Saudi-listed Bahri's profit soars 360% as shipping operations rebound

Saudi-listed Bahri’s profit soars 360% as shipping operations rebound
The strong profit was bolstered by higher revenue from multiple sectors, with oil transportation sales rising by SR1.2 billion and chemicals transportation by SR540 million. (Supplied)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-listed Bahri’s profit soars 360% as shipping operations rebound

Saudi-listed Bahri’s profit soars 360% as shipping operations rebound
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, better known as Bahri, saw its profit surge 360.67 percent during the first nine months of 2022, following a revenue jump to SR5.8 billion ($1.5 billion).

The firm, which is a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco, made profits of SR463 million, up from SR100 million a year ago, a bourse filing showed.

The strong profit was bolstered by higher revenue from multiple sectors, with oil transportation sales rising by SR1.2 billion and chemicals transportation by SR540 million.

Additions of new vessels to Bahri’s fleet, a post-pandemic rebound in logistical operations, and an improvement in global shipping rates also contributed to the results.

Established in 1978, Bahri owns and manages a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships dedicated to transporting oil, petrochemicals, dry bulk, and other cargo.

Valuable Capital Financial obtains initial licenses from CMA to offer services in KSA

Valuable Capital Financial obtains initial licenses from CMA to offer services in KSA
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Valuable Capital Financial obtains initial licenses from CMA to offer services in KSA

Valuable Capital Financial obtains initial licenses from CMA to offer services in KSA
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Valuable Capital Financial Co., a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based financial institution Valuable Capital Group Limited, received a license from Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority to provide custody, advice, and dealing services in the Kingdom. 

The company said it will provide trading, consulting and asset custody services in order to improve and facilitate Saudi investors' ability to build global investment portfolios.

Upon receiving further approval from the CMA, more financial services such as asset management, initial public offering advisory, and fixed income will be launched, the company said in a statement.

VCFC was registered in Riyadh earlier this year as a joint venture between Valuable Capital Group Limited and eWTP Arabia Capital. 

With this strategic move, both sides will be able to realize their global business plans and expand their influence in the Middle East and North Africa region.

"We have witnessed impressive FinTech innovation and robust capital market growth in the MENA region, especially in the Saudi marketplace, which has great talent and abundant market liquidity," said Jess Cheung, co-founder of Valuable Capital Group Limited.

By delivering diversified and advanced financial solutions, VCFC strengthens the geographical and national influence of the Kingdom, enabling it to maintain its global leadership position.

UAE In-Focus—Industry Ministry signs $70.8m deals to boost domestic medical equipment production

UAE In-Focus—Industry Ministry signs $70.8m deals to boost domestic medical equipment production
Updated 9 min 36 sec ago
REEM WALID 

UAE In-Focus—Industry Ministry signs $70.8m deals to boost domestic medical equipment production

UAE In-Focus—Industry Ministry signs $70.8m deals to boost domestic medical equipment production
Updated 9 min 36 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: The UAE's Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has signed memoranda of understanding worth an accumulated 260 million dirhams ($70.8 million) with key pharmaceutical and medical devices firms in the emirate to increase domestic production of medical equipment, Emirates News Agency WAM reported. 

The deals fall in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology as well as the National In-Country Value Program, both of which aim to lure investors and producers to the UAE’s pharmaceutical and medical equipment sectors. 

Biofuels factory launched 

The Circular Economy Council has announced the launch of the Lootah Biofuels factory in Dubai Industrial City, Zawya reported. 

By utilizing cutting-edge global technologies, the new factory will work on assembling used cooking oil, treating it, and converting it to biodiesel at a competitive price point when compared to regular diesel.

The plant is expected to boost biodiesel production capacity in the country by 100 tons daily. This falls in line with the UAE’s objective of attaining 5 percent of transportation fuel from food waste and other biofuel resources. 

M7 Real Estate opens office 

British capital market firm M7 Real Estate Limited has announced its first office in Dubai amid efforts to expand its presence in the Middle East & North Africa, Zawya reported. 

There is a high demand from investors in the MENA region for premium European real estate.

Located in the Dubai International Financial Centre, the new M7 office will focus on flourishing its capital raising function, as well as further developing existing investor relationships in the region.

DIEZ forms partnership with DP World 

The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, or DIEZ, has announced that it has partnered with Emirati multinational logistics firm DP World to bolster the Tumoohi training program, according to the Government of Dubai Media Office. 

The Tumoohi initiative aims to help young and capable Emiratis develop crucial skills and competencies that will give them an edge in today’s highly competitive job market. 

