Oil Updates — Crude inches up; Moldova blames Gazprom; US drillers add oil and gas rigs

Oil Updates — Crude inches up; Moldova blames Gazprom; US drillers add oil and gas rigs
US energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for the second week as relatively high oil prices encourage firms to drill more. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices increased moderately on Friday as hopes of stronger Chinese demand and a weakening US dollar outweighed concerns about a global economic downturn and the impact of interest rate rises on fuel use.

To fight inflation, the US Federal Reserve is trying to slow the economy and will keep raising its short-term rate target, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said on Thursday in comments that weighed on oil.

Brent crude is currently priced at $93.50 a barrel, up $1.12 or 1.2 percent. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $85.05 a barrel, up 54 cents, 0.6 percent.

Moldova frets over Gazprom stance

Moldova’s pro-Western government on Friday complained Russia’s Gazprom was not behaving like a serious partner, given its refusal to tell Chisinau how much natural gas it would provide in November.

One of Europe’s poorest countries, Moldova is reliant on Russian gas and has been struck by a surge in prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moldova’s contract with Gazprom fluctuates monthly based on the spot market price of gas and oil.

Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said he had asked Gazprom Export Head Elena Burmistrova how much gas Moldova would receive in November, and she had replied, “We’ll see."

Gazprom has already cut October supplies by 30 percent and said it could shut off the gas entirely unless Moldova pays all its debts to the company.

“Gazprom says it is a serious partner, but serious partners don’t behave the way it is behaving toward Moldova,” Spinu told the NewsMaker online news service.

“I don’t understand what Gazprom’s motives are for cutting the gas supply. We have a contract, and we are ready to pay for gas,” he said.

US oil and gas rigs rise for the second week in a row

US energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for the second week as relatively high oil prices encourage firms to drill more.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose from two to 771 in the week ending Oct. 21, its highest since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report on Friday.

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 229, or 42 percent, over this time last year.

US oil rigs rose from two to 612 this week, their highest since March 2020, while gas rigs were unchanged at 157.

Even as the rig count mostly increased over the past two years, weekly increases have been in the single digits for months. 

Moreover, oil production remained below record levels before the pandemic as many companies focused more on returning money to investors and paying down debt rather than boosting output.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Saudi Russia

Saudi hospital operator HMG posts 22% rise in profits on higher revenue

Saudi hospital operator HMG posts 22% rise in profits on higher revenue
RIYADH: Hospital operator Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Group recorded a 22 percent increase in profit for the first nine months of 2022, driven by higher revenue.

Following the announcement, its board recommended distributing dividends of SR0.86 ($0.23) per share during the third quarter of 2022, according to a bourse statement.

The company earned SR1.23 billion in profit, compared to SR993 million in the previous year.

The operator’s revenue increased 15 percent, reaching SR6 billion, compared to SR5 billion in the same period the previous year, owing to growth in the hospital segment and higher patient occupancy.

Established in 1995, HMG is a private health service provider in Saudi Arabia, with seven hospitals in the Kingdom, the UAE, and Bahrain, as well as pharmacies and other medical departments.

Topics: hospital operator HMG profits

Saudi Riyad Bank posts 13% profit hike to $1.3bn

Saudi Riyad Bank posts 13% profit hike to $1.3bn
RIYADH: Riyad Bank has seen its profit soar by 13 percent to SR5 billion ($1.3 billion) in the first nine months of 2022.

This is up from SR4 billion in the same period a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

The profit hike was buoyed by higher operating income, due to an increase in earnings from net special commissions, fees and commissions, and exchanges, the bank said.

However, salaries and impairment charges on investments weighed on profit during the nine-month period, leading to a rise in expenses.

 

 

Topics: saudi bank Riyad Bank Profit

Al Rajhi Bank’s profits jump 19% to $3b in first 9 months 

Al Rajhi Bank’s profits jump 19% to $3b in first 9 months 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank has reported a 19 percent profit surge to SR13 billion ($3 billion) in the first nine months of 2022, bolstered by a 13 percent surge in operating income.

The increase in operating income was fueled by higher financing and investment income, fees from banking services, and exchange income, the Kingdom’s most valued bank noted.

That said, it noted that depreciation, higher salaries, and employee benefits weighed on costs during the nine-month period, contributing to a 3 percent rise in operating expenses.

Topics: Al Rajhi Bank Tadawul TASI Profit

Saudi Arabia's largest lender SNB posts 42% surge in profits to $3.8bn

Saudi Arabia's largest lender SNB posts 42% surge in profits to $3.8bn
RIYADH: Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, posted a 42 percent surge in profit to SR14 billion ($3.8 billion) for the first nine months of 2022.

This is against the SR10 billion profit the bank had reported in the corresponding period last year, a bourse filing showed.

The profit hike came as total operating profit surged 17 percent to SR25 billion from SR21 billion during the same period a year ago.

SNB also linked the strong figures to a 12 percent drop in expenses, mostly due to reduced impairment charges.

 

 

Topics: saudi bank Profit

Black sand reserves promise a shining future for Egypt

Black sand reserves promise a shining future for Egypt
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Wednesday that the government is committed to the protection of workers in black sand reserves.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Egyptian Black Sand Co.’s complex in Kafr El-Sheikh, he highlighted the state’s commitment to ensuring there is no negative health impact on the workers in the complex.

El-Sisi said the idea for the project to explore the potential of the reserves emerged five years ago, and the feasibility studies took three years. The president said the project is available to the private sector for investment, adding that private companies should form groups compatible with one other in order to complete the project within two years.

The project is part of Egypt’s efforts to maximize the use of the country’s natural wealth, said Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during a Cabinet meeting. He invited private sector institutions to establish factories focused on black sand, “which would take advantage of the country’s existing wealth.”

Black sand is rich in valuable minerals including ilmenite, zircon, magnetite, rutile and garnet, which can be used for a number of industries, such as textiles and renewable energy.

The project consists of four parts: An artificial lake with a total surface area of 83,000 square meters and a depth of 5 meters; the Tahya Misr dredger (a Dutch-made electric dredger with a dredging rate of 2,500 tons per hour); a floating plant with a total area of 2,800 square meters; and a site to collect yellow sand and impurities.

The Egyptian government discovered its black sand reserves over 90 years ago but was unable to utilize them.

The inauguration of the project was well received by the media and experts in various fields.

Ahmed Sultan, an associate expert at the Egyptian Center for Strategic Studies, elaborated on the properties of Egyptian black sand and its various uses, such as in the manufacture of ceramics, car bodies and aircraft structures.

Egypt’s reserves of black sand cover 1.3 billion cubic meters in 11 sites along 400 km.

Topics: Black sand Egypt Egyptian Black Sand Co. Industries

