Route unveiled: Dramatic final week for 2023 Giro before capital finish

Route unveiled: Dramatic final week for 2023 Giro before capital finish
Italian rider Vincenzo Nibali (L) and Australian rider Jai Hindley pose with the "Trofeo Senza Fine" (Endless Trophy) race winner's trophy during the presentation of the 2023 Giro d'Italia cycling race on Oct. 17, 2022 in Milan. (AFP)
Updated 35 sec ago
AP

Route unveiled: Dramatic final week for 2023 Giro before capital finish

Route unveiled: Dramatic final week for 2023 Giro before capital finish
  • Riders will climb a total of 51,300 meters (168,000 feet) in vertical elevation, over a distance of 3,449 kilometers (2,143 miles) from May 6-28
Updated 35 sec ago
AP

MILAN: Next year’s Giro d’Italia will be held almost entirely on the Italian mainland.

The 2023 route of the Italian Grand Tour was unveiled in a ceremony in Milan on Monday. It will start in Abruzzo, as announced last month, and end in Rome.

The Giro will not cross over to either of the Italian islands of Sardinia or Sicily but will go briefly into Switzerland on Stage 13, with an uphill finish in Crans Montana. The riders will also climb the Croix de Coeur that day and the Colle del Gran San Bernardo, which at 2,469 meters (8,100 feet) will represent the race’s highest point — traditionally known as the “Cima Coppi” (Coppi peak).

The route features eight stages suitable for sprinters, three time trials, seven mountain stages — most of which are packed into what should be a dramatic final week — and as many uphill finishes.

“The whole race looks interesting. It’s a fantastic route so it’ll be an interesting race,” said Australian cyclist Jai Hindley, who still has to decide with his team whether he will attempt to defend his title next year.

Riders will climb a total of 51,300 meters (168,000 feet) in vertical elevation, over a distance of 3,449 kilometers (2,143 miles) from May 6-28.

“It would be pretty sweet to the start the Giro with No. 1 on the back, that’s for sure,” Hindley added. “It’s still early October and the season’s just finished and I haven’t thought too much about what next year has.

“But, you know, I think it also depends on what the route of the Tour de France is like. But the route that came out tonight, it’s also pretty interesting and for sure it’ll be a really, really hard race.”

Here are some aspects of the 2023 race:

TIMING IS EVERYTHING

The 2023 Giro is the first edition since 2013 to have more than 70 kilometers (43 miles) of time trialling.

There will be three individual time trials: The opening day, Stage 9 from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena, and the penultimate stage — a demanding climb up Monte Lussari, with an elevation of over 1,000 meters and gradients of up to 22 percent.

Time trials hold bad memories for Hindley, who lost the 2020 Giro by 39 seconds after the race-ending time trial. He started the final stage wearing the pink jersey only to finish runner-up to Tao Geoghegan Hart.

“There’s three more than I would like,” Hindley said with a laugh. “But it’s not me organizing the race, so I just take it as it comes. But there were three TTs in 2020 and I was still second, and I think I’m also a bit better at time trialling since then.

“So I’ll continue to work on that and try and make it more of a strength. For sure it’s not really ideal for me but you can’t always get what you want.”

DECISIVE DOLOMITES

The race will likely be decided in the Dolomites Range in what promises to be an action-packed, demanding final week.

Three of the last six stages have been given the maximum difficulty rating of five stars, including the penultimate day’s time trial, and the week kicks off with the Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone stage, with over 5,000 meters of elevation.

Stage 19 has no flat sections and has five classified climbs including the Passo Giau, the Passo Tre Croci and the finish up the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, with gradients of up to 18 percent.

“I think Stage 19 looks the hardest and then followed by the time trial, finishing on the climb there I think that will be really tough,” Hindley said. “If you run out of legs on that final TT it could cost you the race. Those two stages on the back of three weeks, I think that’ll be pretty crucial.

“Like every year in the Giro it’s always the last few stages where guys can come unstuck and I think this will be no different. It’s a race of attrition and you either have it or you don’t on the last few days.”

