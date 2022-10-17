You are here

OPEC+ members endorse output cut
An Austrian soldier guards the entrance to the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said the Oct. 5 decision to reduce output by 2 million barrels per day was unanimous and based on economic factors
  • His comments were backed by ministers of several OPEC+ member states including the UAE
CAIRO: OPEC+ member states lined up on Sunday to endorse the steep cut to its output target agreed this month.
The United States last week said the cut would boost Russia’s foreign earnings and suggested it had been engineered for “political reasons” by Saudi Arabia, which on Sunday denied it was supporting Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine.
King Salman said the Kingdom was working hard to support stability and balance in oil markets, including establishing and maintaining agreement of the OPEC+ alliance.
OPEC+ comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia.
The Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman also said the Oct. 5 decision to reduce output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) was unanimous and based on economic factors.
His comments were backed by ministers of several OPEC+ member states including the United Arab Emirates.
The UAE’s energy minister, Suhail Al-Mazrouei, wrote on Twitter: “I would like to clarify that the latest OPEC+ decision, which was unanimously approved, was a pure technical decision, with NO political intentions whatsoever.”
His comment followed a statement from Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO.
“There is complete consensus among OPEC+ countries that the best approach ...is a pre-emptive approach that supports market stability and provides the guidance needed for the future,” a SOMO statement said.
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Chief Executive Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah also welcomed the decision by OPEC+ and said the country was keen to maintain a balanced oil markets, Kuwait News Agency reported.
“Purely technical”
Oman and Bahrain echoed the comment in separate statements.
Algerian energy minister Mohamed Arkab, meanwhile, called the decision “historic” and said that he and OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais expressed full confidence in it, Algeria’s Ennahar TV reported.
In a statement to Reuters on Monday, Arkab said the OPEC+ decision, was “a purely technical response based on purely economic considerations.”

HOUSTON: Oil prices held steady on Monday in choppy trading as China’s continuation of loose monetary policy offset fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession.

Brent crude futures were down 2 cents, or 0.02 percent, to $91.67 a barrel by 11:37 a.m. EDT (1537 GMT), recovering from a 6.4 percent fall last week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 4 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $85.57 after a 7.6 percent decline last week.

“US inflation remains a front topic and with the Fed set to raise rates at least into next year, there are fears that demand destruction will escalate,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

China’s central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans on Monday while keeping its key interest rate unchanged for a second month, in a signal that loose monetary policy would be maintained.

Beijing will also greatly increase domestic energy supply capacity and step up risk controls in key commodities including coal, oil, gas and electricity, a senior National Energy Administration official said on Monday.

China will further increase reserve capacities for key commodities, another state official told a news conference in Beijing.

Chinese trade and third-quarter gross domestic product data, along with September activity data, are due to be released on Tuesday, with quarterly growth possibly rebounding from the previous quarter but annual growth threatening to be China’s worst in almost half a century.

Meanwhile, a strong US dollar and the likelihood of further interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve are helping to contain price gains.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Friday said inflation had become “pernicious” and difficult to arrest, warranting continued “frontloading” through larger rate increases of three-quarters of a percentage point.

Inflation in the US remains stubborn and growth in European Union countries is expected to weaken to 0.5 percent, International Monetary Fund official Gita Gopinath said on Monday.

“It has been another turbulent few weeks in oil markets from global growth concerns to super-sized OPEC+ output cuts and it seems they're yet to fully settle down,” said Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at OANDA.

“Brent has seen lows of $82 and highs of $98, so perhaps what we’re now seeing is it finding its feet somewhere in the middle.”

Oil supply is likely to remain tight after OPEC and allies including Russia pledged on Oct. 5 to cut output by 2 million barrels per day.

OPEC+ output cuts attracted portfolio investors and funds back to the oil markets with continued heavy buying of crude oil futures and options for a second week after OPEC+ cut its production target more than expected.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ports registered a foodstuff throughput of over 16 million tons during the first three quarters of 2022, said a statement issued on Monday to mark the World Food Day.

Ports across the Kingdom unloaded around 3 million cattle heads between January and September of this year, which represents a 3.43 percent year-on-year growth in comparison to over 2.9 million cattle heads previously. 

The Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, has contributed to boosting the Kingdom’s food security by streamlining import and export procedures, providing modern warehouses, and automating processes.

