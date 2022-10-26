You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Carbon capture has a vital but limited role in reducing emissions’: Energy expert
FII6
FII6

‘Carbon capture has a vital but limited role in reducing emissions’: Energy expert

‘Carbon capture has a vital but limited role in reducing emissions’: Energy expert
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m6pdy

Updated 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

‘Carbon capture has a vital but limited role in reducing emissions’: Energy expert

‘Carbon capture has a vital but limited role in reducing emissions’: Energy expert
Updated 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Carbon capture technology can only do so much in reducing harmful emissions, the chairman of the global Energy Transitions Commission has warned as he emphasized the need for the greater use of electrification and hydrogen.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 26, Lord Adair Turner said that the world will witness a drastic rise in hydrogen demand from 100 million tons today to 800 million tons by 2050.

“Carbon capture technology has a vital but limited role in reducing emissions. We see the role of carbon capture. But the real heavy lifting will be done by electrification and hydrogen,” he said.

Turner further noted that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has accelerated the energy transition process in Europe from conventional fossil fuels to renewables. 

He added that Europe is burning more coal due to gas shortage ahead of winter, but made it clear that energy transition efforts are progressing steadily in the continent. 

“Overall, what is happening in the world today makes me feel more confident that we will get significant emission reductions during the 2020s. Let us take solar. Last year, it was around 180 gigawatts installed around the world. Latest estimates for this year — 250 gigawatts. That is a revolution going on in solar,” added Turner. 

He added: “In the UK, we have increased our offshore wind targets from 40 to 50 gigawatts. China will be crucial. China is burning more coal and that is unfortunate. But, China is also building renewables at an extraordinary pace, at 130 gigawatts a year. They have also a target set by Xi Jinping to reach 1,100 by 2030.” 

Turner added that global emissions will be reduced significantly by 2030, at a much higher rate than his previous projection. 

Topics: FII6 carbon capture

Related

Live LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector to attract $69bn in investments by 2030: Minister Alkhorayef

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector to attract $69bn in investments by 2030: Minister Alkhorayef
Updated 26 October 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel and Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector to attract $69bn in investments by 2030: Minister Alkhorayef

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector to attract $69bn in investments by 2030: Minister Alkhorayef
Updated 26 October 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel and Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector is expected to attract investments worth SR260 billion ($69 billion) in the next eight years as the Kingdom moves steadily in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, according to Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Saudi Arabia’s minister of industry and mineral resources. 

While speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 26, Alkhorayef said these investments will help Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports hit SR170 billion by 2030, and SR230 billion by 2035.

Alkhorayef noted that the Kingdom is eyeing to grow its exports five times by 2035, thus placing the country as a global hub which attracts international players. 

According to Alkhorayef, Saudi Arabia’s industrial strategy is characterized by three elements; a national strategy with international targets; a mixture of quality and quantity; and a practical strategy which aims to become both practical and realistic. 

“Efficiency is overtaken by resilience, and cheap labors are overtaken by innovation. Saudi Arabia will become a national powerhouse and the main exporter to the world,” said Alkhorayef.

The minister told Arab News the Kingdom is working to attract “large global players” who are looking to break into new territories.

“Our job is to create the right platform, the right regulatory framework, and regulation to develop our human capital to be also suitable for these large brands,” he said.

He added: “The petrochemical (industry) has a great opportunity when it comes to downstream. Also, mining is where we see great opportunities to go down downstream. So I don’t want us to always think about a product only but the product components and also the offering.”

Topics: FII6 Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Next 6 months to be difficult for global economy but Gulf to stay strong, says Saudi finance minister

Next 6 months to be difficult for global economy but Gulf to stay strong, says Saudi finance minister
Updated 26 October 2022
Jana Salloum - Nirmal Narayanan

Next 6 months to be difficult for global economy but Gulf to stay strong, says Saudi finance minister

Next 6 months to be difficult for global economy but Gulf to stay strong, says Saudi finance minister
Updated 26 October 2022
Jana Salloum - Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The world is going to witness a very difficult six months from now, as economic challenges such as high-interest rates and inflation persist in almost all countries, warned Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh on Oct. 26, the minister said the Gulf region will stay stable amid these economic headwinds, adding that the Kingdom will support other regional countries facing challenges during these tough times.

