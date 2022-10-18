Council of Saudi Chambers launches Saudi-Yemeni Business Council

RIYADH: A Saudi-Yemeni business council has been formed in a bid to enhance economic relations between both countries, the Council of Saudi Chambers has announced.

Abdullah bin Mahfouz has been named as the president of the newly formed organization, while Muhaimid Al-Salem and Nahar Al-Dalbahi were appointed as vice presidents, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Bin Mahfouz said that the council’s formation comes at a time of restoring investments between the two countries, highlighting the role of Saudi Arabia in economic development projects in Yemen.

Earlier this year, the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen signed an agreement with the Arab Gulf Program for Development and Silah Foundation for a project to use renewable energy to improve the quality of life in Yemen.

At a cost of $2.1 millon, the project aims to implement this in five Yemeni governorates.