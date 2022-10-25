You are here

Al-Hilal post big win in women's futsal opener at Saudi Games 2022

Al-Hilal post big win in women’s futsal opener at Saudi Games 2022
Al-Hilal players celebrate the win over Al-Hmmah Club at the Saudi Games 2022. (Twitter/@SaudiGames2022)
Arab News

Al-Hilal post big win in women's futsal opener at Saudi Games 2022

Al-Hilal post big win in women’s futsal opener at Saudi Games 2022
  • Al-Nassr and Al-Yamamah also recorded comfortable victories ahead of the official start of the games in Riyadh on Friday
Arab News

Al-Hilal enjoyed a comfortable 17-4 victory over Al-Hmmah Club in the opening match of the women’s futsal competition at the Saudi Games 2022 in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Later, Al-Yamamah comprehensively defeated Eastern Flames 12-0. In the final match of the day, Al-Nassr’s recorded a 25-0 win over Al-Taraji.

There will be more matches in the women’s futsal competition on Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of the official opening ceremony for the Games in Riyadh on Friday.

Topics: Saudi Games 2022 Al-Hilal Al-Hmmah Club FUTSAL

Ohod and Al-Ittihad in Saudi Games 2022 men's basketball final

Ohod and Al-Ittihad in Saudi Games 2022 men’s basketball final
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

Ohod and Al-Ittihad in Saudi Games 2022 men's basketball final

Ohod and Al-Ittihad in Saudi Games 2022 men’s basketball final
  • Victories over Al-Fateh and Al-Wehda respectively will see the two clubs clash for gold on Thursday night
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

Ohod and Al-Ittihad will face off in the final of the men’s basketball competition at the Saudi Games 2022 after victories in their semi-finals on Tuesday night in Riyadh.

The final will take place on Thursday night.

Ohod defeated Al-Fateh 89-73 having reached the last four on Sunday night after beating Al-Ahli 87-84. 

Al-Ittihad overcame Al-Wehda 63-55 in their semi-final after beating Al-Ansar 74-72 in the quarter-final.

Topics: Saudi Games 2022 basketball Ohod Al-ittihad

Saudi Arabia grouped with Iraq, Oman and Yemen for 2023 Gulf Cup

Saudi Arabia grouped with Iraq, Oman and Yemen for 2023 Gulf Cup
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia grouped with Iraq, Oman and Yemen for 2023 Gulf Cup

Saudi Arabia grouped with Iraq, Oman and Yemen for 2023 Gulf Cup
  • Competition’s 25th event to take place in Basra from Jan. 6-19
  • Group B will see reigning champions Bahrain joined by the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia have been drawn alongside hosts Iraq in Group A of the 2023 Gulf Cup, which will take place in the city of Basra.

The eight-team tournament will run from Jan. 6-19 next year.

Oman and Yemen will also be in Saudi Arabia’s group.

Meanwhile, Group B will see reigning champions Bahrain joined by the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia won the Gulf Cup in 1994, 2002 and 2003. Next year’s event will mark the Kingdom’s 24th appearance.

Topics: 2023 Gulf Cup Saudi Arabia Iraq Oman Yemen

Russian court rejects Brittney Griner's appeal against 9-year sentence

Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal against 9-year sentence
Updated 25 October 2022
AP

Russian court rejects Brittney Griner's appeal against 9-year sentence

Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal against 9-year sentence
  • Basketball star was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport
  • Griner’s February arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine
Updated 25 October 2022
AP