CAPITAL FINISH

The Giro will finish in Rome for the fifth time in the race’s 106-year history.

There will be 10 laps of an 11.5-kilometer (7-mile) circuit through the streets of the capital, taking in many of its historic sites.

The route will pass by places such as the Altare della Patria, the Capitoline Hill, the Circus Maximus and finish at the Imperial Forums, in the shadow of the Colosseum.

Topics: 2023 Giro d'Italia Giro d'Italia cycling

Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema wins Ballon d’Or
Updated 17 October 2022
AFP

Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema wins Ballon d’Or
  • Benzema’s stunning performances helped Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga last season
  • Benzema, who is the first French winner of the most prestigious individual prize in football since Zinedine Zidane in 1998, scored 44 goals in 46 games
Updated 17 October 2022
AFP

PARIS: France striker Karim Benzema won the Ballon d’Or at a ceremony in Paris on Monday, the reward coming after his stunning performances helped Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga last season.
Benzema, who is the first French winner of the most prestigious individual prize in football since Zinedine Zidane in 1998, scored 44 goals in 46 games for his club including 15 in the Champions League.
Benzema, who also won the UEFA Nations League with France last season, pushed Bayern Munich and Senegal star Sadio Mane into second place.
Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Belgium was third, with Barcelona and Poland star Robert Lewandowski coming fourth.
Winning the award, which is given out by France Football magazine, caps a remarkable career revival for Benzema, who was frozen out of the France team for five and a half years because of his involvement in a blackmail scandal over a sextape involving teammate Mathieu Valbuena.
He was later handed a one-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of 75,000 euros ($73,848) for his involvement in the affair.
However, he returned to the national team for last year’s European Championship and will now go to the World Cup in Qatar with France next month.
He will turn 35 on December 19, the day after the World Cup final.
Benzema is the oldest winner of the Ballon d’Or since the very first winner, Stanley Matthews in 1956.
The former Lyon striker is also the fifth Frenchman to win the prize, with Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini and Jean-Pierre Papin all getting their hands on the trophy before Zidane’s victory in 1998.

Topics: Karim Benzema real madrid France

Asian martial arts network strikes Middle East broadcast deal

Asian martial arts network strikes Middle East broadcast deal
Updated 17 October 2022
Ali Khaled

Asian martial arts network strikes Middle East broadcast deal

Asian martial arts network strikes Middle East broadcast deal
  • ONE Championship signs up with beIN Sports
  • CEO wants to find Saudi superstar of future
Updated 17 October 2022
Ali Khaled

Martial arts fans are being offered the chance to watch the best of the best after the signing of a deal between beIN Sports and Asia’s premier mixed fighting network.

ONE Championship, which describes itself as Asia’s largest sports platform, said the beIN Sports deal will put all its events on screens in the Middle East and North Africa.

Chatri Sityodtong, the company’s CEO from Singapore, said it was only the first step. He plans live events in the region, the creation of training centers and martial arts schools — and ultimately the discovery of a star from Saudi Arabia.

“We are going to showcase all of our events live on beIN Sports. I’ve been visiting the Middle East quite often for work the last few years, and I see a lot of opportunity,” he said.

“I’m excited to work and show our events and build heroes in the region. I think there could be great opportunities in Saudi Arabia or Qatar, there’s a few countries in which we really see a lot of potential.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if in the coming years we’re able to create a Saudi Arabian superstar. There’s just so much opportunity because the fan base is growing in the Middle East, but there aren’t enough schools, not enough training centers.”

He said finding new talent was at the core of ONE’s mission.

“We’re looking for the very best martial artists. We host a whole bunch of different martial arts, not just MMA. We have scouts all over the world, and we’re looking for the very best future talent. So we don’t really look at which country they are from.

“We do want to find a Middle Eastern superstar, we do want to find a Saudi Arabian hero, that can inspire the whole country, but yet be a world champion on the global stage of ONE.”