Under the new collaboration, DIEZ will ensure that applicants receive professional and practical hands-on experiences and opportunities that will help elevate their career paths. 

 

Global investment firm Arcapita opens Riyadh office to expand operation

Global investment firm Arcapita opens Riyadh office to expand operation
Updated 35 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Global investment firm Arcapita opens Riyadh office to expand operation

Global investment firm Arcapita opens Riyadh office to expand operation
Updated 35 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global alternative investment firm Arcapita has formed a new subsidiary to open an office in Riyadh, as part of its expansion in Saudi Arabia.

The new subsidiary, Arcapita Capital Co., is licensed by the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia, according to a statement. 

The new formation will allow the firm to participate in private equity and real estate investments in the Saudi market.

Arcapita aims to leverage growth opportunities driven by the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, and the Kingdom’s National Investment Strategy, it said.

These opportunities aim to deploy $3.3 trillion in investments across the economy by 2030.

Saudi Arabia is witnessing growth across several sectors including industrial, logistics, fintech, business services, and healthcare sectors.

“Many sectors of the Saudi economy are poised to experience very healthy growth, driven by substantial infrastructure investment and demographic shifts,” CEO Atif Abdulmalik, said. 

He added: “With the new office in place, we are already looking at a number of significant transactions, and are anticipating a very active investment pipeline in the coming years."

Saudi Arabia’s new investment law is expected to increase international business by 50 percent, as it treats both local and foreign investment equally, removing any commercial advantage previously extended to Saudi companies, Sovereign Saudi Arabia, an independent corporate and trust service provider, said in April.

“By legally enforcing the principle of competitive neutrality to public and private investors, this removes any previous commercial barriers to entry,” said Paul Arnold, managing director of Sovereign Saudi Arabia.

Also, JPMorgan Chase & Co, one of the largest banks in the US, is set to add an additional 20 people for its operations in Saudi Arabia by the end of the year, as it looks to tap into one of the world's few bright spots for equity capital markets, Bloomberg reported. 

The bank will have doubled the size of its Saudi operations by the end of the year, compared to 2016, Bader Al-Amoudi, JPMorgan’s senior country officer said. 

Saudi top banks start earning season with profit surge, to continue rising: analyst 

Saudi top banks start earning season with profit surge, to continue rising: analyst 
Updated 23 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi top banks start earning season with profit surge, to continue rising: analyst 

Saudi top banks start earning season with profit surge, to continue rising: analyst 
Updated 23 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Three of Saudi Arabia’s top 10 banks have posted strong profit growth in the first nine months of 2022, as interest rates and crude prices rise.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, posted a 42 percent surge in profit to SR14 billion ($3.8 billion) for the first nine months of 2022.

The Kingdom’s most valuable, Rajhi Bank, has reported a 19 percent profit surge to SR13 billion ($3 billion) in the first nine months of 2022.

Riyad Bank has seen its profit soar by 13 percent to SR5 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

The profit hike was buoyed by higher operating income, due to an increase in earnings from net special commissions, fees and commissions, and exchanges

Commenting on the results, Fawaz Al-Fawaz, a Saudi-based independent economist and columnist told Arab News that Saudi banks are likely to maintain their profitability

“The banking sector profitability was expected to improve, due to higher interest margins, which is the difference between what banks pay on the deposits, and the rate they charge on the loans,” he said

“The rising rate environment normally allows banks to increase rates on loans, while they are slower to adjust rates they pay on deposits. Profits should continue to increase but at a slower rate. Increasing rates may deter some borrowing, as we saw in housing for the last few months.”

 

TASI continues to recover on rising oil prices: Closing bell

TASI continues to recover on rising oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

TASI continues to recover on rising oil prices: Closing bell

TASI continues to recover on rising oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index advanced in its first session of the week, as oil prices continued to rise.

The Tadawul All Share Index rose 0.36 percent to end at 12,006, while the parallel market Nomu gained 1.31 percent to finish at 20,004.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 1.25 percent higher, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. increased 1.11 percent.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, rose 0.30 percent, after it posted a 42 percent surge in profit to SR14 billion ($3.8 billion) for the first nine months of 2022.

The Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, decreased by 0.23 percent, despite a 19 percent rise in profit to SR13 billion in the first nine months of 2022

Riyad Bank added 1.84 percent, after its profit soared by 13 percent to SR5 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Hospital operator Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Group dropped 1.16 percent, after it recorded a 22 percent increase in profit for the first nine months of 2022.

Development Works Food Co. rose 10 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. was down 8.33 percent to lead the fallers.

 

