You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s e-Finance registers 50% growth in business during first fiscal year of listing 

Egypt’s e-Finance registers 50% growth in business during first fiscal year of listing 

Egypt’s e-Finance registers 50% growth in business during first fiscal year of listing 
Sarhan said the financial institution aims to utilize this capital increase for making several investments, some of which are to be used for infrastructure. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9nydk

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s e-Finance registers 50% growth in business during first fiscal year of listing 

Egypt’s e-Finance registers 50% growth in business during first fiscal year of listing 
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian payments firm eFinance has witnessed more than 50 percent growth in its business during the first fiscal year of listing, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the firm Ibrahum Sarhan said in an interview with CNBC Arabia. 

He attributed the company’s profits and business growth mainly to investments in emerging firms. 

Sarhan said the financial institution aims to utilize this capital increase for making several investments, some of which are to be used for infrastructure. 

He said the banking, non-banking finance, and multiple other projects will be disclosed before year-end as eFinance aims to further expand its portfolio of services. 

This comes after the Public Investment Fund-backed Saudi-Egyptian Investment Co. acquired a minority stake in the firm earlier this year.

Topics: Egypt efinance Projects

Saudi Aramco kicks off Taleed Program to boost the Kingdom’s SME sector

Saudi Aramco kicks off Taleed Program to boost the Kingdom’s SME sector
Updated 7 sec ago
Reem Walid
FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL

Saudi Aramco kicks off Taleed Program to boost the Kingdom’s SME sector

Saudi Aramco kicks off Taleed Program to boost the Kingdom’s SME sector
Updated 7 sec ago
Reem Walid FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL

RIYADH: Oil giant Saudi Aramco has launched an initiative to support the Kingdom’s small and medium enterprises sector with funding of up to SR3 billion ($798 million). 

The Taleed Program will tackle several common gaps facing SMEs — a sector the Senior Vice President of technical services at Aramco Ahmad Al Sa’adi called a vital economic engine and the foundation of the global economy in his speech at the launch ceremony. 

To counter one of the main challenges faced by SMEs — funding, the Taleed Program plans to collaborate with several major entities including Al Rajih Holding, Energy Capital and Manar Holding, and others with the intention of raising SR3 billion. This significant fund is subject to increase, Al Sa’adi said in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

“We are primarily focusing on five sectors: sustainability, digital, manufacturing, industrial, and social innovation which includes health technology, agricultural technology, and financial technology,” Al Sa’adi added during the interview. 

While the program currently caters to 150 SMEs, Aramco aims to team up with up to 15,000 in the near future. As part of the Taleed Program, these businesses will have access to a range of special programs, funding, training and consulting services.  

The program aims to train up 15,000 SMEs annually, Al Sa'adi revealed in the interview.

Aramco also said it will sign as many as 30 memorandum of understandings with public and private partners to launch annual SMEs award initiatives. The SMEs sector in the Kingdom is eyeing a 35 percent contribution to the national gross domestic product by 2030. 

Saudi Arabia’s startup sector has been booming thanks to the government and the private sector’s efforts to grow this prominent part of the economy.

According to the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, or Monsha’at, the Kingdom had 752,560 SMEs by the end of the first quarter of 2022. The number of SMEs in the Kingdom increased 14.6 percent from 650,550 in the same period last year. 

Topics: Aramco

Related

Saudi microcredit surges 62 percent as Kingdom bolsters MSMEs: SAMA graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi microcredit surges 62 percent as Kingdom bolsters MSMEs: SAMA
PIF’s Jada signs MoU with Invest Seoul to boost startups, SMEs
Business & Economy
PIF’s Jada signs MoU with Invest Seoul to boost startups, SMEs

FII to discuss business opportunities amid inflationary climate, energy crisis

FII to discuss business opportunities amid inflationary climate, energy crisis
Updated 20 October 2022
Nour El-Shaeri

FII to discuss business opportunities amid inflationary climate, energy crisis

FII to discuss business opportunities amid inflationary climate, energy crisis
Updated 20 October 2022
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Equality for an unequal world, balancing success with sustainability, and the rise of geo-economics are the key pillars of the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative forum, set to be held in Riyadh from Oct. 25-27.

The event, to be held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, will explore the theme  of “Investing in Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order.”

It will also focus on impactful areas such as artificial intelligence and robotics, education, healthcare and sustainability.

More than 6,000 6,000 CEOs, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs and leaders from all over the world are expected to attend the forum, which will also include in-depth conversations about new ways for global investments, critical analysis of industry trends and the importance of networking between world leaders.

The event continues last year’s theme of empowering economic opportunities for those highly affected by supply shocks, inflation, energy crisis and geopolitical conflicts.

On its first day, the event will start the discussion of the significant economic trends revolving around the meta-industrial revolution, the importance of global investment, the super-app breakthrough and the implementation of AI and robotics.

Following the initial discussion, the FII will raise its geo-economic concerns and the responsibility that falls on the hands of corporations and investors.

The event’s program will look at energy and its role in a sustainable world, facilitating a smooth transition from harmful fossil fuels to eco-friendly alternatives.

The UN set the Race to Zero initiative to halve carbon emissions by the end of this decade. The event will also look further into the role of investment and financing in achieving this goal.

Technology will also be one of the main pillars of the FII with the rise of innovation and digital worlds.

The FII will discuss the acceleration of digital transformation by utilizing augmented reality, virtual reality and the metaverse.

Other discussions will be about the importance and evolution of the film industry as well as the next wave of innovation led by venture capitalists.

Edtech, health tech and gaming are also part of the plan, as each industry will play a role in shaping the future.