Sityodtong said ONE’s popularity had exploded despite the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on live sports.

“ONE is a little over 10 years old, but we have really started growing globally. If you look at where all of our TV broadcast partners are, it’s 154 countries around the world.

“We haven’t had any events other than in Dubai eight years ago. We see a very big opportunity now.”

Mixed martial arts is a full-contact combat sport where fighters use a range of disciplines such as karate, tae kwon do and even wrestling to defeat their opponent. 

Sityodtong said ONE had a stable of international stars and talent. 

“A very exciting fighter is a muay thai world champion named Rodtang,” he said. 

“His popularity has just exploded in the last 12 to 18 months. His style is very exciting. He tries to go for a knockout every time and he’s very entertaining. He’s the best in the world. 

“Household names like Demetrious Johnson, the greatest of all time in my opinion. He’s the only man to win world titles in UFC and ONE, which is huge. No other person’s done that.

“In submission grappling, we have the greatest of all time in Buchecha,” Sityodtong said, using the nickname of the fighter Marcus Almeida.

“Anissa Meksen, she’s from France, but she has roots in Algeria. She’s the greatest female kickboxer in history.”

Sityodtong said he wanted to bring new fans to the sport. “For those of you who are already fans, you know what it is, if you’re not a fan, come watch the world’s greatest martial artists in action,” he said.

“We have the highest finish rate, KOs and submissions of any global organization in the world,” Sityodtong said. “You get mixed martial arts, you get kickboxing, muay thai, you get grappling, the world's best fighters on a single platform.”

Topics: ONE Championship bein sports Chatri Sityodtong

Arsenal 'suffer' but prevail to open gap at top of Premier League table

Arsenal ‘suffer’ but prevail to open gap at top of Premier League table
Updated 17 October 2022
ALAM KHAN

Arsenal 'suffer' but prevail to open gap at top of Premier League table

Arsenal ‘suffer’ but prevail to open gap at top of Premier League table
  • Mikel Arteta’s side become the first Gunners team since the 1903-04 season to win nine out of opening 10 fixtures
Updated 17 October 2022
ALAM KHAN

As Mikel Arteta passionately celebrated Arsenal’s victory at Leeds United on Sunday, supporters lauded his side with the chant “1-0 to the Arsenal.”

It paid homage to the teams of yesteryear who often showed defensive resilience and tactical acumen to achieve such a result.

It is something not associated with the Gunners in recent seasons as inconsistent performances have seen them fall out of the Premier League’s top-four picture and a place in the coveted Champions League.

Fabulous one game, feeble the next, and subsequent questions about their mentality and quality.

Now Arsenal stand four points clear at the top, having impressively won nine of their opening 10 league games in a season for the first time since 1903-04.

As Arteta said afterward: “This is not a coincidence, it shows the willingness that I see in the eyes of the players to win, to compete. This is something special.”

The 40-year-old Spanish manager, who took over in 2019 after three years as assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, is creating something special at the Emirates Stadium as his young side passed another big test of their credentials to challenge the title favorites.

Mohamed Salah’s fourth goal this week, accounting for City’s first league defeat of the campaign at Liverpool, has added fresh intrigue to a race that did not feature Arsenal as contenders at the start of the season.

After all, they have not been champions since Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles” went unbeaten in the 2003-04 season, and last finished in the top four in 2016 when they were runners-up to Leicester.

Yet Arteta’s men deserve to be in the frame again as their displays have combined stubborn resolve with a slick and quick attack, producing performances that bear the hallmarks of past title-winning sides.

They followed a thrilling 3-2 win over Liverpool last weekend with a defiant one at a hostile Elland Road against a Leeds outfit that allowed Bukayo Saka to smash in the stunning winner, via a Rodrigo mistake, and then pummeled the Arsenal backline with aggressive intent.

The outcome could have been different had Patrick Bamford not sent a penalty wide, nor VAR overturn another spot kick and red card for the otherwise impressive Gabriel — both injury time decisions changed after Bamford was adjudged to have initially barged the Brazilian center-back who lashed out with a high kick.

