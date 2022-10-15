You are here

Saudi Arabia, South Africa sign 11 deals to promote investment

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment organized the Saudi-South African Investment Forum in Jeddah. (SPA) 
  The deals were signed in the fields of energy, water, green hydrogen, waste diversion, logistics, and aerial survey services  
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and South Africa on Saturday signed 11 agreements and memoranda of understanding in the government and private sectors, aimed at promoting their developing investment sectors.

The deals, which were signed at the Saudi-South African Investment Forum in Jeddah, covered the fields of energy, water, green hydrogen, waste diversion, logistics and aerial survey services.

The forum, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Investment, was attended on the South African side by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel and others.

 

 

Saudi attendees included Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef.

In his address at the forum, Al-Falih praised Saudi-South African relations, including economic and trade cooperation spanning more than three decades.

“Our nations share many traits. The Kingdom is the largest economy in the Middle East and in the Arab world, and holds a leading political and economic role in the region,” he said.

 

 

“Meanwhile, South Africa is the second-largest economy in Africa and the most diverse and technologically advanced economy on the African continent, with great market potential, well-developed infrastructure and a competitive private sector,” he added.

“These circumstances present an invaluable opportunity to strengthen our cooperation, which can be seen as an exceptional South-to-South exchange, especially given the timing, with the world undergoing tremendous shifts and challenges.”

Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia is growing at the fastest rate among the G20 economies, as it enjoys a strategic location linking three continents, and has a coastline of 1,200 km along the Red Sea, through which about 15 percent of global trade travels.

 

 

He added that Saudi-South African trade is constantly growing, has increased from $4.6 billion in 2019 to around $4.8 billion last year, and is expected to exceed $5.3 billion in 2022.

He said these numbers could increase further by activating the great commercial and logistical capabilities of the two countries.

Al-Falih underscored priority areas of cooperation, including renewable energy, mining, agriculture and food processing, manufacturing, defense and aerospace industries, tourism, communications and information technology.

 

 

He said South Africa represents a major access point to Africa, while Saudi Arabia is an important gateway to the Middle East and a link between East and West.

The forum’s agenda included sessions on major projects in the Kingdom, mining, agriculture, food, tourism and energy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Africa Khalid Al-Falih Cyril Ramaphosa

OAPEC secretary general: OPEC+ decision to cut oil production correct, comes at right time

OAPEC secretary general: OPEC+ decision to cut oil production correct, comes at right time
Updated 15 October 2022
Reuters

OAPEC secretary general: OPEC+ decision to cut oil production correct, comes at right time

OAPEC secretary general: OPEC+ decision to cut oil production correct, comes at right time
  • OPEC and its allies lowered production target by 2 million barrels per day on Oct. 5
Updated 15 October 2022
Reuters

KUWAIT CITY: The secretary general of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) said on Saturday that the OPEC+ decision to cut its oil production target is correct and was taken at the right time.

The decision took into account the uncertainty surrounding the performance of the global economy, and was in line with the successful approach taken by OPEC+ in taking proactive steps to avoid any oil market imbalances, especially on the demand and supply sides, OAPEC secretary general Ali bin Sabt added in a statement.

OAPEC comprises Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Qatar, Syria, Tunisia and the UAE.

The 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies lowered their production target by 2 million barrels per day when they met on Oct. 5.

Topics: business OPEC+ oil prices OAPEC

Related

OPEC+ oil supply cuts could tip world into recession, IEA says
Business & Economy
OPEC+ oil supply cuts could tip world into recession, IEA says

Oil prices fall about 3 percent on recession worries

Oil prices fall about 3 percent on recession worries
Updated 14 October 2022
Reuters

Oil prices fall about 3 percent on recession worries

Oil prices fall about 3 percent on recession worries
Updated 14 October 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices plummeted on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the supply target of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

Brent crude futures were down $2.52, or 2.7 percent, at $92.05 a barrel at 11:12 a.m. EDT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $2.97, or 3.3 percent, to $86.14.

The Brent and WTI contracts both oscillated between positive and negative territory for much of Friday but were down for the week by 6 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

US core inflation recorded its biggest annual increase in 40 years, reinforcing views that interest rates would stay higher for longer with the risk of a global recession. The next US interest rate decision is due on Nov. 1-2.

US consumer sentiment continued to improve steadily in October, but households’ inflation expectations deteriorated a bit, a survey released on Friday showed.

The improvement in consumer sentiment “is being viewed as a negative because it means the Fed needs to break the spirit of the consumers and slow the economy down more and that’s caused an increase in the dollar and downward pressure on the oil market,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

The US dollar index rose 0.7 percent on Friday. A stronger dollar reduces demand for oil by making the fuel more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, has been fighting COVID flare-ups after a week-long holiday. The country’s infection tally is small by global standards, but it adheres to a zero-COVID-19 policy that is weighing heavily on economic activity and thus oil demand.

The International Energy Agency  on Thursday cut its oil demand forecast for this and next year, warning of a potential global recession.

The market is still digesting a decision last week from OPEC+ when they announced a 2 million barrel per day cut to oil production targets.

Underproduction among the group means this will probably translate to a 1 million bpd cut, the IEA estimates.

Saudi Arabia and the United States, meanwhile, have clashed over the decision.​ 

Topics: OPEC+ Oil

Related

Oil edges up on weaker dollar, low US diesel stocks
Business & Economy
Oil edges up on weaker dollar, low US diesel stocks

NEOM water transmission contract receives nine bids

NEOM water transmission contract receives nine bids
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

NEOM water transmission contract receives nine bids

NEOM water transmission contract receives nine bids
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM, Saudi Arabia's smart and sustainable city, saw the submission of nine contractors for the design-and-build contract of a water transmission project that will link the desalination plant in Oxagon to the town of Gayal in Tabuk, MEED reported.

