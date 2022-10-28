You are here

  • Home
  • ACWA Power completes Shuaibah 3 IWP Project for $821m

ACWA Power completes Shuaibah 3 IWP Project for $821m

ACWA Power completes Shuaibah 3 IWP Project for $821m
ACWA Power will be holding a 68 percent equity stake, according to a bourse filing (File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v4x28

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power completes Shuaibah 3 IWP Project for $821m

ACWA Power completes Shuaibah 3 IWP Project for $821m
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: ACWA Power Co. has completed its Shuaibah 3 IWP Project with an investment cost of $821 million. 

The project is a joint venture between ACWA Power Co. and Water and Electricity Holding Co., with ACWA Power holding a 68 percent equity stake, according to a bourse filing.

The project includes construction, erection, installation, completion, testing, commissioning, insurance, ownership, operation, and maintenance of Shuaibah 3 desalination.

The project will be developed, designed, engineered, constructed, procured, tested, commissioned, and operated under a 25-year offtake contract with Saudi Water Partnership Co., the filing said.

Topics: ACWA Power

Related

Exclusive High energy prices are a boost for renewable energy: ACWA Power CEO video
Business & Economy
High energy prices are a boost for renewable energy: ACWA Power CEO

Arabian Cement posts 6% rise in first nine months profits

Arabian Cement posts 6% rise in first nine months profits
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Arabian Cement posts 6% rise in first nine months profits

Arabian Cement posts 6% rise in first nine months profits
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Cement Co. has reported a 6 percent profit increase for the first nine months of 2022 despite sales dropping 6 percent.

The cement producer’s profits increased to SR146 million ($39 million), up from SR138 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing,

The firm said the higher profits stem from the growth of associate companies' profits, as well as an increase in income from other sources, a decrease in finance costs, and a decrease in zakat and income tax provisions.

During the third quarter of 2022, Arabian Cement posted 57 percent growth in its profits to SR59 million supported by an 8 percent increase in revenue to SR241 million.

Topics: Arabian Cement

Related

Update Saudi-listed Yanbu Cement’s profits surge 4% propelling stock gains
Business & Economy
Saudi-listed Yanbu Cement’s profits surge 4% propelling stock gains

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is bright amid efforts to attract investment: JLL 

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is bright amid efforts to attract investment: JLL 
Updated 11 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is bright amid efforts to attract investment: JLL 

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is bright amid efforts to attract investment: JLL 
Updated 11 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The outlook for Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is bright amid government’s efforts focused on attracting investment, according to JLL’s latest report. 

Around 7,800 residential units were completed in Riyadh in the third quarter, while Jeddah saw the delivery of around 2,300 units, the report showed. 

Riyadh’s occupancy rate rose to 58 percent in the first eight months of 2022, while Jeddah’s has reached 52 percent, up nearly 13 percent from the same period last year. 

The improvement in demand has been attributed to the Kingdom’s well-organized year-round events schedule, the report said. 

“The government has made a significant effort to attract investment to the Kingdom through initiatives such as visa reforms and introducing new legislation to boost development,” Saud Alsulaimani, Country Head at JLL, said. 

In August, a new tourism law was approved to establish a new regulatory environment in order to accelerate the development of an internationally competitive tourism sector in the kingdom. 

“Such steps by authorities will be key to helping the country’s hospitality sector to unlock its vast potential,” he added. 

Topics: hospitality JLL

Related

Saudi real estate markets rise as ground realities change: JLL CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi real estate markets rise as ground realities change: JLL CEO

Saudi Arabia aims to be global hub for green minerals: Saudi Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs

Saudi Arabia aims to be global hub for green minerals: Saudi Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs
Updated 30 min 58 sec ago
Waffa Wael
Dana Abdelaziz

Saudi Arabia aims to be global hub for green minerals: Saudi Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs

Saudi Arabia aims to be global hub for green minerals: Saudi Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs
Updated 30 min 58 sec ago
Waffa Wael Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambition is to be a global hub for green minerals and related technologies, according to Khalid Al-Mudaifer, the vice-minister for mining affairs. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative, Al-Mudaifer warned that without minerals, there will not be the decarbonization needed to tackle climate change.

He outlined two main challenges the world needs to address to get more minerals, namely to discover and produce enough minerals and for societies to allow minerals to be produced.  

Al-Mudaifer said: “In Saudi Arabia, we have the leadership commitment, vision, minerals, energy, renewable and hydrocarbon, and the investment drive and risk taking to invest and scale up new technologies as we are doing in the green hydrogen technology.”

“Minerals now are the medicine to heal our planet,” he noted. 

Speaking about technology, he noted the sector lags behind many industries, stressing that it is in need of all types of technology.

“We need technologies in discovery and survey, and we need technologies in processing and producing green hydrogen and green minerals and to reduce the footprint for smaller mines for the future,” he said. 

Al-Mudaifer pointed out Saudi Arabia’s major transformation in the mining sector.

The Kingdom has launched the world’s largest and latest regional geological survey for 700,000 kilometers of mineral-rich Arabian Shield area, in addition to Saudi Arabia’s first version of the national geological database with 80 years of information.

Also, the vice minister added that Saudi Arabia paid almost $200 million in 2021 to incentivize digital transformations and renewable technologies. 