MOSCOW: A Russian court has upheld the nine-year prison sentence handed to American basketball star Brittney Griner for drug possession, rejecting her appeal.
Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
The Moscow region court ruled Tuesday to uphold the sentence. In the ruling the court stated, however, that the time Griner will have to serve in prison will be recalculated with her time in pre-trial detention taken into account. One day in pre-trial detention will be counted as 1.5 days in prison, so the basketball player will have to serve around eight years in prison.
Griner’s February arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. At the time, Griner was returning to Russia, where she played during the US league’s offseason.
Griner admitted she had the canisters in her luggage but testified she inadvertently packed them in haste and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat pain.
The nine-year sentence was close to the maximum of 10 years, and Griner’s lawyers argued after the conviction that the punishment was excessive. They said in similar cases defendants have received an average sentence of about five years, with about a third of them granted parole.
Before her conviction, the US State Department declared Griner to be “wrongfully detained” — a charge that Russia has sharply rejected.
Reflecting growing pressure on the Biden administration to do more to bring Griner home, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took the unusual step of revealing publicly in July that Washington had made a “substantial proposal” to get Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.
Blinken didn’t elaborate, but The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to exchange Griner and Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the US and once earned the nickname the “merchant of death.”
The White House said it has not yet received a productive response from Russia to the offer.
Russian diplomats have refused to comment on the US proposal and urged Washington to discuss the matter in confidential talks, avoiding public statements.
In September, US President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, as well as the player’s agent, Lindsay Colas. Biden also sat down separately with Elizabeth Whelan, Paul Whelan’s sister.
The White House said after the meetings that the president stressed to the families his “continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely.”
The US and Russia carried out a prisoner swap in April. Moscow released US Marines veteran Trevor Reed in exchange for the US releasing a Russian pilot, Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was convicted in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
Moscow also has pushed for the release of other Russians in US custody.
One of them is Alexander Vinnik, who was accused of laundering billions of dollars through an illicit cryptocurrency exchange. Vinnik was arrested in Greece in 2017 and extradited to the US in August.
Vinnik’s French lawyer, Frederic Belot, told Russian newspaper Izvestia last month that his client hoped to be part of a possible swap.
The newspaper speculated that another possible candidate was Roman Seleznev, the son of a Russian lawmaker. He was sentenced in 2017 to 27 years in prison on charges from a hacking and credit card fraud scheme.

Topics: Russia US Brittney Griner

Moukoko, 17, in Germany's preliminary WCup squad

Moukoko, 17, in Germany’s preliminary WCup squad
Updated 25 October 2022
AP

Moukoko, 17, in Germany's preliminary WCup squad

Moukoko, 17, in Germany’s preliminary WCup squad
  • Moukoko has scored four goals and set up three more in 10 Bundesliga appearances
  • 19-year-old Luca Netz is seen as a good prospect for the future
Updated 25 October 2022
AP

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund’s 17-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko has reportedly been included in Germany’s preliminary squad for the World Cup.
Union Berlin midfielder Rani Khedira, Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Luca Netz and Werder Bremen forward Niclas Füllkrug — who is joint top scorer in the Bundesliga with eight goals — all made coach Hansi Flick’s preliminary list, German tabloid Bild said Tuesday.
National team coaches had to submit their selection of up to 55 players before a deadline of Oct. 21 to ensure their eligibility for the tournament, which starts Nov. 20. Any players who don’t make the preliminary selections will not feature in Qatar.
Moukoko has scored four goals and set up three more in 10 Bundesliga appearances so far for Dortmund this season. Khedira, the younger brother of 2014 World Cup winner Sami Khedira, has started every Bundesliga game for Union and helped the modest club surprisingly lead the table. The 19-year-old Netz is seen as a good prospect for the future.
There have been calls for Flick to include Füllkrug in the final squad as the Bremen striker’s strong physical presence creates opportunities for teammates. The 29-year-old Füllkrug has eight goals and three assists in the Bundesliga so far.
Bild only reported 44 names. It wasn’t clear if Flick had included more. The Germany coach is due to announce his 26-player final squad on Nov. 10 and didn’t want his initial selection published.
Germany have their last World Cup warmup game against Oman on Nov. 16. The four-time champion have been drawn in Group E and play Japan on Nov. 23, Spain on Nov. 27, and Costa Rica on Dec. 1.

Topics: Germany 2022 Qatar soccer World Cup Youssoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund

Zamalek and Al-Ahly set for Egyptian Super Cup in Al-Ain

Zamalek and Al-Ahly set for Egyptian Super Cup in Al-Ain
Updated 25 October 2022
John Duerden

Zamalek and Al-Ahly set for Egyptian Super Cup in Al-Ain

Zamalek and Al-Ahly set for Egyptian Super Cup in Al-Ain
  • Red Giants under pressure to strike back after the White Knights completed domestic league and cup double last season
Updated 25 October 2022
John Duerden

Any match between Zamalek and Al-Ahly is one to relish but this Friday’s Egyptian Super Cup could be a real treat — especially for the neutral, and there will be a few of those at Al-Ain’s Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

The winner will add another trophy to their already overflowing cabinets and though it may not be the biggest, there will be no quarter given in this latest clash between these huge Cairo rivals.