“The region is largely split into two areas. One is the Gulf region, and for them, the next six months, and possibly the next six years, will be very good. The wider region is going to be very difficult, and it is our role to help that wider region,” said Al-Jadaan, adding: “Worldwide, I think, we need to work to ensure that there is more collaboration and cooperation to bring about stability, and that is what we are doing.”

The Saudi finance minister noted that the world needs stability and predictability to ensure the availability of macro-finance and investments.

Talking about climate change, he said this is one of the serious issues the world is facing now, adding that the issue is not going to be resolved with one country’s efforts.

He emphasized that all countries should cooperate and collaborate to resolve issues related to climate change.

“The world is trying to deal with this (climate change-related issues). The multilateral institutions are trying to deal with climate change impacts. In the region, we are making a lot of efforts to reduce emissions, to deal with climate change, and to invest in renewables,” Al-Jadaan said.

For his part, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, Bahrain’s minister of finance and national economy, said that the world is facing a multitude of challenges.

“Inflation is driven by the disruption of the supply chain, compounded by the conflict in Europe. And now it is a period where there is food price inflation, energy price inflation and that is a big issue,” said Al-Khalifa.

He, however, noted that the positive aspect which gives a better hope is the reduction of shipping prices.

Steven Mnuchin, the managing partner at Liberty Strategic Capital, said that energy security is also a part of national security.

“I believe that over the next five years, we are going to see tremendous advancements in carbon recapture technologies. The short-term solution to climate change is really around carbon recapture. This is obviously a global issue and it needs to be dealt with,” added Munchin.

Topics: FII6 Future Investment Initiative Saudi Finance Minister

Related

Live LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two
Data-driven approach required to curb 40-year high inflation: PIF’s Al-Rumayyan
Business & Economy
Data-driven approach required to curb 40-year high inflation: PIF’s Al-Rumayyan

Banks can ‘bridge’ Saudi Arabia’s demand for capital with global investors: Standard Chartered exec

Banks can ‘bridge’ Saudi Arabia’s demand for capital with global investors: Standard Chartered exec
Updated 26 October 2022
Felicity Campbell

Banks can ‘bridge’ Saudi Arabia’s demand for capital with global investors: Standard Chartered exec

Banks can ‘bridge’ Saudi Arabia’s demand for capital with global investors: Standard Chartered exec
Updated 26 October 2022
Felicity Campbell

RIYADH: Banks are well-placed to attract capital as Saudi Arabia plans massive investments in infrastructure and the diversification of the economy, according to the CEO of Standard Chartered Africa and Middle East, Sunil Kaushal.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, the banking executive said the Kingdom is an “attractive” place for investment, and pointed to his firm’s own growth in Saudi Arabia.

The first branch of Standard Chartered in the Kingdom was inaugurated in September 2021, and Kaushal believes his company is merely “scratching the surface” of the possibilities in the region.

He said: “The demand for capital is massive. And that's where banks like us come into play, attracting capital, not only from the west, but more increasingly now from the east to this attractive market.” 

"We've previously had a business serving customers outside of the Kingdom, today we are able to do both, so it is a very powerful combination of being able to do business both onshore and offshore. We are a great bridge to bring in capital from overseas and facilitate trade and investment from overseas, and that we see as something immediately we want to focus on,” Kaushal added.

The “bridge” concept sees SC acting as a conduit for two-way capital flows between Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world.

In 2019, SC won a full banking license from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, enabling it to offer a complete range of services in the Kingdom, upgrading the license from the Capital Market Authority under which it had been operating previously. 

