TASI falls as Saudi inflation hit 15-month high: Closing bell

TASI falls as Saudi inflation hit 15-month high: Closing bell
The Tadawul All Share Index dipped 1.12 percent to end at 11,421, while the parallel market Nomu gained 0.23 percent to finish at 19,769. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI falls as Saudi inflation hit 15-month high: Closing bell

TASI falls as Saudi inflation hit 15-month high: Closing bell
Updated 15 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index ended the last session of the week in red, with investors remaining concerned about the country’s annual inflation rate which increased to a 15-month high of 3.1 percent in September.  

The Tadawul All Share Index dipped 1.12 percent to end at 11,421, while the parallel market Nomu gained 0.23 percent to finish at 19,769.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 0.84 percent lower, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 1.24 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, declined 2.24 percent, while Saudi British Bank decreased by 1.74 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi slipped 1.22 percent, while Alinma Bank declined by 1.38 percent.

Jarir Marketing Co. plunged 2.38 percent, after its profits declined by 4 percent to SR702 million ($187 million) during the first nine months of 2022.

Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Co. fell 0.33 percent, after it approved the sale of land owned by the company in Riyadh for SR187 million.

Hail Cement Co. dropped 0.63 percent, after it completed the first phase of its share buyback process.

Thob Al Aseel Co. gained 4.24 percent to lead the gainers, while Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. fell 10 percent to lead the fallers.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

ICT firm Perfect Presentation seeks to raise $1bn from Saudi IPO

ICT firm Perfect Presentation seeks to raise $1bn from Saudi IPO
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

ICT firm Perfect Presentation seeks to raise $1bn from Saudi IPO

ICT firm Perfect Presentation seeks to raise $1bn from Saudi IPO
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co. aims to raise up to $1 billion from its initial public offering in Saudi Arabia next month, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Also known as 2P, the information and communications technology firm will list about 30 percent of its shares on the Kingdom's main stock market, with trading expected to begin in November.

Saudi Fransi Capital will act as financial adviser and lead manager for the IPO, for which 2P will start accepting orders next week.

Topics: Saudi IPO Capital shares TASI Tadawul

Saudi real estate developer Alawaly eyes $133m from IPO

Saudi real estate developer Alawaly eyes $133m from IPO
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi real estate developer Alawaly eyes $133m from IPO

Saudi real estate developer Alawaly eyes $133m from IPO
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Al Awali Real Estate Co. seeks to raise SR500 million ($133 million) by offering 20 percent of its shares on Nomu-Parallel Market, its CEO told Asharq Business.

The Saudi real estate developer is set to float its stake by the first quarter of 2023 as a step toward obtaining the funds that will be needed for the expansion plans the company has in store for the Kingdom, Naif Alturaysi said.

The company has a capitalization of SR200 million, and its shares are expected to be offered at between SR25 and SR32.

Topics: Saudi IPO Tadawul alawaly real esate

UAE launches program to develop 1,000 technological projects

UAE launches program to develop 1,000 technological projects
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

UAE launches program to develop 1,000 technological projects

UAE launches program to develop 1,000 technological projects
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE has launched a national program that aims to develop 1,000 technological projects, in a bid to boost the pace of technological transformation in the industrial and production sectors.

The program entails the establishment of national centers for industrial empowerment and plans to export 15 billion dirhams ($4 billion) worth of advanced Emirati technological products annually. 

“Our goal is a paradigm shift for the automation of the industry,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al- Maktoum, UAE’s vice president and ruler of Dubai,  said in a tweet. 

The program falls in line with the nation’s aim to place the country as a global industrial hub by 2031.

Last year, the UAE launched an industrial strategy, named Operation 300 billion, as the country seeks to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to 300 billion dirhams in 2031, up from 133 billion dirhams in 2021. 

Topics: UAE economy

Islamic Development Bank to issue $4bn in sukuk next year

Islamic Development Bank to issue $4bn in sukuk next year
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Islamic Development Bank to issue $4bn in sukuk next year

Islamic Development Bank to issue $4bn in sukuk next year
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Islamic Development Bank is targeting a $4 billion green sukuk issuance in 2023, its chairman told Al Arabiya.

