NEOM water transmission contract receives nine bids

NEOM water transmission contract receives nine bids
Close to a dozen water infrastructure projects are planned for NEOM (Shutterstock)
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM water transmission contract receives nine bids

NEOM water transmission contract receives nine bids
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM, Saudi Arabia's smart and sustainable city, saw the submission of nine contractors for the design-and-build contract of a water transmission project that will link the desalination plant in Oxagon to the town of Gayal in Tabuk, MEED reported.

The water transmission pipeline extends 100 kilometers, with a diameter of 2 meters.

The bidders include Saudi Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting Co., Al-Rashid Trading & Contracting Co., Al-Yamama Co., Nesma Group and Saudi Services for Electromechanic Works, according to MEED.

Lebanon's CAT group, Egypt's Enppi, China's Sinopec and Power China have also put in bids.

Close to a dozen water infrastructure projects are planned for NEOM, including this scheme, with a total estimated budget of around $2 billion.

The scope of works includes the installation of a pumping station, storage tanks and water tunnels, MEED said.

Construction works on the 48 sq. km, eight-sided industrial city have already started.

Regions planned for development as part of NEOM also include the Gulf of Aqaba, NEOM Bay, The Line's Spine, NEOM Mountain Jabal al-Lauz and NEOM Zero.

Topics: NEOM

More efforts to cut carbon emissions needed as cement demand in Saudi Arabia grows: deputy minister

More efforts to cut carbon emissions needed as cement demand in Saudi Arabia grows: deputy minister
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

More efforts to cut carbon emissions needed as cement demand in Saudi Arabia grows: deputy minister

More efforts to cut carbon emissions needed as cement demand in Saudi Arabia grows: deputy minister
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Demand for cement in Saudi Arabia is expected to rise thanks to the construction of ongoing mega projects, but more efforts are needed to curb carbon emissions, the deputy minister for mining development has warned.

Musad Aldaood made the comments during a workshop entitled "Decarbonizing Cement in the Kingdom" held on Oct. 13 by the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in the presence of CEOs and representatives of cement sector companies and other parties.

The Kingdom has a vital cement sector that will contribute to its sustainability vision and objectives to reach carbon neutrality, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing the deputy minister.

Saudi Arabia largely focuses on environmental sustainability, a pillar of Vision 2030, especially as cement production is one of the energy-intensive industries and is responsible for 8 percent of global emissions, Aldaood added.

The current ratio of clinker in cement in the Kingdom is up to 90 percent, compared to the global average of 75 percent, Director of Mining Activities Development at the Ministry of Industry and Minerals Resources Mosleh Alemrani said, citing a detailed study carried by the Ministry.

Saudi Arabia has issued a total of 281 licenses to export iron and cement since a ban on the exportation of the commodities was lifted six years ago, the Ministry of Commerce told Al Eqtisadiah on Oct. 12.

The ministry reiterated that the issuance of licenses came after the specific conditions and requirements in accordance with the regulatory controls of the ministerial committee were fulfilled.

Topics: cement carbon emissions

Green hydrogen could reduce carbon transition risk but GCC will remain exposed: Moody's

Green hydrogen could reduce carbon transition risk but GCC will remain exposed: Moody’s
Updated 22 min 52 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Green hydrogen could reduce carbon transition risk but GCC will remain exposed: Moody’s

Green hydrogen could reduce carbon transition risk but GCC will remain exposed: Moody’s
Updated 22 min 52 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Renewable energy projects in the Gulf region are facing “significant delays” that could further slow down the production and export of green hydrogen, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

A new report by the firm warns that while countries are working on producing zero-carbon green hydrogen, as well as low-carbon blue hydrogen, achieving this on a large scale will be “challenging” in the next few years.

The firm highlighted Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE as particularly well-placed to produce and export these energy sources, given their access to cheap renewables, such as solar power, and expertise in water desalination.

It stated: “Auctioning processes for renewable energy projects in the GCC still face significant delays, which derail production targets. 

“The development of the renewable energy sources that would power the production of green hydrogen also faces hurdles.”

The report flagged up increases in raw material, commodity, freight and energy prices following the economic recovery in 2021, as pushing up renewable energy prices.

“In addition, more severe and frequent weather events because of climate change could further disrupt production and damage assets,” it said,

The report did highlight the progress being made in green hydrogen projects in the region, including the Helios Green Fuels Project in Saudi Arabia, which has 2 gigawatt electrolyser capacity, and the Neom Green Hydrogen Company, in collaboration with ACWA Power Management and Investments One Ltd, which aims to produce 1.2 million tonnes of green hydrogen-based ammonia per year based on 650 tons of green hydrogen from 4GW of renewable energy. 

The document also expressed concerns that while green hydrogen production could “mitigate the negative economic and fiscal impact of lower global oil demand and prices”, it will take time.

“Only green hydrogen will also somewhat reduce GCC countries’ heavy reliance on hydrocarbons and as such their underlying credit exposure to longer-term carbon transition risks. Reducing the economic and fiscal dominance of the hydrocarbon sector in the GCC will only be a gradual process,” said the report.