Al-Mudaifer said there is no one single entity that can solve the great challenges ahead, stressing that there is a need for a platform to allow a multi-stakeholder collaborative approach dialogue to bridge the gaps and have serious dialogue between all entities.

This is one of the aims of the Future Mineral Forum taking place Jan. 10-12 2023 in Riyadh, in order to look for a resilient, responsible, sufficient and secure supply of future minerals. 

The world is dependent on Saudi Arabia being a stable supplier of energy: chairman of Ivanhoe Capital Corp.

During the business forum, the founder and chairman at Ivanhoe Capital Corp., claimed that “the entire world is dependent on Saudi Arabia being a stable supplier of energy.”

Saudi Arabia has “blessings” not only in crude oil, but in copper metal, Robert Friedland explained.

He added that the world doesn’t have enough copper, which needs to be changed. 

Copper metals and copper conducts are needed, as electrical energy is better than anything.

Topics: FII6 Mining Khalid Al-Mudaifer

Related

Special From the rise of China to the fate of crypto, Future Investment Initiative offered glimpses of a world in transition photos
Business & Economy
From the rise of China to the fate of crypto, Future Investment Initiative offered glimpses of a world in transition

Telecom giant stc reports higher profits of $2.5bn

Telecom giant stc reports higher profits of $2.5bn
Updated 52 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Telecom giant stc reports higher profits of $2.5bn

Telecom giant stc reports higher profits of $2.5bn
Updated 52 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Co. reported a higher profit of SR9.4 billion ($2.5 billion) for the first nine months of 2022 along with SR2 billion quarterly dividends.

The telecom giant announced a profit jump of 8 percent from SR8.7 billion in the same period a year ago on the back of a 6-percent surge in sales and revenue, according to a bourse filing.

Revenues hit SR50 billion during the nine-month period, up from SR47 billion last year, which was offset by lower cost of revenue.

During the third quarter, stc’s profits jumped 21 percent to reach SR3.5 billion.

stc's CEO attributed the positive results of the third quarter to the commitment to an integrated strategy and multi-sector investments, according to a statement.

This reflected significantly on profit growth and helped achieve sustainable yields for shareholders, Olayan Al Wetaid said.

Topics: STC Saudi Telecom Co. (STC)

Related

Saudi IT firm solutions by stc posts higher profit of $228m as revenues jump 
Business & Economy
Saudi IT firm solutions by stc posts higher profit of $228m as revenues jump 

Oil falls as China widens COVID-19 curbs; still set for weekly gain

Oil falls as China widens COVID-19 curbs; still set for weekly gain
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

Oil falls as China widens COVID-19 curbs; still set for weekly gain

Oil falls as China widens COVID-19 curbs; still set for weekly gain
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Friday after China, the world’s top crude oil importer, widened its COVID-19 curbs, but were poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns ahead of Europe’s pending cut-off of Russian imports.

Brent crude futures eased 78 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $96.18 a barrel at 0350 GMT, after rising 1.3 percent in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $1, or 1.1 percent, at $88.08 a barrel.

Still, both benchmark oil contracts were on course for a weekly rise, with Brent heading for a gain of more than 2 percent and WTI more than 3 percent.

Friday’s declines came after Chinese cities on Thursday doubled down on COVID-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts and throwing millions into distress in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks.

China reported 1,506 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 27, the National Health Commission said on Friday, up from 1,264 new cases a day earlier.

The International Monetary Fund expects China’s growth to slow to 3.2 percent this year, a 1.2-point downgrade from its April projection, after an 8.1 percent rise in 2021.

“The oil market has benefited from a weaker dollar and hope for a strong Chinese economic rebound, but now the focus is shifting toward recession risks that are dragging down the crude demand outlook forecasts for the rest of the year,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

However, analysts said the strong rebound in US gross domestic product in the third quarter reported on Thursday highlighted the resilience of the world’s largest economy and oil consumer.

“From an oil market perspective — despite the high interest rates — that’s a direct driver into your demand outlook,” said Baden Moore, head of commodities research at National Australia Bank.

He said volatility in the market is likely to be on the upside, given that global inventories are low, European sanctions on Russian crude are set to take effect in December, and Chinese demand is picking up.

The widening premium for Brent over WTI is being stoked by signs of a rise in refinery runs in China, Europe’s hunger for crude ahead of the Russian oil embargo, and pending supply cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

“The market remains wary of the impending deadlines for European purchases of Russian crude before the sanctions kick in on 5 December,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note. 

Topics: Oil gas OPEC #SAUDI ARABIA China Russia Europe

Latest updates

ACWA Power completes Shuaibah 3 IWP Project for $821m
ACWA Power completes Shuaibah 3 IWP Project for $821m
Iran’s elite technical university emerges as hub of protests
Iran’s elite technical university emerges as hub of protests
Arabian Cement posts 6% rise in first nine months profits
Arabian Cement posts 6% rise in first nine months profits
Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is bright amid efforts to attract investment: JLL 
Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is bright amid efforts to attract investment: JLL 
Saudi Arabia aims to be global hub for green minerals: Saudi Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs
Saudi Arabia aims to be global hub for green minerals: Saudi Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.