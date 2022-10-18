You are here

Council of Saudi Chambers launches Saudi-Yemeni Business Council

Council of Saudi Chambers launches Saudi-Yemeni Business Council
The council’s formation comes at a time of restoring investments between the two countries (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: A Saudi-Yemeni business council has been formed in a bid to enhance economic relations between both countries, the Council of Saudi Chambers has announced.

Abdullah bin Mahfouz has been named as the president of the newly formed organization, while Muhaimid Al-Salem and Nahar Al-Dalbahi were appointed as vice presidents, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Bin Mahfouz said that the council’s formation comes at a time of restoring investments between the two countries, highlighting the role of Saudi Arabia in economic development projects in Yemen.

Earlier this year, the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen signed an agreement with the Arab Gulf Program for Development and Silah Foundation for a project to use renewable energy to improve the quality of life in Yemen. 

At a cost of $2.1 millon, the project aims to implement this in five Yemeni governorates.

 

  The meeting between El Molla and Fayad confirmed Egypt's commitment and readiness to pump natural gas to the Levant country
DUBAI: Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla met with Lebanon’s Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water Walid Fayad on Monday. 

The meeting between El Molla and Fayad confirmed Egypt’s commitment and readiness to pump natural gas to the Levant country, as soon as gas-exporting procedures are completed, wrote Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA). 

Egypt’s minister reassured Fayad of his country’s readiness to provide Lebanon with all the needed support, assistance, and expertise in various petroleum-related activities. 

The move comes within the framework of strong relations and ties between the two Arab countries. 

During the meeting, which was attended by the President of the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company, Magdy Galal, Fayad also thanked Egypt’s leadership “for its supportive stances in favor of the Lebanese state, especially amid this crucial stage.”

Saudi Arabia to issue new US dollar-denominated bonds and sukuk

Saudi Arabia to issue new US dollar-denominated bonds and sukuk
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is planning to issue new bonds and sukuk denominated in US dollars while offering their holders the opportunity to acquire existing notes in exchange for cash.

The price guidance for the new notes was around 135 basis points over US treasuries for sukuk and 180 basis points over US Treasury bonds for conventional bonds, respectively, according to London Stock Exchange filings.

Saudi Arabia’s finance ministry has also extended a tender call to holders of the country’s $3 billion bonds due in 2023, $4.5 billion notes due in April 2025, $2.5 billion bonds due in October 2025, and $5.5 billion notes due in 2026.

The amount of the tender offer that will be accepted will be revealed following the pricing of the new bonds and sukuk, which is expected later today.

Early this month, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund issued green bonds to raise $3 billion.

Credit Suisse places US asset management arm for sale — Reuters

Credit Suisse places US asset management arm for sale — Reuters
Credit Suisse Group AG recently launched a process that could see its US asset management arm sold, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, as the troubled Swiss bank seeks to reshape its business after multiple scandals, according to Reuters.

Initial expressions of interest from potential buyers are due in at the end of this week, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private information. The source added there was no guarantee of a sale and Credit Suisse could ultimately retain the business.

Bloomberg News reported earlier on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, the launch of an auction for the unit, which includes a platform for investing in collateralized loan obligations. The report added that private equity firms will be likely bidders.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Credit Suisse, one of the largest banks in Europe, is trying to recover from a string of scandals, including losing more than $5 billion from the collapse of investment firm Archegos last year, when it also had to suspend client funds linked to failed financier Greensill.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported citing a source that Credit Suisse has approached at least one Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund for a capital injection, while some funds are looking at the scandal-hit Swiss bank’s businesses as potential investment opportunities.

Globally, Credit Suisse’s asset management business managed around $447 billion and had almost 1,200 employees, as of June 30, according to the bank’s website. It offers both traditional products, such as mutual funds, as well as alternative investments including real estate and private equity.

The website did not break out assets under management for the US business.

A number of banks have divested US asset management units in recent years, due to intense competition from large managers and a squeeze on fees from the shift to passive investing. Both Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of Montreal exited such businesses in 2021.

OECD latest body to project Saudi Arabia GDP growth to top G20 nations  

OECD latest body to project Saudi Arabia GDP growth to top G20 nations  
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product is expected to grow at 9.9 percent this year, registering the highest growth among the Group of 20 countries, according to an economic outlook report released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. 

In the ‘OECD Global Economic Prospects 2022’, the intergovernmental body said the Kingdom’s GDP is expected to grow by 6 percent in 2023. 

The OECD noted that Saudi Arabia’s accelerating economic growth comes at a time when the global economy is facing multifarious challenges. This includes the persistence of inflation for a longer period than expected, along with geopolitical tensions like the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Due to these challenges, OECD also lowered its expectations for the global economy's performance in 2023 from 2.8 percent to 2.2 percent. 

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund also echoed similar views on Saudi Arabia’s economic growth, as the US-based financial agency also projected the Kingdom to be the fastest-growing economy among the G20 nations in 2022 at 7.6 percent. 

The forecast for Saudi Arabia is in contrast with the IMF’s earlier expectations released in January 2022, when it said that the Kingdom’s GDP will witness a growth rate of 4.8 percent.

For the year 2023, the IMF kept its forecast for the Kingdom’s economic growth at 3.7 percent. 

Meanwhile, the World Bank also projected Saudi Arabia’s economic growth to accelerate to 8.3 percent in 2022. 

In its report released earlier in October, the World Bank noted that the Kingdom's economic growth will moderate to 3.7 and 2.3 percent in 2023 and 2024, respectively. 

According to the World Bank report, the oil sector will be driving Saudi Arabia’s economic growth as the output is estimated to grow by 15.5 percent in 2022. It also added that the non-oil sector is expected to continue its growth trajectory estimated at 4.3 percent this year.

“The Saudi Arabian economy is on an accelerated growth path in 2022; driven by higher oil and non-oil activities as the oil sector strengthens and pandemic pressures fade,” wrote the World Bank in the report.

Gold industry commits to responsible sourcing and human rights protection in new pledge

Gold industry commits to responsible sourcing and human rights protection in new pledge
RIYADH: Leading gold firms from across the world have signed an agreement pledging to work closer with governments to support robust standards in the industry.

The Declaration of Responsibility and Sustainability Principles was agreed at the Global Precious Metals Conference in Lisbon on Oct. 18.

Signatories to the declaration include the industry’s global trade association LBMA, the World Gold Council, the Singapore Bullion Market Association, and the Swiss Association of Precious Metals Producers and Traders.

Other firms to agree to the principles include the China Gold Association, Dubai Multi Commodities Center, and the Indian Bullion and Jewellery Association.

David Tait, CEO at the World Gold Council said: “I believe this is just the starting point, as we move to improve collaboration across the supply chain for the benefit of all stakeholders, end-users and the future of the gold industry.” 

The declaration has ten key sustainability objectives, including commitments to responsible sourcing standards, respect for human rights, the advancement of the UN’s sustainable development goals, and action and disclosures on climate change. 

As a part of the declaration, gold industry players are also expected to continue to work with governments, international organizations, other private sector actors, and civil society to define and support robust standards of integrity and governance.

“I am pleased that we have been able to define a shared pathway to progress and unite our industry around these principles. By coming together in this way, we can demonstrate our collective commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices,” said Ruth Crowell, CEO at LBMA.

