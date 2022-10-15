You are here

Blaze, shots heard from Evin prison in Tehran amid protests

Update Online Iranian videos appeared to show smoke rising on Saturday from Tehran's Evin prison. (Screenshot/Social Media)
Online Iranian videos appeared to show smoke rising on Saturday from Tehran's Evin prison. (Screenshot/Social Media)
  • Prison mostly holds detainees facing security charges, often criticised by Western rights groups
  • Authorities say “criminal elements” responsible for blaze, now brought under control
TEHRAN: “Troubles” erupted between inmates and guards at Tehran's Evin prison and a fire broke out but the situation is "under control", Iranian state media reported Saturday.

The fire broke out at the notorious jail after “rioters” started a blaze, the IRNA news agency said, citing a senior security official, who also said at least eight people were injured, citing a firefighter at the scene.

“The situation is currently completely under control,” according to the security source.

“Calm has been restored and firefighters are working to put out the flames,” the source said, adding that “thugs” had set fire to a clothes storage area.

“Gunshots can be heard from Evin Prison and smoke can be seen,” said the activist website 1500tasvir, which also shared video footage it said showed special forces on motorbikes heading for the prison.

“Families of prisoners have gathered in front of the main door of Evin prison,” said a witness contacted by Reuters. “I can see fire and smoke. Lots of special forces. Ambulances are here too.”

Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American imprisoned in Iran for nearly seven years on espionage-related charges rejected by Washington as baseless, returned to Evin on Wednesday after being granted a brief furlough, his lawyer said. Other dual nationals are also held at Evin.

The prison, which mostly holds detainees facing security charges, has long been criticised by Western rights groups and it was blacklisted by the U.S. government in 2018 for "serious human rights abuses".

Human Rights Watch has accused authorities at the prison of using threats of torture and of indefinite imprisonment, as well as lengthy interrogations and denial of medical care for detainees.

The blaze comes amid ongoing unrest, violence and protests across Iran — the most intense in decades — which also took place again on Saturday.

They first erupted last month after the death in morality police custody of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini.

Hundreds of people detained during the ongoing protests are reportedly detained inside Evin.

* With Reuters

Amnesty International urges Lebanon to reconsider ‘voluntary returns’ plan for Syrian refugees

Amnesty International urges Lebanon to reconsider ‘voluntary returns’ plan for Syrian refugees
Updated 43 min 21 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Amnesty International urges Lebanon to reconsider ‘voluntary returns’ plan for Syrian refugees

Amnesty International urges Lebanon to reconsider ‘voluntary returns’ plan for Syrian refugees
  • New repatriation campaign welcomed by President Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement
Updated 43 min 21 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Amnesty International has urged Lebanese authorities to halt plans to return Syrian refugees to their country involuntarily.

The call follows Beirut’s announcement that it will start sending refugees back to Syria in batches this month.

Lebanon received around $5.83 billion in humanitarian aid between 2013 and 2018 specifically allocated for Syrian refugees.

Caretaker Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar said recently Lebanon did not need an international green light to return refugees to their home country, adding: “We are a sovereign country that makes its own choices and only informs the international community of its decisions.”

Hajjar is in charge of the repatriation plan, launched last month, in coordination with President Michel Aoun and the relevant Lebanese ministerial committee.

The plan aims to deport 15,000 Syrian refugees in cooperation with authorities in Damascus.

Aoun announced the start of the repatriations as of next week while also announcing Lebanon’s approval of the maritime border demarcation proposal with Israel.

The repatriation plan has previously been rejected by the UN over security and human rights concerns.

Lebanese authorities have dealt with the presence of Syrian refugees, who sought asylum in Lebanon 11 years ago on account of the outbreak of their country’s civil war, as an unwanted burden, and have asked the international community for funds to help.

Tensions have escalated to the point that Syrian refugees were recently accused of “consuming the bread allocated for Lebanese” against the backdrop of Lebanon’s three-year-long economic collapse.

Official figures for the number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon varies, with authorities estimating that there are more than 1.5 million refugees on their territory, while UNHCR states that the number of registered refugees is no more than 880,000.

Hajjar said Lebanon was keen on securing a safe return for Syrians currently taking shelter in his country, adding that requests for voluntary repatriation would be open for acceptance and that steps would escalate in the next phase.

The date for the repatriation of an initial 1,600 Syrian refugees depends on a decision issued by the General Directorate of General Security, which in turn awaits responses from the Syrian authorities so that repatriation procedures can proceed, said Hajjar.

Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon’s General Security Directorate, said the resumption of repatriations would take place according to the same mechanism adopted previously, with lists of Syrian refugees applying for repatriation sent to Syrian authorities, who in turn grant security and judicial approvals for those allowed to return.

Thousands of Syrians in Lebanon fear a forced return to their country, though, with hundreds of families reluctant to make the decision, either because males are subject to compulsory military service in Syria, lingering worries over the legacy of the conflict, or because the areas from which they were displaced have witnessed opposition to the regime, making it unlikely they will be allowed to return home.

