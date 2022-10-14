UAE’s social app VUZ raises $20m Series B to fund expansion

You are here

App founder Khaled Zaatara (Supplied)
Updated 14 October 2022
RIYADH: UAE-based content library app VUZ has secured $20 million in series B funding to fuel its expansion plans.

As well as launching new products, the moves also include scaling into eight additional new international markets, following its partnership and integration with Telecom Operators globally, MAGNiTT reported.

VUZ, which covers entertainment, creators, and sports segments, is also planning to further scale its Los Angeles office and scale with creators and content in the USA, Asia, and Europe.

“Our plans for the future are 10X stronger than what we have been building for the past six years. We have built the base and now we are ready for sustainable scalability and growth at a scale-up stage,” Khaled Zaatarah, the founder of VUZ said in a statement.

The round was led by Caruso Ventures, Vision Ventures VC Fund, and strategic investors e& capital, Dubai Future District Fund, SRMG, and Webit Investment Network. 

Strategic funds from Europe including WIN, Elbert Capital, and Yasta Partners. Additional Investors included Faith Capital, Panthera Capital also participated in the round.

The UAE has been leading the VC ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa region, raising over $840 million in the first nine months of the year, according to MAGNiTT's UAE Q3 2022 Venture Investment Report. 

The funding share for $20 million plus rounds dipped slightly this year and was also reflected in the decline in the mean round sizes in the UAE, MAGNiTT said. 

NEOM water transmission contract receives nine bids

Updated 14 October 2022
RIYADH: NEOM, Saudi Arabia's smart and sustainable city, saw the submission of nine contractors for the design-and-build contract of a water transmission project that will link the desalination plant in Oxagon to the town of Gayal in Tabuk, MEED reported.

The water transmission pipeline extends 100 kilometers, with a diameter of 2 meters.

The bidders include Saudi Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting Co., Al-Rashid Trading & Contracting Co., Al-Yamama Co., Nesma Group and Saudi Services for Electromechanic Works, according to MEED.

Lebanon's CAT group, Egypt's Enppi, China's Sinopec and Power China have also put in bids.

Close to a dozen water infrastructure projects are planned for NEOM, including this scheme, with a total estimated budget of around $2 billion.

The scope of works includes the installation of a pumping station, storage tanks and water tunnels, MEED said.

Construction works on the 48 sq. km, eight-sided industrial city have already started.

Regions planned for development as part of NEOM also include the Gulf of Aqaba, NEOM Bay, The Line's Spine, NEOM Mountain Jabal al-Lauz and NEOM Zero.

More efforts needed to cut emissions as Saudi cement demand grows: Deputy minister

Updated 14 October 2022
RIYADH: Demand for cement in Saudi Arabia is expected to rise thanks to the construction of ongoing mega projects, but more efforts are needed to curb carbon emissions, the deputy minister for mining development has warned.

Musad Aldaood made the comments during a workshop entitled "Decarbonizing Cement in the Kingdom" held on Oct. 13 by the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in the presence of CEOs and representatives of cement sector companies and other parties.

The Kingdom has a vital cement sector that will contribute to its sustainability vision and objectives to reach carbon neutrality, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing the deputy minister.

Saudi Arabia largely focuses on environmental sustainability, a pillar of Vision 2030, especially as cement production is one of the energy-intensive industries and is responsible for 8 percent of global emissions, Aldaood added.

The current ratio of clinker in cement in the Kingdom is up to 90 percent, compared to the global average of 75 percent, Director of Mining Activities Development at the Ministry of Industry and Minerals Resources Mosleh Alemrani said, citing a detailed study carried by the Ministry.

Saudi Arabia has issued a total of 281 licenses to export iron and cement since a ban on the exportation of the commodities was lifted six years ago, the Ministry of Commerce told Al Eqtisadiah on Oct. 12.

The ministry reiterated that the issuance of licenses came after the specific conditions and requirements in accordance with the regulatory controls of the ministerial committee were fulfilled.

Green hydrogen could reduce carbon transition risk but GCC will remain exposed: Moody's

Updated 14 October 2022
Renewable energy projects in the Gulf region are facing “significant delays” that could further slow down the production and export of green hydrogen, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

A new report by the firm warns that while countries are working on producing zero-carbon green hydrogen, as well as low-carbon blue hydrogen, achieving this on a large scale will be “challenging” in the next few years.

The firm highlighted Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE as particularly well-placed to produce and export these energy sources, given their access to cheap renewables, such as solar power, and expertise in water desalination.

It stated: “Auctioning processes for renewable energy projects in the GCC still face significant delays, which derail production targets. 

“The development of the renewable energy sources that would power the production of green hydrogen also faces hurdles.”

The report flagged up increases in raw material, commodity, freight and energy prices following the economic recovery in 2021, as pushing up renewable energy prices.

“In addition, more severe and frequent weather events because of climate change could further disrupt production and damage assets,” it said,

The report did highlight the progress being made in green hydrogen projects in the region, including the Helios Green Fuels Project in Saudi Arabia, which has 2 gigawatt electrolyser capacity, and the Neom Green Hydrogen Company, in collaboration with ACWA Power Management and Investments One Ltd, which aims to produce 1.2 million tonnes of green hydrogen-based ammonia per year based on 650 tons of green hydrogen from 4GW of renewable energy. 

The document also expressed concerns that while green hydrogen production could “mitigate the negative economic and fiscal impact of lower global oil demand and prices”, it will take time.

“Only green hydrogen will also somewhat reduce GCC countries’ heavy reliance on hydrocarbons and as such their underlying credit exposure to longer-term carbon transition risks. Reducing the economic and fiscal dominance of the hydrocarbon sector in the GCC will only be a gradual process,” said the report.

