gaza offshore oil

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore’s shares open higher despite profits drop to $187m 

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore’s shares open higher despite profits drop to $187m 
Updated 9 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore’s shares open higher despite profits drop to $187m 

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore’s shares open higher despite profits drop to $187m 
Updated 9 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares of Saudi Jarir Marketing Co., known as Jarir Bookstore, gained 0.36 percent at the opening of Thursday, despite a decline in first-nine profits.

The share price reached SR168.40 ($44.9), compared with S168.20 at the previous close.

The retail giant saw its profits decline by 4 percent during the first nine months of 2022 despite the slight increase in sales.

The company’s net profit dropped to SR702 million, compared to SR729 it made during the first nine months of 2021, according to a bourse filing.

While sales rose 0.7 percent, the increase could not cover higher marketing and sales expenses caused by an increase in advertising to promote sales, which led to lower profits, the company said.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares

Saudi inflation climbs to 15-month high of 3.1% in September: GASTAT

Saudi inflation climbs to 15-month high of 3.1% in September: GASTAT
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi inflation climbs to 15-month high of 3.1% in September: GASTAT

Saudi inflation climbs to 15-month high of 3.1% in September: GASTAT
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate accelerated to a 15-month high of 3.1 percent in September, up from 3 percent in August, according to data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

The increase in Consumer Price Index, or CPI, is driven by a rise in food and beverage prices, said GASTAT in a press release.

According to the GASTAT report, the annual growth in the price index for food and beverages stood at 4.3 percent in September, while meat prices surged 6.5 percent.

“Food and beverages prices were the main drivers of the inflation rate in September 2022 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket with a weight of 18.8 percent,” said GASTAT in the report.
 

Topics: Saudi Inflation

Oil Updates — Crude prices jittery; Saudi Arabia says OPEC+’s decision to cut output was unanimous

Oil Updates — Crude prices jittery; Saudi Arabia says OPEC+’s decision to cut output was unanimous
Updated 13 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude prices jittery; Saudi Arabia says OPEC+’s decision to cut output was unanimous

Oil Updates — Crude prices jittery; Saudi Arabia says OPEC+’s decision to cut output was unanimous
Updated 13 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices struggled to find their footing in Asian trade on Thursday after easing in the previous session on the back of a weakening global demand outlook, amid showing signs of bouncing back. 

Brent crude was up 0.08 percent at $92.52 per barrel at 08.10 a.m Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 0.06 percent to $87.22 a barrel. 

Saudi Arabia rejects statements critical of OPEC+ oil cut

Saudi Arabia rejected as “not based on facts” statements criticizing the Kingdom after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, last week decided to cut its oil production target despite US objections.

The OPEC+ decision was unanimous and took into account the balance of supply and demand and was aimed at curbing market volatility, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a report published in the Associated Press noted that the US had urged Saudi Arabia to postpone a decision by OPEC+ to cut oil output by a month, as the American mid-term elections are scheduled to take place on Nov. 8. 

“The government of the Kingdom clarified through its continuous consultation with the US administration that all economic analyzes indicate that postponing the OPEC+ decision for a month, according to what has been suggested, would have had negative economic consequences,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in the statement. 

UAE’s ADNOC Drilling secures $980 million contract to hire offshore rigs

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. awarded a contract worth $980 million to ADNOC Drilling to hire two jack-up offshore rigs, the company said on Thursday.

The award will support the expansion of ADNOC’s production capacity as it responds to the growing global demand for lower carbon-intensity oil and gas, the company added.

Gambian fuel firms vow to suspend operations due to dollar shortage

Gambian oil marketing companies on Wednesday said they would be forced to halt operations by Oct. 17 due to a shortage of dollars on the market to buy fuel, leaving them unable to resupply fuel stations.

They announced the move in a joint statement that blamed the government pricing structure and called on the authorities to act.

Strikes to continue at four TotalEnergies refineries, storage facility

The strikes affecting four refineries of French oil major TotalEnergies will continue Thursday, a CGT union representative told Reuters, adding they would also affect one storage site while another charging point for petrol shipments was now open again.

A representative of the union’s branch at Esso France had said on Wednesday the walkouts there would also continue.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Saudi Oil opect US

Saudi Arabia says postponing OPEC+ cuts would have had negative consequences

Saudi Arabia says postponing OPEC+ cuts would have had negative consequences
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia says postponing OPEC+ cuts would have had negative consequences

Saudi Arabia says postponing OPEC+ cuts would have had negative consequences
  • Kingdom fully rejects statements criticizing KSA after OPEC+ decision
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has told the US that postponing OPEC+ decision to cut production is negative for the world, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The Kingdom clarified through its continuous consultation with the US Administration that all economic analyses indicate that postponing the OPEC+ decision for a month, according to what has been suggested, would have had negative economic consequences,” the statement said.

The Kingdom also rejected statements criticizing it after last week’s OPEC+ decision to cut oil supply.

Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies agreed to cut supply by 2 million barrels a day on Oct. 5.

President Joe Biden, who is attempting to stop Russia profiting from energy sales to limit President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, had called the decision “shortsighted” after the alliance announced the cuts in Vienna.

Biden promised this week “there will be consequences” for Saudi-US relations because of the OPEC+ move, without clarifying what his administration intends to do.

The statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry said criticism that the Kingdom was taking sides in international conflicts or had supported the cuts for political reasons against the US were not based on facts and took the OPEC+ decision out of its economic context.

The ministry statement said the agreement between OPEC+ nations was unanimous and sought to balance supply and demand to help curb market volatility, adding that Saudi Arabia rejected any attempt to divert it from the goal of protecting the global economy from oil market fluctuations.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg after the cuts were announced: “Our current priority is stability in the market in terms of demand and investment.” On prioritizing profit directly he said, “that mantra maybe could be acceptable if it is meant to be that we are deliberately doing this to jack up prices and that is not on our radar, our radar is to make sure we sustain markets.”

The Saudi foreign ministry statement, citing an unnamed official, said: “Resolving economic challenges requires the establishment of a non-politicized constructive dialogue, and to wisely and rationally consider what serves the interests of all countries. The Kingdom affirms that it views its relationship with the US as a strategic one that serves the common interests of both countries.”

US Democrats, with an eye on the impact of rising gas prices ahead of November elections, have assailed the Kingdom, with some even calling for the end of defense cooperation between the longstanding partners.

The average US gas price stood at $3.92 per gallon on Wednesday.

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir told Fox News on Friday: “The idea that Saudi Arabia would do this to harm the US or to be in any way politically involved is absolutely not correct at all. With due respect the reason you have high prices in the United States is because you have a refining shortage that has been in existence for more than 20 years, you haven’t built refineries in decades.”

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Biden for the current energy crisis. 

“This is a failure of American policy. Joe Biden is directly responsible for the place that the world finds itself on energy.”

He also accused the progressive left of spending 25 years of thinking they are “going to run the world on sunshine and windmills.”

Aside from not building new refineries, Pompeo said the current administration has the wrong strategy for making the US energy independent. 

“We shut down a pipeline, we’ve made it hard to permit, we’ve got ESG rules that now deny the capacity to get American energy out of American ground for American consumers.” 

“We have the capacity for self-help here in the US,” Pompeo told Fox News Sunday.

“To point the finger at someone else, at OPEC or at the Saudis, is an enormous mistake when America has the capacity to produce energy independence for its own country and, frankly, provide energy for the world as well.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia OPEC+