Syrian activist and refugee Abou Odai Amer: “Among 60,000 Syrian refugees in Arsal, 400 individuals want to return to western Qalamoun, which is the least affected region in Al-Qusayr and its surroundings.”

Amer clarified that registration happened 25 days ago through a lawyer in charge of legal repatriation.

These refugees had registered their names in previous repatriation convoys but they were not granted approval by the Syrian authorities.

Every one of them is now waiting Syrian approval, said Amer.

Diana Semaan, Amnesty International’s acting deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, called on Lebanon to respect its obligations under international law and halt its plans to return Syrian refugees en masse.

She pointed out that international law prohibited constructive forced repatriation, which occurs when states use indirect means to force individuals to return to a place where they were at real risk of serious human rights violations.

The organization revealed that it had previously documented how Syrian refugees were subjected to torture, sexual abuse, forced disappearance and arbitrary detention upon their return to their country.

Semaan called on the international community to keep supporting the millions of Syrian refugees in Lebanon amid the escalating economic crisis in the country, to prevent further unsafe returns.

The Lebanese authorities “are scaling up the so-called voluntary returns ... when it is well established that Syrian refugees in Lebanon are not in a position to take a free and informed decision about their return,” Semaan added.

“In enthusiastically facilitating these returns, the Lebanese authorities are knowingly putting Syrian refugees at risk of suffering from heinous abuse and persecution upon their return to Syria,” she added.

The new repatriation campaign was welcomed by President Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement.

FPM MP Georges Atallah called on Amnesty International to stand “against the violations to which Lebanon is subjected by being forced to keep the refugees on its territory.”

Independent MP Bilal Hoshaimi, though, warned of the danger of returning refugees in such an unsafe manner, with the absence of any international guarantees over their safety.

US Secretary Blinken, Iran envoy discuss situation in Islamic Republic with civil society partners, activists

US Secretary Blinken, Iran envoy discuss situation in Islamic Republic with civil society partners, activists
Updated 44 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

US Secretary Blinken, Iran envoy discuss situation in Islamic Republic with civil society partners, activists

US Secretary Blinken, Iran envoy discuss situation in Islamic Republic with civil society partners, activists
  • ‘We continue to find ways to respond to the Iranian government’s state-sponsored violence against women and crackdown on its people,’ Blinken said
Updated 44 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US envoy to Iran Robert Malley on Saturday held meetings with civil society groups and human rights activists to discuss the ongoing situation in the Islamic Republic.

“We continue to find ways to respond to the Iranian government’s state-sponsored violence against women and crackdown on its people,” Blinken said in a tweet.

“Today, I met with civil society partners to discuss what more the US can do to support the people of Iran, particularly its brave women and girls,” he added.

Protesters across Iran defied a nearly month-long crackdown on Saturday, activists said, chanting in the streets and in universities against the country's clerical leaders in a sustained wave of anger at the death of Mahsa Amini.

The protests sweeping Iran since Amini - a 22-year-old woman from the country's Kurdish region - died on Sept. 16 while being held for “inappropriate attire” pose one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

“Sadly, but unsurprisingly, Iran’s government continues to fire on peaceful protestors rather than listening to them,” Malley said. “We had a valuable conversation with human rights activists on the situation in Iran and steps the US can take to support its people’s fundamental rights.”

(With Reuters)

Palestinians demand practical steps for reconciliation on the ground

Palestinians demand practical steps for reconciliation on the ground
Updated 55 min 44 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinians demand practical steps for reconciliation on the ground

Palestinians demand practical steps for reconciliation on the ground
  • Rival factions signed an agreement in Algiers on Thursday aimed at resolving 15 years of discord
Updated 55 min 44 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Palestinian political leaders, experts, and opinion makers have expressed a high degree of skepticism about the recently announced Palestinian reconciliation agreement.

Rival factions signed an agreement in Algiers on Thursday aimed at resolving 15 years of discord. It states that elections will be held within a year after months of talks mediated by Algeria.

The agreement is aimed at mending the rift between President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah and Hamas, which has split Palestinian governance in the Gaza Strip from the West Bank and hindered Palestinian ambitions of statehood.

Hamadeh Faraneh, an influential columnist in Jordan and Palestine, told Arab News that the agreement follows on from several previous agreements that have made no real difference.

“The Algerian declaration is no different in substance from the previous agreements and declarations in Cairo, Turkey, Makkah and other places. The difference (now), of course, is that Algeria is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian people,” he said.

Faraneh said the keyword that has been repeated in the Algerian agreement is “partnership.” “Abbas will be attending the October 23 Arab summit in Algiers. It would be a very nice gesture if he included a Hamas official in the Palestinian delegation to the summit,” Faraneh added.

Abbas was unable to attend the Algiers meeting because of previous commitments in Kazakhstan, but sources close to the president told Arab News that the presidency highly appreciated the efforts of Algeria “and whoever else wants to help us in reaching the goal of reconciliation.”

A major obstacle facing the Palestinian leadership, they say, is the fact that Hamas is not willing to accept international law and the Palestinian principles set out in the Palestinian charter and resolutions of the Palestine National Council.

