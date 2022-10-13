You are here

  • Home
  • OPEC+ oil supply cuts could tip world into recession, IEA says

OPEC+ oil supply cuts could tip world into recession, IEA says

OPEC+ oil supply cuts could tip world into recession, IEA says
EU sanctions on Russia could further tighten global supply, according to the IEA
Short Url

https://arab.news/26u64

Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ oil supply cuts could tip world into recession, IEA says

OPEC+ oil supply cuts could tip world into recession, IEA says
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies last week to rein in output has driven up prices and could push the global economy into recession, the International Energy Agency has said, according to Reuters.

“The relentless deterioration of the economy and higher prices sparked by an OPEC+ plan to cut supply are slowing world oil demand,” the Paris-based agency, which includes the US and other top consumer countries, said.

“With unrelenting inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes taking their toll, higher oil prices may prove the tipping point for a global economy already on the brink of recession,” it added in its monthly oil report.

The dire warning from the agency highlights a rift with Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter and de facto leader of OPEC.

Actual supply losses will likely be around 1 million barrels per day and not the 2 million barrels announced by the OPEC+ bloc, which unites the producer club and allies like Russia, the IEA said.

Capacity constraints plaguing output in other OPEC members mean Saudi Arabia and the UAE will deliver most of the reductions, the IEA said, while new G7 and EU sanctions on Russia could further tighten global supply. 

Topics: OPEC+ International Energy Agency (IEA)

Related

Saudi Arabia says postponing OPEC+ cuts would have had negative consequences
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia says postponing OPEC+ cuts would have had negative consequences
OPEC cuts oil demand growth for 2022 and 2023 in latest report
Business & Economy
OPEC cuts oil demand growth for 2022 and 2023 in latest report

Dubai’s residential market sees transaction rise of 33%: CBRE

Dubai’s residential market sees transaction rise of 33%: CBRE
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai’s residential market sees transaction rise of 33%: CBRE

Dubai’s residential market sees transaction rise of 33%: CBRE
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s residential market saw year-on-year transactions rise 33.4 percent in September, primarily driven by off-plan and secondary market sales, according to commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE.

In its Dubai Residential Market Snapshot report, the US company noted the total number of transactions in the Dubai residential market in September stood at 7,273. 

Off-plan sales increased by 51.4 percent, while secondary market sales rose by 17.3 percent. 

For the year-to-date, total transaction volumes in the city’s residential market reached 62,396, the highest level recorded since 2009. 

The report noted that average prices increased by 8.9 percent in the year to September 2022, as average apartment prices and villa prices went up by 8.0 percent and 14.3 percent respectively. 

As of September 2022, average apartment prices in Dubai stood at 1,133 dirhams ($308.46) per square foot, while average villa prices stood at 1,350 dirhams per square foot. 

According to the CBRE report, the average apartment and villa prices in Dubai are still significantly below the highs witnessed in late 2014 — by 23.8 percent and 21.6 percent respectively.

The highest average yearly apartment and villa rental rates were respectively seen in Palm Jumeirah, where average rents reached 231,397 dirhams, and in Al Barari, where rents averaged 946,270 dirhams. 

Topics: Dubai real estate CBRE

Related

KSA records 21% growth in residential real estate transactions in Q2: CBRE
Business & Economy
KSA records 21% growth in residential real estate transactions in Q2: CBRE

Egypt is set to take part in developing Gaza’s offshore gas field: officials

Egypt is set to take part in developing Gaza’s offshore gas field: officials
Updated 17 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt is set to take part in developing Gaza’s offshore gas field: officials

Egypt is set to take part in developing Gaza’s offshore gas field: officials
Updated 17 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA/CAIRO: Egypt is aiming to take over development of Gaza’s offshore natural gas field, Egyptian and Palestinian officials said, in what would be a boost for the cash-strapped Palestinian economy, according to Reuters.