The water transmission pipeline extends 100 kilometers, with a diameter of 2 meters.

The bidders include Saudi Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting Co., Al-Rashid Trading & Contracting Co., Al-Yamama Co., Nesma Group and Saudi Services for Electromechanic Works, according to MEED.

Lebanon's CAT group, Egypt's Enppi, China's Sinopec and Power China have also put in bids.

Close to a dozen water infrastructure projects are planned for NEOM, including this scheme, with a total estimated budget of around $2 billion.

The scope of works includes the installation of a pumping station, storage tanks and water tunnels, MEED said.

Construction works on the 48 sq. km, eight-sided industrial city have already started.

Regions planned for development as part of NEOM also include the Gulf of Aqaba, NEOM Bay, The Line's Spine, NEOM Mountain Jabal al-Lauz and NEOM Zero.

Topics: NEOM

Related

Update Saudi Arabia to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at NEOM
Sport
Saudi Arabia to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at NEOM

More efforts needed to cut emissions as Saudi cement demand grows: Deputy minister

More efforts needed to cut emissions as Saudi cement demand grows: Deputy minister
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

More efforts needed to cut emissions as Saudi cement demand grows: Deputy minister

More efforts needed to cut emissions as Saudi cement demand grows: Deputy minister
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Demand for cement in Saudi Arabia is expected to rise thanks to the construction of ongoing mega projects, but more efforts are needed to curb carbon emissions, the deputy minister for mining development has warned.

Musad Aldaood made the comments during a workshop entitled "Decarbonizing Cement in the Kingdom" held on Oct. 13 by the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in the presence of CEOs and representatives of cement sector companies and other parties.

The Kingdom has a vital cement sector that will contribute to its sustainability vision and objectives to reach carbon neutrality, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing the deputy minister.

Saudi Arabia largely focuses on environmental sustainability, a pillar of Vision 2030, especially as cement production is one of the energy-intensive industries and is responsible for 8 percent of global emissions, Aldaood added.

The current ratio of clinker in cement in the Kingdom is up to 90 percent, compared to the global average of 75 percent, Director of Mining Activities Development at the Ministry of Industry and Minerals Resources Mosleh Alemrani said, citing a detailed study carried by the Ministry.

Saudi Arabia has issued a total of 281 licenses to export iron and cement since a ban on the exportation of the commodities was lifted six years ago, the Ministry of Commerce told Al Eqtisadiah on Oct. 12.

The ministry reiterated that the issuance of licenses came after the specific conditions and requirements in accordance with the regulatory controls of the ministerial committee were fulfilled.

Topics: cement carbon emissions

Related

Saudi Arabia issues a total of 281 licenses to export iron and cement
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issues a total of 281 licenses to export iron and cement
Riyadh Cement’s profits plummet 47% on a dip in sales in H1
Business & Economy
Riyadh Cement’s profits plummet 47% on a dip in sales in H1

Green hydrogen could reduce carbon transition risk but GCC will remain exposed: Moody’s

Green hydrogen could reduce carbon transition risk but GCC will remain exposed: Moody’s
Updated 14 October 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Green hydrogen could reduce carbon transition risk but GCC will remain exposed: Moody’s

Green hydrogen could reduce carbon transition risk but GCC will remain exposed: Moody’s
Updated 14 October 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Renewable energy projects in the Gulf region are facing “significant delays” that could further slow down the production and export of green hydrogen, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

A new report by the firm warns that while countries are working on producing zero-carbon green hydrogen, as well as low-carbon blue hydrogen, achieving this on a large scale will be “challenging” in the next few years.

The firm highlighted Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE as particularly well-placed to produce and export these energy sources, given their access to cheap renewables, such as solar power, and expertise in water desalination.

It stated: “Auctioning processes for renewable energy projects in the GCC still face significant delays, which derail production targets. 

“The development of the renewable energy sources that would power the production of green hydrogen also faces hurdles.”

The report flagged up increases in raw material, commodity, freight and energy prices following the economic recovery in 2021, as pushing up renewable energy prices.

“In addition, more severe and frequent weather events because of climate change could further disrupt production and damage assets,” it said,

The report did highlight the progress being made in green hydrogen projects in the region, including the Helios Green Fuels Project in Saudi Arabia, which has 2 gigawatt electrolyser capacity, and the Neom Green Hydrogen Company, in collaboration with ACWA Power Management and Investments One Ltd, which aims to produce 1.2 million tonnes of green hydrogen-based ammonia per year based on 650 tons of green hydrogen from 4GW of renewable energy. 

The document also expressed concerns that while green hydrogen production could “mitigate the negative economic and fiscal impact of lower global oil demand and prices”, it will take time.

“Only green hydrogen will also somewhat reduce GCC countries’ heavy reliance on hydrocarbons and as such their underlying credit exposure to longer-term carbon transition risks. Reducing the economic and fiscal dominance of the hydrocarbon sector in the GCC will only be a gradual process,” said the report.

Topics: Green hydrogen NEOM Moody’s Investor Service

Related

ACWA Power partners with Kepco to explore green hydrogen, ammonia projects
Business & Economy
ACWA Power partners with Kepco to explore green hydrogen, ammonia projects
Special Saudi green hydrogen production costs could be lowest in the world: KAPSARC
Business & Economy
Saudi green hydrogen production costs could be lowest in the world: KAPSARC

