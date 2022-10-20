Egypt’s e-Finance registers 50% growth in business during first fiscal year of listing 

FII to discuss business opportunities amid inflationary climate, energy crisis

CAIRO: Equality for an unequal world, balancing success with sustainability, and the rise of geo-economics are the key pillars of the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative forum, set to be held in Riyadh from Oct. 25-27.

The event, to be held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, will explore the theme of “Investing in Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order.”

It will also focus on impactful areas such as artificial intelligence and robotics, education, healthcare and sustainability.

More than 6,000 6,000 CEOs, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs and leaders from all over the world are expected to attend the forum, which will also include in-depth conversations about new ways for global investments, critical analysis of industry trends and the importance of networking between world leaders.

The event continues last year’s theme of empowering economic opportunities for those highly affected by supply shocks, inflation, energy crisis and geopolitical conflicts.

On its first day, the event will start the discussion of the significant economic trends revolving around the meta-industrial revolution, the importance of global investment, the super-app breakthrough and the implementation of AI and robotics.

Following the initial discussion, the FII will raise its geo-economic concerns and the responsibility that falls on the hands of corporations and investors.

The event’s program will look at energy and its role in a sustainable world, facilitating a smooth transition from harmful fossil fuels to eco-friendly alternatives.

The UN set the Race to Zero initiative to halve carbon emissions by the end of this decade. The event will also look further into the role of investment and financing in achieving this goal.

Technology will also be one of the main pillars of the FII with the rise of innovation and digital worlds.

The FII will discuss the acceleration of digital transformation by utilizing augmented reality, virtual reality and the metaverse.

Other discussions will be about the importance and evolution of the film industry as well as the next wave of innovation led by venture capitalists.

Edtech, health tech and gaming are also part of the plan, as each industry will play a role in shaping the future.

The discussions will touch upon macroeconomic topics raising the question of rising inflation and the pressures ahead.

Moreover, the automobile sector is one industry that requires massive attention as it contributes to environmental, social and economic sustainability.

On the event’s final day, leaders will move the conversation to the importance of investing in sustainability, starting with the power of investment in economies.

Furthermore, venture capitalists and investors can play a massive role in shaping a new global order for a sustainable future. The FII will discuss critical factors for each type of economic investment.

Founded in 2019, The Future Investment Initiative Institute is a nonprofit organization run by the Saudi Public Investment Fund built on environmental, social and governance principles.