The new status allowed SC to offer commercial banking and deposit-taking in the Kingdom, alongside the investment banking activities it already ran, and its first branch in Saudi Arabia was opened 13 months ago.

"In just over a year, we've got all our product capabilities on the ground. We have approximately 50 people now on the ground. High quality people who are able to ideate, able to structure complex transactions and execute complex projects. It's a very powerful team, and we look to further invest in building just given the pipeline and the business opportunities," Kaushal said.

Commenting on the huge demand for talent, he added: “In Saudi, the demand for talent is massive, so we are very happy where we are. Of course, we find some challenges in terms of attrition of talent, but we are training and building a portfolio of staff.”

“I think staff numbers will grow with business. And our objective is to have people on the ground here. This is the largest market in GCC, so the business opportunity here is massive. And we are just scratching the surface. We just started, as I said, just over a year ago.”

Topics: FII6 Standard Chartered Bank

Related

Exclusive Saudi power, green hydrogen to advance Greece’s plans to be Europe’s energy hub: Minister video
Business & Economy
Saudi power, green hydrogen to advance Greece’s plans to be Europe’s energy hub: Minister
Live LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 57% drop in profit on higher costs

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 57% drop in profit on higher costs
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 57% drop in profit on higher costs

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 57% drop in profit on higher costs
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Yanbu National Petrochemical Co., known as Yansab, reported a 57 percent profit drop for the first nine months of 2022, weighed down by higher costs.

A subsidiary of Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Yanbu’s profits dropped to SR511 million ($136 million) for the period ending Sept. 30, compared to SR1.2 billion in the same period a year earlier.

On the heels of the announcement, its shares dipped 3.00 percent at 10:07 a.m. Saudi time to reach SR45.30.

In a filing to the Saudi Exchange, Yansab said the decrease in net profit is attributable to a rise in average input cost, despite higher sales quantity.

Its revenues surged from SR5.4 billion to SR5.6 billion in the year, recording a 3 percent leap.

During the third quarter of the year, the petrochemical firm turned to losses of SR61 million, from the SR180 million in profits it made in the same period last year.

 

Topics: Saudi Petrochemical Profit TASI Tadawul

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical’s shares down following 54% drop in profits

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical’s shares down following 54% drop in profits
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical’s shares down following 54% drop in profits

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical’s shares down following 54% drop in profits
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Petrochemical Co. saw its profit decline by 54 percent during the first nine months of 2022, hit by higher raw material prices.

The Jubail-based company’s profit dropped to SR301 million ($80 million), compared to SR654 million for the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

 

Following the announcement, Advanced Petrochemical’s shares declined 2.14 percent to reach SR43.40 as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

The decline was propelled by a rise in propane and outsourced propylene prices by 32 and 10 percent, respectively, and a decrease in profit share from its South Korean unit SK Advanced Co. by SR63 million.

This was coupled with an increase of 105 percent in offshore logistics costs, despite a 17 percent higher sales volume.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Saudi-listed petrochemical producer posted an 88 percent decline in profits to SR27 million, down from SR218 million a year earlier.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI share Profit loss

Related

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical’s profits down 37% as raw material costs bite
Business & Economy
Saudi Advanced Petrochemical’s profits down 37% as raw material costs bite
Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1
Business & Economy
Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1

Latest updates

Misk Schools to begin next academic year at new campus: Misk Foundation CEO
Misk Schools to begin next academic year at new campus: Misk Foundation CEO
Iranian footballer Ali Karimi target of kidnapping attempt: The Times
Iranian footballer Ali Karimi target of kidnapping attempt: The Times
‘Carbon capture has a vital but limited role in reducing emissions’: Energy expert
‘Carbon capture has a vital but limited role in reducing emissions’: Energy expert
UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl stumble to give up leadership to Sharjah
UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl stumble to give up leadership to Sharjah
Shukur acquires Jeddah United to nurture local talent
Shukur acquires Jeddah United to nurture local talent

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.