The national maritime sector regulator had earlier signed six key deals to build logistics parks with local and global giants like Maersk, LogiPoint, CMA CGM, DP World, Bahri, and Globe Group at a combined value of over SAR2 billion. With the potential to create 6,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, these projects fulfill the goals assigned by Saudi Vision 2030 to improve the Kingdom’s score in the Logistics Performance Index and expand overall port capacity.

A deal was also struck with the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, to build the region’s first and largest terminal for importing, processing, and exporting grains over 313,000 sq. m. of leased land at the Yanbu Commercial Port with an annual capacity of 5 million tons.  

Mawani also signed an investment agreement with United Feed Co. to build 16 silos at Jazan Port and Ras Al-Khair Port with a one-time storage capacity of 1 million tons besides developing a full-scale grain distribution and packaging complex, further underscoring the role played by the ports and logistics sectors in driving the growth of Saudi food industries. 

RIYADH:  Saudi Aramco, in collaboration with international partners, will establish two offshore fabrication yards in Ras Al-Khair, according to a statement issued on Monday.

The two partners include the National Petroleum Construction Co. and McDermott International. The move aims to deliver a more than 200 percent increase in Saudi Arabia’s offshore fabrication capacity.

Start-up of the facilities is planned for the third quarter of 2023, with the initial combined production capacity estimated at around 70,000 metric tons.

This will increase the Kingdom’s total offshore fabrication capacity from 30,000 metric tons to 100,000 metric tons annually. 

The newly established yards are expected to fabricate and assemble offshore platforms, jackets and structures for subsea pipelines, designed to serve Saudi Arabia, gulf countries and other markets.

The establishments at Ras Al-Khair also aims to support localization of the maritime industry, and supplement the nearby King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services.

“They are expected to harness the latest technologies, support localization efforts, improve the supply chain and contribute to the development of Saudi talent,” Ahmad Al-Sa’adi, Aramco senior vice president of technical services, said.

“In addition, they aim to contribute to economic diversification in the Kingdom,” he added. 

Upon full operation, the yards are expected to create up to 7,000 direct and indirect jobs, with a target Saudization rate of 70 percent.

UAE In-Focus – ADQ to potentially merge with Abu Dhabi Aviation with accumulative assets amounting to $2.6bn 

UAE In-Focus – ADQ to potentially merge with Abu Dhabi Aviation with accumulative assets amounting to $2.6bn 
RIYADH: A wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding firm ADQ has offered to merge its aviation assets with local airline Abu Dhabi Aviation.

The deal involving ADQ Aviation would see accumulative assets amounting to SR 9.6 billion ($2.6 billion), Asharq reported. 

The goal of the deal is to form one entity in the aircraft engineering and maintenance sector and create a globally competitive firm based in Abu Dhabi. 

The deal also supports the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for aviation maintenance, repair services, logistics, supply chain, and advanced engineering capabilities. 

Informatica

American software development company Informatica has announced that it intends to provide all 76 Abu Dhabi government entities with enterprise data management services amid plans to boost presence and investment in the UAE, MEED reported.

Also referred to as the Intelligent Data Management Cloud, the data management service will help government entities manage, own, and extract insights from their own data in the hopes of boosting the UAE’s economic growth and further advancing its digital transformation. 

DIFC growth

Dubai International Financial Centre’s overall client pipeline has seen a 106 percent increase following the roadshow to the US in May this year. 

This comes as the center witnesses a reputation and profile growth, according to a statement.

e& expansion

UAE-based technology and investment group e& has announced that it plans to buy telecom firms abroad in an attempt to increase revenue, The National News reported. The telecom operator also plans on acquiring businesses that add value and complement its consumer business to further expand its asset base.

 

Saudi electricity and shipping companies boost cooperation

Saudi electricity and shipping companies boost cooperation
  • SEC and Bahri to work closer on supply chain operations
RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Co. and Bahri Logistics, the Kingdom’s national shipping carrier, have signed an agreement to boost cooperation.

The memorandum of understanding on supply chain operations was signed at the Supply Chain Conference in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

SEC Vice President of Technical Services Khalid Salem Al-Ghamdi said the agreement would pave the way for greater supply chain sustainability and boost investment opportunities and the exchange of information and expertise. 

Bahri President Soror Basalom said the agreement reaffirmed his company’s commitment to assisting the SEC in serving its growing customer base through logistics and warehouse management services.

 