Pound slides as UK PM sacks finance minister, scraps tax plan in fight to survive

Updated 48 min 9 sec ago
LONDON British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday and scrapped parts of their economic package in a desperate bid to stay in power and survive the market and political turmoil gripping the country.

Kwarteng said he had resigned at Truss’s request after being forced to rush back to London overnight from IMF meetings in Washington.

Truss, in power for only 37 days, then told a news conference she would now allow a key business levy to rise from next year, raising £18 billion ($20.12 billion), as she accepted she had gone “further and faster” than markets had been expecting.

“We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline,” she said.

Truss appointed Jeremy Hunt, a former foreign and health secretary, to replace Kwarteng.

“You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted,” Kwarteng said in his resignation letter to Truss, which he published on Twitter.

She said in response: “As a long standing friend and colleague. I am deeply sorry to lose you from the government.

“We share the same vision.”

The pound slid against the dollar after she spoke, trading 1.2 percent lower on the day at $1.1198 and two-year British government bonds, or gilts, turned negative.

The plan for unfunded tax cuts crushed UK assets and drew international censure, but the pound and gilts have started to recover since the government started looking for ways to balance the books.

Kwarteng is the country’s shortest serving chancellor since 1970, and his successor will be the fourth finance minister in as many months in Britain, where millions are facing a cost of living crisis. The finance minister with the shortest tenure died.

Truss’s own position is in jeopardy.

She won the Conservative Party leadership last month by promising vast tax cuts and deregulation to try to shock the economy out of years of stagnant growth, and the fiscal policy Kwarteng announced on Sept. 23 aimed to deliver that vision.

But the response from markets was so ferocious that the Bank of England had to intervene to prevent pension funds from being caught up in the chaos, as borrowing and mortgage costs surged.

The duo had been under mounting pressure to reverse course after polls showed support for the Conservative Party had collapsed, prompting many colleagues to look for ways to force them out of office.

“The party loves the idea of principles and conviction politicians, but staying in power is everything,” one party insider told Reuters. “Ruthless can also be popular.”

Market Rout

Having triggered a market rout, Truss now runs the risk of bringing the government down if she cannot find a package of public spending cuts and tax rises that can appease investors and get through any parliamentary vote in the House of Commons.

Her search for savings will be made harder by the fact the government has been cutting departmental budgets for years.

At the same time Conservative Party discipline has all but broken down, fractured by infighting as it struggled first to agree a way to leave the European Union and then how to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and grow the economy.

“If you can’t get your budget through parliament you can’t govern,” Chris Bryant, a senior lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, said on Twitter. “This isn’t about u-turns, it’s about proper governance.”

Underlining how far Britain’s reputation for sound economic management and institutional stability had fallen, a source within the Group of Seven leading nations said G7 finance ministers at a meeting this week focused on the problems in Britain, and not the usual subject of Italy.

In Washington, Kwarteng was told by the head of the International Monetary Fund of the importance of “policy coherence.” His flight back to London was carried live by television news channels. He was fired minutes after arriving back in Downing Street.

In Westminster, Truss has been trying to find agreement with her cabinet ministers on a way to preserve her push for growth with measures acceptable to her lawmakers that would also reassure financial markets.

Rupert Harrison, a portfolio manager at Blackrock and once an adviser to former British finance minister George Osborne, said markets have now almost fully priced in a U-turn.
“(That) means if the U-turn doesn’t come markets will react badly,” he said on Twitter.

Fighting for survival

A Conservative Party lawmaker, who asked not to be named, said Truss’s economic policy had caused so much damage that investors may demand even deeper cuts rebuild confidence.

“Everything’s possible at the moment,” said the lawmaker, who had backed another ex-chancellor, Rishi Sunak, in the leadership race. “The markets have lost trust in the Conservative Party — and who can blame them?“

According to a source close to the prime minister, Truss is in “listening mode” and consulting lawmakers to gauge which parts of the program they would support in parliament.

Credit Suisse economist Sonali Punhani said the government needed to find around £60 billion through tax cut U-turns and further spending cuts.

“It would be challenging to deliver the scale of these cuts, but for them to be credible, these need to be delivered sooner rather than in the latter part of the forecast,” Punhani said.

The latest bout of political drama to grip Britain comes as the Bank of England also prepares to end its intervention in the gilt market. Truss is the fourth prime minister in six turbulent years of British politics. 
 

QatarEnergy acquires solar power Siraj Energy stake

Updated 14 October 2022
RIYADH: QatarEnergy, formerly known as Qatar Petroleum, will acquire a 49 percent stake in Qatar Electricity & Water Co.'s state-backed solar power entity Siraj Energy.

This transaction is set to result in Siraj Energy being absorbed within QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions, the state energy firm’s renewable investments arm.

QatarEnergy previously stated that QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions will handle all of the country's renewables investments.

Siraj Energy has a 60 percent interest in Siraj 1, the project company that owns and will operate the 800MW Al-Kharsaah solar photovoltaic independent power project in Qatar.

The remaining 40 percent stake is owned by Japan’s Marubeni Corporation and France’s Total, the developer team, which won the contract in 2020 to develop the Al-Kharsaah solar IPP.

QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract to South Korea's Samsung C&T for two solar PV plants with a total combined capacity of 875MW, in August.

One of the solar plants with a capacity of 458MW, will be located in Ras Laffan while the other plant will be located in Mesaieed with a capacity of 417MW.

Expected to complete by the end of 2024, the electricity generated by the two plants will be partly used for QatarEnergy's liquefied natural gas production expansion.

The 2.3 billion qatari riyal ($632m) contract aligns with Qatar's goal to generate up to 5,000MW of solar power by 2035.

Bids for the two contracts were submitted in March, MEED previously reported.