Zamalek, league champions and FA Cup holders, are going for the domestic treble. Al-Ahly want to stop that and get revenge for defeat in July’s cup final. While both are desperate to win, this time it is Al-Ahly who need victory that little bit more.

The Red Giants won all five Egyptian Premier League titles in the second half of the previous decade but have seen Zamalek take the last two and it has been a bitter sight.

Worse was last season when they did not even manage to finish in the top two for the first time since 1992 and had to settle for third with Pyramids taking the runners-up spot.

Continental and subsequent FIFA Club World Cup commitments impacted their ability to win at home, but that relative lack of domestic success — even if most teams around the world would love the recent placings that the team has had — resulted in coach Pitso Mosimane leaving the club.

The South African delivered in the African Champions League, winning the 2020 and 2021 titles and then reaching the final earlier this year, but when Zamalek are winning the big trophies at home then there is always going to be pressure.

Mosimane was replaced in June by Ricardo Soares with the Portuguese boss leaving his homeland for the first time. It never really looked to be the right fit and by the end of August and the end of the season, he was gone. His replacement is also not one with many air miles under his belt. Marcel Koller has coached in his native Switzerland as well as Germany and Austria, which means that his move to Egypt is quite the change.

He admitted as such upon his arrival, saying that he had to get used to the footballing culture at Al-Ahly, in Cairo and in Egypt. A win on Friday could help him in that regard.

So far, he has overseen two games in the league with six points collected and they have also qualified for the group stage of the Champions League. The team have not quite clicked, however, with performances not at the level that the 61-year-old boss wants.

An opening game 1-0 win over Ismaily was followed by a victory at home to Aswan by the same scoreline last weekend. The new boss wants more goals. “We train every day and we need to work harder to reach the required level, and this will simply not happen overnight,” Koller said.

“We had more missed passes alongside losing more scoring chances during the game,” he added. “We need to do more work to improve the players’ concentration during the coming games. Every victory raises the players’ confidence … with more confidence we will score more goals.”

Hopefully starting against Zamalek. It will not be easy. Compared to Al-Ahly, all seems settled at the home of their rivals.

Jesualdo Ferreira arrived for his second spell at Zamalek in March and was lifting his second title in August. The 76-year-old Portuguese boss has brought some stability to the White Knights and the club are talking of extending his contract, which currently runs until 2023, into the following year.

“It is certainly an honor for Zamalek to renew Ferreira’s contract for an additional season,” Amir Mortada, the club’s director of football, said. “Regardless of the results. And we will work to provide technical stability for Zamalek in order to win titles.”

What may also be on the minds of the Zamalek bosses is that Ferreira has been linked with the vacant job at Wolverhampton Wanderers with the English Premier League outfit struggling in the relegation zone. The last two coaches at the club, Nuno Santo and Bruno Lage, have been Portuguese and while Wolves have denied the rumors, had Ferreira been 10 years younger he would be very sought-after indeed. He has, after all, won league titles in his homeland as well as Qatar.

The season has also started with two wins out of two with the latest a 2-0 victory over Ceramica Cleopatra. At the end, the boss of the defeated team was left talking about the victors’ luck.

“The players of Zamalek are great, but their experience didn’t win them the game,” said Ahmed Samy. “Ferreira is a very lucky coach, and I wish to have the luck he has. The next time, I will shake his hand to get that luck.”

To paraphrase Napoleon, there is nothing wrong with having a lucky coach. It could be that after winning the last two league titles that Zamalek will be a little more focused on Africa and winning their first continental championship since 2002. They have been stuck on five for the last two decades which means they are the second most successful club in the competition’s history. Al-Ahly, in that time, have moved on to 10.

The draw for the Champions League group stage takes place in November and can wait. For now, it is all about Cairo and Egypt and the next chapter in what is one of the biggest rivalries in world football.

Topics: Zamalek Al-Ahly Egypt

