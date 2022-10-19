You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Rayan Advanced gets CMA’s approval to float 20% stake on Nomu

Saudi Rayan Advanced gets CMA’s approval to float 20% stake on Nomu

Saudi Rayan Advanced gets CMA’s approval to float 20% stake on Nomu
Short Url

https://arab.news/j6h53

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Rayan Advanced gets CMA’s approval to float 20% stake on Nomu

Saudi Rayan Advanced gets CMA’s approval to float 20% stake on Nomu
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Rayan Advanced Industrial co. received the Capital Market Authority's approval to list its shares on the Nomu-Parallel market.

Rayan plans to float 2 million shares, representing 20 percent of its capital, according to a statement.

Rayan Advanced Industriais owns modern and advanced production lines, making it one of the leading companies in Saudi Arabia and the region in the manufacture of transformative products. 

Topics: CMA Capital

Related

Bupa Arabia receives CMA clearance to increase capital by 25% to $400m
Business & Economy
Bupa Arabia receives CMA clearance to increase capital by 25% to $400m
Al Sagr Insurance gets CMA node to cut capital by 65% to $37m
Business & Economy
Al Sagr Insurance gets CMA node to cut capital by 65% to $37m

Saudi Exchange approves listing of $187m government debt instruments

Saudi Exchange approves listing of $187m government debt instruments
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Exchange approves listing of $187m government debt instruments

Saudi Exchange approves listing of $187m government debt instruments
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Stock Exchange approved the listing of government debt instruments with a value of SR700 million ($187 million).

The listing request was submitted by the Ministry of Finance in compliance with the listing rules, according to the Saudi Exchange. 

In accordance with this, the listing of government debt instruments will begin on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul

Related

Saudi Arabia to issue new US dollar-denominated bonds and sukuk
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to issue new US dollar-denominated bonds and sukuk
Saudi wealth fund to issue green bonds as soon as next week
Business & Economy
Saudi wealth fund to issue green bonds as soon as next week

Saudi Mawani launches new shipping service linking Dammam to 4 global ports

Saudi Mawani launches new shipping service linking Dammam to 4 global ports
Updated 15 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Mawani launches new shipping service linking Dammam to 4 global ports

Saudi Mawani launches new shipping service linking Dammam to 4 global ports
Updated 15 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Port Authority, also known as Mawani, has announced the launch of a new shipping service connecting the King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam to four global ports, according to a statement. 

This comes amid goals to bolster direct trade and shipping between Saudi Arabia and countries worldwide.

The four global ports are Jebel Ali in the UAE, Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain, Hamad in Qatar, and Mundra in India.

Also referred to as Aladin Express, the new shipping service will link the ports every two weeks through a Green Ace vessel — a 17-year-old container ship — with a capacity of 1,740 twenty-foot equivalent units. 

  The launch of the Aladin Express service is part of Mawan’s initiative to upgrade its portfolio of services to importers, exporters, and shipping agents as well as further advance ports and the maritime transport sector in the Kingdom. 

Topics: Mawani sea ports Saudi

Related

Mawani, Globe sign contract for integrated logistics zone at Jeddah Islamic Port 
Business & Economy
Mawani, Globe sign contract for integrated logistics zone at Jeddah Islamic Port 
Update MAWANI achieves 14% increase in container volume this year
Business & Economy
MAWANI achieves 14% increase in container volume this year

E-commerce startup MaxAB pulls in $40m in pre-series B round

E-commerce startup MaxAB pulls in $40m in pre-series B round
Updated 42 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

E-commerce startup MaxAB pulls in $40m in pre-series B round

E-commerce startup MaxAB pulls in $40m in pre-series B round
Updated 42 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based B2B e-commerce startup MaxAB raised $40 million in a pre-series B funding round to expand to Morocco as well as grow its fintech solutions.

Established in 2018, the company offers underserved traditional retailers the ability to connect with food and grocery suppliers with a wide range of embedded finance solutions.

The company will be able to strengthen its presence in Egypt and advance into Morocco as well as expand into Saudi Arabia by 2023, TechCrunch reported.

“We are thrilled to have gained the recognition and financial backing of world-class investors, adding to the reception and support we receive from the retailers and suppliers we serve,” CEO and co-founder Belal El-Megharbel said in a statement.

The round saw participation from DisruptAD, the British International Investment, 4DX Ventures, Flourish Ventures, Beco Capital and Africa Platform Capital.