Arteta said Arsenal were made to “suffer” but crucially did not succumb as before.

Keeper Aaron Ramsdale, another to stand firm with a string of fine saves, reveled in his side’s ability to “win ugly” — where top teams sacrifice attractive football for a pragmatic approach to secure victories.

The visitors had opened Leeds up in a first half delayed by a power cut, with brisk counterattacks soaked in class.

In Martin Odegaard, they have a player capable of orchestrating attacks with intelligence and industry.

There are glimpses of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Luka Modric — footballing artists who are just a joy to watch — in Odegaard’s passing and knack of finding space. With such creativity and the captaincy at just 23, the Norwegian could lead Arsenal by example in the way Cesc Fabregas once did.

Having engineered an opening for Gabriel Jesus, which the Brazil forward chipped over with a neat backheel flick, a sublime pass between two defenders then released Saka to blast in from an acute angle.

With four goals in his last three games, England winger Saka is thriving like the rest of his team.

Yet Arsenal did not play to these strengths in the second half as Leeds pressed more vigorously, dropping deeper, not controlling possession and inviting pressure that they eventually managed to defy through determination and good fortune.

Having set higher standards, Ramsdale said: “It’s the worst we have played. Another day they probably beat us 2-1, 3-1.

“We want to play our way, we want to control games, but sometimes you just can’t.

“For us, to get through this game, get three points and a clean sheet away from home, is massive.

“Sometimes you have to win ugly, smash and grab with not many chances on goal. We don’t want to do this every week, we want to be winning with nice football.

“But it’s now in the back of our minds to know we can do it and, at a place like Leeds, gives us confidence. It’s important to do that.

“It’s polar opposites in terms of performances (to the one against Liverpool), but in the end it’s the same result. It’s all about that balance, you have to be able to do this.”

The Gunners will still have to show their rise is not followed by an expected fall, and they are not primed to fold under the pressure of being leaders.

But spirited wins over Tottenham, Liverpool and now Leeds should dispel some doubts and give them belief they should be feared rather than be fearful.

“We are still developing and learning,” added Ramsdale. “We are in a great position at the minute, but we aren’t the finished article.

“We are not going to (go) everywhere and out-pass every team and win every second ball. Sometimes you have got to grit your teeth and that’s what we did against Leeds. We had to grind it out.

“We don’t feel added pressure being top. We go into every game with a big smile on our face, trying to win a game of football.

“We are just loving going into games because we know at our best, and at our worst, we can still win.”

Arsenal’s fine start has poured scorn on those who feel City are unstoppable in achieving a hat trick of titles.

Guardiola’s men remain favorites, but Liverpool have revived their hopes, Tottenham’s start to a season is their best since 1963, and Chelsea should not be discounted either following Graham Potter’s arrival and five straight wins.

Topics: football Arsenal Premier league

Bahrain Raid Xtreme's Sebastien Loeb carries momentum into Andalucia grand finale

Bahrain Raid Xtreme’s Sebastien Loeb carries momentum into Andalucia grand finale
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

Bahrain Raid Xtreme's Sebastien Loeb carries momentum into Andalucia grand finale

Bahrain Raid Xtreme’s Sebastien Loeb carries momentum into Andalucia grand finale
  • The French star has set his sights on victory in the inaugural World Rally-Raid Championship decider
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Sebastien Loeb has set his sights on victory in the Andalucia Rally as Bahrain Raid Xtreme seek a grand finale to the inaugural World Rally-Raid Championship in southern Spain starting on Wednesday.

Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin head into the final round of the championship in their BRX Prodrive Hunter needing to wipe out a 22-point advantage held by Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah in the drivers’ title race.

The French pair carry plenty of momentum with them, having recorded a superb final stage victory at the penultimate round in Morocco earlier this month, following a steering issue which cost them the championship lead 24 hours earlier.

Stage wins in Andalucia could ultimately prove decisive, as they carry extra bonus points. Added to the uncertainty of rally raids, which run over difficult terrain and present stern navigational challenges, this means the title race may still produce a tense finish.

