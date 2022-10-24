Saudi Arabia to host Future Minerals Forum in January 2023

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced that it will launch the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum in January 2023, according to a statement.

To be held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh between Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, the conference will discuss a number of topics including developments in the mining sector in the region extending from Africa and West and Central Asia, ways to attract investments, the use of cutting-edge technology in the sector, applying the best standards of sustainability, and more.

The conference will also tackle global bottlenecks that could potentially affect the supply of mineral and energy, the future of mining on a domestic level and worldwide, as well as the contribution of mining projects, and any growth opportunities for the sector.

With the prices of valuable minerals, especially gold, copper and zinc rising, Saudi Arabia expects the value of its current mineral wealth to double from the previously estimated SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion), CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Al-Shamrani said in September.