Ali Jarbawi, a political studies professor at Bir Zeit University in the West Bank, told Arab News that reconciliation does not happen in meetings but needs to be carried out on the ground. “There is nothing (in this agreement compared to previous ones) that gives us reason for optimism that the situation on the ground will change,” he said.

Roman Orthodox Archbishop Atallah Hanna told Arab News that the reconciliation agreement signed in Algiers is a step in the right direction, “but it needs to be followed up on the ground so that it doesn’t just remain on paper.”

Mohammad Rajoub, a popular radio anchor at the private radio station Ajjyal, told Arab News that Palestinians have long lost faith in reconciliation efforts.

“People don’t care because they are convinced that what is happening is a charade by both Fatah and Hamas, who don’t want to appear publicly to be opposed to reconciliation,” he said.

Rajoub added that the concern is that Palestinians will lose the support of the Algerian people if this agreement does not result in reconciliation is not carried out. He estimates its chances of success as “near zero.”

Nora Kort, a community activist in the old city of Jerusalem, told Arab News that such agreements “are nothing more than a waste of time.”

She said: “We need serious efforts on behalf of Palestine. We have suffered because of the selfishness of all these factions.”

Khalil Assali, a Jerusalem-based journalist, told Arab News that the vast majority of people he has interviewed in the holy city expressed skepticism in the leadership of both Ramallah and Gaza.

“They used the Arabic term ‘kalam fadi’ (empty rhetoric) to describe the agreement. The truth is that the factions can talk around the clock about ending the division. But unless they take urgent steps on the ground, no one will believe them,” Assali said.

Palestinian activist and critic of the Abbas administration Fadi Elsalameen told Arab News that “as long as an Israeli strategy is built on separating the Palestinians to advance illegal settlements and halt any political progress on the ground, the reconciliation is at risk.”

“One must ask who on the Palestinian side is executing this Israeli strategy and why they are standing in the way of reconciliation,” he added. “I’ll believe in reconciliation when I see Abbas in Gaza when we form a unity government and dates for elections are not canceled.”

Israeli military measures put Palestinian medics on alert

Israeli military measures put Palestinian medics on alert
Updated 15 October 2022
Mohammed Najib

Israeli military measures put Palestinian medics on alert

Israeli military measures put Palestinian medics on alert
  • Bullet injuries caused by Israeli soldiers are more severe this time around than during the second intifada
  • Journalists and photojournalists have started wearing anti-tear gas masks
Updated 15 October 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinian medical teams have raised their state of readiness to maximum following recent Israeli military measures which include blockades, checkpoints, incursions and violent crackdowns imposed on Nablus, Jenin and other West Bank cities.

Vacationing doctors and nurses have been told to be ready to return to work if they are required.

A senior doctor at the Palestinian Ministry of Health told Arab News: “We have asked all medical staff to be at the highest levels of readiness to respond to any emergency, and we have provided surgery rooms and supplied them with the materials and medical equipment they need, along with boosting the specialized cadre.”

He added that bullet injuries caused by Israeli soldiers are more severe this time around than during the second intifada (uprising), in which 6,000 Palestinians were killed and more than 20,000 wounded.

He said Israeli troops are aiming at the upper parts of bodies, such as the head and chest.

Journalists and photojournalists have started wearing anti-tear gas masks. They are also displaying press signs on their vehicles and using bulletproof vests.

Duha Asous, a farmer from Burin village, told Arab News that she has started storing food and gas cylinders as she cannot reach Nablus, 7 km away, due to the Israeli closure.

Asous said she is more worried about her son, a bus driver in a region that sees almost daily protests and clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli army. 

She added that many of her friends and relatives have either postponed their children’s weddings or downsized them in the wake of Palestinian deaths in neighboring areas.

Muna Musa, 20, a student at An-Najah National University in Nablus, told Arab News that she walked 7 km to reach her classes last week after a military checkpoint stopped her vehicle. The university has now gone back to online teaching, as was the case during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many students have left dorms and returned to their cities in the West Bank following the deterioration of the security situation and Israeli incursions.

Musa said: “Students from outside Nablus are thinking of not coming to the university because of the feeling of insecurity.

“The last time I came back from my university, I waited two hours at a checkpoint, then took a detour. Later, my family came to take me home in their vehicle.”

Ahmed Zawahreh, a minibus driver on the Bethlehem to Ramallah route, told Arab News his 45-minute journey now takes two hours because of Israeli checkpoints and ID checks.

Zawahreh, who is one of 40 drivers on the route, said he and his colleagues kept in touch and informed each other of checkpoint issues on a WhatsApp group.

Groups on Facebook and Telegram also keep people up to date about congestion at checkpoints.

Mahmoud Barham, mayor of Beita, southeast of Nablus, told Arab News that there are eight military checkpoints at city entrances which prevent the movement of citizens.

He added: “Only grocery stores, butchers and bakeries are operating normally, while the rest of the commercial interests have been greatly affected.”