While Egypt and Israel have been producing gas in the eastern Mediterranean for years, the Gaza Marine field, about 30 km off the Gaza coast, has remained undeveloped due to political disputes and conflict with Israel, as well as economic factors.

The project was last in the hands of oil major Shell , which gave up its stake in 2018. The Palestinians have been looking for a new foreign group to take over. Palestinian companies would keep at least 55 percent of the shares, according to a cabinet decision at the time.

Egypt’s state-owned gas company EGAS began talks last year with the Palestine Investment Fund PIF and the Consolidated Contractors Company CCC, a coalition of companies that are licensed to develop the field, officials said.

An Egyptian intelligence official told Reuters in Cairo EGAS, in cooperation with Palestinian authorities, will develop the offshore field.

The Egyptian security official, who asked not to be named, said Cairo has been in negotiations for about two months with Israel, which together with Egypt maintains a blockade on Gaza and would likely have to green light the project.

Egypt’s petroleum ministry did not respond to a request for comment, and EGAS could not immediately be reached.

Israel’s energy ministry, asked about development of the field, said it was not aware that any decision had been made.

Israel has said in the past it supports the field’s development.

“These talks are progressing positively. Once a detailed and final agreement is reached, it will be announced after obtaining the official approvals according to the established rules,” said one Palestinian official familiar with the talks with the Egyptians.

The Gaza Strip is run by the Islamist group. Most of its 2.3 million residents live in poverty and it suffers from rolling blackouts. Gas from Gaza Marine would help fuel the coastal strip’s power plants and kickstart the economy.

A second Palestinian official said Cairo has also been in contact with Hamas officials to secure their approval.

“Cairo’s strategic role as a mediator between Israel and the Palestinians over decades makes talks easier,” the official told Reuters.

“Development may take time to start once an agreement is concluded. The project would be a vital tool to improve Palestinian economy,” he added.

Gaza Marine is estimated to hold over 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, much more than is needed to power the Palestinian territories and could potentially be exported.

 

Topics: Egypt Gaza offshore oil

Related

Egypt, Greece reject Turkish-Libyan MoU for oil-gas exploration
Middle-East
Egypt, Greece reject Turkish-Libyan MoU for oil-gas exploration

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore’s shares open higher despite profits drop to $187m 

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore’s shares open higher despite profits drop to $187m 
Updated 27 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore’s shares open higher despite profits drop to $187m 

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore’s shares open higher despite profits drop to $187m 
Updated 27 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares of Saudi Jarir Marketing Co., known as Jarir Bookstore, gained 0.36 percent at the opening of Thursday, despite a decline in first-nine profits.

The share price reached SR168.40 ($44.9), compared with S168.20 at the previous close.

The retail giant saw its profits decline by 4 percent during the first nine months of 2022 despite the slight increase in sales.

The company’s net profit dropped to SR702 million, compared to SR729 it made during the first nine months of 2021, according to a bourse filing.

While sales rose 0.7 percent, the increase could not cover higher marketing and sales expenses caused by an increase in advertising to promote sales, which led to lower profits, the company said.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares

Related

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain
Business & Economy
Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain
Saudi Jarir Bookstore’s first-half profit slips to $148m on lower sales
Business & Economy
Saudi Jarir Bookstore’s first-half profit slips to $148m on lower sales

Saudi inflation climbs to 15-month high of 3.1% in September: GASTAT

Saudi inflation climbs to 15-month high of 3.1% in September: GASTAT
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi inflation climbs to 15-month high of 3.1% in September: GASTAT

Saudi inflation climbs to 15-month high of 3.1% in September: GASTAT
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate accelerated to a 15-month high of 3.1 percent in September, up from 3 percent in August, according to data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

The increase in Consumer Price Index, or CPI, is driven by a rise in food and beverage prices, said GASTAT in a press release.

According to the GASTAT report, the annual growth in the price index for food and beverages stood at 4.3 percent in September, while meat prices surged 6.5 percent.

