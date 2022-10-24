You are here

ADCB records 25% growth in quarterly profits

ADCB records 25% growth in quarterly profits
The bank's net revenues also grew by 17.3 percent to 2.56 billion dirhams during the third quarter (Shutterstock)
ARAB NEWS 

ADCB records 25% growth in quarterly profits

ADCB records 25% growth in quarterly profits
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank’s profits grew by 25 percent during the third quarter of this year, thanks to a rise in financing interests and Islamic financing revenues.

The bank's profit of 1.59 billion dirhams ($430 million) exceeded analysts’ average expectations of 1.46 billion dirhams, asharq reported. 

The bank's net revenues also grew by 17.3 percent to 2.56 billion dirhams during the third quarter, most of which came from conventional interest income, which amounted to 2 billion dirhams.

The net revenue from Islamic financing and investment products amounted to 500 million dirhams.

Meanwhile, the bank’s provisions decreased by the end of the third quarter by 20 percent to 1.586 billion dirhams.

The bank is constantly seeking to strengthen its financial statements, as it is in talks to sell nearly $1 billion in bad debt to clean up a balance sheet affected by a series of large corporate defaults.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)

Saudi lender Arab National Bank reports higher profit of $612m

Saudi lender Arab National Bank reports higher profit of $612m
Aqila Alasaeed
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi lender Arab National Bank reports higher profit of $612m

Saudi lender Arab National Bank reports higher profit of $612m
Updated 16 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Arab National Bank has reported a 33 percent profit increase during the first nine months of 2022.

The bank recorded a net profit of SR2.3 billion ($612 million), compared to SR1.7 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The profit growth is primarily attributable to higher gains from special commissions, financing, and investment activities, along with a rise in net exchange and trading income.

The value of the bank’s assets grew by 13.7 percent on the year to SR207 billion, with deposits rising 14 percent.

Founded in 1979, Riyadh-based Arab National Bank is one of the ten largest in the Middle East, operating 156 branches throughout the Kingdom.

Topics: Banking sector saudi market

Bank AlJazira’s profit soars 11% to $230m

Bank AlJazira’s profit soars 11% to $230m
Arab News
Arab News

Bank AlJazira’s profit soars 11% to $230m

Bank AlJazira’s profit soars 11% to $230m
Updated 13 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bank AlJazira’s net profit for the first nine months of 2022 rose 11 percent to SR865 million ($230 million), according to a bourse statement. 

The statement noted that the total operating profit of the bank until the end of September stands at SR2.67 billion compared to SR2.65 billion, during the same period last year. 

The profit hike was driven by lower operating costs, mainly due to a decrease in a net impairment charge for financing and other financial assets, the statement added. 

On Oct. 23, three of the top banks in Saudi Arabia — Saudi National Bank, Al-Rajhi Bank, and Riyad Bank — also reported a rise in net profits during the first nine months of 2022. 

In the first nine months, Saudi National Bank posted a 42 percent surge to SR14 billion, while Al-Rajhi Bank reported a 19 percent rise to SR13 billion. 

Riyad Bank saw its profit soar by 13 percent to SR5 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Topics: Bank Aljazira

Saudi-listed Eastern Province Cement’s profits down 43% on lower sales

Saudi-listed Eastern Province Cement’s profits down 43% on lower sales
Arab News
Arab News

Saudi-listed Eastern Province Cement’s profits down 43% on lower sales

Saudi-listed Eastern Province Cement’s profits down 43% on lower sales
Updated 22 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Eastern Province Cement Co. has posted a 43 percent profit drop for the first nine months of 2022, dragged down by lower sales.

The Saudi-listed cement producer’s profit went down to SR91 million ($24 million) from SR159 million in the same period a year earlier, a bourse filing revealed.

The profit drop was mainly driven by a fall in cement sales, an increase in selling and other expenses, and a decrease in the share of profit of associates.

Total sales fell by 11 percent on the year to SR531 million, compared to SR598 million in the same period last year.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI cement

Investment firm Rothschild officially enters Saudi Arabia with two key appointments: Bloomberg

Investment firm Rothschild officially enters Saudi Arabia with two key appointments: Bloomberg
Arab News
Arab News

Investment firm Rothschild officially enters Saudi Arabia with two key appointments: Bloomberg

Investment firm Rothschild officially enters Saudi Arabia with two key appointments: Bloomberg
Updated 27 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Financial investment and advisory firm Rothschild & Co. has officially entered Saudi Arabia by making two key appointments, as it aims to tap into the potential of one of the most promising investment banking markets globally. 

The Paris-based financial group named Nasser Al Issa as the firm’s head in Saudi Arabia, while Mark Sedwill has been named the chairman, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The people who wished to stay anonymous revealed that Rothschild began applying for a license to set up in the Kingdom earlier this year, and it is planning to add more bankers in Riyadh. 

Representatives of Rothschild, however, were not available to comment on the Bloomberg report. 

According to Al Issa’s LinkedIn profile, he was the chief investment officer at Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co., before joining Rothschild. 

Al Issa has also worked with domestic banks including Samba Financial Group and National Commercial Bank. 

Sedwill is a former civil servant in Britain, and he is also a member of the House of Lords. He joined Rothschild last year and is currently serving as a member of the firm’s advisory board. 

In line with the goals outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is steadily diversifying its economy which has been dependent on oil for several decades. 

Riyadh has already opened up its stock market to foreign investors, and the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund is now one of the most prolific investors globally. 

On Oct. 23, Bloomberg reported that JPMorgan Chase & Co, one of the largest banks in the US, is set to add an additional 20 people to its operations in Saudi Arabia by the end of the year. 

The report noted that the bank is expected to double the size of its Saudi operations by the end of the year, compared to 2016, Bader Al-Amoudi, JPMorgan’s senior country officer said. 

He also noted that the bank will be hiring people across investment banking, local custody, client services and back office. 

Topics: Saudi Investment Banks appoitment

TASI finishes higher after a spike in oil prices and strong earnings: Closing bell

TASI finishes higher after a spike in oil prices and strong earnings: Closing bell
Aqila Alasaeed
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI finishes higher after a spike in oil prices and strong earnings: Closing bell

TASI finishes higher after a spike in oil prices and strong earnings: Closing bell
Updated 34 min 8 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index finished higher again on the back of stronger earnings results and a spike in oil prices.

The Tadawul All Share Index rose 0.57 percent to end at 12,075, while the parallel market Nomu shed 1.12 percent to finish at 19,780.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session flat, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. decreased 2.05 percent.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, ended flat, a day after it announced a 42 percent surge in profit to SR14 billion ($3.8 billion).

The Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, increased by 0.69 percent, after posting a 19 percent rise in profit to SR13 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Riyad Bank added 1.84 percent, after its profit soared by 13 percent to SR5 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Hospital operator Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Group gained 1.39 percent, after it recorded a 22 percent increase in profit for the first nine months of 2022.

Middle East Paper Co. declined 0.55, after it invited its shareholders to vote on a 33 percent capital raise to SR666 million.

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. gained 9.95 percent to lead the gainers, after it reported a 55 percent profit increase in the first nine months of 2022 to SR142 million.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. shed 3.77 percent to lead the fallers, after it turned into losses of SR453 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Topics: Saudi tadawaul TASI shares NOMU