The bank’s sukuk issuance plans change according to the volume of loans required by member countries, Muhammad Al-Jasser added.

IsDB has so far issued sukuks worth $3 billion this year, compared to $5 billion last year.

“Our bank is the only Islamic institution in the world with a triple-A rate, which helps us with loans as our financial situation is better than others,” Al-Jasser said.

Topics: Saudi islamic bank Sukuk

Supply chain woes to delay global EV rollout by 20 years: industry experts issue warning

Supply chain woes to delay global EV rollout by 20 years: industry experts issue warning
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Supply chain woes to delay global EV rollout by 20 years: industry experts issue warning

Supply chain woes to delay global EV rollout by 20 years: industry experts issue warning
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: As supply chain challenges loom across all sectors of businesses, industry experts have warned these hurdles may impact the transition to electric vehicles despite a global drive towards a sustainable future.    

The shortage of microchips amid rising demand for EVs has exacerbated the problems many manufacturers and suppliers have been facing since the pandemic hit in 2020.  

This, coupled with the geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe, is steering the EV business backward, as the industry demands more joint ventures to boost the refining of battery raw materials to ensure their availability. 

“Achieving global EV transition targets — set for 2030 in many countries — will be impacted as manufacturers struggle to source raw materials and keep up with rising demand,” said Majida Al-Azazi, chairwoman of Dubai-based M Glory Holding, which owns the first industrial facility in the UAE that manufactures EVs.

"We will achieve a lot by 2030. However, 2050 may be a more realistic target for a hundred percent transition," she added while speaking during a panel discussion at GITEX Global in Dubai on Oct.12, according to MEED.

Faisal Sultan, managing director of US-headquartered Lucid Motors — which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, said the pandemic has highlighted the critical role of logistics for industries worldwide. 

Calling logistics the lifeline for any industry, Sultan said: “The lesson learned is that you need to localize. Not everything can be localized, but core competencies can be. The more you keep in-house, the more successful you are bound to be.” 

In August, Sultan told Bloomberg TV the PIF backed the firm when it faced a supply crunch which led to two production target cuts. 

“The PIF has been very supportive. When the world re-emerges from the pandemic and the supply chain catches up, we will be ready,” said Sultan. 

Earlier in October, Bloomberg reported that Australia-based lithium producer Pilbara Minerals is seizing on a current rush by automakers to secure future supplies of battery materials to ensure a sufficient supply of raw materials. 

“If you believe the supply-demand outlook, there’s going to be a shortage, and the car companies who haven’t secured the supply chain are going to have a problem,” said Dale Henderson, CEO of Pilbara Minerals. 

Rakesh Nair, managing director of Stellantis Middle East, a Netherlands-headquartered automaker, said that the challenge of keeping up with demand had been now exacerbated for EV manufacturers and their suppliers.

“When COVID-19 hit in 2020, it hit the brakes on virtually every supply point. But now, we don’t have the same speed to go back to where we were before,” he said, adding that demand is peaking, but manufacturers need time to bounce back as they recover their losses.

According to Nair, the shortage of microchips is affecting both EV manufacturers and traditional automakers. 

“We’re reducing the use of mechanical parts at a very high rate, and it is equally important to get the parts we need to our factories as quickly as possible,” Nair further noted. 

Apart from supply chain issues, the EV sector is also facing inconsistent regulations and charging infrastructure, along with reluctance among end-users, said Al-Azizi as reported by MEED. 

“Without the government’s support, manufacturers cannot succeed. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are doing a lot in this space, which helps tackle the infrastructure and awareness challenge,” she added. 

Earlier in June, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Kalyana Sivagnanam, group CEO of Petromin, said that the company will open several EV charging stations across the Kingdom, as the company aims to kick-start confidence in customers’ minds.

Topics: EV supply chaiin Pandemic