“Food and beverages prices were the main drivers of the inflation rate in September 2022 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket with a weight of 18.8 percent,” said GASTAT in the report.
 

Topics: Saudi Inflation

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s industrial production rises by 16.8% in August: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s industrial production rises by 16.8% in August: GASTAT
Update Saudi unemployment rate drops to 9.7% in Q2: GASTAT graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi unemployment rate drops to 9.7% in Q2: GASTAT

Oil Updates — Crude prices jittery; Saudi Arabia says OPEC+’s decision to cut output was unanimous

Oil Updates — Crude prices jittery; Saudi Arabia says OPEC+’s decision to cut output was unanimous
Updated 13 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude prices jittery; Saudi Arabia says OPEC+’s decision to cut output was unanimous

Oil Updates — Crude prices jittery; Saudi Arabia says OPEC+’s decision to cut output was unanimous
Updated 13 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices struggled to find their footing in Asian trade on Thursday after easing in the previous session on the back of a weakening global demand outlook, amid showing signs of bouncing back. 

Brent crude was up 0.08 percent at $92.52 per barrel at 08.10 a.m Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 0.06 percent to $87.22 a barrel. 

Saudi Arabia rejects statements critical of OPEC+ oil cut

Saudi Arabia rejected as “not based on facts” statements criticizing the Kingdom after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, last week decided to cut its oil production target despite US objections.

The OPEC+ decision was unanimous and took into account the balance of supply and demand and was aimed at curbing market volatility, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a report published in the Associated Press noted that the US had urged Saudi Arabia to postpone a decision by OPEC+ to cut oil output by a month, as the American mid-term elections are scheduled to take place on Nov. 8. 

“The government of the Kingdom clarified through its continuous consultation with the US administration that all economic analyzes indicate that postponing the OPEC+ decision for a month, according to what has been suggested, would have had negative economic consequences,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in the statement. 

UAE’s ADNOC Drilling secures $980 million contract to hire offshore rigs

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. awarded a contract worth $980 million to ADNOC Drilling to hire two jack-up offshore rigs, the company said on Thursday.

The award will support the expansion of ADNOC’s production capacity as it responds to the growing global demand for lower carbon-intensity oil and gas, the company added.

Gambian fuel firms vow to suspend operations due to dollar shortage

Gambian oil marketing companies on Wednesday said they would be forced to halt operations by Oct. 17 due to a shortage of dollars on the market to buy fuel, leaving them unable to resupply fuel stations.

They announced the move in a joint statement that blamed the government pricing structure and called on the authorities to act.

Strikes to continue at four TotalEnergies refineries, storage facility

The strikes affecting four refineries of French oil major TotalEnergies will continue Thursday, a CGT union representative told Reuters, adding they would also affect one storage site while another charging point for petrol shipments was now open again.

A representative of the union’s branch at Esso France had said on Wednesday the walkouts there would also continue.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Saudi Oil opect US

Related

Oil Updates — Crude recoups some losses on supply fears; ExxonMobil’s Iraq exit delayed
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude recoups some losses on supply fears; ExxonMobil’s Iraq exit delayed
Update Oil Updates — Crude edges down; Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery malfunctioned
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude edges down; Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery malfunctioned

Latest updates

OPEC+ oil supply cuts could tip world into recession, IEA says
OPEC+ oil supply cuts could tip world into recession, IEA says
Dubai’s residential market sees transaction rise of 33%: CBRE
Dubai’s residential market sees transaction rise of 33%: CBRE
Egypt is set to take part in developing Gaza’s offshore gas field: officials
Egypt is set to take part in developing Gaza’s offshore gas field: officials
Al-Nassr’s Al-Najei voted star of Roshn Saudi League’s Matchday 7
Al-Nassr’s Al-Najei voted star of Roshn Saudi League’s Matchday 7
US firepower showcased in Philippine joint combat drills
US firepower showcased in Philippine joint combat drills

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.