The stages in Spain will suit nine-time World Rally Champion Loeb, as they are similar to those in last year’s Baja Aragon where he led before a small technical problem denied him a certain victory.

“We saw in Morocco that we were on the pace, so I hope to be competitive in Andalucia,” said Loeb. “For the championship, we are aiming for the perfect result, and to get the maximum points available. Our goal is to manage our rally as best as possible.

“It will be different from what we’ve had in the more open nature of cross-country, with many tracks that should suit my driving. So I hope to be performing well there, with the target to win the rally.”

Loeb’s input has been crucial in the development of the world’s first all-terrain hypercar, based on the Hunter rally car, which will be unveiled for prospective buyers in Dubai next month. The car is being built in limited numbers to the individual specifications of select supercar enthusiasts.

After his historic victory in Morocco, the first for the Prodrive Hunter, Guerlain Chicherit returns to action in partnership with fellow Frenchman Alex Winocq looking to complete back-to-back wins.

It was in testing, only two weeks before the start in Agadir, that Chicherit drove his GCK Motorsport Prodrive Hunter for the first time, but his confidence and liking for the car grew with each day.

“Andalucia should be a completely different event to Morocco, but we are well prepared for it,” said Gus Beteli, the BRX team principal.

“We have a shot at the drivers and manufacturers championships, and we’re focussed to get as many points as possible after the speed we had in Morocco.

“It’s great to have the GCK Motorsport crew back with us after their brilliant win, so I hope we can have such a strong result as we did last time around.”

Topics: Motorsports Bahrain Raid Xtreme Sebastien Loeb

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl defeat star-studded Sharjah to reach top of the table

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl defeat star-studded Sharjah to reach top of the table
Updated 17 October 2022
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl defeat star-studded Sharjah to reach top of the table

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl defeat star-studded Sharjah to reach top of the table
  • Champions Al-Ain and Al-Jazira stumble in sixth round of the season
Updated 17 October 2022
Matt Monaghan

Star-studded Sharjah stumbled and champions Al-Ain continued to flounder during a consequential matchweek six in the ADNOC Pro League.

Gilberto’s second-half strike gifted a 1-0 triumph to shock leaders Al-Wasl in a summit clash with the previously unbeaten Sharjah, defined by Caio’s avoidable 35th-minute dismissal for twin bookings.

The 2020-21 champions Al-Jazira also faltered after veteran UAE defender Yousif Jaber struck in the 97th minute to earn Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club an unforgettable 2-1 victory and send their typically taciturn head coach Leonardo Jardim flying through the air in celebration.

Al-Wasl on 14 points now lead the table by one point from Sharjah after six rounds.

Meanwhile, Al-Ain anchorman Ahmed Barman’s own goal at a packed Hazza bin Zayed Stadium handed recovering Al-Wahda bragging rights with their rollercoaster 3-2 derby success and dropped the reigning champions four points off the front.

Gambia striker Dembo Darboe’s astute turn and finish in the 86th minute salvaged a 1-1 draw for Al-Nasr at Baniyas, though boss Thorsten Fink stays embattled. Prolific summer addition Lourency doubled up when new boys Al-Bataeh returned to winning ways in a 2-1 win at struggling Al-Dhafra, Ittihad Kalba left it late to down another promoted side in Dibba Al-Fujairah 2-0 during ex-Al-Wahda supremo Gregory Dufrennes’ top-flight debut, and Ajman vs Khor Fakkan was goalless. 

Here are Arab News’ top picks and talking points from the latest action.

Player of the Week: Ruben Canedo (Al-Wahda)

A coming-of-age display delivered in what is swiftly becoming UAE football’s most-contested fixture.

Portuguese left-back Ruben Canedo, 20, registered two official assists, and an unofficial third for Barman’s own goal, when Wahda produced a rousing comeback to triumph in the Garden City for the first time since February 2014.

This influential performance is a testament to the value of patience.