The discussions will touch upon macroeconomic topics raising the question of rising inflation and the pressures ahead.

Moreover, the automobile sector is one industry that requires massive attention as it contributes to environmental, social and economic sustainability.

On the event’s final day, leaders will move the conversation to the importance of investing in sustainability, starting with the power of investment in economies.

Furthermore, venture capitalists and investors can play a massive role in shaping a new global order for a sustainable future. The FII will discuss critical factors for each type of economic investment.

Founded in 2019, The Future Investment Initiative Institute is a nonprofit organization run by the Saudi Public Investment Fund built on environmental, social and governance principles.

Topics: FII6

Related

More than 6,000 participants to descend on Riyadh for FII 2022: Forum CEO
Business & Economy
More than 6,000 participants to descend on Riyadh for FII 2022: Forum CEO

Saudi National Building and Marketing proposes raising capital to $72m

Saudi National Building and Marketing proposes raising capital to $72m
Updated 20 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi National Building and Marketing proposes raising capital to $72m

Saudi National Building and Marketing proposes raising capital to $72m
Updated 20 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The board of Saudi National Building and Marketing Co. has recommended increasing its capital from SR120 million ($32 million) to SR270 million, according to a bourse filing.

The company said it aims to increase its capital base and future activities to achieve growth rates and diversification in its investments in the future.

The increase requires shareholder approval as well as approval from the Capital Market Authority.

Earlier this year, NBM submitted a request to move from the parallel market Nomu to the main market TASI.

NBM specializes in metal scaffolding designs, carpentry, metal, glass, and iron, as well as the manufacture of fermented iron.

 

Topics: Capital markets Saudi Arabia economy

Related

SABB Takaful stops trading due to merger with Walaa Cooperative Insurance
Business & Economy
SABB Takaful stops trading due to merger with Walaa Cooperative Insurance
Ministry of Industry works to rectify supply and demand gaps in Saudi cement sector
Business & Economy
Ministry of Industry works to rectify supply and demand gaps in Saudi cement sector

Saudi-listed East Pipes’s shareholders approve 50% capital hike

Saudi-listed East Pipes’s shareholders approve 50% capital hike
Updated 20 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi-listed East Pipes’s shareholders approve 50% capital hike

Saudi-listed East Pipes’s shareholders approve 50% capital hike
Updated 20 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi-listed East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry announced its shareholders voted to raise 50 percent of the company's capital.

The pipe manufacturer is increasing its current capital of SR210 million ($56 million) to SR315 million through granting bonus shares, according to a bourse filing.

Shareholders will receive 0.5 shares for every one share held through the capitalization of SR105 million from retained earnings.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Oil Updates — Crude mixed amid market uncertainty; Some OPEC+ members to cut lower than planned
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude mixed amid market uncertainty; Some OPEC+ members to cut lower than planned
Update Saudi insurer Enaya gets shareholders' approval to cut capital by $13m to recoup losses
Business & Economy
Saudi insurer Enaya gets shareholders' approval to cut capital by $13m to recoup losses

Value of Saudi exports to Spain grew by $1 b between 2020-2021: GASTAT

Value of Saudi exports to Spain grew by $1 b between 2020-2021: GASTAT
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

Value of Saudi exports to Spain grew by $1 b between 2020-2021: GASTAT

Value of Saudi exports to Spain grew by $1 b between 2020-2021: GASTAT
  • Saudi exports to Spain reached a value of $3 billion (SAR11.4 billion)
  • The SSJC, which was established in 2007, was last held in Riyadh in 2018
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A delegation from Saudi Arabia traveled to Spain on Wednesday to represent the Kingdom at the third edition of the Saudi-Spanish Joint Committee (SSJC). 
Delegates included key government and private sector figures who are looking to further strengthen longstanding bilateral ties between the two nations, reported state agency SPA. 
The SSJC, which took place on Thursday, included meetings between the Saudi-Spanish Business Forum and Saudi-Spanish Business Council, and site visits to key Spanish private sector establishments.  
 “International partnerships are key to accelerating sustainable economic development at home and abroad,” said Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy, ahead of the SSJC. 
“Spain remains a key international partner in Saudi Arabia’s transformation journey under Saudi Vision 2030, as we seek to deepen the impact of our longstanding bilateral relations, to provide a secure and prosperous economic future for all,” added Alibrahim
Despite a global trade slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral trade between Saudi Arabia and Spain grew by more than $1 billion (SAR3.8 billion) between 2020 and 2021, wrote SPA citing the latest data from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).
In 2021, Saudi exports to Spain reached a value of $3 billion (SAR11.4 billion), while Spanish imports to Saudi were valued at $2.34 billion (SAR8.9 billion).  
Both nations are also working on various initiative that will help foster economic growth. 
Representatives from the Ministry of Energy, sport, finance, and health were among those accompanying the Saudi delegation.  
The SSJC, which was established in 2007, was last held in Riyadh in 2018.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Spain exports

Related

Saudi Arabia and Morocco target trade worth $5bn annually
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and Morocco target trade worth $5bn annually

Latest updates

Palestinians strike after Israel kills suspected attacker
Palestinians strike after Israel kills suspected attacker
Egypt’s e-Finance registers 50% growth in business during first fiscal year of listing 
Egypt’s e-Finance registers 50% growth in business during first fiscal year of listing 
Liz Truss faces clamor to quit amid UK government chaos
Liz Truss faces clamor to quit amid UK government chaos
Lebanon fails for third time to elect president
Lebanon fails for third time to elect president
Family rejects official Iran findings on Amini death: lawyer
Family rejects official Iran findings on Amini death: lawyer

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.