Topics: Green hydrogen NEOM Moody’s Investor Service

UK Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as prime minister plans U-turn

UK Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as prime minister plans U-turn
Updated 29 min 36 sec ago
AP

UK Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as prime minister plans U-turn

UK Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as prime minister plans U-turn
Updated 29 min 36 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her Treasury chief ahead of a hastily arranged news conference on Friday as she struggled to calm markets and hang on to her job following the release of a controversial economic plan, Associated Press reported.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s departure comes after just over a month in the job — and three weeks after he announced a tax-cutting “mini budget” that sent the pound plunging to record lows against the dollar.

Kwarteng tweeted his departure letter to Truss, saying “You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted.”

He defended the government’s economic plan, saying the country faces an “incredibly difficult” situation and “following the status quo was not an option.”

Former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as the UK's new Chancellor. 

Truss is due to hold a news conference later Friday. She is under intense pressure to scrap some of the £43 billion ($48 billion) in unfunded tax cuts that roiled financial markets and led the Bank of England to step in to prevent a wider economic crisis.

Senior members of the Conservative Party were publicly advising the government to take action. The pound rose as much as 1.7 percent against the dollar on Thursday and bond markets stabilized amid expectations that Truss would revise the economic growth plan.

Truss, a free-market libertarian, came to power last month pledging to cut taxes to spur growth. But her ability to deliver on that commitment is now in doubt.

Analysts suggest the most likely change in her program would be to abandon a promise to halt her predecessor’s plan to increase corporation tax from 19 percent to 25 percent. That would reduce the bill for her program by about £18 billion a year.

James Athey, the investment director at abrdn, said that it now seemed certain that the government “is about to U-turn on its decision not to U-turn on its profligate tax-cutting policies.” The rumors are calming markets, he said.

“The risk now is that investors have forgotten that there are significantly more problems than just an ill-advised and ill-timed fiscal easing to deal with,” he said. “Inflation is at multi-decade highs, government borrowing is huge as is the current account deficit. The housing market is likely to suffer a hammer blow from the jump in mortgage rates and the war in Ukraine rumbles on. We may well be through the worst of the volatility but I fear that the UK is nowhere near out of the woods.”

Conservative lawmakers are agonizing over whether to try to oust their second leader this year. Truss was elected last month to replace Boris Johnson, who was forced out in July. Some reports suggest senior Conservatives are plotting to replace Truss with a joint ticket of Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, her two closest rivals in the summer contest for leadership of the party, though it’s unclear how that could be achieved.

Topics: Kwasi Kwarteng Prime Minister Liz Truss UK treasury

QatarEnergy acquires solar power Siraj Energy stake

QatarEnergy acquires solar power Siraj Energy stake
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

QatarEnergy acquires solar power Siraj Energy stake

QatarEnergy acquires solar power Siraj Energy stake
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: QatarEnergy, formerly known as Qatar Petroleum, will acquire a 49 percent stake in Qatar Electricity & Water Co.'s state-backed solar power entity Siraj Energy.

This transaction is set to result in Siraj Energy being absorbed within QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions, the state energy firm’s renewable investments arm.

QatarEnergy previously stated that QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions will handle all of the country's renewables investments.

Siraj Energy has a 60 percent interest in Siraj 1, the project company that owns and will operate the 800MW Al-Kharsaah solar photovoltaic independent power project in Qatar.

The remaining 40 percent stake is owned by Japan’s Marubeni Corporation and France’s Total, the developer team, which won the contract in 2020 to develop the Al-Kharsaah solar IPP.

QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract to South Korea's Samsung C&T for two solar PV plants with a total combined capacity of 875MW, in August.

One of the solar plants with a capacity of 458MW, will be located in Ras Laffan while the other plant will be located in Mesaieed with a capacity of 417MW.

Expected to complete by the end of 2024, the electricity generated by the two plants will be partly used for QatarEnergy's liquefied natural gas production expansion.

The 2.3 billion qatari riyal ($632m) contract aligns with Qatar's goal to generate up to 5,000MW of solar power by 2035.

Bids for the two contracts were submitted in March, MEED previously reported.

Topics: qatarenergy Siraj Energy

UAE's social app VUZ raises $20m Series B to fund expansion

UAE’s social app VUZ raises $20m Series B to fund expansion
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

UAE’s social app VUZ raises $20m Series B to fund expansion

UAE’s social app VUZ raises $20m Series B to fund expansion
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based content library app VUZ has secured $20 million in series B funding to fuel its expansion plans.

As well as launching new products, the moves also include scaling into eight additional new international markets, following its partnership and integration with Telecom Operators globally, MAGNiTT reported.

VUZ, which covers entertainment, creators, and sports segments, is also planning to further scale its Los Angeles office and scale with creators and content in the USA, Asia, and Europe.

“Our plans for the future are 10X stronger than what we have been building for the past six years. We have built the base and now we are ready for sustainable scalability and growth at a scale-up stage,” Khaled Zaatarah, the founder of VUZ said in a statement.

The round was led by Caruso Ventures, Vision Ventures VC Fund, and strategic investors e& capital, Dubai Future District Fund, SRMG, and Webit Investment Network. 

Strategic funds from Europe including WIN, Elbert Capital, and Yasta Partners. Additional Investors included Faith Capital, Panthera Capital also participated in the round.

The UAE has been leading the VC ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa region, raising over $840 million in the first nine months of the year, according to MAGNiTT's UAE Q3 2022 Venture Investment Report. 

The funding share for $20 million plus rounds dipped slightly this year and was also reflected in the decline in the mean round sizes in the UAE, MAGNiTT said. 

Topics: VUZ series B