Canedo arrived in the UAE capital from Porto’s fabled academy back in September 2020. Yet it is only now that he has become a regular starter.

Time and effort have been put into honing a prospect deemed worthy of featuring in the UEFA Youth League by his former club.

Canedo exhibited rare composure to cut back for Euro 2016-winning compatriot Adrien Silva’s 43rd-minute leveler. He then lofted an intelligent cross onto the on-rushing Joao Pedro’s head moments later for the second and forced Barman into a deciding error immediately after the break.

Work remains to be done. Morocco winger Soufiane Rahimi’s first came via a center conjured from Canedo’s wing, and he won only 37.5 percent of defensive duels.

It will be intriguing to watch his developmental path.

Goal of the Week: Gilberto (Al-Wasl)

Great goals are not momentary experiences.

Gilberto’s superb clincher against Sharjah’s 10 men moved beyond the ephemeral. It was an exemplar of the remarkable transformation achieved in Juan Antonio Pizzi’s opening months and crystalized renewed belief flooding through UAE football’s premier 20th-century club.

A hopeful punt in the air from UAE midfielder Ali Salmeen was back-heel-volleyed to Gilberto by the magical Fabio De Lima. The 33-year-old then performed the tightest of turns inside a condensed penalty box and curled into the bottom corner.

Cue bedlam from Al-Wasl supporters who traveled en masse to Sharjah Stadium.

Gilberto had meandered upon arrival last January from Bahia, constrained by Odair Hellmann’s dour tactics. He recorded four goals in 14 matches last term — he’s already equaled this tally in six fixtures under the unbounded Pizzi.

Sharjah, for whom ex-Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic came off injured ahead of Friday’s President’s Cup final versus Al-Wahda, represented Wasl’s first test in a stringent trio of fixtures. Ittihad Kalba and Al-Jazira round off this month.

Uphold the sole unbeaten record by November and ambitions about a first top-flight trophy since 2006-07 become tangible.

Coach of the Week: Leonardo Jardim (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

It has been a mixed introduction to UAE football for Jardim.

But this huge result — and subsequent jubilation — felt seismic.

Jardim’s counter-punching style saw Al-Jazira, minus iconic marksman Ali Mabkhout, dominate possession at Rashid Stadium. When Bruno popped up with a deserved 87th-minute leveler for the visitors, a stalemate seemed certain.

But Jardim never stopped believing. Substitutes Azizjon Ganiev and Jaber combined to deliver Shabab Al-Ahli’s grandstand finish, via an emphatic header from a corner.

The ex-Monaco and Al-Hilal tactician is still searching for a coherent XI. But like at Dibba last month, game-changing substitutions were initiated.

Shabab Al-Ahli, and their esteemed manager, remain within range.

Shape of things to come

Forces of sporting gravity are at play.

A scan of the standings showcases a crowded top six, containing the competition’s grandest names separated by four points. The sole surprise is that Al-Wasl lead the way.

Predicted dark horses Kalba and Al-Bataeh are within striking distance. So too are ever-improving Ajman.

The question now emerges about whether a season for the ages is set.

The 2021-22 campaign provides a cautionary note.

The top six had the same margin at this stage. Al-Ain would, though, cruise 10 points ahead by the campaign’s end.

Fundamentals are key. How many clubs can sustain the pace, especially in an unprecedented season interrupted by World Cup 2022?

This is where organizers, the Pro League Committee, should feel bullish.

Talent is evenly spread after Sharjah, Al-Jazira, Al-Ain, Al-Wahda and Shabab Al-Ahli made eye-catching additions. Ittihad Kalba, Al-Wasl and Al-Bataeh recruited intelligently.

Expert management is in situ at clubs where fanbases appear freshly attached.

Nail-biting title races are not traditional in the ADNOC Pro League.

The average winning margin in the professional era is nine points. The 2020-21 season is the only time several clubs engaged in a meaningful contest.

An atypical 2022/23 promises to defy typical expectations.

Topics: UAE Pro League football