Topics: ecommerce MaxAB

Related

UAE’s e-commerce market value to hit $9.2bn by 2026: Dubai Chamber of Commerce
Business & Economy
UAE’s e-commerce market value to hit $9.2bn by 2026: Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Saudi stocks in red despite higher oil prices: Closing bell

Saudi stocks in red despite higher oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 54 min 37 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks in red despite higher oil prices: Closing bell

Saudi stocks in red despite higher oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 54 min 37 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock exchange ended in red on Wednesday, reversing a two-day gain despite a spike in crude oil prices.

The Tadawul All Share Index declined 0.13 percent to end at 11,795, while the parallel market Nomu declined 0.83 percent to finish at 19,561.

The decline came despite a 0.42 percent rise from Saudi Aramco, and a 3.25 percent gain in Sahara International Petrochemical Co, known as Sipchem.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, gained 0.47 percent, while Saudi British Bank shed 0.69 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank, Al Rajhi, fell 0.35 percent, while Alinma Bank was down 2.19 percent.

Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. jumped 4.98 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Astra Industrial Group with a 4.13 percent gain.

Aldawaa Medical Services Co. added 3.67 percent, while its rival Nahdi Medical Co. edged down 1 percent.

Despite leading the gainers in Tuesday’s session, Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. ended the session with a 6.60 percent decline, leading the fallers in the market.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Saudi stocks jump on higher oil prices: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks jump on higher oil prices: Closing bell

Saudi HADAF spends $1bn to support employment of 277k Saudis in private sector 

Saudi HADAF spends $1bn to support employment of 277k Saudis in private sector 
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi HADAF spends $1bn to support employment of 277k Saudis in private sector 

Saudi HADAF spends $1bn to support employment of 277k Saudis in private sector 
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Human Resource Development Fund, known as HADAF, has spent SR3.75 billion ($1 billion) on employment support programs, benefitting 277,000 Saudis during the first nine months of 2022, the latest data from the National Labor Observatory revealed. 

These employments were given through support services and programs directed to national human cadres, Saudi Press Agency reported.

HADAF runs several initiatives including training programs to drive employability among Saudis while supporting establishments in various activities, sectors and professions, as the Kingdom pursues its localization goals outlined in Vision 2030.

On Oct. 17, Ahmad Al-Rajhi, Saudi Arabian minister of human resources and social development, said that professional roles in management, procurement and the food sector are considered to be among the 11 localization decisions which will be made by the end of 2022.

The minister also noted that the new localization decision will also include roles in the drug industry.

Al-Rajhi noted that the localization decisions made by the government have increased the number of Saudis workers in the private sector to 2.12 million.

The minister further noted that the localization initiatives in the Kingdom have brought down the unemployment rate of Saudi citizens to 9.7 percent, along with increasing the women's partnership in the private workforce to 35.6 percent.

In September this year, the ministry began its program to localize amusement parts and entertainment sectors to ensure that 70 percent of its workforce is Saudis. The ministry is also eyeing to localize entertainment centers within closed commercial complexes by 100 percent.

As localization efforts in Saudi Arabia continue, Finance Minister Muhammad Al-Jadaan issued a ministerial decision amending the terms of consulting services and obligating consulting companies to ensure the percentage of localization is met.

According to Vision 2030, enhancing the role of the private sector in the Kingdom is crucial to achieving the goals outlined, as it will reduce unemployment, diminish the gender gap, and bring foreign investments to the nation.

Topics: Human resource HR Investment Employment

Related

277,000 Saudis employed through Hadaf in 9 months
Saudi Arabia
277,000 Saudis employed through Hadaf in 9 months
Over 26k Saudis get jobs through Hadaf in April
Saudi Arabia
Over 26k Saudis get jobs through Hadaf in April

Latest updates

Ministry of Industry works to rectify supply and demand gaps in Saudi cement sector
Ministry of Industry works to rectify supply and demand gaps in Saudi cement sector
Saudi Rayan Advanced gets CMA’s approval to float 20% stake on Nomu
Saudi Rayan Advanced gets CMA’s approval to float 20% stake on Nomu
Saudi Exchange approves listing of $187m government debt instruments
Saudi Exchange approves listing of $187m government debt instruments
Saudi Mawani launches new shipping service linking Dammam to 4 global ports
Saudi Mawani launches new shipping service linking Dammam to 4 global ports
World’s female foreign ministers to meet on Iran, Canada says
World’s female foreign ministers to meet on Iran, Canada says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.